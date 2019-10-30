Kevin Hart bounces back from crash injuries in dramatic new video

After staying mostly quiet since a brutal car crash nearly two months ago, Kevin Hart posted video Tuesday night showing the progress he’s made in recovery from the injuries he sustained.

“Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control. No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control,” the “Night School” actor said as accident footage rolled in his Instagram TV post. “At the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

He also revealed he’s looking at a full year of recovery. Footage shows him wrapped up in a brace, being helped from a hospital bed by two women.

The actor-comedian was hospitalized for 10 days with three spinal fractures after the Sept. 1 wreck of his souped-up 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in Calabasas. He then reportedly went to a live-in rehab facility, which can be seen in the video.

“When God talks, you gotta listen,” he said in the video. “And I swear, life is funny, ‘cause some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most. In this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. You’re moving too fast, you’re doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see.” The video shows moments with his wife, Eniko, and his three children.

Speaking to a doctor who tells him he’s looking at a year of recovery before he’s back to 100%, he said, “Whatever it is, I’m not disrespecting the time. I’m not in a rush.”

The 40-year-old was spotted out last week with Jay-Z and and friends, playing poker and dining at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, People reported.

He was not driving the car when it went off Mulholland Highway due to excessive speed. He was, however, in the passenger seat, and none of the people in the car were wearing seat belts. Friend and producer Jared Black, 28, of Woodland Hills was behind the wheel and Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, was in the back seat.

Hart extricated himself from the front seat and headed home before first responders arrived, then went to a hospital soon after. Black was hospitalized with major injuries, while Broxterman sustained minor ones.