Dance in L.A. this week: Mariinsky Ballet in Balanchine’s ‘Jewels’ and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Oct. 20-27:

La Bayadère Mariinsky Ballet and Orchestra performs the classic romantic tragedy about a temple dancer in India. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 1 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

L.A. Dances Two-month festival, with three distinct programs, features classic and contemporary works by Kyle Abraham, Bella Lewitzky, Benjamin Millepied and others. L.A. Dance Project, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sun., Thu.-next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 24. $45. (213) 422-8762. ladanceproject.org

Louise Reichlin & Dancers / Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers The company marks its 40th anniversary a program that includes “The Tennis Dances,” “Invasion” and the L.A. premiere. of “A Jewish Child’s Story.” Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, Barnsdall Art Park, 4800 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $20-$40; discounts available. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com

The Patchwork Girl of Oz Multimedia-enhanced, family-friendly fable presented by Louise Reichlin & Dancers / Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers. Barnsdall Gallery Theatre, Barnsdall Art Park, 4800 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $8, $16. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com

Works 2019 — 10 Years and Counting! Nancy Evans Dance Theatre celebrates its 10th anniversary with new works including a collaborative multimedia piece. ARC (A Room to Create), 1158 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20, $25. (323) 363-0830. nancyevansdancetheatre.com

Momix The acrobatic dance-theater company performs. Pepperdine University, Smothers Theatre, 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu. Wed., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (310) 506-4522. arts.pepperdine.edu. Also at Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Dr., Irvine. Fri., 8 p.m. $58-$150. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org

The Ballad of Lady M. Andrew Pearson’s expanded work, inspired by Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” and the music of Alanis Morrisette, touches on gender identity and relationships. The Ruby Street, 6408 Ruby St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25, $45. (925) 989-6429.

Benita Bike’s DanceArt Includes the pieces “For Rose” and “Entrelazadas” plus an audience Q&A. Los Angeles Mission College, AMP Theater, 13356 Eldridge Ave., Sylmar. Thu., 7 p.m. Free. (818) 470-5734. danceart.org

George Balanchine’s Jewels The Mariinsky Ballet, backed by the Mariinsky Orchestra, performs the choreographer’s 1967 three-act abstract ballet set to music by Fauré, Stravinsky and Tchaikovsky. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $34 and up. (213) 972-0711. musiccenter.org

Evolutions Quebec-based company Margie Gillis-Legacy Project performs. Theatre Raymond Kabbaz, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $20, $35. (310) 286-0553. trk.us.com

Inferno & Burlesque American Contemporary Ballet reprises these two works; contains nudity. The Metropolis, 877 S. Francisco St., Suite C-6, L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 7:30 and 10 p.m.; ends Nov. 2. $45-$500. acbdances.com

See the Music, Hear the Dance Dancers from New York City Ballet join student performers for Debussy’s “Afternoon of a Faun.” Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 7 p.m. $25. (213) 621-1050. colburnschool.edu

The Short+Sweet Hollywood Dance Festival Local dance artists perform in a variety of styles including modern and contemporary dance, flamenco, etc. Marilyn Monroe Theatre, Lee Strasberg Creative Center, 7936 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood. Sat., 2 p.m. $20. sweet-tix.com

Sweet Sorrow — A Zombie Ballet Leigh Purtill Ballet Company presents this surreal work inspired by Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” AGBU Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Performing Arts Center, 2495 E. Mountain St., Pasadena. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m. $20, $25. agbupac.org

Through the Pages Redondo Ballet’s fairy tale-themed show includes stage adaptations of “Mulan” and “The Princess and the Frog.” Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sat., 6 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $25-$45. (310) 292-4572. redondoballet.com

Treasures of Indonesia Festival includes traditional music and dance, arts and crafts and more. Hollywood & Highland, courtyard, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. hollywoodandhighland.com

Evocar Vanessa Albalos, Melissa Cruz and Manuel Gutierrez are the featured dancers in this Forever Flamenco presentation. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com