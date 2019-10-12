Dance in L.A. this week: Mariinsky Ballet’s ‘La Bayadère’ and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Oct. 13-20:

The Firebird Festival Ballet Theatre presents the one-act Stravinsky ballet based on a Russian folk tale. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 2 p.m. $35-$45. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org

L.A. Dances Two-month festival, with three distinct programs, features classic and contemporary works by Kyle Abraham, Bella Lewitzky, Benjamin Millepied and others. L.A. Dance Project, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sun., Thu.-next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 24. $45. (213) 422-8762. ladanceproject.org

Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre Goes Broadway! Celebration of classic musicals including “Chicago,” “West Side Story” and “The Phantom of the Opera.” Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sun., 5 p.m. $55-$125. (818) 243-2539. https://alextheatre.org

Terra Firma Closing night for L.A. Contemporary Dance Company’s new immersive multimedia-enhanced work includes a post-show celebration. Stomping Ground L.A., 5453 Alhambra Ave. L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. $150. lacontemporarydance.org

La Bayadère Mariinsky Ballet and Orchestra performs this classic romantic tragedy about a temple dancer in India. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Wed.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

The Day Ballet star Wendy Whelan, cellist Maya Beiser, choreographer Lucinda Childs and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer David Lang join forces to explore the passage of time and the transit of the soul in this new collaborative work presented by CAP UCLA. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $28-$99. (310) 825-2101. cap.ucla.edu

Inferno & Burlesque American Contemporary Ballet opens its season with reprises of these works; contains nudity. The Metropolis, 877 S. Francisco St., Suite C-6, L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 2. $45-$500. acbdances.com

casebolt and smith The duo of Liz Casebolt and Joel Smith present “close,” a new dance work about the healing power of music. Marsee Auditorium, Center for the Arts at El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Sat., 8 p.m. $10, $22. (310) 329-5345. universitytickets.com

Louise Reichlin & Dancers / Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers The company marks its 40th anniversary a program that includes “The Tennis Dances,” “Invasion” and the L.A. premiere. of “A Jewish Child’s Story.” Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, Barnsdall Art Park, 4800 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. Sat.-next Sun., 4 p.m. $20-$40; discounts available. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com

Nrityagram Dance Ensemble The classical dance troupe from India performs. Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State LA, 5151 State University Drive, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 343-6600. luckmanarts.org

The Patchwork Girl of Oz Multimedia-enhanced, family-friendly fable presented by Louise Reichlin & Dancers / Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers. Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, Barnsdall Art Park, 4800 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. Sat., next Sun., 2 p.m. $8, $16. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com

Works 2019 — 10 Years and Counting! Nancy Evans Dance Theatre celebrates its 10th anniversary with new pieces including a collaborative multimedia work. ARC (A Room to Create), 1158 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m. $20, $25. (323) 363-0830. nancyevansdancetheatre.com