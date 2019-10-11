What’s on TV This Week: A Judy Garland doc, a Democratic debate and more

SUNDAY

Aaayyy! “Happy Days’ ” Henry Winkler is interviewed by Alec Baldwin on the return of the now James Lipton-less “Inside the Actors Studio.” 7 p.m. Ovation

He’s over-budget and behind schedule, and that ain’t the worst of it in the new TV movie “Killer Contractor.” With Alyshia Ochse and Zac Titus. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Can’t we all just get along? The biological, psychological and cultural roots of “Why We Hate” are explored in this new docu-series from Alex Gibney and Steven Spielberg. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

Kim Kardashian West is profiled on a new “E! True Hollywood Story.” 10 p.m. E!

“Ballers,” we hardly knew ye. After five seasons, this comedy starring Dwayne Johnson ends its run. 11 p.m. HBO

“Jesus Walks” and Kanye talks in the debut installment of “Hip-Hop: The Songs That Shook America.” Midnight AMC

MONDAY

The horror anthology “The Terror” and the fantastical comedy “Lodge 49” conclude the second seasons. 9 and 10:10 p.m. AMC

The new documentary “The Feeling of Being Watched” airs Monday on “POV” on KOCE. (PBS)

The new documentary “The Feeling of Being Watched,” airing on “POV,” tells of FBI surveillance of a Muslim American community outside Chicago in the 1990s. 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

A dozen candidates will share the stage at Otterbein University in Ohio the next “Democratic Presidential Debate.” 5 p.m. CNN

The hate-love relationship between mixed martial arts titans Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz is detailed in “Chuck & Tito” on a new “30 for 30.” 6 p.m. ESPN; 11:30 ESPN2

The magazine shows “SoCal Connected” and “Lost LA.” return with new episodes. 8 and 8:30 p.m. KCET

Melissa McCarthy and “Modern Family’s” Eric Stonestreet shake their family trees on a new “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

His aim is true: Stephen Amell suits up for an eighth and final season of the superhero drama “Arrow.” 9 p.m. The CW

“The Purge” continues unabated in a second season of the drama based on the horror film franchise. With Derek Luke and Max Martini. 9 p.m. USA; also Syfy

Brian J. Smith, right, stars in the new action drama “Treadstone” on USA/ (Jonathan Hession / USA)

The big-screen’s “Bourne” franchise is reborn in the new action drama “Treadstone.” With “Sense8’s” Brian J. Smith and “24’s” Michelle Forbes. 10 p.m. USA; also Syfy

Some folks like to Netflix and chill, but more active types enjoy competing on shows like the new series “Battle of the Fittest Couples.” 11 p.m. Paramount Network

WEDNESDAY

Young Muslim Americans in Texas remember a long-lost friend some suspect might have left the U.S. to fight alongside ISIS in the documentary short “Ghosts of Sugar Land.” Anytime, Netflix

Where did everybody go? A journalist (Jessica Biel) probes the unexplained disappearance of 300-plus residents of “Limetown” in this new mystery drama based on the popular — but fictitious — podcast. With Stanley Tucci. 6 p.m. Facebook Watch

Matt Damon puts in an appearance, which will likely lead to the actor needing to be rescued yet again, on the season finale of “Jay Leno’s Garage.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

The Amazon is not just a river in South America in the episode “Undercover in the Jungle” on a new “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Reba McEntire will be honored at “CMT Artists of the Year 2019" on CMT. (CMT)

Country music’s Reba McEntire collects career kudos at “CMT Artists of the Year 2019” from Nashville. Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett are also feted. 8 p.m. CMT

“Why Bridges Collapse” and what engineers are doing to prevent such catastrophes in the future are considered in this new episode of “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

Millennials get the help putting their financial houses in order in the new online series “Going From Broke.” Anytime, Crackle

She lifts her lamp beside the golden door: The documentary “Liberty: Mother of Exiles” examines how the Statue of Liberty still endures as a beacon of hope for immigrants from around the world. 9 p.m. HBO

The medically minded unscripted series “Chasing the Cure” ends its first season. Ann Curry hosts. 9 p.m. TBS, TNT

FRIDAY

Meryl Streep plays a widow who blows the whistle on a scheme involving tax shelters, shady lawyers and the super-rich in Steven Soderbergh’s new comedy-drama “The Laundromat.” With Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas. Anytime, Netflix

Meryl Streep in the new Steven Soderbergh comedy-drama “The Laundromat” airing on Netflix. (Claudette Barius / Netflix)

Holy doppelgänger, Ant-Man! Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd star in the darkly comic new series “Living With Yourself.” Anytime, Netflix

An inquisitive teen and his prep-school pals learn about love and loss in a new eight-part adaptation of the John Green novel “Looking For Alaska.” With Charlie Plummer and Kristine Froseth. Anytime, Hulu

Never gonna fall for “Modern Love.” Anne Hathaway and Tina Fey are among the famous faces featured in this new anthology series based on the popular New York Times column. Anytime, Amazon Prime

“Tell Me Who I Am” says a young man to his twin brother after a devastating motorcycle accident robs him of his memories in this new documentary. Anytime, Netflix

The new docu-series “Unnatural Selection” raises questions about the ethical ramifications of gene-editing, artificial intelligence, etc. Anytime, Netflix

A mislaid cellphone holds unspeakable horrors — and we don’t mean roaming charges — in the New Orleans-set terror tale “Wounds.” With Armie Hammer, Dakota Johnson and Zazie Beetz. Anytime, Hulu

The new documentary “Sid & Judy” paints an intimate portrait of legendary entertainer Judy Garland’s relationship with her former husband/manager Sid Luft. 8:05 p.m. Showtime

Black Sabbath, Parliament-Funkadelic, Sam & Dave, Julio Iglesias and Dionne Warwick are among the honorees in a “Grammy Salute to Music Legends” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents...” returns with new episodes featuring comics Jaboukie Young-White and Vanessa Gonzalez. 11 and 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central

SATURDAY

Cassie (Catherine Bell) contends with an old frenemy (Lolita Davidovich) in the new TV movie “Good Witch: Curse From a Rose.” With James Denton. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

“Unbreakable’s” Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson and “Split’s” James McAvoy reprise their respective characters in M. Night Shyamalan’s 2019 crossover thriller “Glass.” With Sarah Paulson. 8 p.m. HBO

Megan Hilty, left, and Jessie Mueller costar in the bio-drama “Patsy & Loretta” on Lifetime. (Jake Giles Netter)

“Smash’s” Megan Hilty is country legend Patsy Cline and Broadway’s Jessie Mueller is legend-in-the-making Loretta Lynn in the new musical bio-drama “Patsy & Loretta.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Critters Attack!” in this reboot of the 1980s-90s sci-fi/horror/comedy franchise. With Tashiana Washington and Dee Wallace. 9 p.m. Syfy

Steve Earle salutes Texas singer-songwriter and sometime mentor Guy Clark on a new “Austin City Limits.” 11 p.m. KOCE

