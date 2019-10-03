What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Blacklist,’ ‘SmackDown’ and more

SERIES

Friday Night SmackDown The hit wrestling series marks its 20th anniversary with a move to its new network home, preceded by a kickoff special. Among the WWE Superstars featured are Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Jerry Lawler, Goldberg, Ric Flair, Mark Henry and Sting. 7:30 and 8 p.m. Fox

Hawaii Five-0 Tani and Junior (Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale) and several civilians become trapped inside a deadly tunnel collapse in this new episode. Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist A new season of this drama picks up the action where last season’s finale left off, after Red (James Spader) was kidnapped by Katarina Rostova (Laila Robins). Megan Boone also stars. 8 p.m. NBC

American Housewife Katie’s (Katy Mixon) boss (recurring guest star Kelly Ripa) at her party-planning job promotes her to vice president of events in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Relentless With Kate Snow In this new documentary series, the Emmy-winning journalist meets with families and survivors as they go to great lengths to find answers about their loved ones’ deaths. 8 p.m. Oxygen

Peaking In the first of two new episodes, mountain biking icon Kelly McGarry grapples with the consequences of his sport during what turns out to be his final competitive event before his death from heart failure. 9 and 9:30 p.m. The CW

20/20 A woman who was kidnapped as an infant by the serial killer who murdered her mother opens up about learning the truth of her identity when she was 15 years old. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances In a new installment of “Now Hear This,” host Scott Yoo visits Spain and Morocco to understand how the Baroque composer Scarlatti infused Vivaldi’s melodies and Bach’s fugues with the sounds of Spain. 9 p.m. KOCE

In Search Of Host Zachary Quinto tries to find the Loch Ness Monster in the season premiere of this unscripted mystery series. 10 p.m. History Channel

SPECIALS

Haunted Salem: Live An all-star cast of paranormal investigators is on hand to participate in this new four-hour live ghost hunt in Salem, Mass., site of the infamous Salem witch trials. 5 and 9 p.m. Travel Channel

MOVIES

Godzilla A month-long salute to the “King of the Monsters” kicks off with this original 1954 Japanese kaiju thriller. 5 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

The House With a Clock in Its Walls A 10-year-old boy (Owen Vaccaro) is sent to live with his eccentric uncle (Jack Black) after his parents are killed in a car accident in director Eli Roth’s kid-friendly 2018 supernatural comedy. Cate Blanchett and Kyle MacLachlan also star. 7 p.m. Showtime

The Graduate Dustin Hoffman plays the titular college grad in director Mike Nichols’ classic 1967 social satire; with Anne Bancroft and Katharine Ross. 8 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Former U.N. ambassador Susan Rice. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Authors Adam Grant and Allison Sweet Grant; Today Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Will Smith and director Ang Lee (“Gemini Man”); chefs Lorena Garcia, Jordan Andino and Angelo Sosa. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey (“America’s Got Talent”); chef Stephanie Izard (“Top Chef”); National Taco Day; the WWE at Staples Center. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Penélope Cruz; Nick Kroll (“Big Mouth”); guest co-host Lisa Rinna. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jessica Lange. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Henry Winkler; new gadgets. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Elvis Duran. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show People seek answers from deceased loved ones who took secrets to the grave. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month; Wanda Sykes; “Property Brothers”; chef Ludo Lefebvre. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Devine; Lewis Capaldi performs; guest host Sean Hayes. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real An audience of women helps with breast cancer awareness; singer Mary Wilson. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors People involuntarily committed to prison for addiction treatment; brain booster. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Fall’s must-see TV shows; celebrity beauty must-haves; Hot Topics. 4 p.m. KCOP

The Real Robin Thicke; guest co-host Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore. 5 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang; TV host Ben Lyons; L.A. Times sports writer Arash Markazi; ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Graham Norton Show Helen Mirren; RuPaul; comic Jack Whitehall; journalist Simon Reeve; singer-songwriter Normani. (N) 11 p.m. BBC America

Amanpour and Company 11:30 p.m. KCET, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joaquin Phoenix; Zoey Deutch; entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jon Hamm; baseball player Pete Alonso. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Former Vice President Joe Biden; Cobie Smulders; James Blake performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Michael Douglas; comic Nicole Byer. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”); Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang; author Margaret Atwood. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Chelsea Handler. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball In playoff action, the Tampa Bay Rays play the Houston Astros, 11 a.m. FS1; the St. Louis Cardinals battle the Atlanta Braves, 1:30 p.m. TBS; the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees, 4 p.m. MLB; and the Dodgers host the Washington Nationals, 6:30 p.m. TBS

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.