Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Oct 13 - 19, 2019

Almost Famous (2000) Sundance Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) TMC Tues. 5:40 p.m. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 3:58 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Ovation Fri. 3:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) TNT Fri. 8:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Encore Sat. 2:28 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) AMC Tues. 5:15 p.m.

Faust (1926) TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Paramount Sat. 2:05 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:05 p.m.

The Good Earth (1937) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) Cinemax Thur. 7:35 a.m.

Grand Hotel (1932) TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Halloween (1978) AMC Mon. 7 p.m.

Libeled Lady (1936) TCM Tues. 8:30 a.m.

The Man Who Would Be King (1975) TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) TCM Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Pather Panchali (1955) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) IFC Fri. 5 a.m.

Platoon (1986) EPIX Wed. 10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 6 p.m.

Psycho (1960) Encore Fri. 8:44 a.m. Encore Fri. 6:09 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Sundance Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Rear Window (1954) Encore Sun. 8:06 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:05 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) TNT Sun. Noon

The Shining (1980) AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) Sundance Sun. 10:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:45 p.m.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) TCM Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 10 p.m. Showtime Thur. 11:05 a.m. Ovation Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Encore Sat. 5:55 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) Disney XD Sun. Noon

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Showtime Tues. 6:25 p.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

You Can’t Take It With You (1938) TCM Thur. 9 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Oct 13 - 19, 2019

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Sundance Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 4 a.m. IFC Thur. 7 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil (2006) ★★ IFC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970) ★★★ IFC Wed. 5:15 a.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:38 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 7:30 a.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 8:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5:45 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 6:40 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:50 p.m.

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) ★★ IFC Mon. 8 a.m.

Death Wish (1974) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 11 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Fri. 3 a.m.

Ender’s Game (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Sundance Fri. 9 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Sundance Mon. 12:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:15 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Fri. 11 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) ★★ IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter (2000) ★★ IFC Sat. 10 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 6 p.m. BBC America Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 3 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 3:40 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Mon. 10 a.m. IFC Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Inescapable (2012) ★ IFC Mon. 6 a.m.

The Judge (2014) ★★ Sundance Wed. 3 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m.

K-9: P.I. (2002) ★★ Sundance Mon. 2:45 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 6 p.m. BBC America Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. Noon

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3 p.m. BBC America Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Killing Them Softly (2012) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 6 a.m.

King Kong (1976) ★★ IFC Thur. 9 a.m. IFC Fri. 2 a.m.

Leprechaun (1993) ★★ IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Leprechaun 4 in Space (1996) ★ IFC Sun. Noon

Leprechaun in the Hood (2000) ★ IFC Sat. Noon

Leprechaun 3 (1995) ★ IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Leprechaun 2 (1994) ★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 4 a.m.

Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood (2003) ★ IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

Leprechaun: Origins (2014) IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Bravo Sat. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11 p.m.

The Net (1995) ★★ Sundance Sat. 3 a.m.

Obsessed (2002) ★★ Bravo Sat. 1 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) ★★★★ IFC Fri. 5 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 2 a.m. Sundance Thur. 11 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 10:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 6 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 5 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m.

Troop Beverly Hills (1989) ★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 1:45 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ IFC Wed. 11:30 p.m. IFC Thur. Noon

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Oct 13 - 19, 2019

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Paramount Wed. 2 a.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Freeform Sun. 11:10 a.m. Freeform Tues. 6:50 p.m. Freeform Wed. 3:50 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 11 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ FX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:03 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ TNT Tues. 5:45 p.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ TCM Tues. 6:45 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Encore Sun. 11:41 a.m. Encore Wed. 2:54 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:47 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 5:25 p.m.

Arthur (1981) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 5 a.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TNT Wed. 5 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ EPIX Sat. Noon

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ TNT Sat. 5:15 p.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 7:08 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 12:01 p.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 7 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 2 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 7:30 a.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 8:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ BET Sun. 7:05 p.m. BET Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ TMC Tues. 8 p.m. Showtime Thur. 8 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5:45 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 11 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Disney XD Sat. 5 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ TNT Thur. 3:02 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 6:40 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:50 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Ovation Fri. 3:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ TNT Fri. 8:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ EPIX Wed. 3:10 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 7:35 p.m. Paramount Sun. 10:05 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1 a.m. Paramount Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Fri. 3 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Encore Sat. 2:28 a.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Showtime Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Starz Tues. 12:44 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 5:15 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 1:25 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Encore Mon. 1:27 a.m. Encore Mon. 11:09 a.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:52 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:27 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ TMC Sat. 1:40 p.m. TMC Sun. 4 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Sundance Fri. 9 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Sundance Mon. 12:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:15 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Fri. 11 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Paramount Sat. 2:05 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:05 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 8:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Encore Sat. 10:16 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ POP Thur. 10 p.m. POP Fri. 2 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 8:55 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Sat. 11:25 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 6 p.m. BBC America Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 3 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 3:40 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 11:35 a.m. Paramount Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 5:05 p.m. Paramount Mon. 12:36 p.m. Paramount Fri. 8 p.m. Paramount Sat. 12:55 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ MTV Thur. 10:04 p.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:31 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4:31 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 5:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 1:30 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 3:15 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Syfy Wed. 12:15 p.m. Syfy Thur. Noon

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Starz Thur. 8:58 a.m. Starz Thur. 4:41 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ TNT Wed. 3 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Syfy Thur. 10:20 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1:26 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Nickelodeon Tues. 9 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Encore Wed. 6:05 a.m. Encore Wed. 1:21 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 8:10 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 7:45 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 6 p.m. BBC America Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3 p.m. BBC America Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Encore Mon. 12:58 p.m. Encore Tues. 9:51 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ TNT Thur. Noon TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 4:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 4:20 p.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ EPIX Sat. 2:35 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Showtime Sun. 9 a.m. Showtime Tues. 8:30 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ FXX Sat. 8 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ AMC Sat. 10 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ TBS Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 5:25 p.m. Freeform Mon. 1:40 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 5:50 p.m. Freeform Tues. 1:40 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 11:03 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Syfy Sat. 1 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

101 Dalmatians (1996) ★★ Freeform Thur. 3:10 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Ovation Wed. 7:30 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 9 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 3 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Wed. 10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 6 p.m.

Poltergeist (1982) ★★★ TCM Thur. 10:45 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 10:45 a.m.

The Princess Diaries (2001) ★★ CMT Sat. 1:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Encore Fri. 8:44 a.m. Encore Fri. 6:09 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Cinemax Fri. 1:05 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 8:06 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:05 p.m.

Remember the Titans (2000) ★★★ BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 5:20 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ TNT Sun. 2 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Encore Fri. 8 p.m.

Scooby-Doo (2002) ★★ Freeform Thur. 6:50 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 3 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 5:40 p.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 7 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ VH1 Thur. 4 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11 a.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ VH1 Thur. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Starz Fri. 10:19 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 2 a.m. Sundance Thur. 11 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Paramount Sun. 2 a.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ FX Wed. 11 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 10:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 8:05 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:59 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 5 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Comedy Central Sun. 6:15 p.m. CMT Mon. 9 p.m. CMT Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Throw Momma From the Train (1987) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 10 a.m.

Turner & Hooch (1989) ★★ TMC Wed. 8:20 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ POP Fri. 5 p.m. POP Fri. 11 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Encore Tues. 12:54 p.m. Encore Tues. 1:17 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 1:11 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:23 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 10 p.m. Showtime Thur. 11:05 a.m. Ovation Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Encore Sat. 5:55 p.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Starz Wed. 6:41 a.m. Starz Wed. 5:09 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. 9:30 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Disney XD Sun. Noon

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Showtime Sun. 4:45 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 6:25 p.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Oct 13 - 19, 2019

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Abduction (2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. Un adolescente debe huir para salvar su vida poco tiempo después de descubrir que las personas que lo criaron, recientemente asesinadas, no eran sus padres reales. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 8:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

About a Boy (2002) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Toni Collette. An irresponsible playboy becomes emotionally attached to a woman’s 12-year-old son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sat. 8:15 a.m.

Above Ground (2017) Clayne Crawford, M.J. Brackin. When the local sheriff refuses to search for her missing ex-husband, a woman hires a private investigator to help find him and solve the murder of two people. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Abraham Lincoln (1930) ★★ Walter Huston, Una Merkel. A poor boy from Illinois rises to lead the nation through its darkest moments of division. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Absolute Power (1997) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. A veteran thief catches the president of the United States in adultery and a murder cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Fri. 2:15 a.m.

The Accountant (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Paramount Wed. 2 a.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:25 a.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sun. 1:15 p.m. Freeform Tues. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:55 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Gomez, Morticia and their ghoulish household are prey to a scam involving long-lost Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:10 a.m. Freeform Tues. 6:50 p.m. Freeform Wed. 3:50 p.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Fri. 9:40 p.m.

Affairs of State (2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:10 a.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:35 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Mon. 11 a.m.

Alien: Covenant (2017) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston. Crew members of the colony ship Covenant encounter a hostile alien life-form after traveling to a dark and dangerous planet on the far side of the galaxy. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

All Monsters Attack (1969) ★★ Kenji Sahara, Tomonori Yazaki. A bullied schoolboy dreams of traveling to Monster Island, where Godzilla’s son, Minya, is also dealing with the the problems associated with bullying. (G) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

All of My Heart: Inn Love (2017) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. Brian and Jenny are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast, Emily’s Country Inn, when a big storm hits Buck County. Brian agrees to go back to Wall Street to boost their funds, while Jenny scrambles to keep the opening on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 a.m.

All of My Heart: The Wedding (2018) Brennan Elliott, Lacey Chabert. Brian and Jenny are happy, engaged and busy planning their fall wedding. When a distant relative of Jenny’s claims rights to Jenny and Brian’s beloved inn, they must find a solution. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

All Things Valentine (2015) Sarah Rafferty, Sam Page. A blogger who experiences terrible luck on Valentine’s Day meets a handsome veterinarian. When she finds out that he’s the one who’s been leaving rude comments about her articles, she begins to question whether her luck has really changed. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TBS Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Almost Famous (2000) ★★★★ Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand. An aspiring teenage rock journalist gets his big break when he follows an up-and-coming band on its tour. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Sundance Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Aloha (2015) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone. On assignment in Oahu, Hawaii, a military contractor reconnects with an old flame, while falling for a hard-nosed fighter pilot who watches every move that he makes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Mon. 10 a.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. POP Fri. 11:30 a.m. POP Sat. 2 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) ★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. The emergence of a powerful new villain and the return of an old friend bring Peter Parker to the realization that all his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m. FX Sun. 11:04 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sun. 12:30 p.m.

American Assassin (2017) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, and they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 1 a.m.

An American Haunting (2005) ★★ Donald Sutherland, Sissy Spacek. Strange and terrifying events plague a family in 1817 Tennessee after a fellow citizen places a curse on the father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Wed. Noon

American Horror House (2012) Morgan Fairchild, Alessandra Torresani. Ghosts invade a sorority on Halloween night, and when the housemother starts killing the sisters, the survivors have to make it through the night. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 10:15 a.m.

American Outlaws (2001) ★ Colin Farrell, Scott Caan. Jesse James and his gang rob banks in order to foil a railroad baron who forces people from their homesteads. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Wed. 8:45 a.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Sun. 10:30 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:03 a.m.

And Now... Ladies and Gentlemen (2002) ★★ Jeremy Irons, Patricia Kaas. A jewel thief and a singer who both want to break free of the past meet by chance in Morocco. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Tues. 6:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 4 a.m.

Angel Heart (1987) ★★★ Mickey Rourke, Robert De Niro. A satanic figure sends a private eye to 1955 New Orleans, home of a voodoo priestess. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Angels in Disguise (1949) ★★ Leo Gorcey, Huntz Hall. When their detective friend Gabe Moreno is shot during a botched robbery in which another officer dies, junior newspaper employees Slip and Sach infiltrate the gang that pulled off the job. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Sat. 7:07 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jack Nicholson. A meek businessman clashes with an aggressive therapist after being ordered to undergo 20 hours of counseling. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Tues. 5:45 p.m.

Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m. BBC America Sat. 8 a.m.

Ann Vickers (1933) ★★ Irene Dunne, Walter Huston. A pioneer feminist seeks to improve the conditions of prisons and falls for a reckless judge. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Annapolis (2006) ★★ James Franco, Tyrese Gibson. A young man from the wrong side of the tracks realizes his dream of entering the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney. Daddy Warbucks protects little orphan Annie from Miss Hannigan and crooks in Depression-era New York. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 p.m.

Another Nine & a Half Weeks (1997) ★ Mickey Rourke, Agathe de la Fontaine. Despondent at losing his lover, a man wanders the streets of Paris and has an affair with her kinky friend. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Audience Sun. 8 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m. Audience Tues. 8 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

Anything for Love (2016) Erika Christensen, Paul Greene. A high-powered executive lies about her career on her online dating profile, while her match also hides his true identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Apocalypto (2006) ★★★ Rudy Youngblood, Raoul Trujillo. As the end of the Mayan civilization draws near, a man makes a desperate bid to escape being a human sacrifice and return to his family and the woman he loves. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. BBC America Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Sun. 11:41 a.m. Encore Wed. 2:54 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:47 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Appetite for Love (2016) Taylor Cole, Andrew Walker. Sparks fly when a woman returns to her hometown in Tennessee to convince her stubborn ex-boyfriend to sell his restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Aprendiendo a Vivir (1970) Valentín Trujillo, Sergio Reynoso. Un abogado es extorsionado por su ex esposa quien lo amenaza con revelar a su hija quién es su verdadera madre. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Are We Done Yet? (2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man’s attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. VH1 Tues. 12:35 p.m.

Are We There Yet? (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. VH1 Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (NR) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:25 p.m.

Armored Car Robbery (1950) ★ Charles McGraw, Adele Jergens. A Los Angeles policeman hunts the mastermind of a theft gang that killed his partner. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Arthur (1981) ★★★ Dudley Moore, John Gielgud. A dry British butler helps his tippling master choose love with a waitress or marriage for money. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5 a.m.

Assassin’s Creed (2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard. A descendant of the mysterious secret society known as the Assassins uses his newfound knowledge and physical skills to battle the power-hungry Templar Order. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 10 a.m.

Atomic Blonde (2017) ★★★ Charlize Theron, James McAvoy. With the Berlin Wall about to fall, an elite MI6 spy travels into the heart of the city to retrieve a priceless dossier and take down a ruthless espionage ring. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Australia (2008) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman. An English aristocrat and a cattleman drive a herd across the Australian Outback to save her ranch from a hostile takeover. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Starz Mon. 4:41 a.m. Starz Sat. 2:27 a.m.

Autumn Dreams (2015) Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield. Years after the annulment of their spontaneous marriage a couple discovers a mistake in the paperwork that means they are still husband and wife. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Autumn in the Vineyard (2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. A man and woman with a strained history learn to trust each other when their dreams bring them together to turn a ranch into an award-winning winery. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Wed. 5 p.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Awakenings (1990) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Robin Williams. A doctor tries the drug L-dopa on an immobile man and others like him in 1969 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Sun. 7 a.m.

B

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:10 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Tues. 10 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Sat. 8:56 a.m. Starz Sun. 1:06 a.m.

Bad Lieutenant (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Frankie Thorn. The case of a raped nun gets to a profane New York detective fouled by drugs, alcohol and sex. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Thur. 9 p.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10 p.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Wed. 11:56 a.m. Starz Wed. 8:25 p.m. Starz Thur. 7:23 a.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Balls of Fury (2007) ★★ Dan Fogler, Christopher Walken. A disgraced pingpong player bounces back to go under cover for the government and bring a notorious crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Mon. 7:30 a.m.

The Banana Splits Movie (2019) Dani Kind, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong. A maniac dressed in a dog costume wreaks bloody havoc during the taping of a popular children’s television show. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Sun. 3:27 p.m.

Barbary Coast Gent (1944) ★★ Wallace Beery, Binnie Barnes. An 1880s con man run out of San Francisco becomes a sort of Robin Hood in gold-rush Nevada. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Fri. 9 p.m.

Barefoot (2014) ★ Evan Rachel Wood, Scott Speedman. The black sheep of a wealthy family brings a naive, sheltered young woman home for his brother’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:55 a.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Sat. Noon

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Claude Akins. Gorilla general Aldo hounds ape leader Caesar and what’s left of humanity on simian-ruled future Earth. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 4 a.m. IFC Thur. 7 a.m.

Beatriz at Dinner (2017) ★★★ Salma Hayek, John Lithgow. Holistic healer Beatriz receives a friendly invitation to stay for a business dinner after her car breaks down. She soon finds herself in an escalating war of words with a ruthless real estate mogul who cares more about money than people. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:55 a.m.

