DeRon Horton of ‘Dear White People’ reveals he was shot in the arm before Christmas

“Dear White People” actor DeRon Horton says he was shot in his left arm and is on the mend.

The 32-year-old actor, who played geeky Lionel Higgins in Netflix’s college-set series adaptation of Justin Simien’s 2014 film, revealed Thursday that he had been shot a few days before Christmas and has been on the mend ever since.

“First off. I wanna give an honor to God for covering me and protecting me to make it out this situation and countless other ones,” he wrote on Instagram, geo-tagging the post to Los Angeles. “Everybody that checked on me n holla’d at me specially my family n friends I love yall, Thank you. Gettin shot a few days before Xmas def wasn’t on my wish list ... but it happened,”

Horton said the assailant shot him through a car and the bullet broke his left arm and shattered “all type o s—.” He added that he’s blessed “to not be in a casket or paralyzed,” confirming that he has since left the hospital and is healing with a plate and screws in his arm. Although he lamented not being able to work out, he recognized his situation could have been much worse.

“I don’t need no sympathy I’m finna bounce right back I feel amazing ... I just wanted to remind yall and myself to Keep God first! Stay Alert n Grateful for Everything. the devil can’t stop s— when you walk w God,” he wrote.

The actor accompanied his post with images of himself in a hospital bed with a cast on his left arm. He included grisly photos of the wound, his X-ray, multiple stitches that went up his forearm and photos of the damaged car window he alleged he was shot through.

Horton did not specify whether authorities got involved in the incident and did not immediately respond Friday to The Times’ request for comment.

In “Dear White People,” Horton replaced “Abbot Elementary” star Tyler James Williams, who originated the Lionel role in the 2014 Sundance hit movie “Dear White People.” The Netflix adaptation premiered in 2017 and resumed the story from the film, using largely the same cast. Horton and Logan Browning stepping in for Williams and lead Tessa Thompson, respectively, and the TV series ran for four seasons through 2021.

Horton has also starred in 2017’s “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” opposite Denzel Washington and appeared on “American Vandal,” “American Horror Story,” “Drunk History” and “Bad Hair.” He most recently starred in the AppleTV+ series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” with Samuel L. Jackson.

Jackson, along with many of Horton’s “Dear White People” co-stars, were quick to send well wishes to the actor.

“Glad you’re still with us, Tuff Stuff!!!” Jackson commented. “Good thing you’re covered by the All mighty Hoping you heal quickly & painlessly as possible ... Stay Blessed”

“Dear God, thank you for protecting my special Deron,” wrote Browning.

Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins, who appeared in both iterations of “Dear White People,” added: “Thank GOD for your life. I’m so so SO happy you’re ok!”

“So glad you’re okay,” added “Insecure” star and creator Issa Rae.