What’s on TV Saturday plus weekend talk: Taylor Swift and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on ‘SNL’ and more

SERIES

Crikey! It’s the Irwins This unscripted series starring Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin returns with a preview special followed by the Season 2 premiere. 7 and 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Saturday Night Live Recent Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) hosts and Taylor Swift performs on a new episode of the sketch comedy series. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Ghost Adventures “Serial Killer Spirits,” a four-part weekly miniseries focusing on famous murderers, kicks off with “H.H. Holmes Murder House,” about the infamous 19th-century psychopath. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Amanda to the Rescue A 9-month-old pit bull with a fractured jaw and a 4-month-old Dalmatian with an eye condition are among the critters being cared for in the season premiere. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Austin City Limits Texas blues rocker Gary Clark Jr. performs songs from his latest album, “This Land,” when he opens a new season of the concert series. 11 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest Vanessa Hudgens and Jordan Fisher host this new star-studded special, filmed at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, that celebrates the spooky season and such movie classics as “Ghostbusters” and “Hocus Pocus.” With Kristin Chenoweth, Christina Aguilera, JD McCrary, Salt-N-Pepa and Ray Parker Jr. 8 p.m. Freeform

Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh A two-time finalist on “Last Comic Standing,” the Massachusetts-born comic and actor talks candidly but with humor about his years-long battle with mental illness and clinical depression in this new stand-up special filmed in Brooklyn, N.Y. 10 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

Cold Pursuit Liam Neeson stars in this darkly comic 2019 thriller about a Colorado snowplow driver seeking revenge against a drug cartel for the overdose death of his son. With Laura Dern and Emmy Rossum. 8 p.m. HBO

Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story A teacher (“How I Met Your Mother’s” Alyson Hannigan) and her 8-year-old daughter are kidnapped by one of the woman’s former students (Howie Lai) in this new fact-based TV movie. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Professor and the Madman Mel Gibson and Sean Penn star in this 2019 historical drama about the creation in the mid-19th century of the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary. With Natalie Dormer, Eddie Marsan, Jennifer Ehle, Jeremy Irvine and Ioan Gruffudd. 8 p.m. Starz

Over the Moon in Love Jessica Lowndes stars in this new 2019 TV movie as a professional matchmaker who inadvertently finds herself falling for a former classmate turned singer-songwriter (Wes Brown). 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

TALK SHOWS

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning Pete Hamill discusses his career and remembers fellow columnist Jimmy Breslin; R&B sensation Lizzo; singer-actress Mitzi Gaynor; businesses and corporations taking a stand on gun sales; a visit to New York City’s revamped Museum of Modern Art; a spiraling walkway above the treetops in Denmark. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Impeachment, 2020 election, news of the day: presidential candidates former Gov. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.), former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.); impeachment, 2020 election, news of the day: presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.); Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Fox News Channel

Fareed Zakaria GPS History, democracy, whistleblowers, Ukraine, impeachment: former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC, 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.); Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Fox News and impeachment. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes American voters’ thoughts on the impeachment inquiry against President Trump; the race to identify the victims of a 79-year-old self-professed serial killer who says he’s committed almost 100 murders; Land O’ Lakes CEO Beth Ford talks about how farmers are turning to technology to survive in today’s tough economic climate. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College football A full day’s worth of match-ups includes Oklahoma at Kansas, 9 a.m. ABC; Iowa at Michigan, 9 a.m. Fox; Auburn at Florida, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m. NBC; Northwestern at Nebraska, 1 p.m. Fox; Michigan State at Ohio State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; and Cal at Oregon, 5 p.m. Fox

Baseball The playoffs continue as the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros. 2 and 6 p.m. FS1

Hockey The Kings meet the Edmonton Oilers, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks host the San Jose Sharks. 7 p.m. FS Prime

