Classical music in L.A. this week: Yuja Wang with the LA Phil and more

Here is a list of classical music performances in L.A. for Nov. 3-10:

Dilijan Chamber Music Series Works by Brahms, Mansurian, Ashot Kartalyan and Artashes Kartalyan. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$75. (818) 500-9997. larkmusicalsociety.org

Dudamel Conducts Bruckner Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil in Bruckner’s Symphony No. 4, “Romantic.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$209. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Esa-Pekka Salonen Conducts Die Walküre Salonen leads the Coburn Orchestra and guest vocalists in Act 1 of the Wagner opera, plus Hindemith’s “Mathis der Maler.” Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422. colburnschool.edu

Advertisement

Grand Finale — Popular Show-stoppers San Fernando Valley Master Chorale is joined by the San Fernando Valley Youth Chorus, “Miss Saigon’s” Jennifer Paz and “American Idol’s” Anthony Fedorov for classic show tunes and opera favorites. First Presbyterian Church of Encino, 4963 Balboa Blvd., Encino. Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$25; 6 and under, free. (818) 738-9955. sfvmc.com

LACMA’s Sundays Live Members of American Youth Symphony play string quartets by Mozart and Dvorak. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series presents “Nostalgia from Vienna,” a program of works for strings by Schubert and Haydn. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $95. (310) 498-0257. lesalondemusiques.com

Jane Parker-Smith The organist plays works by Bach, Franck, Liszt, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$64. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Advertisement

Rigoletto Vineyard Touring Opera puts a 1980s-style spin on Verdi’s tragic tale of a hunchbacked court jester, his beautiful daughter and a lecherous duke. Northridge Women’s Club, 18401 Lassen St., Northridge. Sun., 2:30 p.m. Also at Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat., 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. $20-$30. (909) 229-4410. vtopera.org (Also in Claremont, Nov. 17)

Delirium Musicum Chamber music by Bach, Bartók, Arvo Pärt, Florence Price and more. Nichols Canyon Music, 2330 Nichols Canyon Road, L.A. Mon., 8 p.m. $20. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com. Also at Muckenthaler Cultural Center, 1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $25, $35. themuck.org; and UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Wed., 7:30 p.m. hammer.ucla.edu

John Adams & Jay Campbell Composer-conductor Adams and cellist Campbell join LA Phil New Music Group for a cello-centric program that includes world premieres from Marc Sabat and Sky Macklay. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$64. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Ray Chen The young violinist, accompanied by pianist Julio Elizalde, plays pieces by Bach, Grieg, Saint-Saëns, Ravel and Debussy. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $20-$120. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Glendale Noon Concerts Violinist Dimitry Olevsky plays Bach’s Partita No. 2 in D Minor. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241. glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com

Dudamel & Yuja Wang The pianist joins Dudamel and the LA Phil for John Adams’ “Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?”; program also includes Ginastera’s “Variaciones concertantes” and Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m. $20-$249. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

The Four Italian Tenors The quartet performs classic songs and arias. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Fri., 8 p.m. $60-$85. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

Modigliani Quartet The Paris-based string quartet plays pieces by Stravinsky, Haydn and Brahms. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 8 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

Advertisement

A New Beginning Beach Cities Symphony opens its 70th season with Rossini’s Overture to “La Gazza Ladra,” Stravinsky’s Suite from “The Firebird” and Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 1 with pianist Georgi Slavchev. Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Fri., 8 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 374-7461. BeachCitiesSymphony.org

Garrick Ohlsson The pianist performs solo pieces by Brahms and Chopin. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $39-$99. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org

Solera Quartet The string quartet performs selections from Pink Floyd’s classic album “Dark Side of the Moon” plus works to be announced. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Fri., 8 p.m. $23.40-$55. (949) 480-4278. soka.edu

Brahms Requiem & Pärt Te Deum Pacific Chorale performs Brahms’ German Requiem and Arvo Pärt’s Te Deum backed by Pacific Symphony. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 3 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 662-2345. pacificchorale.org

Edendale Up Close Concerts The Pasadena String Quartet plays works by Mozart and Tchaikovsky. Edendale Branch Library, 2011 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Sat., noon. Free. (213) 207-3000. edendaleupclose.blogspot.com

Friends of Music Organ-centric program includes works by Margaret Vardell Sandresky, Nico Muhly, et al. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 793-2191. ppcmusic.org

Mixtape Series, vol. 1: currents (2.0) Curated classical music concert inspired by Taoist philosophy. The Art of Living Foundation, 948 W. Adams Blvd., L.A. Sat.-next Sun., 8 p.m. $5, $15. mixtapeseries.org

Advertisement

San Francisco Symphony Brass Works by Gabrieli, Shostakovich, Morricone, et al. Zipper Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $15, $30. (213) 621-1050. colburnschool.edu

The Wayward Partch, the ensemble dedicated to the works of composer and musical-instrument inventor Harry Partch, performs in this Jacaranda presentation. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m. $25, $45. jacarandamusic.org

Assassin’s Creed Symphony A live 80-piece orchestra and choir perform score selections to accompany footage from the long-running video game franchise. Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $60-$125. ticketmaster.com

Camerata Pacifica Chamber music by Mozart, Beethoven and Vierne. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. cameratapacifica.org (also in San Marino, Nov. 12; downtown L.A., Nov. 14; and Santa Barbara, Nov. 15)

Con Gioia Early Music Ensemble Vocal and instrumental pieces by Bach, Handel and Telemann. Boston Court Performing Arts Center, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $12-$30. congioia.org

LACMA’s Sundays Live The Choir of Saint James performs (next Sun., 4:30 p.m.) followed by organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez (6 p.m.). St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Second Sundays at Two Pianist Steven Vanhauwaert performs Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 joined by the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, plus a work for solo piano. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m., Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.

St. James Sunday Concerts Cellist Mark Bassett and pianist Tae Yeon Lim play pieces by Brahms, Tchaikovsky, de Falla, Gustavino, Piazzola and Vince Guaraldi. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free. donations accepted. (818) 345-2057. stjamespres.org