A Beautiful Mind (2001) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ed Harris. Mathematics genius John Forbes Nash Jr. has paranoid schizophrenia but becomes a Nobel laureate late in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 7:08 a.m.

Bedazzled (2000) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Elizabeth Hurley. In an attempt to woo the woman of his dreams, a man sells his soul to the devil for seven wishes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:30 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:20 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Paramount Tues. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman. A Navy admiral orders the rescue of a fighter pilot after the Serbs shoot down his plane in Bosnia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Tues. 3:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines II: Axis of Evil (2006) ★★ Matt Bushell, Shane Edelman. Four Navy SEALS fight for their lives after a top-secret mission to destroy a missile site in North Korea goes awry. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970) ★★★ James Franciscus, Kim Hunter. A time-warped astronaut lands on ape-ruled Earth and finds telepathic mutants worshiping an atomic bomb. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Wed. 5:15 a.m.

The Best of Times (1986) ★★ Robin Williams, Kurt Russell. Two men get to replay a high-school football game 16 years after one dropped the other’s touchdown pass. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sat. 4:09 p.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Glenn Close. Ex-college friends reunite in a big house after a funeral, to play old records and talk. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:15 p.m.

The Big Combo (1955) ★★ Cornel Wilde, Richard Conte. A police detective in love with the girlfriend of a vicious gangster pursues him relentlessly. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KVCR Wed. 9:35 p.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

The Big Steal (1949) ★★ Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer. Two guys and a woman chase an Army payroll thief through Mexico. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Wed. 8 p.m.

Black Fury (1935) ★★★ Paul Muni, Karen Morley. A simple Pennsylvania coal miner is drawn into the violent conflict between union workers and management. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 p.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (NR) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Ovation Sat. 7 p.m.

Black Swan (2010) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis. A ballerina begins to lose her fragile grip on reality as a sultry newcomer threatens to usurp her position as the lead dancer in ``Swan Lake.’' (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Mon. 7:05 p.m.

Blacula (1972) ★★ William Marshall, Denise Nicholas. Los Angeles interior decorators buy the coffin of an African prince bitten by Dracula centuries before. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Blankman (1994) ★★ Damon Wayans, David Alan Grier. An inventive oddball takes matters into his own hands when crime overruns the Illinois city he calls home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Blaze (2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Fri. Noon TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Sun. 2 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1 a.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMT Tues. 7:30 p.m. CMT Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:50 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 2:10 a.m.

Blondie Johnson (1933) ★★ Joan Blondell, Chester Morris. The death of her mother drives a bitter blonde to a life of crime that ends with prison. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Blood Fest (2018) Robbie Kay, Jacob Batalon. Fans flock to a festival celebrating iconic horror movies, only to discover that the showman behind the event has a diabolical agenda. As festival attendees start dying off, three teenagers must band together to survive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Wed. 3 a.m.

Blood Simple (1984) ★★★ John Getz, Frances McDormand. A jealous bar owner hires a malevolent private detective to kill his straying wife and her lover. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:25 p.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Body Snatchers (1993) ★★★ Gabrielle Anwar, Terry Kinney. A government biologist and his children discover alien pods are replacing people at an Alabama military base. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. AMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Sun. 4:43 a.m.

BOO! (2018) Aurora Perrineau, Jaden Piner. A torn suburban family refuses to heed the warning of an innocent prank which causes an unknown supernatural force to wreak havoc. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Tues. 1:29 a.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:38 p.m. Bravo Sat. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous ``50 Shades of Grey.’' From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:25 p.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000) ★ Kim Director, Jeffrey Donovan. When a townie takes collegians on an overnight tour in Burkittsville, Md., they awake to chaos and have no memory of sleeping. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Mon. 3:17 a.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:50 a.m.

Bordertown (1935) ★★★ Paul Muni, Bette Davis. A disbarred Mexican lawyer turns nightclub bouncer and is framed for murder by his boss’s wife. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 7:30 a.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 a.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sun. 8:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. IFC Sun. 1 p.m. IFC Sun. 11 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Boys Are Back (2009) ★★ Clive Owen, Emma Booth. Still reeling from the death of his wife, a man adopts an unconventional method of raising his two sons. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 9:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Sun. 7:05 p.m. BET Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder. The vampire count of Transylvania seeks his lost love and the conquest of Britain by plague. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. Showtime Thur. 8 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5:45 p.m.

Brewster’s Millions (1945) ★★ Dennis O’Keefe, Helen Walker. A returning GI inherits a fortune but must spend $1 million in 60 days to get it. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

The Brothers Grimm (2005) ★★ Matt Damon, Heath Ledger. Itinerant con men become caught in a real fairy tale after several maidens disappear in an enchanted forest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Thur. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 10 a.m.

Brown Girl Begins (2017) Mouna Traoré, Nigel Shawn Williams. In 2049, Ti-Jeanne must revive Caribbean spirits and survive a possession ritual to save her people who are confined to an island off the mainland of Toronto. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

Bugsy (1991) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Annette Bening. New York gangster Bugsy Siegel goes Hollywood with a tan, a mistress and a mad vision of Las Vegas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Bulletproof (1996) ★ Damon Wayans, Adam Sandler. A mobster’s goons pursue a fugitive underling turning state’s evidence to an undercover policeman he once shot. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Sun. 3:35 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:30 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:20 a.m.

Buried (2010) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Voice of Robert Paterson. Following an attack on his convoy in Iraq, a man awakes in a coffin with little more than a lighter, a cell phone and his building anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Bye Bye, Love (1995) ★ Matthew Modine, Randy Quaid. Three fathers have a difficult time getting on with their lives after divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:50 p.m.

C

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Tues. Noon

Capote (2005) ★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Catherine Keener. Writer Truman Capote researches the brutal murder of a Kansas family to pen the book ``In Cold Blood.’' (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 11 p.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore. Tormented by her peers and sheltered by her religious mother, an awkward teenager unleashes her hidden, telekinetic powers after a sick prank at her senior prom pushes her over the edge. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Paul Newman. Animated. A rookie race car that only cares about winning learns what is really important in life after getting stranded in a town along historic Route 66. (G) 1 hr. 57 mins. Disney XD Sat. 5 p.m.

Cartels (2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Carter & June (2017) Michael Raymond-James, Samaire Armstrong. A down on his luck con man in New Orleans gets more than he bargained for after piggybacking on another thief’s bank robbery in an attempt to pay off a debt. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sat. 3:10 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Thur. 3:02 p.m.

Casualties of War (1989) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Sean Penn. An innocent private sees his half-mad sergeant lead the rape/murder of a Vietnamese girl. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Thur. 10:45 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Bravo Fri. 6:40 p.m. Bravo Fri. 9:50 p.m.

Catwoman (2004) ★ Halle Berry, Benjamin Bratt. A shy artist acquires feline speed, agility and keen senses following a brush with death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. LOGO Thur. 10:55 p.m. LOGO Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sat. 5:45 p.m. TBS Sun. Noon

Charade (1963) ★★★ Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn. A suave stranger helps a chic widow stalked by four men looking for loot in Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Charleston (1960) Silvia Pinal, Alberto Closas. Dos amigos se ven forzados a formalizar su relación amistosa como una relación de pareja para hacer felices a sus padres. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Charlie Bartlett (2007) ★★ Anton Yelchin, Robert Downey Jr. An awkward teenager endears himself to the student body by becoming the self-appointed psychiatrist at his new school. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience (2017) Terry Kath has been praised by icons like Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh for his voice and guitar playing. Terry’s daughter, Michelle Sinclair, searches for the truth surrounding the life and untimely death of her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. AXS Wed. 7 a.m.

Child’s Play 3 (1991) ★ Justin Whalin, Perrey Reeves. Chucky the killer doll wreaks havoc when he is mailed to his young foe’s coed military school. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:30 a.m.

Chinatown (1974) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway. A 1930s gumshoe named Jake sticks his nose into a sordid mess over Los Angeles land and water. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TMC Tues. 5:40 p.m. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 3:58 p.m.

Chinese Zodiac (2012) ★★ Jackie Chan, Kwon Sang-Woo. Un cazador de tesoros y su equipo se embarcan en una búsqueda global para encontrar un conjunto de cabezas de bronce del zodiaco chino que fueron robadas de un palacio de Pekín en el siglo XIX. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

The Christmas Contract (2018) Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles. A newly single woman dreads the thought of going back to her hometown for Christmas when she discovers her ex-boyfriend will be there with his new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Christmas Harmony (2018) Kelley Jakle, Chandra Wilson. A soft-spoken woman is used to living in the shadow of her pop star boyfriend, but when he breaks up with her right before the holiday season, she returns to her hometown to discover the heart and music that her big city life has been missing. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) ★★ Vin Diesel, Colm Feore. On the run from mercenaries, a fugitive lands on a planet endangered by an invading ruler and his bloodthirsty army. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Tues. 3:02 a.m.

Clash by Night (1952) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Paul Douglas. A Monterey, Calif., woman marries a fisherman, then has an affair with his cynical friend. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Clínica de Migrantes (2016) Puentes de Salud, a volunteer-run clinic, provides free medical care to undocumented immigrants in Philadelphia. Here, doctors and nurse work for free to serve people who would otherwise fall through the cracks. (NR) 39 mins. HBO Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Closer (2004) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Jude Law. A writer, a photographer, a young woman and a successful dermatologist grapple with love and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The College Admissions Scandal (2019) Penelope Ann Miller, Mia Kirshner. Two wealthy mothers share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best colleges. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Collision (2013) Frank Grillo, Jaimie Alexander. Deceit and betrayal rise to the surface after newlyweds survive a deadly car accident in the Moroccan desert. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:40 p.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sun. 6:15 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:37 a.m. Encore Thur. 7:09 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:53 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Company Men (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Chris Cooper. A young executive and two older employees struggle to find work and redefine their priorities after losing their jobs in a wave of corporate downsizing. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Tues. 2:05 p.m.

The Con Is On (2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Don Murray. Caesar the ape leads simians in revolt against the governor enslaving them on future Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Mon. 8 a.m.

Cooking With Love (2018) Ali Liebert, Brett Dalton. Optimistic and cheerful TV producer Kelly doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef Stephen doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 5 a.m.

A Cool, Dry Place (1998) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Joey Lauren Adams. Abandoned by his wife, a big-city lawyer loses his job and moves with his young son to rural Kansas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Fri. 2 p.m.

Corridors of Blood (1958) ★★ Boris Karloff, Betta St. John. A 19th-century London doctor becomes addicted to anesthesia and makes a deal with grave robbers. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. AMC Wed. 5:45 a.m.

A Country Wedding (2015) Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser. Sparks fly when an engaged country-music star reconnects with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

The Crazies (2010) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Radha Mitchell. A lawman and his wife and two companions fight to make it out of town alive after an unknown toxin turns ordinary citizens into bloodthirsty lunatics. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 12:10 p.m. HBO Wed. 9:20 a.m.

The Creation of the Humanoids (1962) ★ Don Megowan, Frances McCann. A security officer does not trust the hairless android workers on post-World War III Earth. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. AMC Wed. 9 a.m. AMC Thur. 5:07 a.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:45 p.m. EPIX Mon. 8:35 a.m.

Creepshow (1982) ★★★ Hal Holbrook, Adrienne Barbeau. Five Stephen King tales inspired by 1950s comic books include a nagged professor and a tycoon with cockroaches. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Sun. 2 a.m.

Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989) ★★★ Martin Landau, Woody Allen. An eye doctor and a documentary filmmaker are married men with different moral dilemmas in Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:05 a.m.

Critters Attack! (2019) Tashiana Washington, Dee Wallace. A baby sitter takes kids on a hike, unaware an alien ship full of hungry critters has crash landed nearby. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 p.m.

Cruel Intentions (1999) ★★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe. A manipulative adolescent challenges her stepbrother to ruin two sexually innocent acquaintances. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sat. 8 a.m.

Cult of Chucky (2017) Fiona Dourif, Jennifer Tilly. Chucky returns to terrorize his human victim, Nica, who is confined to an asylum for the criminally insane. Meanwhile, the killer doll has some scores to settle with his old enemies, with the help of his former wife. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Wed. 6 p.m.

Curse of Chucky (2013) Fiona Dourif, A Martinez. Out for revenge, Chucky the killer doll infiltrates the family of a woman, her sister and her young niece. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Wed. 4 p.m.

The Curse of the Cat People (1944) ★★★ Simone Simon, Kent Smith. A lonely child lives in a dreamworld with her father’s dead first wife as a playmate. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

D

Daddy Day Camp (2007) ★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Lochlyn Munro. Chaos reigns when two clueless fathers take charge of a dilapidated summer camp and its ill-behaved attendees. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Tues. 7 a.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:50 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Tues. 7:57 p.m. BET Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Damien: Omen II (1978) ★★ William Holden, Lee Grant. A couple send their orphan nephew, the Antichrist, to military school, where he learns who he is. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Ovation Fri. 3:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TNT Fri. 8:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 9:35 p.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Wed. 1:25 p.m. HBO Sat. 3:45 a.m.

Date Night (2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Tina Fey. Mistaken identity creates an unforgettable adventure for two suburbanites who were trying to invigorate their marriage with an evening at a bistro. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly. A woman and her stepson learn the chilling meaning behind the proclamation of an alien visitor that he is a ``friend to the Earth.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Wed. 5:16 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:42 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ Tom Cruise, Robert Duvall. An upstart stock-car driver goes to the edge for his manager, his brain-surgeon girlfriend and himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:10 p.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Mon. 3 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Los de Abajo (1940) Esther Fernández, Miguel Angel Ferriz. Un cacique hace quemar la casa de un ranchero, éste al huir es elegido como jefe de una tropa de la revolución. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Dead in the Water (2018) Tanya van Graan, Nikohl Boosheri. An all female crew has to deal with an intruder. (NR) Syfy Mon. 2 a.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Tues. 9:40 p.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:20 p.m.

Death Wish (1974) ★★★ Charles Bronson, Hope Lange. A New York architect turns vigilante hit man after thugs attack his wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Sundance Wed. 11 a.m.

The Deep Blue Sea (2011) ★★★ Rachel Weisz, Simon Russell Beale. Escenas retrospectivas revelan el destructivo romance entre la esposa de un juez británico y un elegante piloto de la Real Fuerza Aérea. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 1 p.m.

Delta Farce (2007) ★ Larry the Cable Guy, Bill Engvall. An Army officer mistakes three buddies for Army Reservists and deploys them to Iraq, but their vehicle is prematurely ejected over Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Demon House (2018) Zak Bagans. Paranormal investigator Zak Bagans buys a supposedly haunted house in Indiana and documents what happens when he moves in. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Travel Sat. Noon

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 11 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Sun. 7 p.m. Disney Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Desert Pursuit (1952) ★ Wayne Morris, Virginia Grey. Three Arabs on camels chase a gold-laden miner and a girl through Death Valley. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Detour (1945) ★★ Tom Neal, Ann Savage. A down-and-out piano player becomes involved with a mysterious woman and two murders as he hitchhikes west. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. E Wed. 8 p.m. E Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Dial a Prayer (2015) Brittany Snow, William H. Macy. A troubled young woman working at a prayer call center makes a difference in other people’s lives, forcing her to reconcile with her troubled past with the faith she brings out in others. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. BET Wed. 9 p.m. BET Thur. 5 p.m.

Diego Maradona (2019) Diego Armando Maradona. On July 5, 1984, Diego Maradona arrives in Naples for a world-record fee. The world’s most celebrated soccer icon and the most passionate but dangerous city in Europe are a perfect match for each other. (NR) 2 hrs. HBO Mon. 9:35 a.m. HBO Fri. 1:15 p.m.

Dillinger (1945) ★★ Lawrence Tierney, Anne Jeffreys. John Dillinger’s crime spree ends in 1934 when the lady in red shows the FBI where he is. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Paramount Sun. 7:35 p.m. Paramount Sun. 10:05 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1 a.m. Paramount Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TBS Sun. Noon

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 4:15 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m. MTV Fri. 9 a.m. MTV Fri. 1:40 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Mon. 9:04 a.m.

Domestic Disturbance (2001) ★ John Travolta, Vince Vaughn. A troubled boy claims he witnessed his new stepfather commit a murder, prompting his father to investigate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Fri. 7:04 a.m.

The Domestics (2018) Kate Bosworth, Tyler Hoechlin. In the future, a young couple must travel through a gang-ravaged and post-apocalyptic countryside in an attempt to get home. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:15 a.m.

Don’t Tell the Wife (1937) ★★ Guy Kibbee, Una Merkel. Con men use an honest front man to get a farmer to promote their gold mine. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Mon. 2 p.m.

Don’t Turn ‘Em Loose (1936) ★★ Lewis Stone, James Gleason. A small-town parole-board officer has the final say about his criminal son. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Thur. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Fri. 3 a.m.

