What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Young Sheldon’ on CBS

SERIES

Young Sheldon A church carnival leads Missy (Raegan Revord) to try out for the baseball team. Annie Potts, Iain Armitage, Lance Barber and Zoe Perry also star in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore Amy, Jonah and Glenn (America Ferrera, Ben Feldman and Mark McKinney) hatch a scheme to make Amy look like a tough boss in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Dean (Jensen Ackles, who also directs this new episode) and his brother, Sam (Jared Padalecki), investigate the mysterious death of one girl and the baffling disappearance of another in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Perfect Harmony When Pastor Magnus (John Carroll Lynch) invites the Second First Choir to perform at the Church of Perpetual Praise, Arthur (Bradley Whitford) wants the group to sound better than ever in a new episode of the musical comedy. Anna Camp also stars. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) gets a glimpse of what Adam (William Fichtner) was like before his accident. Anna Faris also stars in this new episode of the comedy. 9 p.m. CBS

The Good Place On the last day of the experiment, Chidi (William Jackson Harper) is faced with one final ethical dilemma. Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil and D’Arcy Carden also star in this new episode of the afterlife comedy. 9 p.m. NBC

Carol’s Second Act Carol (Patricia Heaton) is assigned to care for a star college football player (guest star Larry VanBuren Jr.) who has a broken rib in a new episode of the medical comedy. Ashley Tisdale, Jean-Luc Bilodeau also star with guest stars Ben Koldyke and Essence Atkins. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Will & Grace Will (Eric McCormack) concocts a plan to get back at Jack (Sean Hayes) after years of constantly enduring wisecracks about Will’s thinning hairline in the new episode. Megan Mullally and Debra Messing also star with guest star Patton Oswalt. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Evil Kristen, David and Ben (Katja Herbers, Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi) are asked to assess the veracity of a local prophetess and are shaken when they see one of her visions come to life in this supernatural series. 10 p.m. CBS

Conan Without Borders In a new episode of the travelogue series, Conan O’Brien travels to Ghana with Sam Richardson (“Veep”), whose family hails from the African nation. 10 p.m. TBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America John Cena; cooking with Melba Wilson, J.R. Rusgrove and Antonia Lofaso. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan John Cena (“Playing With Fire”); Elizabeth Banks (“Charlie’s Angels”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View “The View” celebrates 5,000 shows; Donald Trump Jr.; Kimberly Guilfoyle. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Zanna Roberts Rassi; Charlie Weber (“How to Get Away With Murder”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Karamo Brown discusses the book he wrote with his son, Jason “Rachel” Brown. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Annie Potts; Craig T. Nelson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show The mother of suicide victim Conrad Roy; Charles Manson’s youngest follower. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Billy Eichner; Henry Winkler; Henry Golding. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil An interview with the Ukrainian orphan whose adoptive parents have been accused of abandoning her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”); Ashley Graham (“Fearless With Ashley Graham”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors The risks of not vaccinating for measles; a cosmetic procedure uses threads to lift the lips. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jenny Slate. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Lil Rel Howery. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew McConaughey; Chip Gaines; Joanna Gaines; Gucci Mane. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Phil McGraw; Chris Parnell; Cold War Kids perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kristen Bell; Idina Menzel; Josh Gad; Jonathan Groff; the Teskey Brothers perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jane Krakowski; Paul Feig; Chvrches perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Cena; Gugu Mbatha-Raw; Brendan Buckley. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Mackenzie Davis; Natalia Reyes; Diego Boneta; Gabriel Luna. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Women’s Soccer Friendly: United States versus Sweden, 4:30 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Ottawa Senators, 4:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NFL Football The Chargers visit the Oakland Raiders, 5 p.m. Fox

College Basketball Southwestern visits TCU, 5 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Charlotte Hornets, 5 p.m. TNT; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. TNT

