What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Home Economics’ on ABC; ‘Good Sam’ and ‘The Amazing Race’ on CBS
SERIES
Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (N) 8 p.m. the CW
The Goldbergs Back home from their college orientation, Adam and Brea (Sean Giambrone, Sadie Stanley) each confess a secret that could affect the future of their relationship. Also, Beverly and Barry (Wendi McLendon-Covey, Troy Gentile) admit their love of ice dancing to each other. 8 p.m. ABC
I Can See Your Voice Guest panelists Kelly Osbourne and Brian Austin Green. One contestant gets to perform with Kelly Rowland. 8 p.m. Fox
Animals With Cameras: A Nature Miniseries Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan works with pioneering scientists to explore the lives and behavior of animals using cameras custom-built to fit unobtrusively on the animals. The premiere episode, “Oceans,” features sharks, elephant seals, turtles and gannets. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Wonder Years When Dean (Elisha Williams) loses his position as first chair saxophone in the school band, Bill (Dulé Hill) pressures him to earn it back. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Amazing Race Seven teams gather in Switzerland to restart the race nearly 20 months after production was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Four teams have dropped out and two previously eliminated teams return. Phil Keoghan hosts. 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Batwoman Ryan, Sophie and Luke (Javicia Leslie, Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson) try to track down the original Poison Ivy when evidence suggests that Pamela Isley is back in Gotham. Rachel Skarsten and Nicole Kang also star. 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners After a sudden turn of events, the family must face daily struggles like never before. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Alicia Goranson, Emma Kenney and Ames McNamara star. 9 p.m. ABC
Next Level Chef The teams create a poultry dish in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The new episode “Alaskan Dinosaurs” follows paleontologists as they examine evidence indicating that some dinosaurs once thrived in the Arctic Circle. 9 p.m. KOCE
Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules (N) 9 p.m. E!
Worst Cooks in America In this new episode, the kitchen boot camp is set at a seaside resort where chefs Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks lead the recruits into an exploration of iconic summer dishes and ingredients. 9 p.m. Food Network
Home Inspector Joe In this new home improvement series, Joe Mazza helps buyers evaluate potential purchases, spotting subtle red flags that could mean hidden problems. 9 p.m. HGTV
Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller The first of two new episodes examines new developments in the cocaine trade. The second looks at the smuggling of guns from the U.S. into Mexico. 9 and 10:15 p.m. National Geographic
Home Economics Tom (Topher Grace) feels threatened when Marina’s (Karla Souza) father (Cheech Marin) visits, but it’s Marina who has a hard time making peace with her dad in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Good Sam 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. 10 p.m. NBC
Growing Belushi Jim learns he must rebuild his cannabis farm from the soil up in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. Discovery
SPECIALS
The Price Is Right at Night Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood (“The Talk”) play alongside contestants for hunger relief charity Feeding America in this special episode of the daytime talk show. 8 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Leicester City versus Tottenham Hotspur, 11:30 a.m. USA
College Basketball Boston College visits Louisville, 4 p.m. BSW; LSU visits Alabama, 4 p.m. ESPN2; St. John’s visits Creighton, 4 p.m. FS1; Xavier visits DePaul, 6 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Charlotte Hornets visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. BSSC and ESPN; the Indiana Pacers visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
NHL Hockey The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New York Rangers, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. TNT
Australian Open Tennis Second round, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. ESPN2
Talk Shows
CBS Mornings Bill Murray; cellist Jan Vogler; author Kimberly Jones. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Goldie Hawn; Maria Shriver; Dr. Macrene Alexiades. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Rachel Beller; Dionne Warwick; Kyliegh Curran; Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jenna Dewan (“The Rookie”); Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View David Muir; Bill Murray and Jan Vogler perform. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Guest hosts Finesse Mitchell and Kym Whitley; D-Nice. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Drew Barrymore. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Grace Byers (“Harlem”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Ginnifer Goodwin, Eliza Coupe and Maggie Q (“Pivoting”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Take My Breath”; Milo Ventimiglia; Alana Haim. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil People who do not identify with gender binaries of “he” or “she” and prefer to use “they.” (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monica Aldama (“Cheer”); Michelle Li, KSDK; aerialist Erin Blaire performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Oleta Adams; guest cohost Kathy Hilton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Christine Baranski; Nation of Language performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rachel Brosnahan; Eric André; Damon Albarn performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Dakota Johnson; Josh Gad; Jackie Kashian. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Judi Dench; Huma Abedin; Teddy Swims; Daniel Fang. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 8:30 a.m. FX
Rio Bravo (1959) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Predator (1987) 9 a.m. AMC
Instant Family (2018) 9 a.m. FXX
Shaun of the Dead (2004) 9:33 a.m. Starz
Starship Troopers (1997) 9:43 a.m. and 10:53 p.m. Encore
Shane (1953) 10 a.m. Epix
The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 10:20 a.m. Cinemax
The Last Samurai (2003) 11 a.m. AMC
Dodge City (1939) 11 a.m. TCM
Obvious Child (2014) 11:40 a.m. TMC
The Bourne Identity (2002) 11:55 a.m. HBO
The Prestige (2006) 12:34 p.m. Syfy
Ghostbusters (1984) 1 p.m. Freeform
3 Godfathers (1948) 1 p.m. TCM
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 1:30 and 8 p.m. VH1
Hondo (1953) 1:40 p.m. Epix
Crash (2004) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
Jaws (1975) 2:30 p.m. AMC
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 2:30 p.m. FX
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957) 3:05 p.m. Epix
Yellow Rose (2019) 4 p.m. Encore
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974) 4 and 9:30 p.m. REELZ
Menace II Society (1993) 4 and 10:30 p.m. VH1
Hereditary (2018) 4:15 p.m. Showtime
Waking Life (2001) 4:17 p.m. Cinemax
Krisha (2015) 4:30 p.m. TMC
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) 5 p.m. TCM
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969) 5:10 p.m. Epix
The Kid Detective (2020) 5:38 p.m. Encore
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 5:59 p.m. Cinemax
The Blind Side (2009) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) 7:30 p.m. TCM
The Stranger (1946) 8 p.m. KVCR
Beetlejuice (1988) 8 p.m. AMC
Blades of Glory (2007) 8 p.m. HBO
Ex Machina (2014) 9:35 p.m. TMC
The Flying Deuces (1939) 9:40 p.m. KVCR
You Can’t Take It With You (1938) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Open Range (2003) 10:20 p.m. Epix
La Bamba (1987) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