Dr. Socrates (1935) ★★ Paul Muni, Ann Dvorak. A surgeon new in town is forced to treat a wounded bank robber on the run with his gang. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Mon. 11 p.m. TCM Wed. 8 a.m.

Dreaming of Joseph Lees (1999) ★★ Samantha Morton, Lee Ross. To the dismay of her suitor and family, a young woman becomes enamored of a childhood hero. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:25 a.m.

Drunk Parents (2019) Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek. After one too many drinks, two parents come up with an elaborate plan to hide their ever increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and judgmental social circle. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Tues. 10:05 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:31 p.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:35 p.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sat. 3:30 a.m. TBS Sat. 11:30 a.m.

E

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Sat. 2:28 a.m.

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Starz Mon. 5:13 p.m.

Early Man (2018) ★★★ Voices of Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston. Animated. A plucky cave man and the rest of his tribe face a grave threat when Lord Nooth plans to transform their land into a giant mine. Not ready to go down without a fight, he must unite the clan in an epic quest to defeat a mighty enemy -- the Bronze Age. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Easy Living (1937) ★★★ Jean Arthur, Edward Arnold. A Wall Street tycoon throws his wife’s fur coat out a window, changing a working girl’s life. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Eat, Play, Love (2017) Jen Lilley, Jason Cermak. Veterinarian Dr. Carly Monroe secretly loves Dan, the owner of a dog shelter. Unfortunately, Dan is about to marry his glamorous girlfriend and move to New York. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 a.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Tatyana Ali. The comedian does a Bill Cosby impression and discusses life, women and sex in a stand-up show in New York. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Sat. 12:45 p.m.

EDtv (1999) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jenna Elfman. A video-store clerk allows a TV executive to film every aspect of his life for 24 hours a day. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:55 p.m.

Election (1999) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Reese Witherspoon. When a school’s goody-two-shoes runs for class president, a teacher/adviser schemes to keep her from winning. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown (2005) ★★ Orlando Bloom, Kirsten Dunst. In Kentucky to bury his father, a troubled man gets his life on track with the help of a free-spirited flight attendant. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Wed. 4:05 p.m.

Ender’s Game (2013) ★★ Harrison Ford, Asa Butterfield. A youth exhibits an unusual gift that gets him selected for advanced military training to lead Earth’s forces in an intense war against Formics, alien invaders that nearly destroyed the planet once before. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Mon. 9 p.m. E Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Entre pobretones y ricachones (1973) Eduardo Manzano, Lucy Tovar. Un patrón explota a los empleados pero uno de ellos recibe una herencia, con esto se invierten los papeles. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Mon. 10:49 p.m. Encore Tues. 7:48 a.m. Encore Tues. 3:07 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:23 a.m. Encore Sat. 7:57 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Tues. 12:44 p.m.

Escape From Crime (1942) ★ Richard Travis, Julie Bishop. An unemployed photojournalist finally gets his big break when he accidentally snaps a shot of a bank thief. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Sat. 5:28 a.m.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter. Cornelius, Zira and Milo, apes from the future, escape to 1970s Los Angeles and pose a threat. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sat. 4 a.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Fri. 3:21 a.m. Starz Fri. 8:36 a.m.

Evelyn Prentice (1934) ★★ Myrna Loy, William Powell. A trial lawyer unwittingly defends another woman for a crime of passion committed by his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998) ★★★ Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston. Treated as a servant by her stepmother, a 16th-century woman wins the heart of the French prince. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Everybody’s Fine (2009) ★★ Robert De Niro, Drew Barrymore. A widower sets out on a road trip to reconnect with each of his adult children, then he finds that their lives are far from perfect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 10:50 a.m.

Evil Dead (2013) ★★ Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez. At a remote forest cabin, five friends discover a Book of the Dead and unwittingly summon an ancient demon. The malevolent entity possesses each person in succession, until only one is left intact to fight for survival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Mon. 9:30 a.m. Syfy Tues. 2 a.m.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) ★★ Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson. An agnostic lawyer defends a Roman Catholic priest accused of negligent homicide during the exorcism of a college student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BBC America Fri. 3:30 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair. An actress calls upon Jesuit priests to try to end the demonic possession of her 12-year-old daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. AMC Tues. 5:15 p.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Thur. 12:30 p.m.

F

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:25 p.m.

The Faculty (1998) ★★ Jordana Brewster, Clea DuVall. High-school students gradually begin to suspect that their teachers are from another planet. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Fair Game (2010) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Sean Penn. Valerie Plame’s life becomes front-page news when someone leaks her status as a covert CIA operative after her husband, Joseph Wilson, wrote a controversial article for The New York Times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Fall of the House of Usher (1960) ★★★ Vincent Price, Myrna Fahey. Insane aristocrat Roderick Usher, thinking his sister is dead, buries her alive. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. AXS Thur. 7 p.m. AXS Thur. 8:30 p.m. AXS Fri. 4:30 p.m.

Fallen (1998) ★★ Denzel Washington, John Goodman. Detectives investigate murders committed in a manner used by a recently executed serial killer. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Sun. 11:18 p.m.

Falling for Vermont (2017) Julie Gonzalo, Benjamin Ayres. A best-selling author who got amnesia as the result of a car accident finds refuge with the local doctor of a small idyllic town in Vermont. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:35 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Mon. 8 p.m.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) ★★★ Voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep. Animated. After three nefarious farmers declare war on them, a sly fox rallies his animal neighbors to fight back. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Audience Sun. 9:30 a.m. Audience Sun. 12:30 p.m. Audience Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Wed. 11:34 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:24 p.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Mon. 1:27 a.m. Encore Mon. 11:09 a.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:52 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:27 a.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sat. 10:58 p.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Faust (1926) ★★★★ Gösta Ekman, Emil Jannings. Silent. F.W. Murnau’s adaptation of the tale of a man who sells his soul to the devil in exchange for eternal life. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Sat. 7:10 a.m.

The 15:17 to Paris (2018) ★★ Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos. On Aug. 21, 2015, American tourists Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone thwart a terrorist attack on a train heading to Paris. Their heroic and courageous actions help to save the lives of more than 500 passengers on board. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sun. 12:20 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:05 a.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

Fighting (2009) ★★ Channing Tatum, Terrence Howard. A scam artist introduces a young man to New York’s bare-knuckle street-fighting circuit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Thur. 3:45 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:35 a.m.

The Final Cut (2004) ★★ Robin Williams, Mira Sorvino. A man who assembles films from people’s memory chips finds a connection to his own darkest secret in the footage from a dead executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Mon. 2 p.m. Audience Sat. 9 a.m. Audience Sat. Noon

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animated. With help from Nemo and Marlin, Dory the forgetful fish embarks on an epic adventure to find her mother and father. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Freeform Sun. 3:20 p.m.

The Finest Hours (2016) ★★ Chris Pine, Casey Affleck. In 1952, four members of the U.S. Coast Guard sail a lifeboat through a ferocious storm to save more than 30 sailors trapped inside the stern of the SS Pendleton. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Firewalker (1986) ★★ Chuck Norris, Louis Gossett Jr. Two guys and a girl brave jungle hazards to find an Aztec temple filled with gold. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Thur. 1:11 a.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis. An American flirts with a crook, a barrister and a mercenary to find diamonds in London. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sat. 1:40 p.m. TMC Sun. 4 a.m.

Five and Ten (1931) ★★ Marion Davies, Leslie Howard. A dime-store heiress rejects a New Yorker, then destroys his marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Fri. 9 a.m.

Flightplan (2005) ★★ Jodie Foster, Peter Sarsgaard. A widow becomes frantic when her 6-year-old daughter disappears on an airplane traveling from Berlin to New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Wed. 1 a.m.

Fly Away Home (1996) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Anna Paquin. A Canadian sculptor builds an ultralight plane so his teen daughter can lead geese south. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Thur. 2 p.m.

The Fog (1980) ★★★ Adrienne Barbeau, Hal Holbrook. Californians are haunted by corpses from a 100-year-old shipwreck. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Thur. 9 p.m.

The Fog (2005) ★★ Tom Welling, Maggie Grace. Residents of a seaside community fall prey to malevolent entities hidden within the thick mist around their homes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Fri. 9:15 a.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Mon. 12:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:15 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Fri. 11 a.m.

The Foreigner (2017) ★★ Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan. A businessman embarks on a revenge-fueled vendetta after his daughter dies in a terrorist bombing. His search leads to a cat-and-mouse conflict with a British government official whose past may hold the clues to the identities of the elusive killers. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:35 a.m.

Forever in My Heart (2019) Blake Berris, Catherine Byrne. Two people find love in Ireland but their dreams drive them apart. Five years later, they reunite and the woman must decide where her heart belongs. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Forever My Girl (2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:55 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Paramount Sat. 2:05 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:05 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Sundance Tues. 8:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Fourth Angel (2001) ★★ Jeremy Irons, Forest Whitaker. A magazine editor seeks revenge against terrorists who botched a hijacking and killed his wife and children. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Audience Sat. Noon

The Fourth Kind (2009) ★ Milla Jovovich, Will Patton. During videotaped sessions with her patients, a psychologist in Alaska uncovers disturbing evidence of alien abductions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Fri. 7:20 a.m.

Frankenweenie (2012) ★★★ Voices of Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short. Animated. A boy faces unintended and sometimes monstrous consequences when he conducts a science experiment to bring his beloved dog, Sparky, back from the dead. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Starz Tues. 6:46 a.m.

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) ★ Robert Englund, Lisa Zane. Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger terrorizes his therapist daughter who tries to destroy him once and for all. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 a.m.

Free State of Jones (2016) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. In Jones County, Miss., Newt Knight joins forces with other farmers and a group of runaway slaves to lead a violent rebellion against the Confederacy. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FXX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Wed. Noon

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. MTV Sun. 11 a.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 7 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. MTV Sun. 3 p.m. VH1 Sat. 4:50 p.m. VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Friday the 13th (2009) ★ Jared Padalecki, Danielle Panabaker. While searching for his missing sister, a young man and a group of student revelers encounter a hockey-masked killer and his razor-sharp machete at the ruins of Camp Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Sat. Noon

Friday the 13th -- A New Beginning (1985) ★ John Shepard, Melanie Kinnaman. Teens flee and use a chain saw against someone wearing slasher Jason’s hockey mask. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sat. 4 a.m.

Friday the 13th Part VII -- The New Blood (1988) ★ Lar Park Lincoln, Terry Kiser. A psychic teen’s psychiatrist sends her and her mother to Crystal Lake, home of hockey-masked Jason. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Fri. Noon

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989) ★ Jensen Daggett, Scott Reeves. Hockey-masked slasher Jason follows a Crystal Lake teen and her friends on a cruise to New York. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees’ son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. AMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) ★ Thom Mathews, Jennifer Cooke. Teenage Tommy meets masked-killer Jason, brought back by a lightning bolt at the lake. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 5:01 a.m. Encore Fri. 2:13 p.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) ★★ Harvey Keitel, George Clooney. Desperado brothers kidnap a preacher and his kids, commandeer their RV and wind up in a Mexican strip joint where vampires lurk. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 a.m.

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter (2000) ★★ Ara Celi, Marco Leonardi. An executioner’s daughter joins an outlaw who escaped death, in a journey that leads to vampires. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sat. 10 a.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Thur. 3:13 a.m. Starz Thur. 11:16 a.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sat. 10:16 a.m.

Funny Games (2007) ★★ Naomi Watts, Tim Roth. Two deranged young men take a vacationing family hostage and subject them to torture. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Furlough (2018) Tessa Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg. When an inmate is granted one weekend of freedom to see her dying mother, a rookie correction officer struggles to keep her under control. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Thur. 7:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 5:35 a.m.

G

G-Men (1935) ★★★ James Cagney, Margaret Lindsay. A lawyer joins the FBI and goes after henchmen of the gangster who put him through law school. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 a.m.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Wed. 7 p.m.

Gabriel Over the White House (1933) ★★ Walter Huston, Arthur Byron. Sobered by an archangel, the president fires his crooked Cabinet and becomes a world leader. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. BBC America Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Gambit (1966) ★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Michael Caine. A British thief recruits a Eurasian performer for a caper involving an Arab’s Chinese statuette. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

The Gambler (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman. A literature professor with gambling debts borrows money from a mobster and offers his life as collateral while immersing himself in an illicit, underground world. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Game (1997) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sean Penn. A control freak’s disreputable brother introduces him to a mysterious game that invades his ordered existence. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Gattaca (1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:20 a.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Getaway (2013) ★ Ethan Hawke, Selena Gomez. To save his kidnapped wife, a former race-car driver must follow the instructions of a man who is watching his every move through a hidden camera. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. POP Thur. 10 p.m. POP Fri. 2 p.m.

Ghost Ship (2002) ★ Julianna Margulies, Ron Eldard. Members of a salvage crew and a pilot board a haunted vessel found floating in the Bering Sea. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Thur. 10:05 p.m.

Ghost Stories (2017) Martin Freeman, Andy Nyman. A professor investigates three chilling and inexplicable cases related to an abandoned asylum, a car accident and the spirit of an unborn child. Even scarier -- each of the macabre tales seems to have a sinister connection to his own life. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Ghost Town (2008) ★★★ Ricky Gervais, Téa Leoni. A man who sees spirits finally agrees to a persistent request by one of them to sabotage the impending marriage of his widow. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Ghost Valley (1932) ★ Tom Keene, Merna Kennedy. A crooked judge unwittingly hires the heir to a gold mine to scare his cousin into selling the property. (NR) 54 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Freeform Sat. 8:55 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Sat. 11:25 p.m.

The Gift (2015) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rebecca Hall. A horrifying secret emerges when a married couple encounter an acquaintance from the man’s past. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. BBC America Mon. 6 p.m. BBC America Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 3 p.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:20 p.m.

Glory Road (2006) ★★★ Josh Lucas, Derek Luke. Coach Don Haskins leads the first all-black basketball team to NCAA victory during the 1966 season. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Gigan (1972) ★ Hiroshi Ichikawa, Yuriko Hishimi. Godzilla and Angorus fight three-headed dragon Ghidrah and huge bird Gigan at a cartoonist’s theme park. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Fri. 8:15 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Hedorah (1971) ★★ Akira Yamauchi, Hiroyuki Kawase. Godzilla fights pollution in the form of living sludge found by a scientist and his son. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Goin’ South (1978) ★★ Jack Nicholson, Mary Steenburgen. A horse thief escapes hanging by marrying a proper woman who expects him to work her gold mine. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Gold Is Where You Find It (1938) ★★ George Brent, Olivia de Havilland. A mining engineer falls for a wheat grower’s daughter during a Sacramento Valley land war. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 3:15 p.m.

Gold Rush Maisie (1940) ★ Ann Sothern, Lee Bowman. Maisie hears about a gold rush just outside a town, and decides to go into business with ta family of poor prospectors and a crotchety ranch owner who may be unknowingly sitting on a valuable vein of gold. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Mon. 4 a.m.

Gone (2012) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Sunjata. After escaping from an abductor a year earlier, a young woman sets out to save her sister, who has been kidnapped by the same serial killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. POP Sat. 6:30 a.m. POP Sat. 11:15 a.m.

The Good Dinosaur (2015) ★★★ Voices of Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand. Animated. With help from a friendly Neanderthal boy, a young dinosaur embarks on an epic adventure to reunite with his beloved family. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Wed. 3:33 p.m.

The Good Earth (1937) ★★★★ Paul Muni, Luise Rainer. Drought, famine and greed take their toll on a Chinese farming couple in this adaptation of the Pearl Buck novel. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Good Mistress (2014) Annie Heise, Kendra Anderson. A woman’s one-night stand turns out to be her friend’s husband, and a local political candidate. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:33 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:34 a.m.

The Good Son (1993) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Elijah Wood. An evil child terrorizes a visiting cousin who turns for help, but no one believes him. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:35 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Bravo Fri. 3:40 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m.

Good Witch Halloween (2015) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. A handsome stranger leaves Cassie Nightingale and her daughter on edge as Halloween approaches. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

Good Witch: Curse From a Rose (2019) Catherine Bell, James Denton. Cassie’s long-lost college roommate, Autumn Delaney, makes an unexpected visit to Grey House on a mission to disrupt Middleton’s Halloween festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

Good Witch: Secrets of Grey House (2016) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. Cassie welcomes a popular fantasy author and her editor to Grey House, while a medical emergency keeps Sam busy at the hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Good Witch: Spellbound (2017) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. A long-forgotten prophecy is unearthed in the basement of city hall and, when things that were predicted start to come true, the people of Middleton begin to fear that their town is under the grip of a horrible curse. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

A Good Woman (2004) ★★ Helen Hunt, Scarlett Johansson. A 1930s society vamp leaves New York behind for Italy, where she worms her way into the lives of vacationing newlyweds. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Mon. 11:45 a.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:35 a.m.

