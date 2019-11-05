Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been holding hands for years, folks

Keanu Reeves and L.A. artist Alexandra Grant were just photographed holding hands at a red carpet event, an occurrence that has some people buzzing about the twosome’s “first PDA” and a “rumored romance.”

Well, it’s time for those folks to catch up.

Reeves and Grant — he’s 55, she’s 46 — have worked together for years. And they’ve also held hands in public before. Witness the Saint Laurent Men’s Spring Summer ’20 show in June in Malibu and the 2019 MOCA Benefit in May in L.A.

The event on Saturday, where she also (gasp) held his arm, was the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 2019 Art + Film Gala honoring Betye Saar and Alfonso Cuarón in Los Angeles. Sensing an art-and-style vibe yet?

Advertisement

The actor and the artist appeared as collaborators in November 2017 at an X Artists book launch at Palais de Tokyo in Paris. They, along with creative director Jessica Fleischman, are the publishers behind the X Artists imprint, which puts out unconventional, interdisciplinary and collaborative artists’ books.

Heck, in Switzerland way back in June 2016, at the UNAIDS Gala at Design Miami / Basel 2016, their up-close-and-personal body language screamed “couple.” Was nobody paying attention? Why no, they were not, because online interest in Keanu Reeves didn’t spike, according to Google Trends, until June of this year, shortly after the release of “John Wick 3 — Parabellum.” Then it went crazy.

But years before that, Reeves was the subject of a 2016 book collaboration with Grant titled “Shadows.” At the time, he was being billed as her “longtime friend.”

“It’s pretty universal, we come out twisted, and we learn that we don’t want to die,” Reeves told a crowd at LACMA when “Shadows” was released. Because he’s Keanu, and that’s a sufficiently, dramatically odd utterance.

Advertisement

Grant, meanwhile, was effusive in her explanation of why Reeves simply had to be the model behind the shadows in the book.

“No one can move the way he can. He’s a really extreme performer,” she said at the time. “That’s a huge piece of why those images are so interesting. I knew that if I moved the camera as we danced together, as photographer and subject, we could create these wonderful optical illusions.”

So are the years of red carpet hand-holding and arm-holding and spending time working together another optical illusion as well? By L.A. standards, Keanu and Alexandra might as well be married at this point, whether they’re an item or not.