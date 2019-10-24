8 best things to do in L.A.: Mariinsky Ballet, family Halloween festival and more

The most promising L.A. and Orange County shows this weekend include the Mariinsky Ballet revisiting a Balanchine classic, the L.A. Phil’s 100th birthday bash, the Julia Cho drama “Aubergine” at South Coast Repertory and Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” with live score. The dance troupe Momix returns, composer-guitarist Alexander Miller remembers local landmarks and the musical “Almost Famous” ends its run at the Old Globe. And there’s Halloween fun for children of all ages at Theatricum Botanicum.

Diamonds and emeralds and rubies, oh my!

Fresh off performing the classic dance fable “La Bayadere” in Costa Mesa, the Mariinsky Ballet and Orchestra shift gears with George Balanchine’s “Jewels,” the legendary choreographer’s 1967 three-act abstract ballet set to music by Fauré, Stravinsky and Tchaikovsky. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $34 and up. (213) 972-0711. musiccenter.org

Gustavo Dudamel, the L.A. Phil and special guests celebrate the orchestra’s 100th birthday with a gala and concert on Thursday. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

Cause for celebration

Happy 100th birthday, Los Angeles Philharmonic, you don’t look a day over 99! The orchestra marks the official birthday with a gala concert that includes pieces by Wagner, Ravel, Lutoslawski and Stravinsky. But the highlight of the program: A new work by Daníel Bjarnason that will find Gustavo Dudamel, conductor emeritus Zubin Mehta and conductor laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen sharing the stage. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7 p.m. Thursday. Concert only, $117-$324; concert and gala, $3,000. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

​Sab Shimono, left, and Jinn S. Kim costar in Julia Cho’s drama “Aubergine” at South Coast Rep. (Jordan Kubat / SCR)

Advertisement

Julia Cho, center stage

The connections forged between food, family and friends are explored in “Aubergine,” Julia Cho’s poignant drama about a Korean American chef who cares for his ailing father while dealing with an ex-girlfriend and others. (The play contains adult language and is for ages 14 and older.) South Coast Rep, Segerstrom Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Nov. 16. $24 and up. (714) 708-5555. scr.org

Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh star in director Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho.” (Marc Wanamaker)

He’ll leave the light on for you

Janet Leigh is a woman on the lam and Anthony Perkins is a motel clerk with a dark secret in “Psycho.” The Los Angeles Opera Orchestra performs Bernard Herrmann’s classic score to accompany a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s chilling 1960 black-and-white thriller. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; also 8 p.m. next Wednesday-Thursday, Oct. 30-31. $20-$124. (213) 972-8001. laopera.org

Ever in motion

Momix, the globe-trotting acrobatic dance-theater company, swings through Southern California. 8 p.m. Friday at Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine; $58-$150; (949) 854-4646; thebarclay.org

Local landmarks, lost

In the new multimedia-enhanced work “To … Oblivion,” composer-guitarist Alexander Miller uses electric guitar, sound effects and visuals to lament the loss of such gone-but-not-forgotten local landmarks as the Belmont Tunnel and the Dunbar Hotel. Boston Court Pasadena, 70 N. Mentor Ave. Pasadena. 8 p.m. Friday. $20 and up. (626) 683-6801. bostoncourtpasadena.org

‘Let the roadies take the stage’

It’s your last weekend to catch “Almost Famous.” An aspiring teenage journalist goes on the road with an up-and-coming rock band in the 1970s in this tune-filled tale from Cameron Crowe, based on his 2000 comedy-drama. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. 8 p.m. Thursday, 2 and 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday. $70 and up. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Be afraid, be mildly afraid

Fun of the not-too-frightening variety awaits to be had at “BOO-tanicum.” This annual family-friendly Halloween event features music and comedy, fun and games, ghost stories, a haunted house and more. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. 4-10 p.m. Saturday. $10-$24; 4 and under, free. (310) 455-2322. theatricum.com