Goofy Movies Number Four (1934) Narrated by Pete Smith. Comedic remarks shown over random film clips. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Sat. 11:35 a.m. Paramount Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Goosebumps (2015) ★★★ Jack Black, Dylan Minnette. Author R.L. Stine, his young daughter and their new neighbor must save the day when the monsters from the ``Goosebumps’’ books magically come to life. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. FXX Sun. 10 a.m.

Gosford Park (2001) ★★★ Eileen Atkins, Bob Balaban. Domestic servants and their aristocratic masters are equally suspect in the wake of a murder at a lavish British estate. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Grand Hotel (1932) ★★★★ Greta Garbo, Joan Crawford. A ballerina, baron, stenographer, bookkeeper and tycoon check into Berlin’s Grand Hotel. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Graveyard Shift (1990) ★ David Andrews, Kelly Wolf. The owner of an ancient mill hires a drifter to rid the basement of rats. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Paramount Sun. 5:05 p.m. Paramount Mon. 12:36 p.m. Paramount Fri. 8 p.m. Paramount Sat. 12:55 p.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Mon. 3:15 p.m. HBO Thur. 7:05 p.m.

Green Zone (2010) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. An Army officer and his team of inspectors stumble upon an elaborate coverup as they hunt for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Thur. 6:59 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. A designer and his wife try to stop hundreds of creatures from taking over New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Sun. 10:58 a.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Mon. 10 a.m. IFC Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Gulliver’s Travels (2010) ★ Jack Black, Jason Segel. While a man is on assignment in the Bermuda Triangle, a vortex transports him to Lilliput, a magic land of little people. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Sun. 11 a.m. HBO Sat. 11:25 a.m.

H

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. A Sun. 5 p.m.

Hairspray (2007) ★★★ John Travolta, Nikki Blonsky. In 1960s Baltimore a plump teen becomes an overnight celebrity after she wins a spot on a local dance program called ``The Corny Collins Show.’' (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. E Fri. 8 p.m. E Sat. 3 p.m.

Hall Pass (2011) ★★ Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis. Two men get permission from their wives to spend one week doing whatever they please, without fear of consequences. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis. John Carpenter’s chiller about an escaped maniac who returns to his Illinois hometown to continue his bloody rampage. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Mon. 7 p.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Danielle Harris. Dr. Loomis meets Mike’s 9-year-old niece, who seems to know when he’s going to kill next. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Mon. 3 p.m.

Halloween 4 (1988) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Ellie Cornell. Dr. Loomis renews his hunt for killer Mike, who has escaped from the hospital once again. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Mon. 1 p.m.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Arkin. In hiding for two decades, a traumatized woman learns her murderous brother has returned for her. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Sun. 3:45 p.m. AMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Tyler Mane. Evil comes home to roost, as unstoppable killer Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to restore his family, together with his ghostly matriarch. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) ★ Donald Pleasence, Mitchell Ryan. An ancient Celtic ritual drives Dr. Loomis’ patient to sacrifice an entire family in Haddonfield, Ill. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Mon. 5 p.m.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002) ★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Brad Loree. Internet users watch six collegians as they spend the night in Michael Myers’ childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Sun. 5:45 p.m. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Hang ‘Em High (1968) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Inger Stevens. An innocent rancher is saved from the noose and deputized to hunt down the men who tried to hang him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Mon. Noon Ovation Mon. 6 p.m. Ovation Tues. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Thur. 10:04 p.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 7:10 p.m. HBO Wed. 8:15 p.m. HBO Thur. 9:40 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:31 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4:31 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sun. 5:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Harvest Love (2017) Ryan Paevey, Jen Lilley. A widowed surgeon visits her family’s pear orchard in hopes of taking a break from her hectic life and reconnecting with her distant son. Once there, she begins to fall for the farm manager, Will, who is growing a new hybrid pear. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 5 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Haunted Gold (1932) ★ John Wayne, Sheila Terry. A two-fisted cowboy uncovers the mystery surrounding an abandoned gold mine and a mysterious phantom. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Mon. Noon

The Haunted Mansion (2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Terence Stamp. A real estate agent and his family encounter ghosts in an old New Orleans house on a remote bayou. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon Freeform Thur. 1:05 p.m.

The Haunting (1963) ★★★ Julie Harris, Claire Bloom. An anthropologist, an heir and two ESP-prone women explore a New England mansion. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. CMT Fri. 10 p.m.

Heartbreakers (2001) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Love Hewitt. Mother and daughter con-artists try to swindle a cigarette tycoon, but things go wrong when one falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Sun. 12:33 p.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. BBC America Sun. 6:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) ★★★ Ron Perlman, Selma Blair. Hellboy and his team face an underworld prince who plans to awaken a lethal army and use it to reclaim Earth for his magical kindred. (PG-13) 2 hrs. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

High Fidelity (2000) ★★★ John Cusack, Iben Hjejle. A store owner, who sells only vinyl records, has a midlife crisis, assesses his life and tries to win back an ex-girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Highway West (1941) ★★ Brenda Marshall, Arthur Kennedy. A killer bank robber flees with his wife, who thought he was a businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Wed. 2:15 p.m.

Hijazo de mi vidaza (1971) Eduardo Manzano, Sasha Montenegro. Para explicarle a su hijo quién es su padre, la madre cree conveniente comenzar con hechos prehistóricos. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007) ★ Michael McMillian, Jessica Stroup. Cannibalistic mutants attack a group of National Guardsmen investigating a distress signal in the New Mexican desert. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Tues. 8:10 a.m.

The Hills Have Eyes (2006) ★★ Aaron Stanford, Kathleen Quinlan. A family road trip takes a terrifying turn when the travelers become stranded in a government atomic zone inhabited by a band of bloodthirsty mutants. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Tues. 10:11 a.m.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005) ★★ Martin Freeman, Mos Def. A human and his extraterrestrial friend begin an interstellar journey after the destruction of Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBC America Sun. 11:15 a.m. BBC America Sun. 4 p.m.

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson. Motown Records becomes the most successful label of all time after its formation in 1958 Detroit amid racial tension and the burgeoning civil rights movement. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Mon. 9 a.m. Showtime Mon. 4:45 p.m. Showtime Thur. 7:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 5:05 p.m.

Hocus Pocus (1993) ★★ Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker. Halloween trick-or-treaters come face to face with three witch sisters from the past in Salem, Mass. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 10 p.m. Freeform Mon. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Wed. Noon Freeform Wed. 1:40 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:05 a.m. Freeform Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Holiday (1938) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant. A tomboy New York socialite flirts with her stuffy sister’s down-to-earth fiance. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KCET Fri. 10:15 p.m.

The Hollow (2015) Deborah Kara Unger, Richard Harmon. A 100-year-old curse gives birth to a mysterious creature that terrorizes three sisters on Halloween eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 11:30 a.m.

El Hombre de la Ametralladora (1960) Fernando Casanova, Rafael Bertrand. Un villano contrata a un asesino a sueldo, ``El Hombre de la Ametralladora’’ para el secuestro de dos niñas ricas. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Home for the Holidays (1995) ★★ Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr. Fights and reconciliations mark a single mom’s Thanksgiving with her dysfunctional Baltimore clan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

The Hoodlum (1951) ★★ Lawrence Tierney, Allene Roberts. A paroled career criminal betrays his family’s trust by masterminding an armored car robbery. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Hostel (2006) ★★ Jay Hernandez, Derek Richardson. Backpackers find that their decision to stay at a Slovakian hostel is a gruesome mistake. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3 a.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Disney XD Sun. 2 p.m. Disney XD Mon. 8 a.m. Freeform Mon. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Tues. 4:45 p.m. Disney Sat. 11 a.m. Disney Sat. 6:25 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Concerned that his half-human grandson isn’t showing his vampire side, Dracula and his friends put the boy through a ``monster-in-training’’ boot camp just as Drac’s old-school father decides to pay a visit. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Disney Sat. 8 p.m.

House on Haunted Hill (1999) ★ Geoffrey Rush, Famke Janssen. A theme-park mogul invites five guests to an abandoned asylum and offers $1 million to anyone who stays there all night. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Thur. 11:30 a.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sun. 2 p.m.

House Party 3 (1994) ★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Kid deals with his fears of marriage, while Play feels threatened when his longtime hip-hop partner becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BET Fri. 3:03 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:35 p.m.

Housesitter (1992) ★★ Steve Martin, Goldie Hawn. An architect has a girlfriend who won’t move into his house and a dizzy woman who won’t move out. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:40 a.m.

How to Make a Monster (1958) ★ Robert H. Harris, Paul Brinegar. A Hollywood makeup man sends his teenage werewolf and Frankenstein to kill studio moguls. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. AMC Tues. 9:15 a.m.

The Hudsucker Proxy (1994) ★★★ Tim Robbins, Jennifer Jason Leigh. A scheming executive promotes a mailroom worker to company president in 1950s Manhattan. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Hugo (2011) ★★★ Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen. A resourceful orphaned boy and a bookish girl set out on a quest to unlock a secret left to him by the boy’s late father. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Fri. 4 p.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Wed. 3:15 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Syfy Wed. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 6:30 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 9:03 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Syfy Wed. 12:15 p.m. Syfy Thur. Noon

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Starz Thur. 8:58 a.m. Starz Thur. 4:41 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

I Am Number Four (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant. One of nine living on Earth, an alien with extraordinary abilities poses as an ordinary teenager in the hope of evading those sent to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

I Am Sam (2001) ★★ Sean Penn, Michelle Pfeiffer. A man with the mental capacity of a child hires a lawyer to regain custody of his daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Tues. 9:03 a.m.

I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story (2019) Ginnifer Goodwin, Angela Fairley. A woman tries to adopt an African-American girl, but due to a racially motivated ruling, the two are forced apart. The woman does not give up on the girl and continues to be her lifeline until they can be reunited. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

I Can Only Imagine (2018) ★★ J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll. Growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffers physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his father. His childhood and relationship with his dad inspires him to write the hit song ``I Can Only Imagine’’ as singer of the Christian band MercyMe. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:15 a.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Thur. 10:20 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1:26 p.m.

I Love You Again (1940) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. A businessman snaps out of 9-year amnesia, reverts to con man and falls in love with his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Tues. 7:02 p.m. Encore Wed. 9:36 a.m. Encore Sat. 4:25 a.m.

I Spy (2002) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson. A special agent and a boxing champion travel to Budapest, Hungary, to locate an arms dealer and a stealth bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Fri. 11:47 p.m.

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) ★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr. A killer with a hook returns to stalk a young woman and her friends at a tropical island resort. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Fri. 12:24 p.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:50 a.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Thur. 2:45 p.m.

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006) David Paetkau, Brooke Nevin. A mysterious killer stalks a group of friends who kept an accidental death a secret. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Fri. 2:28 a.m.

I’ll Take Your Dead (2018) Aidan Devine, Ava Preston. A man who disposes of bodies for gangsters in a nearby city faces a difficult decision when one of the ``corpses’’ turns out to still be alive. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Thur. 2:05 a.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animated. Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang must rescue Sid from an underground world after Sid steals some dinosaur eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 9 p.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Wed. 6:05 a.m. Encore Wed. 1:21 p.m.

If You Could Only Cook (1935) ★★ Herbert Marshall, Jean Arthur. An auto engineer and a professor’s daughter pose as married servants in a mobster’s mansion. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Imperium (2016) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Toni Collette. An idealistic FBI agent goes under cover to infiltrate a white supremacist group that’s plotting an act of terror. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:15 p.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:05 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6:05 a.m.

In a World ... (2013) ★★★ Lake Bell, Fred Melamed. A vocal coach competes with her own father and his main rival for a prestigious gig doing the voice-over on a trailer for a big-budget movie. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Audience Sat. 7:30 p.m. Audience Sat. 11 p.m.

In Dreams (1999) ★★ Annette Bening, Aidan Quinn. A murderous psychopath invades a woman’s dreams and seems to become a part of her waking life. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

In Her Shoes (2005) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Toni Collette. A sexy partyer clashes with her serious-minded sister and befriends a widow at a Florida retirement community. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Fri. 4:45 a.m.

In Her Skin (2009) ★★★ Guy Pearce, Miranda Otto. The parents of a missing girl launch a frantic search for their daughter, unaware that the child’s former baby sitter has murdered her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Fri. 3:45 a.m.

In Like Flint (1967) ★★★ James Coburn, Lee J. Cobb. Superspy Derek Flint saves the world from a cold-cream tycoon and her army of aloof women. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:45 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Inception (2010) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A thief who enters people’s dreams and steals their secrets gets a shot at redemption when he is given the dangerous task of planting an idea in someone’s subconscious. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:10 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. AMC Sun. 7:45 a.m.

Inescapable (2012) ★ Alexander Siddig, Joshua Jackson. Adib Abdel Kareem desperately searches for his daughter in the chaotic Middle East. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Mon. 6 a.m.

Infamous (2006) ★★★ Toby Jones, Sandra Bullock. Truman Capote developed an intense relationship with convicted killer Perry Smith while researching what would become one of his greatest works, ``In Cold Blood.’' (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Sun. 9:48 a.m. Starz Mon. 12:20 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:55 p.m.

Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Sun. 3 p.m.

Interstellar (2014) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. As mankind’s time on Earth comes to an end, a group of explorers begins the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond the galaxy to discover if there is a future for man among the stars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FXX Sat. 4 p.m.

Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt. The immortal Louis tells of his life as a vampire recruited by Lestat in 1791 Louisiana. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 3 a.m.

Into the Wild (2007) ★★★ Emile Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden. Following his graduation from college, Christopher McCandless gives up his savings and possessions and makes an ill-fated trek to the Alaskan wilderness. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. TMC Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Intolerable Cruelty (2003) ★★★ George Clooney, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A successful Los Angeles attorney matches wits with an attractive woman who marries men for their money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Invasion of the Neptune Men (1961) ★ Sonny Chiba, Shinjirô Ehara. Inept invaders from Neptune are thwarted by a superhero and a team of Japanese kids wearing micro shorts. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 5:37 a.m.

Invincible (2006) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear. At 30 years old, bartender Vince Papale sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Wed. Noon

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3:20 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Fri. 6:10 p.m.

It’s a Dog’s Life (1955) ★★ Jeff Richards, Edmund Gwenn. A Bowery loafer’s bull terrier befriends the groom on a millionaire’s estate. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 a.m.

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010) ★★★ Keir Gilchrist, Zach Galifianakis. A depressed teenager checks himself into a psychiatric facility and winds up in the adult ward, where a fellow patient takes him under his wing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 9:10 a.m. HBO Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Ivanhoe (1952) ★★★ Robert Taylor, Elizabeth Taylor. Back from a Crusade, the knight hero of Sir Walter Scott’s novel fights for courtly love and Saxon honor. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Sun. 3 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Sun. 5:45 p.m.

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993) ★ Jon D. LeMay, Kari Keegan. Slasher Jason survives a SWAT team attack and returns to destroy all blood kin, who are his only mortal threat. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Jason X (2002) ★ Lexa Doig, Lisa Ryder. The masked killer awakens in 2455 and stalks a professor and a group of students aboard a spacecraft. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Fri. 8 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2:02 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017) Jonathan Breck, Stan Shaw. A sergeant and his task force embark on a mission to destroy the Creeper on its last day of feeding. The Creeper soon fights back when they get close to discovering its mysterious and dark origins. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:25 p.m.

Jet Attack (1958) ★ John Agar, Audrey Totter. A Soviet nurse helps a U.S. pilot, his buddies and a scientist escape from North Korea. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) ★★ James Woods, Daniel Baldwin. Vampire killers pursue a 600-year-old specimen in the American Southwest. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:15 a.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Mon. 6:25 p.m. BET Tues. 2:27 p.m.

Journey Into Fear (1942) ★★★ Joseph Cotten, Orson Welles. A Turkish police chief puts a marked U.S. naval engineer on a freighter with Nazi spies. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Thur. 2:45 a.m.

Joy Ride (2001) ★★★ Steve Zahn, Paul Walker. A trucker terrorizes a collegian, his brother and a young woman after being the victim of a practical joke. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Thur. 6 p.m. Syfy Fri. 3:29 p.m.

Joy Ride 3: Roadkill (2014) Kirsten Prout, Dean Armstrong. Rusty Nail encounters street racers on a desolate stretch of road, and he tortures and teases them until the end of the road. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Thur. 2 p.m.

Joy Ride 2: Dead Ahead (2008) ★ Nicki Aycox, Laura Jordan. Young travelers become the target of a psycho after they unknowingly take his car. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Thur. 4 p.m.

