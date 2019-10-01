What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Almost Family’ on Fox

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Leno pays homage to vehicles influenced by the science of flight then goes on a flight piloted by John Travolta to discuss the actor’s fascination with airplanes and plane-influenced cars. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

The Masked Singer Four new celebrity singers face off in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature This nature anthology series returns for a new season with “Octopus: Making Contact,” a close-up look at an animal that is among the smartest of all sea creatures. Octopuses even have individual personalities, unique skill sets and the ability to recognize faces. This episode chronicles the experiences of an Alaska marine biology professor and his teenage daughter who observed the quirks of an octopus named Heidi. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Schooled Lainey (AJ Michalka) has high hopes for Coach Mellor’s (Bryan Callen) love life in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. Tim Meadows also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

SEAL Team The heroic team is on an urgent mission in Serbia to track down and quash an organization that is linked to the bombing of multiple American military outposts in the season premiere of the action drama. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley and Jessica Paré also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Modern Family Claire (Julie Bowen) wants to get everyone out of the house before they make her look bad in front of a reporter from a women’s business magazine who wants to interview her at home. Ed O’Neill, Rico Rodriguez, Sofa Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson also star with guest star Amy Pietz. 9 p.m. ABC

Almost Family Brittany Snow (“Pitch Perfect”) stars as a woman who has gone through her life believing she’s the only child of her father, a fertility doctor (Timothy Hutton). She’s completely overwhelmed to learn her dad secretly used his own sperm to impregnate many of his patients, resulting in nearly 100 offspring. Megalyn Echikunwoke and Emily Osment also star. 9 p.m. Fox

S.W.A.T. Hondo (Shemar Moore) and the team help Lt. Lynch (Amy Farrington) after the mayor tasks her with overseeing city departments to stop a cunning serial bomber who is using drones as detonation devices in the season premiere. 10 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Wild Metropolis This new series documents how wildlife adapts to living in cities and metropolitan areas around the world. In the premiere pythons survive in Bangkok and Golden jackals thrive in Tel Aviv. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

SPECIALS

iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1 Ryan Seacrest is host for this two-part special (concluding Thursday) drawn from the massive annual two-night concert held each September. Among the roster of performers featured are Camila Cabello, Tim McGraw, French Montana, Halsey and Steve Aoki. 8 p.m. CW

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Rachel Maddow; Mark Bittman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kevin Smith; Harley Smith; Andrea Woroch; Helene Henderson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Tito Jackson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Adam Lambert performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Authors Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

Rachael Ray Style experts Joe Zee, Mally Roncal and Chris Appleton. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Shemar Moore. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A new study challenges some people’s thoughts and beliefs about eating meat. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tony Hale; Nicole Scherzinger. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman’s family say her fiancé is controlling her, brainwashing her and alienating her from them. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tyler Perry. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Priah Ferguson (“Stranger Things”); Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Doctors Supplements; Krazy Coupon Lady; performance beers; strengthening a relationship. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Jacqueline Woodson (“Red at the Bone”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Natalie Portman; Henry Winkler; Robbie Robertson performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rami Malek; director Jill Soloway. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Gwyneth Paltrow; chef Evan Funke; Lunay performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Allison Janney; Jonathan Van Ness; Tom Walker performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Nick Kroll; Zazie Beetz; Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine); Roy Mayorga. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Meghan Trainor. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Oakland Athletics, 5 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the San Jose Sharks visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.