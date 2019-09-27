What’s on TV This Week: ‘Peaky Blinders,’ Taylor Swift and more

SUNDAY

The venerable newsmagazine “60 Minutes” keeps on ticking for a 52nd season. 7 p.m. CBS

The season premiere of “This Is Life With Lisa Ling” looks at the impact of online pornography on today’s younger generation. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

The late, great Prince is among the artists featured in the retrospective “iHeartRadio Music Festival Greatest Moments.” 8 p.m. The CW

“The Durrells in Corfu” and “Poldark” return for their final seasons on “Masterpiece.” Keeley Hawes stars in the former, Aidan Turner in the latter. 8 and 9 p.m. KOCE

“Bridesmaids’ ” Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph lend their voices to the new Southern-set animated sitcom “Bless the Harts.” 8:30 p.m. Fox

“Halloween Wars” returns — C’mon, guys, it’s not even October yet! — followed by the new special “Outrageous Pumpkins.” 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

LAPD blue: Nathan Fillion is back on the beat in Season 2 of the cop drama “The Rookie.” 10 p.m. ABC

Forest Whitaker stars in the new fact-based crime drama "Godfather of Harlem" on Epix. (David Lee / Epix)

Forest Whitaker plays Bumpy Johnson — a.k.a. the “Godfather of Harlem” — in this new fact-based crime drama set in 1960s NYC. With Vincent D’Onofrio and Giancarlo Esposito. 10 p.m. Epix

It’s apocalypse now or never for our heroic trio on the series finale of “Preacher.” With Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga. 10:14 p.m. AMC

“Robot Chicken” keeps on clucking for a 10th season. Midnight and 12:15 a.m. Adult Swim

MONDAY

A slate of films examining on-screen portrayals of people with disabilities includes the 2013 documentary “CinemAbility: The Art of Inclusion.” 8 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

Decades on, surviving victims of Spain’s fascist Franco regime continue their quest for justice in the documentary “The Silence of Others” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Professional bakers put their spookiest creations forward in the new series “Halloween Cake-Off.” 10 p.m. Food Network

TP or not TP, that is the question for aspiring designers in the special “The Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Challenge.” 10 p.m. TLC

TUESDAY

She’s sassy, brassy and definitely NSFW, and she’s back in her latest stand-up special, “Nikki Glaser: Bangin’.” Anytime, Netflix

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman and his role in the murder of a journalist are probed on a new "Frontline" on KOCE. (Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik via AP)

The season premiere of “Frontline” examines evidence implicating Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. 9 p.m. KOCE

Elizabeth Olsen returns in the second season of “Sorry For Your Loss.” 9 p.m. Facebook Watch

An Argentine soccer star who was outstanding in his field is profiled in the sports doc “Diego Maradona.” 9 p.m. HBO

Special effects makeup experts and others help prepare everyday women to go undercover “In a Man’s World” in this limited series. 10 p.m. Bravo

WEDNESDAY

The docu-series “Living Undocumented” follows eight immigrant families just trying get by in today’s politically divided America. Anytime, Netflix

Tim McGraw, Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus and Mumford & Sons are among the acts featured in the two-night special “iHeartRadio Music Festival.” 8 p.m. The CW; also Thu.

A marine biologist forges a connection with the cephalopod he keeps as a pet in “Octopus: Making Contact” on “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Former WWE stars including Chris Jericho and Dustin Rhodes are in a league of their own in the new series “All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.” 8 and 10 p.m. TNT

Emily Osment, left, Brittany Snow and Megalyn Echikunwoke in"Almost Family" on Fox (JoJo Whilden / Fox)

An only child discovers she has an untold number of siblings — thanks to her dear old dad, an ethically challenged fertility doctor — in the new series “Almost Family.” With Timothy Hutton and “Pitch Perfect’s” Brittany Snow. 9 p.m. Fox

Nature finds a way: See how flora and fauna manage to flourish in some of the world’s greatest cities in the three-part series “Wild Metropolis.” 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

A trio of orphans do battle with drug cartels, ungodly creatures, etc., in the animated series “Seis Manos.” Featuring the voices of Danny Trejo and “Luke Cage’s” Mike Colter. Anytime, Netflix

Pharrell Williams and “Glee’s” Darren Criss help raise awareness of plastic pollution on a new “Activate: The Global Citizen Movement.” 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Who you gonna call? The new series “The Holzer Files” reexamines decades-old evidence of ghostly encounters gathered by a pioneering paranormal investigator. 10 p.m. Travel Channel

FRIDAY

The indignities of adolescence continue to pile up for our pimply protagonists in Season 3 of the animated series “Big Mouth.” Anytime, Netflix

It’s Billy Bob Thornton for the defense in new episodes of the legal drama “Goliath.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

Something sinister lurks “In the Tall Grass,” and mowing is not an option, in this terror tale based on the Stephen King-Joe Hill novella. With Patrick Wilson. Anytime, Netflix

Cillian Murphy returns as gangster Thomas Shelby — that’s Thomas Shelby, newly minted member of Parliament to you, son! — in Season 5 of the stylish period drama “Peaky Blinders.” Anytime, Netflix

“Raising Dion” would be a heck of a lot easier if the child hadn’t been gifted with superpowers in this new sci-fi drama. With “Black Panther’s” Michael B. Jordan. Anytime, Netflix

“The Substitute” is actually just a heavily made-up John Cena, but don’t tell that to the kids he’s about to prank in the debut of this unscripted series. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Cate Blanchett and Jack Black costar in the fantasy-comedy "The House With A Clock in Its Walls." (Quantrell Colbert / Universal Pictures)

“The House With a Clock in Its Walls” takes a licking and keeps on ticking in this kid-friendly 2018 fantasy tale starring Jack Black and Cate Blanchett. 7 p.m. Showtime

James Spader is back for a seventh season of “The Blacklist.” 8 p.m. NBC

Whoa, Nessie! Host Zachary Quinto goes “In Search Of” the ever elusive Loch Ness Monster in the season premiere. 10 p.m. History Channel

Comic Tig Notaro has a “Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik” in this new episode. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

SATURDAY

Crikey! It’s Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin, back for another season of “Crikey! It’s the Irwins.” 8 p.m. Animal Planet

“Ghostbusters” and “Hocus Pocus” are just two of the spooky favorites feted in the star-studded special “31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest.” Vanessa Hudgens and Jordan Fisher host. 8 p.m. Freeform

Liam Neeson plays a snowplow driver with a particular set of skills in the darkly comic 2019 action thriller “Cold Pursuit.” 8 p.m. HBO

Alyson Hannigan, left, and Daphne Hoskins costar in “Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story” on Lifetime. (Bojan Uzicanin / Lifetime)

“Buffy’s” Alyson Hannigan plays a high school teacher held hostage by a deranged former student in the fact-based TV movie “Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Recent Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) hosts and Taylor Swift performs on “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

A professional matchmaker finds herself “Over the Moon in Love” in this TV movie. With Jessica Lowndes and Wes Brown. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

“Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh” sees the veteran comic opening up about his lifelong battle with depression in this stand-up special. 10 p.m. HBO

Blues rocker Gary Clark Jr. lays it down on the season premiere of “Austin City Limits.” 11 p.m. KOCE