Juan Polainas (1960) Antonio Espino, Irma Dorantes. Un general enrola en una guerra a un zapatero que se mete en una serie de problemas y está a punto de ser fusilado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Judge Dredd (1995) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Armand Assante. An archcriminal escapes in 22nd-century New York and seeks revenge on the lawman who sent him to prison. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sat. 2 a.m.

The Judge (2014) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall. A slick Chicago lawyer returns home to Indiana upon the passing of his mother, then soon becomes engaged in defending his estranged father, a recovering alcoholic who will be tried for a hit-and-run death. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Sundance Wed. 3 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m.

Junior (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. One doctor talks another into field-testing their new wonder drug, as the first pregnant man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Wed. 10:04 a.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Mon. 2:52 p.m.

K-9: P.I. (2002) ★★ James Belushi, Gary Basaraba. A newly retired detective and his dog chase burglars who have stolen a high-tech computer chip. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Sundance Mon. 2:45 a.m.

K-PAX (2001) ★★ Kevin Spacey, Jeff Bridges. A psychiatrist tries to determine how best to help a patient who convincingly claims to be from a distant galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Wed. 4:39 a.m.

Kaboom (2010) ★★★ Thomas Dekker, Haley Bennett. Tripping on hallucinogens and believing he witnessed a murder, a sexually ambivalent college student makes a terrifying discovery. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Mon. 3 a.m.

Kalifornia (1993) ★★ Brad Pitt, Juliette Lewis. An intrigued couple tags along on a trip cross-country with a writer researching serial killers. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:20 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Sundance Sun. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 6 p.m. BBC America Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Sundance Sun. Noon

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3 p.m. BBC America Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Keep ‘Em Rolling (1934) ★★ Walter Huston, Frances Dee. A World War I doughboy disobeys orders to save the condemned cavalry horse that saved his life. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Keeping Up With the Joneses (2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher. An ordinary suburban couple discover it’s not easy keeping up with their gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Tues. Noon FX Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Kicking and Screaming (1995) ★★ Josh Hamilton, Olivia d’Abo. Preppie graduates face their first year out of college and reminisce about student life. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:55 a.m.

Kid Glove Killer (1942) ★★★ Van Heflin, Marsha Hunt. A police criminologist’s lab work links a lawyer to the mayor’s car bombing. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Wed. 9:30 p.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:15 a.m.

The Kids Are All Right (2010) ★★★ Julianne Moore, Annette Bening. The teenage children of a lesbian couple seek out their biological father and make him a part of their lives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:55 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Tues. Noon

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:50 p.m.

Killer Contractor (2019) Alyshia Ochse, Zac Titus. Kerry and her daughter Ella return home to settle the estate of her late father, but the contractor they hire to fix up the house brings with him a series of lethal mishaps and shattering secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

The Killer Downstairs (2019) Cindy Busby, Marcus Rosner. A woman finds herself in a fight for her life when the man she rents her basement suite to becomes obsessed with her and begins threatening the lives of the people around her. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Killers (2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Killing Them Softly (2012) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Scoot McNairy. After a rival crook hires a pair of bumbling thieves to rob their card game, mobsters hire a reluctant hit man to settle the score. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Bravo Fri. 6 a.m.

Kin (2018) ★★ Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor. On the run from a Detroit crime boss, an ex-con and his adopted brother use a high-tech gun to battle an army of thugs and two heavily armored, futuristic soldiers who want their weapon back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Tues. 4:45 p.m. HBO Sat. 12:55 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Mon. 12:58 p.m. Encore Tues. 9:51 a.m.

King Kong (1976) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Jessica Lange. An oil explorer, a zoologist and a shipwrecked blonde capture a huge ape leading to a battle atop the World Trade Center. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Thur. 9 a.m. IFC Fri. 2 a.m.

The King’s Speech (2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. HBO Tues. 2:15 a.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 11 a.m.

Kuroneko (1968) ★★★ Kichiemon Nakamura, Nobuko Otowa. The ghosts of two Japanese women seek vengeance against murderous samurai. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Kurt & Courtney (1998) ★★ Filmmaker Nick Broomfield gives an account of the tumultuous life shared by musicians Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Ovation Sat. 3 a.m.

L’Avventura (1960) ★★★ Monica Vitti, Gabriele Ferzetti. Anna’s best friend and lover become lovers after Anna disappears. (NR) 2 hrs. 25 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 a.m.

L’eclisse (1962) ★★★ Monica Vitti, Alain Delon. A woman begins an affair with a stockbroker after ending one with an intellectual. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Lady for a Day (1933) ★★★ Warren William, May Robson. Frank Capra’s story of an apple peddler who poses as a socialite to impress the daughter she hasn’t seen since birth. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 9 p.m.

Land of the Taj Mahal (1952) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A travelogue of India’s biggest cities. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:19 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Thur. Noon TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Las tres perfectas casadas (1952) Arturo de Córdova, Lauro Hidalgo. Tres parejas casadas se reúnen para celebrar el décimo octavo aniversario de su matrimonio y lamentan la ausencia de un amigo que fue padrino de las tres bodas. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

The Last Bridesmaid (2019) Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell. A single woman watches the last of her girlfriends tie the knot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Last Vermont Christmas (2018) Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening. Megan and her two sisters reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is Megan’s former childhood sweetheart, Nash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Laura (1944) ★★★ Gene Tierney, Dana Andrews. An arrogant New York columnist taunts a detective obsessed with a slain woman’s portrait. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 4:20 p.m.

The Ledge (2011) ★ Charlie Hunnam, Terrence Howard. After an atheistic neighbor has an affair with his wife, a vengeful Fundamentalist forces the man to choose between killing himself or allowing someone else to die in his place. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 3:40 a.m.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field. Fired from her firm, a young Boston lawyer heads to Washington, D.C., to fight for animal rights. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Tues. 10:57 p.m. Starz Wed. 6:48 p.m.

Legend (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Emily Browning. Reggie Kray and his unstable twin brother Ronnie rapidly rise through the London underworld to become two of the most infamous gangsters of the 1960s. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. A retired cavalry officer and his sons live on a pre-World War I Montana cattle ranch. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:35 a.m.

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) ★★★ Voices of Will Arnett, Michael Cera. Animated. There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TOON Mon. 7 p.m. TOON Tues. 5 p.m. TOON Fri. 7 p.m. TOON Sat. 3 p.m.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Liam Aiken. A dastardly count plots to steal an inheritance from three young orphans placed in his care. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 7 a.m.

Leprechaun (1993) ★★ Warwick Davis, Jennifer Aniston. An Irish fairy escapes from a crate and goes on a gory quest for his 100 stolen gold coins. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sat. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Leprechaun 4 in Space (1996) ★ Warwick Davis, Rebekah Carlton. An evil leprechaun holds an alien princess hostage so he can marry her and rule the universe. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sun. Noon

Leprechaun in the Hood (2000) ★ Warwick Davis, Ice-T. An evil leprechaun and a powerful producer pursue three rap artists who stole a magic flute. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Sat. Noon

Leprechaun 3 (1995) ★ Warwick Davis, John Gatins. The diminutive demon meets his match when a college student becomes contaminated with leprechaun blood. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Leprechaun 2 (1994) ★ Warwick Davis, Charlie Heath. A malevolent leprechaun seeks to fulfill a 1,000-year-old curse by enslaving an alluring Californian. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 4 a.m.

Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood (2003) ★ Warwick Davis, Tangi Miller. A young woman and her friends incur the wrath of an evil leprechaun who will stop at nothing to protect his gold. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

Leprechaun: Origins (2014) Dylan ``Hornswoggle’’ Postl, Stephanie Bennett. While backpacking through Ireland, two couples discover that one of the country’s most-famous legends is terrifyingly real. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

Less Than Zero (1987) ★★ Andrew McCarthy, Jami Gertz. Beverly Hills rich kids help their friend who is hooked on cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m. Showtime Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Libeled Lady (1936) ★★★★ Jean Harlow, Spencer Tracy. An editor’s fiancee and a lawyer help him trick an heiress suing his paper. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Liberty: Mother of Exiles (2019) The history of the Statue of Liberty and its meaning to the people of this world. (NR) HBO Thur. 9 p.m.

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004) ★★ Noah Wyle, Kyle MacLachlan. A caretaker beneath a metropolitan library protects magical artifacts from those who would use them to do evil. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) ★★★ Noah Wyle, Gabrielle Anwar. An adventurer and a brilliant archaeologist use a map to search for the fabled mines of King Solomon. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sat. 1 a.m. Ovation Sat. 2 p.m.

Life as We Know It (2010) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Josh Duhamel. Two career-driven acquaintances must put aside their mutual dislike and learn to work together to raise their orphaned goddaughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Wed. 11:25 a.m. HBO Sun. 4:55 a.m.

Life of Crime (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, John Hawkes. Double-crosses and plot twists abound when a corrupt real-estate developer decides not to pay a ransom to his wife’s kidnappers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:40 a.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:45 p.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Mon. 11 a.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10:15 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Look Away (2018) India Eisley, Mira Sorvino. Maria is an alienated high school student whose life gets turned upside down when she switches places with her sinister mirror image. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:42 a.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. A chosen hobbit and his loyal friends join a wizard, humans, a dwarf and an elf on a quest to destroy a powerful ring and defeat an evil lord. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 58 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Love and Sunshine (2019) Danica McKellar, Mark Deklin. A woman has been fostering a retired military dog as she recovers from a broken engagement. But sparks fly again when the pup’s military partner returns to claim the dog. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 a.m.

Love by Chance (2016) Ben Ayers, Beau Garrett. Claire, the owner of a new restaurant, is too busy to focus on relationships. Her mother decides to fix this by finding Claire the perfect man -- without telling Claire. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 a.m.

Love Crazy (1941) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. An old flame and a mother-in-law make a couple’s fourth anniversary wacky. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Love, Fall & Order (2019) Drew Fuller, Trevor Donovan. A woman heads back to her hometown on a mission to help save her father’s annual Fall Fest, which is held on her family’s pumpkin farm. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

Love, of Course (2018) Cameron Mathison, Kelly Rutherford. A helicopter mom follows her daughter to college and lands a job on campus. When she meets a charismatic professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a life of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 9 a.m.

Love, Take Two (2019) Heather Hemmens, Cornelius Smith Jr. The producer of a wedding-themed reality show returns to her college town to film three new couples plan their weddings. She finds herself reliving old dreams when her ex-boyfriend is cast as a groom-to-be. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Loving (2016) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga. In 1967, Richard and Mildred Loving take their case to the Supreme Court after violating a Virginia law that prohibits interracial marriage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:40 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Tues. 2 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animada. Alex, Marty y el resto de animales del zoológico de Nueva York conocen a otros de sus especies por primera vez después de estrellarse en el continente africano. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

The Madam of Purity Falls (2019) Kristanna Loken, Olivia d’Abo. A young widow, along with her son and daughter, settles in the idyllic town of Purity Falls, only to find that the rift with her son has deepened due to the influence of a seemingly helpful neighbor. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Bravo Sat. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11 p.m.

Magic Mike (2012) ★★★ Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer. A male stripper takes a newcomer under his wing and instructs him in the fine arts of partying, picking up women, and making plenty of money. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. USA Sat. Noon USA Sat. 8 p.m.

The Man on the Train (2002) ★★★ Jean Rochefort, Johnny Hallyday. A prospective bank robber and a retired teacher secretly dream about having each other’s lives. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Man Who Would Be King (1975) ★★★★ Sean Connery, Michael Caine. Rudyard Kipling sends two British scoundrels to Kafiristan, which they loot. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

Manhattan Melodrama (1934) ★★★ Clark Gable, William Powell. A district attorney condemns his boyhood buddy, a racketeer whose crime saves his bid for governor. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Marci X (2003) ★ Lisa Kudrow, Damon Wayans. A woman must deal with a controversial rapper who sings for her father’s record label. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Mon. 12:35 p.m.

Margin Call (2011) ★★★ Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany. When an analyst uncovers information that could ruin them all, the key players at an investment firm take extreme measures to control the damage. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11 a.m.

The Marine (2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. A discharged soldier returns home from Iraq and finds that his wife has been kidnapped by the gang of a murderous thug. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. A Sun. 11:03 p.m. A Mon. 12:03 p.m.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sun. 3:55 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Mon. 3:45 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Max Payne (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. A maverick cop faces a supernatural battle when he descends into a dark underworld to find those who killed his family and his partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Mon. 3:30 p.m. Starz Tues. 5:04 a.m.

Max 2: White House Hero (2017) Zane Austin, Carrie Genzel. Max, a military service dog, is assigned to serve on the U.S. president’s Secret Service detail. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:25 p.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:45 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 6:50 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 3:55 a.m.

McLintock! (1963) ★★★ John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara. A cattle baron tries to tame his wife amid a feud with settlers and trouble with Indians. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:05 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Mean Machine (2001) ★★ Vinnie Jones, Jason Statham. Acusado de haber arreglado un partido, al futbolista Danny Meehan lo condenan a la cárcel por agredir a un policía. En la prisión, Danny descubre que su fama como capitán de la selección inglesa de fútbol es, a la vez, un problema y una ventaja. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2:30 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Measure of a Man (2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:35 a.m.

Meet Wally Sparks (1997) ★ Rodney Dangerfield, Debi Mazar. As the threat of cancellation looms, a TV talk show host pulls an outrageous stunt in an attempt to boost his ratings. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Audience Mon. 1 a.m. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Men of the North (1930) ★ Gilbert Roland, Barbara Leonard. Mounties track a French Canadian trapper who loves a mineowner’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Mon. 8 a.m.

The Merchant of Venice (2004) ★★ Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons. Antonio borrows money from Shylock to help his friend Bassanio woo the beautiful heiress Portia. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:40 a.m.

Mi Papá Tuvo la Culpa (1952) Meche Barba, Antonio Aguilar. Un hombre se enamora de una mujer, pero poco tiempo después se entera de que ella podría ser su hermanastra. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Miami Vice (2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida turns personal for detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Thur. 5:08 a.m.

Midnight Mary (1933) ★★ Loretta Young, Ricardo Cortez. A woman recalls a gangster and a lawyer in her life while on trial for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Wed. 4:15 a.m.

Midnight Special (2016) ★★★ Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton. The government and a group of religious extremists pursue a man and his son, a young boy who possesses special powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:50 p.m.

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014) ★★ Seth MacFarlane, Charlize Theron. A pistol-packing woman helps a cowardly farmer find his inner courage, but when her outlaw husband rides into town seeking revenge, the farmer must put his newfound bravery to the test. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Mon. 2:30 p.m. FX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Sat. 10 a.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sun. 8:02 a.m. Starz Sun. 5:14 p.m. Starz Fri. 10:01 p.m. Starz Sat. 5:16 a.m. Starz Sat. 11:38 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and ``off the grid’’ to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Fri. 5 p.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Fri. 2 p.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Sat. 4 p.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:30 p.m. Freeform Mon. 7 a.m. Disney Mon. Noon Disney Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:05 a.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Sun. 2:58 p.m.

Monsters, Inc. (2001) ★★★ Voices of John Goodman, Billy Crystal. Animated. A blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant work in a giant factory that exists to scare children. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 5:25 p.m. Freeform Mon. 1:40 p.m.

Morgan (2016) ★★ Kate Mara, Anya Taylor-Joy. Scientists at a remote, top-secret facility find themselves in a dangerous lockdown with an unpredictable and violent bioengineered child. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Fri. 11:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

A Most Wanted Man (2014) ★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rachel McAdams. An escaped militant’s attempt to claim an inheritance gives a German agent the chance to lay a trap for a well-regarded Muslim scholar who is suspected of financing terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:30 a.m.

The Mothman Prophecies (2002) ★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A reporter investigates the sightings of a strange creature and other strange phenomena in a small town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Wed. 2:11 a.m.

Moths & Butterflies (2017) Jake Cannavale, Amari Cheatom. A socially awkward man decides to try to live a little. (NR) 17 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Moulin Rouge (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor. In 1890s France a courtesan falls in love with a young writer but strings along a duke who can finance improvements to the night spot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Wed. 6:05 p.m.

Mouse Hunt (1997) ★★ Nathan Lane, Lee Evans. Brothers inherit a dilapidated mansion inhabited by a resourceful rodent that refuses to leave. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:45 a.m.

Mr. Brooks (2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:25 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) ★★★★ Gary Cooper, Jean Arthur. A folksy New England poet inherits $20 million he doesn’t want and tells a New York newswoman why. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Freeform Mon. 5:50 p.m. Freeform Tues. 1:40 p.m.

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 2:55 a.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. Después de que su hijo es engañado para despertar a un maldito emperador chino, Rick O’Connell y su familia buscan la forma de enviar a él y a sus 10.000 guerreros de regreso a su tumba. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 9 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Sat. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 9:30 p.m.

