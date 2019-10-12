Classical music in L.A. this week: Beethoven, Salonen and more

Here is a list of classical music performances in L.A. for Oct. 13-20:

Camera Lucida Chamber music by Shostakovich, Bartok and Bridge. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 8 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

Dudamel Conducts Music from the Americas Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil in Chávez’ Symphony No. 2, “Sinfonía India”; the world premiere of Esteban Benzecry’s “Universos infinitos” piano concerto with pianist Sergio Tiempo; and Copland’s “Rodeo” and “Fanfare for the Common Man.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $72-$222. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

The Every Person’s Guide to the Orchestra Music appreciation with KUSC’s Alan Chapman. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $15 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

The Light in the Piazza LA Opera presents Renée Fleming, Dove Cameron and Brian Stokes Mitchell in the Craig Lucas-Adam Guettel romantic musical about a woman and her daughter on vacation in Florence, Italy in 1953. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Thu.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; ends Oct. 20. $29 and up. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org

Los Angeles Violoncello Society Works by Halsey Stevens, Andrew Norman, Tom Flaherty, Kristapor Najarian, and more. Sun., 4 p.m. Crossroads School, Roth Hall, 1714 21st St., Santa Monica. Free. lacello.org

Nicole’s Favorites Jouyssance Early Music Ensemble marks 20 years under artistic director Dr. Nicole Baker with a program of works by Tallis, Monteverdi and others. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 122 S. California Ave., Monrovia. Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$25. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com

Restoration Concerts The New Hollywood String Quartet plays pieces by Beethoven, Schumann and Purcell. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333. friendsofsopaslibrary.org

Second Sundays at Two Violinist Ken Aiso and pianist Valeria Morgovskaya plays pieces by Beethoven, De Falla and Ravel. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.

Beethoven 250 Six-day festival marking Beethoven’s 250th birthday showcases the composer’s string quartets; with the Calidore String Quartet, the Viano String Quartet, et al. Various times, Mon.-Sat. The Colburn School, Thayer Hall and Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $15, $30; festival passes, $126; some free events. (213) 621-1050. colburnschool.edu

The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Octet Pieces by Brahms, Korngold and Mendelssohn, plus a new work by composer-in-residence Sally Beamish. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $33-$63. (844) 626-8726. muscocenter.org

Jonathan Biss The pianist performs works by Beethoven, in an intimate setting with all seating on stage, in two concerts with distinct programs. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Tue.-Wed., 8 p.m. $76 and up. (818) 677-3000. TheSoraya.org

Glendale Noon Concerts Pianist Brendan White plays solo works by L.A. composers Todd Mason, Mark Robson, George N. Gianopoulos and Stephen Cohn. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241. glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com

Los Angeles Percussion Quartet The ensemble celebrates its 10th anniversary. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Thu., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6801. BostonCourtPasadena.org

The Los Angeles Virtuosi Orchestra Season opener includes Vivaldi’s Gloria in D with choir members from West High School and Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 2 featuring violinist Tina Chang Qu. West High School Performing Arts Center, 20401 Victor St., Torrance. Thu., 7 p.m. $15, $20. (310) 533-4299. gofan.co

Tchaikovsky’s Pathetique Pacific Symphony performs the composer’s Symphony No. 6 plus John Williams’ “Tributes! For Seiji” and Ravel’s “Tzigane” featuring violinist and concertmaster Dennis Kim. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Rod Gilfry in Concert The operatic baritone perform in this new cabaret-style show. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. Sold out; wait list available. (626) 683-6801. BostonCourtPasadena.org

Salonen Conducts Tchaikovsky & Bartók Conductor laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen returns to lead the LA Phil in Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Daniel Lozakovich, Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra and the premiere of his new orchestral work “Castor.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $64-$209. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Autumn 20: 20 Years in Culver City Culver City Symphony performs Brahms’ Symphony No. 2, Von Weber’s “Der Freischütz” Overture and Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2 with pianist Malvyn Lai. Robert Frost Auditorium, 4401 Elenda St., Culver City. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $10, $20; K-12, free with paying adult. culvercitysymphony.org

Bridge to Everywhere The L.A.-based chamber ensemble performs contemporary by local composers Derrick Spiva, Jr., Reena Esmail, Juan Pablo Contreras and James Waterman. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6801. BostonCourtPasadena.org

Dia de los Muertos Celebration Pacific Symphony and its youth orchestra mark the holiday in this kid-friendly presentation. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 10 and 11:30 a.m. $15 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

The Interludes Pianist Lukasz Yoder and soprano Roksana Zeinapur perform. First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Sat., 3 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574. palosverdes.com

Magnificent Mozart This entry in the Third@First series includes pianist Junko Ueno Garrett performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 9 plus the composer’s Requiem featuring the church’s Chancel Choir and guest vocalists. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. thirdatfirst.org

Pasadena Symphony Music director David Lockington and the orchestra open their season with Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, the world premiere of Sydney Wang’s “P (is for Play)” and Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with violinist Tessa Lark. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $35 and up. (626) 793-7172. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

American Youth Symphony Season opener includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral,” plus Joan Tower’s “Sequoia” and Sibelius’ Violin Concerto with violinist Gallia Kastner. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 470-2332. AYSymphony.org

Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer Banjo player Fleck, tabla player Hussain and bassist Meyer perform. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $35- $75. (949) 480-4278. soka.edu

Javier Camarena The Mexican tenor makes his LA Opera recital debut with bel canto favorites by Bellini, Donizetti and Rossini plus songs and arias from the Spanish-language repertoire. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $14-$109. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org

Camerata Pacifica Chamber works by Copland, Harbison, Crumb and Bolcom. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St. Ventura. Oct. 20. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. cameratapacifica.org (also in San Marino, Oct. 22; L.A., Oct. 24; Santa Barbara, Oct. 25)

Equal Sound Presents Thereminist Carolina Eyck and Sarah Belle Reid The duo performs to commemorate the release of their new double album “Elegies for Theremin & Voice.” Civic Center Studios, 207 S. Broadway, Suite 1, downtown L.A. Next Sun., 7 pm. $12-$20. eventbrite.com

LA Phil with Esa-Pekka Salonen Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra, the O.C. premiere of Salonen’s “Castor,” and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D featuring violinist Daniel Lozakovich. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $48 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

LACMA’s Sundays Live Ciaramella Early Music Ensemble performs. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Organic Jacaranda launches its new organ series with organist Ty Woodward, et al., performing works by Duruflé, Dupre, Alain, Hovhaness and Ives. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $10, $55. jacarandamusic.org

Santa Monica Symphony The orchestra launches its 75th season with Weber’s Overture to “Oberon,” Gershwin’s ‘An American in Paris” and Dvorak’s Cello Concerto in B Minor featuring cellist Robert deMaine. Santa Monica High School, Barnum Hall, 600 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 7: 30 p.m. Free. (310) 395-6330. smsymphony.org

Step/Lively Rachel Worby’s Muse/Ique orchestra presents musical exploration of shoes. Athletic Garage Dance Center, 121 Waverly Drive, Pasadena. Next Sun., 7 p.m. For members only. (626) 539-7085. muse-ique.com