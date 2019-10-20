What’s on TV Monday: ‘Catherine the Great’ on HBO

SERIES
The Neighborhood The Butlers and the Johnsons (Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs) go on a double date and get a big surprise from a soul food restaurant’s chef (Nick George) in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The battle rounds continue with guests Normani, Darius Rucker, Usher and will.i.am. 8 p.m. NBC
All American Spencer (Daniel Ezra) delivers an ultimatum to his father (guest star Chad Coleman) about a new player, but talking to Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) makes him understand what’s really bothering him in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
Dancing With the Stars The cast of “Dancing With the Stars: Live Tour 2020” performs in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 Buck’s (Oliver Stark) lawsuit against the city goes into arbitration, leaving his colleagues feeling betrayed, and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) turns to Lena (guest star Ronda Rousey) for help with his own anger issues in this new episode of the drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Bob Hearts Abishola After Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) has a romantic dream about Bob (Billy Gardell), she tries to suppress any feelings she has for him, but that’s not easy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Rock the Block Home renovators Leanne Ford (“Restored by the Fords”), Mina Starsiak Hawk (“Good Bones”), Jasmine Roth (“Hidden Potential”) and Alison Victoria (“Windy City Rehab”) are each given four weeks and $175,000 for makeovers of four identical properties in the Los Angeles area in this new unscripted competition premiering with two episodes. Drew Scott hosts. 9 and 10 p.m. HGTV
Bluff City Law Sydney and Elijah (Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Smits) help a 12-year-old girl (Priah Ferguson) find justice for the failed levee system that flooded her town in this new episode of the legal drama. Barry Sloane and Michael Luwoye also star. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) questions whether Shaun (Freddie Highmore) is really ready for his first surgery in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC
POV In the new episode “Blowin’ Up,” filmmaker Stephanie Wang-Breal takes her cameras inside the Queens (N.Y.) Human Trafficking Intervention Court, where everyone works toward the common goal of getting at-risk offenders back into a safe, legitimate lifestyle. 10 p.m. KOCE
Catherine the Great Russian Empress Catherine the Great (Helen Mirren) meets the forthright and bold Lieutenant Grigory Potemkin (Jason Clarke) as faces challenges to her throne on all sides in the premiere of this four-part historical drama. 10 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
The Love of Dogs Benefit Concert From the Country Music Hall of Fame CMA Theater in Nashville, Tenn., Larissa Wohl hosts this musical event aimed at finding permanent homes for millions of shelter and rescue dogs across the United States. Country music stars Lee Brice, Hunter Hayes and Easton Corbin team up for the concert. 10 p.m. Hallmark
MOVIES
The River and the Wall At the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, conservation filmmaker Ben Masters joins a river guide, an ornithologist and other experts to explore the diverse environments along that border, especially noting the potentially devastating effects President Donald Trump’s border wall would have on this natural setting. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Newt Gingrich; podcast host Gretchen Rubin (“Happier”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Terry Bradshaw. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Kimmel; Naomie Harris (“Black and Blue”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jenny Mollen. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Helen Mirren. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Cedric the Entertainer; stuntwoman Mindy Kelly; Danica Patrick. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says she drinks hard liquor every weekend and smokes marijuana and e-cigarettes every day. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show “Momsplaining”; “Let Me in So You Can Win”; “Not Great With Lauren”; Adam Levine prank. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Galen Gering (“Days of Our Lives”); Michael Mealor (“The Young and the Restless”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Author Liz Plank (“For the Love of Men”). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Rosario Dawson; Dulcé Sloan. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Scarlett Johansson; Pete Buttigieg; Jim James, Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Julie Andrews; Jonathan Groff; YUNGBLUD and Dan Reynolds. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Paul Rudd; Hasan Minhaj; Anthony Ramos performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Mariska Hargitay; Lizzy Caplan; Sam Fender performs; Terence Higgins performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NFL Football The New England Patriots visit the New York Jets, 5 p.m. ESPN