A Murder in Mansfield (2017) Collier Landry. When a man was 12-years-old, his father murdered his mother and buried her under the floorboards of their home in Mansfield, Ohio. Now, he returns to face the haunting effect that his mother’s killing has had on his life. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. ID Sat. 4 a.m.

Music Within (2007) ★★ Ron Livingston, Melissa George. After losing most of his hearing in the Vietnam War, Richard Pimentel becomes a motivational speaker and a driving force behind the Americans With Disabilities Act. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Fri. 2:10 a.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney. A writer realizes that she is in love with her best friend and tries to stop him from marrying another woman, a guileless heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 11:03 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Sun. 12:57 p.m.

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth. Animated. Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:55 p.m.

Mystery Men (1999) ★★ Hank Azaria, Janeane Garofalo. Aspiring superheroes band together to defeat a villain when real superhero Captain Amazing disappears. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Fri. 4:05 p.m. Encore Sat. Noon

Mystery Woman: At First Sight (2006) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A sleuth reunites with her estranged mother, then must prove the woman is innocent of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Game Time (2005) Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A sleuth tries to solve the murder of a writer who has connections to the video-game business. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Sing Me a Murder (2005) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Amateur sleuth Samantha Kinsey and her partner Philby investigate the murder of a band promoter. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Snapshot (2005) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. The friend of an amateur sleuth winds up dead after accusing her family of rigging a will. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Vision of a Murder (2005) ★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Invited to a health spa for the weekend, an amateur sleuth investigates the killing of a fellow guest. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m.

The Naked and the Dead (1958) ★★★ Aldo Ray, Cliff Robertson. Fighting men in World War II learn the value of courage and quickness at the risk of losing their lives. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TCM Sat. 12:15 p.m.

The Naked Hills (1956) ★★ David Wayne, Keenan Wynn. In 1800s California, a man in the grip of gold fever deserts his family to scour the hills for the precious metal. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Mon. 5:30 a.m.

The Narrow Margin (1952) ★★★ Charles McGraw, Marie Windsor. Hit men board a train to kill a racketeer’s widow escorted by a Los Angeles detective. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Wed. 11 p.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon

Natural Born Killers (1994) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis. Two young lovers embark on a blood-drenched killing spree that quickly propels them to celebrity status. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:40 p.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Tues. Noon FX Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Nerve (2016) ★★ Emma Roberts, Dave Franco. Partnered with a mysterious stranger, a high school senior joins a popular online game that dares players to perform increasingly dangerous stunts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Net (1995) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Jeremy Northam. Software allowing Internet access to classified government files makes a computer nerd the target of a British hacker’s criminal organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Sat. 3 a.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Fri. 8 p.m. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Sun. 1 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2:40 p.m. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

The Next Three Days (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks. A man fails in his attempts to establish his wife’s innocence of murder, and she has no appeals left, so he hatches an elaborate plan to break her out of prison. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:15 a.m.

The Nice Guys (2016) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling. A down-on-his-luck private eye works with a hired enforcer to investigate the disappearance of a young woman in 1977 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 4:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6 p.m.

Night and the City (1950) ★★★ Richard Widmark, Gene Tierney. In London’s seamy underworld, a dishonest wrestling promoter finds himself a marked man after crossing a crime kingpin. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Nightcrawler (2014) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo. A freelance cameraman goes to increasingly greater lengths to get shots of the most-lurid and disturbing crimes on the dark streets of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Mon. 6 p.m. Showtime Wed. 3:30 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989) ★★ Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox. A young woman wages a desperate battle to protect the soul of her unborn child from dream stalker Freddy Krueger. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 11 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox. Grotesque Freddy Krueger gives some more suburban teenagers something to dream about. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Sat. 1 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987) ★★ Heather Langenkamp, Patricia Arquette. Institutionalized teenagers who share similar nightmares join forces to rid themselves of a murderer’s influence. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Sat. 3 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985) ★★ Mark Patton, Kim Myers. Mass murderer Freddy Krueger invades the nightmares of a new teenager and uses his body to continue his dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Sat. 5 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) ★★★ John Saxon, Ronee Blakley. Freddy Krueger, a badly burned boogeyman with razors on his glove, haunts and kills teens in their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sat. 7 p.m.

Nine (2009) ★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Marion Cotillard. An Italian director endures personal and creative crises as he tries to juggle relationships with his wife, his mistress and numerous other women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Tues. 10:30 a.m.

No bailes de caballito (1997) Mario Almada, Gabriela Goldsmith. Atraído por un importante evento, el líder de una banda decide raptar a una hermosa joven, pero sus intentos se ven frustrados. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. E Thur. 8 p.m. E Fri. 4 p.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Sat. 2:04 p.m.

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Nowhere Boy (2009) ★★★ Aaron Johnson, Kristin Scott Thomas. Raised by his aunt, teenage John Lennon meets his birth mother, Julia, who gives him the gift of music. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Mon. 11:30 p.m. E Tues. 1 p.m.

Obsessed (2002) ★★ Jenna Elfman, Kate Burton. A woman claims she had an affair with a married neurosurgeon and stands trial for allegedly harassing him. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Bravo Sat. 1 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:25 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

October Kiss (2015) Ashley Williams, Sam Jaeger. After being hired as a nanny by a widowed, work-obsessed man, Poppy teaches the family that unconditional love, family and the joy of everyday occurrences are the most important things in life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Old Dogs (2009) ★ John Travolta, Robin Williams. While preparing for an important business deal, two clueless bachelors become the unexpected caretakers of twin children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sun. 2:04 p.m.

Omen III: The Final Conflict (1981) ★★ Sam Neill, Rossano Brazzi. Now ambassador to England, Antichrist Damien leads a global manhunt for his age-old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Omen IV: The Awakening (1991) ★ Faye Grant, Michael Woods. A Virginia congressman and his wife see signs of the devil in their adopted daughter, Delia. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Tues. 1:31 a.m.

The Omen (1976) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Lee Remick. A U.S. diplomat and his wife adopt the infant Damien in Rome, then find out he’s the Antichrist. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Once Upon a Prince (2018) Megan Park, Jonathan Keltz. Susanna accepts help one day from Nate at her parents’ store in Georgia. Sparks between them fly, but when a photo of them gets leaked to the press, Susanna is in for the shock of her life when Nate is called back home for his coronation as a king. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 a.m.

One Night With the King (2006) Tiffany Dupont, Luke Goss. Chosen to be the wife of Persian King Xerxes, Esther saves the Jews from Haman. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KTBN Sun. 8 p.m.

One Winter Proposal (2019) Jack Turner, Taylor Cole. Old flames reignite and current flames burn brighter when a foursome returns to the ski lodge where they first found romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

One Winter Weekend (2018) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Burned out on dating, Cara, a magazine writer, decides to go on a dating detox. She plans a ski getaway with her best friend, but the resort mistakenly double-books them with two eligible men, including Ben, an entrepreneur. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

101 Dalmatians (1996) ★★ Glenn Close, Jeff Daniels. London fashion maven Cruella DeVil steals pups for her newest creation, a Dalmatian coat. (G) 1 hr. 43 mins. Freeform Thur. 3:10 p.m.

Only Angels Have Wings (1939) ★★★ Cary Grant, Jean Arthur. A sassy chorus girl falls in love with a seat-of-the-pants pilot in South America. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Only for One Night (2016) Brian White, Karrueche Tran. A married woman with a perfect life deals with betrayal when her sister drugs her husband and sleeps with him. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. BET Thur. 2:35 p.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Encore Mon. 4:51 a.m. Encore Mon. 4:51 p.m. Encore Thur. 4:58 a.m. Encore Thur. 1:28 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:52 p.m.

Open Water (2003) ★★★ Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Una pareja adicta al trabajo decide tomarse unas vacaciones buceando en las Bahamas. Sin embargo, la lancha que los lleva al medio de la mar les abandona en unas aguas infestadas de tiburones. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 7 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017) Joel Hogan, Megan Peta Hill. Three friends from California head to the rugged Australian coast for a cage-dive encounter with great white sharks. When a massive wave suddenly destroys their boat, they find themselves floating in the ocean with a swarm of hungry man-eaters. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. Showtime Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:50 p.m.

Original Sin (2001) ★ Antonio Banderas, Angelina Jolie. A Cuban tycoon enters a world of deception after marrying a beautiful mail-order bride from America. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Wed. 1 a.m.

Orphan (2009) ★★ Vera Farmiga, Peter Sarsgaard. A series of alarming events leads a woman to believe that something evil lurks behind the angelic face of her recently adopted daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Orphan Horse (2018) Jon Voight, Alexa Nisenson. A young runaway hides out in the barn of a retired horse trainer and is offered shelter in exchange for her help with a troubled horse. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 8:40 a.m.

The Other Guys (2010) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Two deskbound detectives get more than they bargain for when they take on a seemingly minor case that may turn out to be New York’s biggest crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Tues. 8:15 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:10 p.m.

Our Family Wedding (2010) ★ America Ferrera, Forest Whitaker. Insults fly and tension runs high when two highly competitive men wreak havoc with their children’s wedding plans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Tues. 5 p.m.

Out Cold (2001) ★ Jason London, Lee Majors. Friends try to thwart a weaselly heir to a resort who plans on selling the operation to a cowboy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Tues. 11:15 a.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Ovation Sun. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 8 p.m. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Matt Dillon, C. Thomas Howell. In 1960s Oklahoma a sensitive youth gets in over his head when his best friend kills a member of a rival gang. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 3 a.m.

Over the Moon in Love (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Wes Brown. With her matchmaking business on the verge of closing, a woman finds herself in the unique position of being featured in a magazine, but she must set up the writer with her childhood friend. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 11 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Ovation Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. AMC Thur. Noon

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012) ★★ Kathryn Newton, Matt Shively. A teenager bears witness to terrifying events that occur when she and her family become the temporary caretakers of a creepy neighbor boy. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. AMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. AMC Thur. 2 a.m.

ParaNorman (2012) ★★★ Voices of Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi. Animated. A ghoul-whispering youngster battles zombies, ghosts, witches and ignorant adults to save his town from an ancient curse. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Party Wire (1935) ★★ Jean Arthur, Victor Jory. Telephone snoops gossip about a widower’s daughter and the town’s most eligible bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Pather Panchali (1955) ★★★★ Kanu Bannerjee, Karuna Bannerjee. An aspiring writer seeks his fortune in the city, leaving his family behind in a poor Bengal village. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (NR) 2 hrs. 55 mins. Ovation Mon. 9 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Patsy & Loretta (2019) Megan Hilty, Janine Turner. The untold true story of the friendship between two of country music’s greatest icons, Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Peep World (2010) ★★ Michael C. Hall, Sarah Silverman. Revelations arise when members of a dysfunctional Jewish family gather to celebrate the patriarch’s 70th birthday. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 2:40 a.m.

Peeples (2013) ★★ Craig Robinson, Kerry Washington. A man’s plan to propose to his girlfriend goes hilariously awry when he becomes entangled in a web of white lies and comic dysfunction with her upper-crust family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. POP Sat. 9 a.m.

Pelé: Birth of a Legend (2016) ★★ Kevin de Paula, Vincent D’Onofrio. Bajo la guía del director Vicente Feola, el joven Pelé utiliza sus habilidades de fútbol callejero para llevarlas a la Copa del Mundo Brasil 1958. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

The People Under the Stairs (1991) ★★ Brandon Adams, Everett McGill. A ghetto boy discovers his landlords are weirdos hiding something in the cellar. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:30 p.m. Showtime Thur. Noon

Peregrina (1950) Jorge Mistral, Lilia del Valle. Una gran boda se prepara por la unión de dos hacendados, pero surge una serie de calamidades y se atribuye a la novia. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

The Perfect Bride (2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

The Perfect Guy (2015) ★ Sanaa Lathan, Michael Ealy. A California lobbyist must turn the tables on her ex-beau when he becomes a violent stalker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Tues. 8 a.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne. A family’s life in small-town Maine is shattered by the evil unleashed from an ancient American Indian burial ground. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Sat. 10 p.m.

Pet Sematary Two (1992) ★★ Edward Furlong, Anthony Edwards. A teen and his buddy take a shot-dead dog to a sacred burial ground where it comes back to life, riled. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Sun. Noon

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) ★★★ Voices of Vincent Martella, Dee Bradley Baker. Animated. Along with their pet platypus, stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb battle evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Picture Perfect (1997) ★ Jennifer Aniston, Jay Mohr. An advertising executive asks a young man to pose as her fiance so that she will be eligible for a promotion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:10 p.m.

Pilotos de la Muerte (1962) Tin-Tan, Resortes. Dos empleados de una gasolinera van a la capital contratados como mecánicos y se convierten en pilotos de carreras. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sat. 3 p.m.

Pimp (2018) Keke Palmer, Haley Ramm. A pimp in the ghettos of the Bronx, N.Y., dreams of a better life for herself and her girlfriend. She soon gets caught in a fierce battle when she comes face to face with a rival who runs an even more dangerous game. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 2:10 a.m. TMC Sat. 1:40 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. A swashbuckler must rescue a governor’s daughter from a pirate and his mates, who turn into skeletons by moonlight. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 3 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Sundance Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall. An astronaut and his team crash on a world ruled by intelligent, talking simians who treat humans like animals. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. IFC Fri. 5 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 6 p.m.

Poinsettias for Christmas (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, John Schneider. A woman returns home to help her father save the family poinsettia farm. As she searches for a way to deliver the plants in time for the town’s annual parade, she finds herself falling in love with a local botanist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Mon. 4:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Poltergeist (1982) ★★★ Craig T. Nelson, JoBeth Williams. A suburban couple’s little girl is drawn from her bedroom into a nightmarish other dimension. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 p.m.

Poltergeist (2015) ★★ Sam Rockwell, Rosemarie DeWitt. Una joven familia es visitada por los fantasmas en su casa. Al principio, los espíritus parecen amigables, pero luego se vuelven desagradables y empiezan a aterrorizar a la familia. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1 a.m.

Por ellas aunque mal paguen (1952) Pedro Infante, Fernando Soler. Un hombre se hace pasar por noble para que su hija pueda casarse con un hacendado de Jalisco. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Por tu maldito amor (1990) Vicente Fernández, Sonia Infante. Un hombre aventurero y apasionado se encuentra en una encrucijada compuesta de dos amores y dos pasiones. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Post Grad (2009) ★★ Alexis Bledel, Zach Gilford. An optimistic graduate gets a rude awakening when she fails to find a job and must move back in with her eccentric family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Audience Wed. 1:30 p.m. Audience Wed. 5:30 p.m. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

The Post (2017) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks. In 1971, publisher Katharine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee of The Washington Post risk their careers and very freedom to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans three decades and four U.S. presidents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:45 a.m.

Primal Fear (1996) ★★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:10 p.m.

Primeval (2007) ★ Dominic Purcell, Orlando Jones. An African warlord further complicates a news team’s mission to capture a giant crocodile said to have killed hundreds of villagers. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:40 a.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Wed. 7:38 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:02 p.m. Encore Thur. 3 a.m.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews. While living with her royal grandmother, a young princess must find a suitable husband in 30 days or give up the throne. (G) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMT Sat. 4 p.m. CMT Sat. 11 p.m.

The Princess Diaries (2001) ★★ Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway. A woman gives etiquette lessons to her reluctant granddaughter who is heir apparent to a throne. (G) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Sat. 1:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Prisoners (2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:45 p.m.

The Professor and the Madman (2019) Mel Gibson, Sean Penn. Professor James Murray begins work on compiling words for the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary in the mid-19th century. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Mon. 2:32 a.m. Starz Mon. 12:21 p.m. Starz Thur. 1:06 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:56 p.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Tues. 4:24 a.m. Encore Tues. 11:45 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:50 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh. A woman on the run stops at a 12-cabin motel with showers, run by mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Fri. 8:44 a.m. Encore Fri. 6:09 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Sundance Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Pumpkin Pie Wars (2016) Julie Gonzalo, Eric Aragon. The respective children of two rival bakers fall in love while preparing to compete against each other in a pumpkin pie contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ Ray Stevenson, Dominic West. After an encounter with the Punisher leaves him horribly disfigured, mob boss Billy Russoti changes his name to Jigsaw and sets out for revenge. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 11:10 p.m.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. Noon

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:05 a.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Thur. 12:10 p.m. TMC Sat. 6:25 a.m.

Quigley Down Under (1990) ★★ Tom Selleck, Laura San Giacomo. An Old West sharpshooter goes to Australia, where his new boss expects him to kill Aborigines. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 5:02 p.m.

