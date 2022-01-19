What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Home Economics’ on ABC; ‘Good Sam’ and ‘The Amazing Race’ on CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (N) 8 p.m. the CW

The Goldbergs Back home from their college orientation, Adam and Brea (Sean Giambrone, Sadie Stanley) each confess a secret that could affect the future of their relationship. Also, Beverly and Barry (Wendi McLendon-Covey, Troy Gentile) admit their love of ice dancing to each other. 8 p.m. ABC

I Can See Your Voice Guest panelists Kelly Osbourne and Brian Austin Green. One contestant gets to perform with Kelly Rowland. 8 p.m. Fox

Animals With Cameras: A Nature Miniseries Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan works with pioneering scientists to explore the lives and behavior of animals using cameras custom-built to fit unobtrusively on the animals. The premiere episode, “Oceans,” features sharks, elephant seals, turtles and gannets. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Wonder Years When Dean (Elisha Williams) loses his position as first chair saxophone in the school band, Bill (Dulé Hill) pressures him to earn it back. 8:30 p.m. ABC

The Amazing Race Seven teams gather in Switzerland to restart the race nearly 20 months after production was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Four teams have dropped out and two previously eliminated teams return. Phil Keoghan hosts. 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Batwoman Ryan, Sophie and Luke (Javicia Leslie, Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson) try to track down the original Poison Ivy when evidence suggests that Pamela Isley is back in Gotham. Rachel Skarsten and Nicole Kang also star. 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners After a sudden turn of events, the family must face daily struggles like never before. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Alicia Goranson, Emma Kenney and Ames McNamara star. 9 p.m. ABC

Next Level Chef The teams create a poultry dish in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA The new episode “Alaskan Dinosaurs” follows paleontologists as they examine evidence indicating that some dinosaurs once thrived in the Arctic Circle. 9 p.m. KOCE

Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules (N) 9 p.m. E!

Worst Cooks in America In this new episode, the kitchen boot camp is set at a seaside resort where chefs Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks lead the recruits into an exploration of iconic summer dishes and ingredients. 9 p.m. Food Network

Home Inspector Joe In this new home improvement series, Joe Mazza helps buyers evaluate potential purchases, spotting subtle red flags that could mean hidden problems. 9 p.m. HGTV

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller The first of two new episodes examines new developments in the cocaine trade. The second looks at the smuggling of guns from the U.S. into Mexico. 9 and 10:15 p.m. National Geographic

Home Economics Tom (Topher Grace) feels threatened when Marina’s (Karla Souza) father (Cheech Marin) visits, but it’s Marina who has a hard time making peace with her dad in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Good Sam 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. 10 p.m. NBC

Growing Belushi Jim learns he must rebuild his cannabis farm from the soil up in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. Discovery

SPECIALS

The Price Is Right at Night Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood (“The Talk”) play alongside contestants for hunger relief charity Feeding America in this special episode of the daytime talk show. 8 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Leicester City versus Tottenham Hotspur, 11:30 a.m. USA

College Basketball Boston College visits Louisville, 4 p.m. BSW; LSU visits Alabama, 4 p.m. ESPN2; St. John’s visits Creighton, 4 p.m. FS1; Xavier visits DePaul, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Charlotte Hornets visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. BSSC and ESPN; the Indiana Pacers visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New York Rangers, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. TNT

Australian Open Tennis Second round, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. ESPN2

Talk Shows

CBS Mornings Bill Murray; cellist Jan Vogler; author Kimberly Jones. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Goldie Hawn; Maria Shriver; Dr. Macrene Alexiades. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rachel Beller; Dionne Warwick; Kyliegh Curran; Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jenna Dewan (“The Rookie”); Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View David Muir; Bill Murray and Jan Vogler perform. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Guest hosts Finesse Mitchell and Kym Whitley; D-Nice. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Drew Barrymore. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Grace Byers (“Harlem”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Ginnifer Goodwin, Eliza Coupe and Maggie Q (“Pivoting”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Take My Breath”; Milo Ventimiglia; Alana Haim. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil People who do not identify with gender binaries of “he” or “she” and prefer to use “they.” (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monica Aldama (“Cheer”); Michelle Li, KSDK; aerialist Erin Blaire performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Oleta Adams; guest cohost Kathy Hilton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Christine Baranski; Nation of Language performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rachel Brosnahan; Eric André; Damon Albarn performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dakota Johnson; Josh Gad; Jackie Kashian. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Judi Dench; Huma Abedin; Teddy Swims; Daniel Fang. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 8:30 a.m. FX

Rio Bravo (1959) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Predator (1987) 9 a.m. AMC

Instant Family (2018) 9 a.m. FXX

Shaun of the Dead (2004) 9:33 a.m. Starz

Starship Troopers (1997) 9:43 a.m. and 10:53 p.m. Encore

Shane (1953) 10 a.m. Epix

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019) 10:20 a.m. Cinemax

The Last Samurai (2003) 11 a.m. AMC

Dodge City (1939) 11 a.m. TCM

Obvious Child (2014) 11:40 a.m. TMC

The Bourne Identity (2002) 11:55 a.m. HBO

The Prestige (2006) 12:34 p.m. Syfy

Ghostbusters (1984) 1 p.m. Freeform

3 Godfathers (1948) 1 p.m. TCM

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 1:30 and 8 p.m. VH1

Hondo (1953) 1:40 p.m. Epix

Crash (2004) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

Jaws (1975) 2:30 p.m. AMC

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 2:30 p.m. FX

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957) 3:05 p.m. Epix

Yellow Rose (2019) 4 p.m. Encore

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974) 4 and 9:30 p.m. REELZ

Menace II Society (1993) 4 and 10:30 p.m. VH1

Hereditary (2018) 4:15 p.m. Showtime

Waking Life (2001) 4:17 p.m. Cinemax

Krisha (2015) 4:30 p.m. TMC

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939) 5 p.m. TCM

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969) 5:10 p.m. Epix

The Kid Detective (2020) 5:38 p.m. Encore

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 5:59 p.m. Cinemax

The Blind Side (2009) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) 7:30 p.m. TCM

The Stranger (1946) 8 p.m. KVCR

Beetlejuice (1988) 8 p.m. AMC

Blades of Glory (2007) 8 p.m. HBO

Ex Machina (2014) 9:35 p.m. TMC

The Flying Deuces (1939) 9:40 p.m. KVCR

You Can’t Take It With You (1938) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Open Range (2003) 10:20 p.m. Epix

La Bamba (1987) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

