Ryan Reynolds drops baby news in tweet about climate policy

Ryan Reynolds sure loves Canada, so much so that he introduced his third child to the world with a post about his native country’s upcoming election.

The “Deadpool” star took to Twitter Wednesday to profess his love and also remind voters that the candidates they vote for will shape the country’s climate policy, an issue with future ramifications that he’s invested in.

“I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in,” the “Six Underground” star tweeted, sharing an idyllic photo of his family. “On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years.”

And it was the wee child tucked into his baby carrier that stole the spotlight, even if her face was blurred out and replaced with a drawn-in smiley face. Reynolds and his wife, “Gossip Girl” alum Blake Lively, reportedly welcomed their third daughter earlier this year. Many presumed that the accompanying photo of the trio in Vancouver’s Capilano Suspension Bridge Park was both confirmation of their latest baby girl’s arrival and the couple’s belated baby announcement.

Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation.

Reynolds, 42, and Lively, 32, wed in 2012, not long after costarring in the 2011 film “Green Lantern.” The comely stars, who are excellent at trolling each other online, are already parents to daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2.

Ryan Reynolds holds daughter Inez, as his wife, Blake Lively, reaches for daughter James at Reynolds’ Walk of Fame ceremony in 2016. (Mike Nelson / EPA)

James also famously made headlines in a baby carrier that sparked criticism for the first-time parents because she wasn’t placed in it properly. Inez made her debut at Reynolds’ 2016 Walk of Fame ceremony, which was swiftly commandeered by her rambunctious old sister.

Word of Lively’s third pregnancy came in May when the actress showed off her baby bump at Reynolds’ “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” premiere. She aptly dubbed herself “PokeMOM” at the time.

As news of their third child’s arrival spread Wednesday, Lively announced her partnership with Amazon Baby Registry and the Child Rescue Coalition in a separate Instagram post that featured her still very much pregnant.