R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House (2016) Corey Fogelmanis, Sophie Reynolds. One enchanted jewel stands between Earth and an army of evil spirits led by Phears, a devious ghoul. With the help of his new girlfriend and ghost pals, Max Doyle races to find the crystal and save the world. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon

Racket Busters (1938) ★★ Humphrey Bogart, George Brent. A trucker with a pregnant wife fights a New York mobster’s protection racket. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter. A loser and his wife kidnap a quintuplet from an unfinished-furniture store magnate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Mon. 10:43 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:10 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 6:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:40 a.m. Cinemax Sun. 12:20 p.m.

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:10 p.m.

The Rape of Recy Taylor (2017) Tommy Bernardi, Cynthia Erivo. In 1944, when African-American wife and mother Recy Taylor is gang raped by six white men in Alabama, she speaks out against her attackers, putting herself and her family in danger. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Fri. 1:46 a.m.

RBG (2018) ★★★ Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Gloria Steinem. An intimate portrait of an unlikely rock star: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With unprecedented access, the filmmakers explore how her early legal battles changed the world for women. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. CNN Sat. 6 p.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5:40 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ James Stewart, Grace Kelly. Sitting in a wheelchair, his leg in a cast, a photographer spies on courtyard neighbors and sees a murder. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Sun. 8:06 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:05 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. USA Sat. 3 p.m.

Red Eye (2005) ★★★ Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy. A plane passenger forcibly involves his seatmate in a plot to assassinate a government official. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:45 p.m.

Red Riding Hood (2011) ★ Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman. A young woman begins to suspect that the werewolf terrorizing her village is someone she loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:35 a.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. USA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Remember the Titans (2000) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Will Patton. A Virginia high school hires a black football coach after undergoing integration in 1971. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 5:20 p.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TRU Sat. 8 p.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:35 a.m.

Requiem for a Dream (2000) ★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto. A middle-aged woman gets an invitation to be on her favorite game show, as her son starts selling cocaine and becomes an addict. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:20 a.m.

Requiem for a Heavyweight (1962) ★★★ Anthony Quinn, Jackie Gleason. A punchy boxer ends his brutal career in the company of a sad trainer and a bad manager. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. KVCR Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Rescue Dawn (2006) ★★★ Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Thur. 7:30 a.m.

The Return of the Pink Panther (1975) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Christopher Plummer. Bungling Inspector Clouseau once again seeks the Pink Panther diamond and maddens his boss. (G) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

Revenge (1990) ★★ Kevin Costner, Anthony Quinn. Caught with the wife of his Mexican host, then left for dead, a former Navy jet pilot recovers to take revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Wed. 2 p.m.

Ring of Fire (2013) Jewel, Frances Conroy. June Carter rises to fame as a country singer, while falling in love with the legendary Johnny Cash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

The Rise and Fall of The Clash (2012) Filmmakers chronicle the music group’s rise from London’s pubs to arena performances in America, and their subsequent fall from grace. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Sat. 6 a.m.

Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983 (2014) The history of Texas blues and the influence that celebrated guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn had on the genre. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 8:30 p.m.

The River (1951) ★★★ Nora Swinburne, Esmond Knight. An English girl grows up at her family’s jute mill on the banks of the Ganges in Bengal. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. BBC America Thur. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1 a.m. BBC America Fri. 4 p.m.

Road to the Well (2016) Micah Parker, Rosalie McIntire. A drifter pays a visit to his old friend whose aimless life is upended after the two become involved in a seemingly random murder. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m.

Rock ‘n’ Roll High School (1979) ★★ P.J. Soles, Vincent Van Patten. A teenager and her friends get even with their principal to music by the Ramones. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6 a.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage. A scientist and a British spy who once escaped from Alcatraz are sent to the former island prison to stop a disgruntled war hero from obliterating San Francisco with chemical warheads. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Sun. 2 a.m.

Rodan (1957) ★★ Kenji Sawara, Yumi Shirakawa. A bug-eating pterodactyl flies out of a coal mine and wrecks Japan with sonic booms. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 10 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Thur. 6:04 p.m. TNT Thur. 10 p.m.

Rollerball (2002) ★ Chris Klein, Jean Reno. A businessman wants to see more violence in a dangerous sport where athletes already risk their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Fri. 8:35 a.m. TMC Sat. 4:40 a.m.

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017) ★★ Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell. Roman J. Israel is an idealistic defense attorney who joins another law firm after the death of his boss and mentor. Israel’s legacy of activism soon gets put to the test when he takes on the case of Langston Bailey, a young man accused of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Sun. 2:39 a.m.

Romance sobre ruedas (1969) César Costa, Tere Velázquez. Dos amigos ganan un concurso con un carro que ellos mismos están armando en su trabajo y le llaman ''Satán’’. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Ronin (1998) ★★ Robert De Niro, Jean Reno. An Irish ringleader organizes an international team of hired guns to retrieve a briefcase from criminals. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Ruling Voice (1931) ★★ Walter Huston, Loretta Young. A crime boss’s daughter makes him think twice about his extortion racket. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Fri. 6:15 a.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:05 p.m.

S.M.A.R.T. Chase (2017) Orlando Bloom, Simon Yam. A private security agent gets ambushed while trying to transport a valuable Chinese antique out of Shanghai. With help from his team, he must now battle his way through a gang of thugs to reclaim the prized possession -- and his reputation. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Thur. 5:32 p.m.

Sabotage (2014) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sam Worthington. Members of an elite DEA task force are eliminated one by one following their successful robbery of a powerful drug cartel’s safe house. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. A Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Sun. 10:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. Un explorador emprende una de las aventuras más peligrosas de su vida. La posibilidad de encontrar un barco que naufragó cargado de oro, lo lleva a él y a su compañero a enfrentarse con traficantes de armas y a la maldición que rodea al cargamento. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 2 p.m.

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m. Paramount Sat. 5:35 p.m.

Santo contra los Jinetes del Terror (1972) Armando Silvestre, Julio Aldama. Santo se enfrenta a un villano que utiliza a un grupo de leprosos para aterrorizar a un pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Santo frente a la muerte (1972) Santo, Mara Cruz. Un agente investiga a una banda que asalta una mina de esmeraldas y obtiene la más valiosa para enviarla a Nueva York. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

Saw (2004) ★★ Cary Elwes, Danny Glover. A serial murderer will slaughter a captive doctor’s wife and daughter unless the man kills a fellow prisoner. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Tues. 12:37 p.m. Syfy Wed. 8 a.m.

Saw II (2005) ★★ Donnie Wahlberg, Tobin Bell. A detective races against time to save his son from a sadistic madman holding a group of people captive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Tues. 3 p.m.

Saw VI (2009) ★ Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor. Hoffman emerges as the next heir to Jigsaw’s twisted legacy, but as the FBI closes in, he sets in motion a game that is designed to reveal Jigsaw’s grand scheme. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Tues. 5:03 p.m.

Saw: The Final Chapter 3D (2010) ★ Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor. As a fierce battle rages over Jigsaw’s terrible legacy, survivors seek support from a fellow survivor and self-help guru, who has a few dark secrets of his own. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Tues. 7:05 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Encore Fri. 8 p.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Mon. 7 a.m.

School Ties (1992) ★★★ Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon. A scholarship student hides his Jewish heritage to fit in at an Eastern prep school in the mid-1950s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:35 a.m.

Scooby-Doo (2002) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby investigate claims that a theme park is haunted. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Thur. 6:50 p.m.

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby investigate a group of ghouls terrorizing people. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:55 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Neve Campbell, David Arquette. A psycho killer targets a past victim’s daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter homes in on his identity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Fri. 3 p.m.

Scream 3 (2000) ★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. Murders draw a young woman, a reporter and an ex-policeman to the set of a movie inspired by horrific events that they survived. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Fri. 8:20 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. A masked killer continues to pursue a California student and her friends at an Ohio college. (R) 2 hrs. Freeform Fri. 5:40 p.m.

The Search for Santa Paws (2010) ★★★ Kaitlyn Maher, Madison Pettis. A talking dog and an orphan must save Christmas after old Saint Nick loses his memory. (G) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sat. 5:33 a.m.

Search Party (2014) ★ Adam Pally, T.J. Miller. Two buddies travel to Mexico to rescue their friend after a carjacker leaves him naked, penniless and stranded in the desert. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 11:50 p.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Helen Slater. A would-be yuppie from Kansas sorts mail in Manhattan but pretends to be a corporate executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Mon. 7 a.m.

Secretariat (2010) ★★★ Diane Lane, John Malkovich. Penny Chenery takes over her ailing father’s Thoroughbred farm and, together with trainer Lucien Laurin, fosters a colt that wins horse racing’s Triple Crown in 1973. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012) ★★ Steve Carell, Keira Knightley. With an asteroid due to smash into Earth in 21 days, two misfits embark on a road trip to find one’s high-school sweetheart before it’s too late. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Mon. 9:26 a.m.

Set It Off (1996) ★★★ Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah. Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting one another. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Wed. 1 p.m.

The Set-Up (1949) ★★★ Robert Ryan, Audrey Totter. An aging boxer leaves his crying wife, then crosses the street for a fixed fight. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Wed. 6:30 p.m.

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 6:10 p.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. E Fri. 10 p.m. E Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Shadow of the Thin Man (1941) ★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Nick and Nora Charles solve racetrack-related murders with their 4-year-old son and dog, Asta. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Mon. 1:20 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. TNT Sun. Noon

The Shepherd (2008) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Scott Adkins. Un agente de la patrulla fronteriza debe impedir que un comando de soldados de fuerzas especiales introduzca heroína a los EE.UU. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Sun. Noon

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:40 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Short Circuit 2 (1988) ★★ Fisher Stevens, Michael McKean. Harmless military robot No. 5 goes to the city, where people see him as a marketable novelty item. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 10 a.m. TMC Thur. 4 a.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Wed. 2:35 a.m. Starz Wed. 11:01 p.m.

Sid & Judy (2019) Fifty years after the untimely death of Sid Luft’s wife, Judy Garland, his journal provides insight into their marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Fri. 8:05 p.m. Showtime Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Los Siete Proscritos (1980) David Reynoso, Claudia Islas. Un grupo de siete criminales busca un misterioso tesoro y no descansará hasta que lo encuentre. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Ovation Fri. 7:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:45 p.m. EPIX Sat. 6 p.m.

The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. VH1 Sun. 3:20 p.m. VH1 Fri. 4 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Thur. 4 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11 a.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Thur. 6:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Slave Trade: How Prince Re-Made the Music Business (2014) Filmmaker Elio Espana chronicles Prince’s legal battle with his record company in which he reclaimed the rights to his intellectual property and set the norm across the music world. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. AXS Mon. 7 a.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Julia Roberts, Patrick Bergin. The battered wife of a yuppie neat-freak fakes her death at sea and flees from Cape Cod to Iowa. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Fri. 10:19 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Thur. 2 a.m. Sundance Thur. 11 a.m.

Sliver (1993) ★ Sharon Stone, William Baldwin. A book editor has an affair with a voyeur in her building, a Manhattan murder scene wired for video. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:20 a.m.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) ★★★ Dev Patel, Freida Pinto. Flashbacks reveal how a poor youth came to be a prize-winning contestant on one of India’s most-popular game shows. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:55 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:55 a.m.

Smashing the Rackets (1938) ★★ Chester Morris, Frances Mercer. A G-man joins the district attorney’s office and busts a racketeer. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

The Smurfs (2011) ★ Hank Azaria, Neil Patrick Harris. Live action/animated. A magic portal transports the little blue people to Manhattan, where they must find a way back to their village before evil wizard Gargamel can find them. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 9 p.m.

So You Said Yes (2015) Kellie Martin, Chad Willett. The owner of a bridal shop falls in love with the son of her chief competitor, then must fend off the woman’s attempts to sabotage the relationship. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

The Social Network (2010) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Andrew Garfield. Six years after creating Facebook in his dorm room, Mark Zuckerberg becomes a billionaire, but his great success leads to personal and legal complications. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Wed. 1:30 p.m.

The Soloist (2009) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Robert Downey Jr. A reporter befriends a mentally ill and homeless man, once a student at Juilliard but now playing music on the streets of Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Thur. 7:15 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:01 a.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Mon. 7:08 p.m. Encore Tues. 5:56 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:10 p.m.

Sorority Boys (2002) ★ Barry Watson, Michael Rosenbaum. Accused of stealing by other fraternity members, three chauvinists pose as women while trying to find the real culprits. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:40 p.m.

Sorority Row (2009) ★ Briana Evigan, Leah Pipes. The body count rises as a group of sorority sisters begin receiving messages from a friend whose death they covered up a year earlier. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 2:05 a.m.

Soul Food (1997) ★★★ Vanessa L. Williams, Vivica A. Fox. Three sisters deal with romantic crises and their widowed mother’s fatal illness. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Sun. 4:44 a.m.

Soul Surfer (2011) ★★ AnnaSophia Robb, Helen Hunt. Teenage surfer Bethany Hamilton returns to competition after losing an arm in a shark attack. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Thur. 2:52 p.m.

South Central (1992) ★★★ Glenn Plummer, Byron Keith Minns. Armed with moral reason and a father’s love, an ex-convict lifts his son out of a dead-end Los Angeles gang. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. BET Sun. 4:35 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Paramount Sun. 2 a.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz. As James Bond ventures toward the heart of the sinister organization SPECTRE, he discovers a chilling connection between himself and the enemy he seeks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Wed. 11 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Sphere (1998) ★ Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone. A psychologist, a biochemist, a mathematician and others investigate a large golden sphere deep in the ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Tues. 6:48 a.m. HBO Fri. 9 a.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 5 p.m.

Splendor in the Grass (1961) ★★★ Natalie Wood, Warren Beatty. In 1925 Kansas, a teenage girl suffers an emotional breakdown following a platonic love affair. Beatty’s film debut. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Thur. 11 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Springsteen & I (2013) ★★ Bruce Springsteen, Koichi Murakami. Devoted fans of rock legend Bruce Springsteen pay tribute to ``the Boss’’ and discuss what his music means to them. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Tues. 7 a.m.

Stan & Ollie (2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Thur. 1:12 p.m. Starz Thur. 11:03 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Sundance Sun. 10:15 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Stand Up Guys (2012) ★★ Al Pacino, Christopher Walken. A geriatric gangster’s release from prison leads to a reunion with his two partners in crime, one of whom has orders to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:10 p.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Fri. 7:40 p.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Spock, Kirk and the Enterprise time-travel to modern-day San Francisco to bring humpback whales to the 23rd century. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:05 a.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:15 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Wed. 1 p.m.

Star Witness (1931) ★★★ Walter Huston, Charles ``Chic’’ Sale. An old man’s family is afraid to testify for the district attorney about mobsters. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Stay Alive (2006) ★★ Frankie Muniz, Adam Goldberg. An online game becomes terrifyingly real when its young players begin to die along with their onscreen characters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Mon. 8:05 a.m. HBO Thur. 6 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:59 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 5 p.m.

Storm at Daybreak (1933) ★★ Kay Francis, Walter Huston. The wife of a Serbian mayor engages in a clandestine affair with her husband’s best friend, a Hungarian officer. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Fri. Noon

Strange Love of Molly Louvain (1932) ★ Ann Dvorak, Lee Tracy. A reporter tails a hotel bellboy and his girlfriend who are wanted for a policeman’s shooting. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Stranger on the Third Floor (1940) ★★★ Peter Lorre, John McGuire. A New York reporter and his fiancee think an odd little man in a scarf is a throat slasher. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Thur. 4 a.m.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Vivien Leigh. Tennessee Williams’ Blanche DuBois moves in with her sister, Stella, and brutish brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Suburbicon (2017) ★ Matt Damon, Julianne Moore. Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic, suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as family man Gardner Lodge navigates the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit and violence. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Sucker Punch (2011) ★★ Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish. Retreating into a fantasy world, a captive young woman finds four allies to join in a fight to escape from the terrible fate that awaits them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Sueños de pasión: Infidelidad mortal (2014) Marcelo Buquet, Paola Toyos. Un magnate empresarial está a punto de la quiebra si no paga a la brevedad una suma millonaria y no se detendrá hasta asesinar a su esposa y cobrar su herencia para salvar el emporio. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Sugar Hill (1974) ★ Marki Bey, Robert Quarry. Baron Samedi summons the undead with voodoo to help a woman fight killer gangsters. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Sugarland Express (1974) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, William Atherton. Police chase an escaped convict and his wife fleeing to Sugarland, Texas, to reclaim their son from his foster parents. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Suitable (2017) Kelli Jordan, Tiffany Tenille. A high school tom boy comes to terms with her sexuality as she chooses what to wear to prom. (NR) 13 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:45 a.m.

Summer Rental (1985) ★★ John Candy, Richard Crenna. A stressed air-traffic controller takes his family to Florida and makes a fool of himself. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Fri. 5:04 a.m. Starz Fri. Noon

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter. After serving time for a crime he did not commit, a vengeful barber and his accomplice carve up unlucky customers and bake them in meat pies. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m.

