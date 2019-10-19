Classical music in L.A. this week: LA Phil’s 100th birthday concert and more

Here is a list of classical music performances in L.A. for Oct. 20-27:

American Youth Symphony Season opener includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral,” plus Joan Tower’s “Sequoia” and Sibelius’ Violin Concerto with violinist Gallia Kastner. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 470-2332. AYSymphony.org

Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer Banjo player Fleck, tabla player Hussain and bassist Meyer perform. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $35- $75. (949) 480-4278. soka.edu

Javier Camarena The Mexican tenor, accompanied by pianist Angel Rodriguez, makes his LA Opera recital debut with bel canto favorites by Bellini, Donizetti and Rossini plus songs and arias from the Spanish-language repertoire. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $14-$109. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org

Camerata Pacifica Chamber works by Copland, Harbison, Crumb and Bolcom. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St. Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. Also at the Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tue., 7:30 p.m.; Zipper Hall, The Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. ; and Music Academy of the West, Hahn Hall, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. cameratapacifica.org

LA Phil with Esa-Pekka Salonen Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra, the O.C. premiere of Salonen’s “Castor,” and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D featuring violinist Daniel Lozakovich. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $48 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

LACMA’s Sundays Live Ciaramella Early Music Ensemble performs. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

The Light in the Piazza LA Opera presents Renée Fleming, Dove Cameron and Brian Stokes Mitchell in the Craig Lucas-Adam Guettel romantic musical about a woman and her daughter on vacation in Florence, Italy in 1953. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $29 and up. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org

Los Angeles Master Chorale Season opener includes Bruckner’s Mass in F Minor and the L.A. premiere of Golijov’s “Oceana.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282. lamasterchorale.org

Organic Jacaranda launches its new organ series with organist Ty Woodward, et al., performing works by Duruflé, Dupre, Alain, Hovhaness and Ives. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $10, $55. jacarandamusic.org

Thereminist Carolina Eyck and Sarah Belle Reid The duo performs to mark the release of their new double album “Elegies for Theremin & Voice.” Civic Center Studios, 207 S. Broadway, Suite 1, downtown L.A. Sun., 7 pm. $12-$20. eventbrite.com

Chamber Music Palisades Works by Mozart, Mendelssohn, et al. St. Matthew’s Parish, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Oct 23. Wed., 8 p.m. $35; students, free. (310) 463-4388. cmpalisades.org

Centennial Birthday Celebration Concert & Gala The LA Phil marks its 100th birthday with a program that includes Wagner’s Overture from “Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg,” Ravel’s “La valse,” Lutoslawski’s Symphony No. 4, Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” Suite, and the world premiere of Daníel Bjarnason’s new work for three conductors featuring Gustavo Dudamel, conductor emeritus Zubin Mehta and conductor laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu., 7 p.m. $3,000 and up. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Quartetto di Cremona Pieces by Verdi and Beethoven, plus the world premiere of local composer Byron Adams’ “Omaggio a Monteverdi.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 8 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

Alexander Miller: To… Oblivion — Historic Landmarks Around Los Angeles The composer-guitarist uses electric guitar, sound effects and visuals in a new work inspired by six local landmarks. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. $20 and up. (626) 683-6801. BostonCourtPasadena.org

Mehta’s Mahler Mehta lead the LA Phil, the Los Angeles Master Chorale, soprano Kristin Lewis and mezzo-soprano Mihoko Fujimura in Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $82-$235. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Psycho The LA Opera Orchestra performs Bernard Herrmann’s classic score to accompany a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s B&W 1960 thriller starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. $19 and up. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Oct. 31. $20-$124. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org

South Bay Chamber Music Society Hollywood Piano Trio plays pieces by Beethoven, Arensky and Haydn. Los Angeles Harbor College, Music Department Recital Hall, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington. Fri., 8 p.m. Also at Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. sbcms.net

Dia de los Muertos Celebration Pacific Symphony and its youth orchestra mark the holiday in this kid-friendly presentation. Cal-State Fullerton, Meng Concert Hall, 800 N. State College Blvd., Fullerton. Sat., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. $15 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

An Evening with Lucia Micarelli The violinist and crossover artist joins Long Beach Symphony Pops for an eclectic program. Long Beach Arena, Pacific Ballroom, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $30 and up; students, $10. (542) 436-3203. longbeachsymphony.org

Richard Goode The pianist plays pieces by Bach, Janácek, Debussy and Chopin. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 8 p.m. $23 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

Guild Opera Company 70th Anniversary Gala Company members perform classic arias and choruses plus favorite repertoire. Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, 4800 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. Sat., 2:30 p.m. $25-$70. guildopera.org

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor Nicholas McGegan leads the orchestra in Schubert’s Symphony No. 6 and Overture from “Der Häusliche Krieg,” plus music from Rameau’s opera “Dardanus,” and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 19 with pianist Jeremy Denk. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up. (213) 622-7001. laco.org

Salonen & Sibelius Salonen leads the orchestra in Sibelius’s Symphony No. 5 and “Luonnotar” featuring soprano Golda Schultz, plus the world premiere of his orchestral work “Gemini.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $64-$209. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Beethoven and Brahms Pianist and host Orli Shaham leads members of Pacific Symphony in a program of chamber music. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $72 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Beethoven’s Ninth with Dudamel The LA Phil is joined by Los Angeles Master Chorale and guest vocalists for Beethoven’s No. 9; program also includes the world premiere of Gabriela Ortiz’ “Yanga” featuring Tambuco Percussion Ensemble. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $94-$250. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

LACMA’s Sundays Live Pianist Simone Leitão performs works by Handel and Scarlatti plus music from Brazil. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Music for the Imagination Los Cancioneros Master Chorale presents an evening of popular song. Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $15, $25. (310) 781-7171. 310-781-7171. LCMasterChorale.com

Palisades Symphony Orchestra All-Brahms program includes Serenade No. 1, Hungarian Dances and Violin Concerto in D with violinist Ken Aiso. Palisades High School, Mercer Hall, 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. palisadessymphony.org