Sweet Virginia (2017) ★★★ Jon Bernthal, Christopher Abbott. An ex-rodeo rider strikes up a friendship with a young man who may be behind the violence occurring in their small town. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 1:05 a.m.

The Sweetest Heart (2018) Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally. With help from a handsome investment banker, Maddie does everything she can to save her cupcake business. When her first love unexpectedly returns home, she must choose between a new romance and the man she never stopped loving. (NR) Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Swimfan (2002) ★ Jesse Bradford, Erika Christensen. A new student at a high school obsesses over a swimming champion who does not return her advances. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Audience Sat. 6 p.m. Audience Sat. 9:30 p.m. Audience Sun. 1 a.m.

The Take (2016) ★★ Idris Elba, Richard Madden. A rogue CIA agent forms an unlikely partnership with a pickpocket to stop a terrorist conspiracy in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:55 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 10 a.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 6 p.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Tues. 4:30 p.m. FX Wed. 2 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TNT Sun. 10 a.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:45 p.m. EPIX Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Tales From the Crypt Presents Demon Knight (1995) ★★ Billy Zane, William Sadler. A devilish stranger unleashes the forces of darkness upon the unsuspecting tenants of a desert boardinghouse. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:15 p.m. CMT Mon. 9 p.m. CMT Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Tues. 10 p.m. CMT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Taxi! (1932) ★★ James Cagney, Loretta Young. An independent cabby courts another cabby’s daughter during a strong-arm taxi war. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Team America: World Police (2004) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Puppet commandos protect the planet from fiendish terrorists and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Tell Them Willie Boy Is Here (1969) ★★★ Robert Redford, Katharine Ross. A lawman is forced to come to terms with himself while pursuing an American Indian who killed a man in self-defense. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Sun. 10:01 a.m.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) ★ Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles. A pretty, popular student can’t date until her rebellious older sister gets a suitor of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E Sat. 8 p.m. E Sat. 10 p.m.

Terminator Genisys (2015) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke. Kyle Reese regresa en el tiempo para salvar a Sarah Connor y descubre que ella ha sido criada como una guerrera por un guardián Terminator en una línea temporal alterna. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Thank You for Smoking (2005) ★★★ Aaron Eckhart, Maria Bello. A lobbyist for big tobacco finds it difficult to balance his duties defending a dangerous substance with those of being a good role model for his young son. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Fri. 1:35 a.m.

That Awkward Moment (2014) ★ Zac Efron, Miles Teller. After making a pact to have fun and hold tight to bachelorhood, each of three friends finds himself in a serious relationship. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. E Sat. 12:30 p.m.

They Found Hell (2015) Chris Schellenger, Katy Reece. After accidentally opening a portal to another dimension, college students find themselves trapped and hunted by the denizens of hell. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 a.m.

The Thin Man Goes Home (1944) ★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Nick and Nora Charles visit his hometown, sober, and link art and corpses to a spy ring. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Thing (2011) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Joel Edgerton. Paranoia spreads among a team of Arctic researchers as they battle a deadly alien organism that assumes the shapes of its victims. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Sun. 2 a.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. VH1 Mon. 1 p.m. VH1 Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Thinner (1996) ★★ Robert John Burke, Joe Mantegna. An elderly Gypsy king’s weight-loss curse prompts an obese lawyer to call in a mob boss’s debt. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Thirteen Ghosts (2001) ★ Tony Shalhoub, Embeth Davidtz. A widower, his daughter, his son and others become trapped in a house with vengeful spirits. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The 33 (2015) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Rodrigo Santoro. Members of a rescue team work tirelessly for 69 days to save 33 Chilean miners trapped underground by more than 2,000 feet of rock. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 4:40 a.m. HBO Thur. 11:35 a.m.

This Gun for Hire (1942) ★★★ Alan Ladd, Veronica Lake. A marked hit man flees with a nightclub singer and stops a fifth-column poison-gas plot. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

This Is Where I Leave You (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Tina Fey. When their father’s last request forces four grown siblings to live together for a week under one roof, they confront their turbulent history and tattered relationships. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TBS Mon. 4 a.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo. A billionaire looking for new challenges attracts the attention of an investigator when a priceless Monet is stolen. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Thor: The Dark World (2013) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. Malekith, un enemigo más antiguo que el universo, regresa a la Tierra para cumplir su plan destructor. Thor debe enfrentarse a un rival al que ni siquiera Odín parece poder detener y, desesperado, libera a su hermano Loki para que lo ayude. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Threat (1949) ★★★ Michael O’Shea, Virginia Grey. An escaped killer kidnaps a policeman, a nightclub singer and a district attorney. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Three on a Match (1932) ★★★ Warren William, Joan Blondell. Bad luck happens to a rich man’s wife and her two girlfriends from school. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

300: Rise of an Empire (2014) ★★ Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green. Greek Gen. Themistocles leads the charge to fight invading Persian forces led by the god Xerxes -- once a mortal -- and Artemisia. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TNT Sat. 3:15 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Tues. 11 p.m.

Throw Momma From the Train (1987) ★★★ Danny DeVito, Billy Crystal. Two writers mistake tit-for-tat murders: one’s ex-wife for the other’s beastly mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:45 p.m.

El Tigre Negro (1962) Manuel Valdés, Martha Elena Cervantes. Dos hermanos pierden su carpa por culpa de un bandido y se vuelven delincuentes para derrotar a quien los ha arruinado. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

‘Til Death Do Us Part (2017) ★ Taye Diggs, Annie Ilonzeh. Madison Roland finds love with another man after she leaves her abusive husband, Michael, and changes her identity. All seems well, until Michael discovers Madison’s whereabouts and re-creates her nightmare all over again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Wed. 3 p.m. BET Thur. Noon

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter. Animated. In 19th-century Europe, a gifted pianist mistakenly weds a dead woman who takes him to the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 16 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:35 a.m. Freeform Mon. 12:10 p.m. Freeform Thur. 5:15 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Tommy’s Honour (2016) ★★ Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world’s first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Golf Tues. 5 p.m. Golf Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Thur. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Tower Heist (2011) ★★ Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy. The manager of a luxury condominium joins forces with a petty crook to steal back the retirement money a Wall Street swindler stole from him and his co-workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:40 a.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10 a.m.

Traffik (2018) ★ Paula Patton, Omar Epps. A couple and their two friends embark on a weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when members of a violent biker gang show up to protect their secrets from the outside world. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:20 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 1:25 p.m.

Transatlantic Tunnel (1935) ★★ Richard Dix, Leslie Banks. An engineer leads the building of a trans-Atlantic tunnel linking Britain and the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 5 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m.

The Tree of Life (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Sean Penn. Disillusioned in a modern world, a man tries to come to terms with the complicated relationship that he shared with his father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:05 p.m.

Tres muchachas de Jalisco (1964) Flor Silvestre, Elvira Quintana. Después de vivir quince años alejado de su esposa, Don Pepe decide divorciarse para casarse con Elvira. Lo que no imagina es que su esposa e hija viajarán a Jalisco para impedir la boda a cualquier precio. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007) ★★ Anna Paquin, Brian Cox. Interwoven stories demonstrate that some traditions are best not forgotten, as the residents of a small town face real ghosts and goblins on Halloween. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Triple 9 (2016) ★★ Casey Affleck, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Criminals and crooked cops hatch a devious scheme to use an honest lawman as a pawn for a heist. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. A Sun. Noon

Trolls (2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Sun. 8 a.m.

Troop Beverly Hills (1989) ★★ Shelley Long, Craig T. Nelson. An idle rich woman’s husband challenges her to lead their daughter’s troop of campers. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Tues. 11 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Tropicana (1957) Ana Bertha Lepe, Evangelina Elizondo. Un empresario contrata nuevo personal para salvar de la ruina un cabaret pero es encarcelado por sus deudas. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Truly, Madly, Sweetly (2018) Nikki DeLoach, Dylan Neal. Natalie and Eric must learn to work together after they both inherit an old, historic bakery. Natalie soon realizes that she has a chance to have it all -- a business to call her own, and the true love of her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

Turner & Hooch (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Mare Winningham. A drooling dog helps a tidy detective link California beach-town foul play to a drug-money laundry. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Wed. 8:20 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. POP Fri. 5 p.m. POP Fri. 11 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Tues. 12:54 p.m. Encore Tues. 1:17 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 1:11 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:23 p.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Thur. 9 p.m. VH1 Fri. 6:30 p.m.

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes. A chief deputy and his team pursue an escaped fugitive accused of killing two government agents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m.

Ultraviolet (2006) ★ Milla Jovovich, Cameron Bright. As worldwide civil war looms, a superhuman woman becomes the protector of a boy who is perceived as a threat to humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Mon. 2 p.m.

Uncle Drew (2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Thur. Noon

An Unfinished Life (2005) ★★ Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman. Old wounds get a chance to heal when a Wyoming rancher shelters his abused daughter-in-law and her child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Mon. 8:10 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Wed. 10 p.m. Showtime Thur. 11:05 a.m. Ovation Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Unfriended (2014) ★★ Shelley Hennig, Moses Storm. A teenager and her five friends become the prey of an unknown online presence that wants revenge for a shaming video that caused a classmate to kill herself one year prior. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:17 a.m.

The Uninvited (2009) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, Emily Browning. A ghost prompts a lethal battle of wills between a man’s new fiancee and his two daughters, one of whom has just returned from a mental ward. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

The Uninvited (1944) ★★★ Ray Milland, Ruth Hussey. A British brother and sister move to a coastal mansion haunted by two ghosts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:30 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 10:05 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:05 p.m.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964) ★★★ Debbie Reynolds, Harve Presnell. A young woman tries to enter 1890s Denver society but goes to Europe after her husband strikes gold. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sat. 5:55 p.m.

Unwanted Guest (2016) Kate Mansi, Beth Littleford. With nowhere to go for winter break, Amy is invited to spend time with her friend Christine’s family. What begins as a nice bonding experience soon turns into a nightmare as Amy begins to lash out at her welcoming hosts. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10:33 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:34 a.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Voices of Ed Asner, Christopher Plummer. Animated. A 78-year-old balloon salesman ties thousands of balloons to his house and flies to South America, but discovers too late a young stowaway aboard. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Wed. 6:41 a.m. Starz Wed. 5:09 p.m.

Up the Down Staircase (1967) ★★ Sandy Dennis, Patrick Bedford. A novice teacher finds hostile students and staff apathy at a tough New York high school. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m. Starz Sun. 2:48 a.m.

Very Bad Things (1998) ★ Christian Slater, Cameron Diaz. An accidental death leads to escalating violence and immorality for a bride, a bridegroom and their friends. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:55 a.m.

Vice (2015) ★ Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane. A self-aware, artificial human becomes caught in the crossfire between a cop and the creator of an exclusive resort where paying customers play out their wildest fantasies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Tues. 2:44 a.m.

Village of the Damned (1995) ★★ Christopher Reeve, Kirstie Alley. A doctor battles children who exert deadly mind control over adults in a small Northern California town. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Violent Midnight (1963) ★★ Lee Philips, Shepperd Strudwick. A veteran of the Korean War becomes the prime suspect in the murders of young women. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

The Virgin Suicides (1999) ★★★ James Woods, Kathleen Turner. Men reminisce about intriguing sisters, whose parents quarantined them after one of the five killed herself. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Visit (2015) ★★ Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould. A teen and her younger brother discover a shocking secret about their seemingly charming grandparents while staying at their remote Pennsylvania farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Wed. 3 p.m. FXX Thur. 10 a.m.

Voodoo Woman (1957) ★ Maria English, Tom Conway. Marilyn, an expedition leader searching for gold in the African jungle, is turned into an indestructible beast by a mad doctor. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. AMC Wed. 9:15 a.m. AMC Thur. 5:22 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. CMT Sun. 6 p.m.

A Walk to Remember (2002) ★★ Shane West, Mandy Moore. Forced to tutor students at a school, a young delinquent falls for a minister’s daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Lifetime Sat. 3 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Tues. 7:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 1:45 p.m. Sundance Sun. Noon

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight. Animated. After years of tidying up an Earth devoid of humanity, a robot janitor meets a mechanical scout and chases her across the galaxy. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. Disney XD Sun. Noon

War of the Colossal Beast (1958) ★ Sally Fraser, Roger Pace. The 60-foot man-beast escapes and wrecks stuff in this sequel to ``The Amazing Colossal Man.’' (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. AMC Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Water for Elephants (2011) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Robert Pattinson. A shared compassion for a special elephant draws together a former veterinary student and a performer in the traveling circus in which they both work. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:55 a.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Wayward Pups (1937) Voice of Russ Powell. Animated. Two puppies interrupt a cat’s nap and cause chaos when they run away. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe. A lieutenant colonel and approximately 400 U.S. troops battle 2,000 North Vietnamese in 1965. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Wed. 11:30 p.m. IFC Thur. Noon

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 11 p.m.

The Wedding Ringer (2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Sat. 7:58 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Welcome to Marwen (2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Wed. 1:30 a.m. HBO Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Welcome to Mooseport (2004) ★★ Gene Hackman, Ray Romano. The owner of a small-town Maine hardware store runs for mayor against a former U.S. president. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Wed. 4:12 a.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Mon. 6 p.m. EPIX Tues. 9:45 a.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:25 p.m. Showtime Fri. 6:30 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

When in Rome (2010) ★ Kristen Bell, Josh Duhamel. Magic coins bring an assortment of odd suitors to a disillusioned woman, but a persistent reporter may hold the promise of real romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Tues. 2:58 p.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Sat. 7:03 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. WGN America Tues. 4 p.m. WGN America Tues. 6:30 p.m.

White Zombie (1932) ★★★ Bela Lugosi, Madge Bellamy. A voodoo master of sugar-mill zombies holds another man’s bride in his Haitian castle. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 4 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 10:30 a.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:25 p.m.

Why I Wore Lipstick to My Mastectomy (2006) ★★★ Sarah Chalke, Jay Harrington. A successful young woman receives support from family and friends after getting a diagnosis of breast cancer. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Wild Bill (1995) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ellen Barkin. The legendary gunfighter resumes romance with Calamity Jane, faces an upstart and copes with his past in late-1800s Dakota Territory. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Wed. 10:15 p.m.

A Winter Princess (2019) Natalie Hall. Princess Carly, working incognito at a ski resort, must team up with the owner’s brother, Brent, to plan the resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Thur. 1:30 p.m. FX Thur. 11:30 p.m.

The Woman From Monte Carlo (1932) ★ Lil Dagover, Walter Huston. The wife of a French battleship captain falls for a young officer. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

The Wrong Neighbor (2017) Michael Madsen, Andrea Bogart. A recently separated father and his teenage daughter become the deadly obsession of their neighbour, a beguiling and deranged young woman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Wrong Turn (2003) ★★ Desmond Harrington, Eliza Dushku. Three inbred cannibals terrorize a medical student and five campers in a remote area of West Virginia. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Syfy Fri. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Sat. 4:04 a.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. The X-Men join forces with their younger selves in order to change the past and save mankind’s future as well as their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Yellow Dust (1936) ★ Richard Dix, Leila Hyams. A prospector goes under cover to clear his name of robbery before he can lay claim to a mother lode of gold. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Yes Man (2008) ★★ Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel. After attending a self-help seminar, a negative-thinking man brings about an amazing change in his life by saying yes to everything. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Sat. 1:45 p.m. TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

You Can’t Say No (2018) Marguerite Moreau, Hamish Linklater. A couple on the verge of divorce give their relationship one more shot by playing a game with one rule: they must to do whatever their partner asks them to do. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m. TMC Fri. 7 a.m.

You Can’t Take It With You (1938) ★★★★ Jean Arthur, Lionel Barrymore. An eccentric patriarch meets the stuffy parents of his granddaughter’s fiance. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Thur. 9 a.m.

Young Adult (2011) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Patton Oswalt. A writer unexpectedly bonds with a former classmate after she returns home to relive her glory days and steal her now-married high-school sweetheart. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:45 p.m. Showtime Tues. 3:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Fri. 6:10 p.m.

Z for Zachariah (2015) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie. Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist and a miner compete for the love of a woman who may be the last female on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:50 a.m. Cinemax Thur. Noon

Zodiac (2007) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo. Investigators and reporters become obsessed with finding the elusive serial killer terrorizing San Francisco in the late 1960s and ‘70s. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. AXS Mon. 6:30 p.m. AXS Mon. 9:15 p.m. AXS Tues. 2:15 p.m. Showtime Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Zombie (1979) ★★★ Tisa Farrow, Ian McCulloch. A New York reporter follows a woman to an island where a doctor faces an epidemic of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Mon. 2:15 p.m. Disney Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Wed. 8:20 a.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Disney Sun. 11 a.m. Freeform Sat. 4:15 p.m.

