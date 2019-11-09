Classical music in L.A. this week: LA Opera’s ‘Magic Flute’ and more

Here is a list of classical music performances in L.A. for Nov. 10-17:

Assassin’s Creed Symphony A live orchestra and choir perform score selections to accompany footage from the long-running video game franchise. Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sun., 7 p.m. $60-$125. ticketmaster.com

Camerata Pacifica Chamber music by Mozart, Beethoven and Vierne. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. Also at The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Tue., 7:30 p.m.; Zipper Hall, The Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; and Music Academy of the West, Hahn Hall, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. cameratapacifica.org

Con Gioia Early Music Ensemble Vocal and instrumental pieces by Bach, Handel and Telemann. Boston Court Performing Arts Center, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $12-$30. congioia.org

LACMA’s Sundays Live The Choir of Saint James performs (Sun., 4:30 p.m.) followed by organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez (6 p.m.). St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Mixtape Series, vol. 1: currents (2.0) Curated classical music concert inspired by Taoist philosophy. The Art of Living Foundation, 948 W. Adams Blvd., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $5, $15. mixtapeseries.org

Second Sundays at Two Pianist Steven Vanhauwaert performs Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 joined by the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, plus a work for solo piano. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m., Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.

St. James Sunday Concerts Cellist Mark Bassett and pianist Tae Yeon Lim play pieces by Brahms, Tchaikovsky, de Falla, Gustavino, Piazzola and Vince Guaraldi. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Sun., 4 p.m. Free. donations accepted. (818) 345-2057. stjamespres.org

Telemann: A Musical Celebration Early music ensemble Kontrapunktus salutes the Baroque composer. Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. kontrapunktus.com

Paleface Composer Russell Steinberg and Trio Accento offer a preview of Steinberg’s new piece, plus other works. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Encino. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $25. (818) 903-2022.

For Philip Guston Monday Evening Concerts presents composer Morton Feldman’s four-and-a-half hour homage to the expressionist painter and print maker. Hauser & Wirth, 901-909 E. 3rd St., downtown L.A. Mon., 6:30 p.m.; Free; reservations required; limited seating, ample standing room. eventbrite.com

Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio The ensemble performs Beethoven piano trios to mark the composer’s 250th birthday in this intimate concert with all seating onstage. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Tue.-Wed., 8 p.m. $76 and up. (818) 677-3000. TheSoraya.org

The Vulnerable (and Veritable) Mozart: An Evening of Mozart in Music and Letters Ensemble Bizarria salutes the Austrian composer. Cal State Fullerton, Meng Concert Hall, 800 N. State College Blvd., Fullerton. Wed., 8 p.m. $10. ensemblebizarria.org

Rhapsody in Blue Guest conductor Mei-Ann Chen leads Pacific Symphony and pianist Aaron Diehl in a program that includes Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and “An American in Paris” plus George Chadwick’s “Jubilee” from “Symphonic Sketches” and Florence Price’s “Dances in the Canebrakes” and Piano Concerto in One Movement. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

French Fantastique Eckart Preu leads Long Beach Symphony in Saint-Saëns’ Symphony No. 3, “Organ,” plus Debussy’s “Clair de lune,” Schmidt’s Intermezzo from “Notre Dame” and Franck’s “Le Chasseur maudit.” Long Beach Convention Center, Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $30 and up; students, $10. (562) 436-3203. longbeachsymphony.org

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jaime Martín leads the orchestra in Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 1, “Classical,” plus Ravel’s “Le tombeau de Couperin,” Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella” Suite and the West Coast premiere of Missy Mazola’s “Dark with Excessive Bright” for Double Bass and Strings. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up. (213) 622-7001. laco.org

The Magic Flute Performers interact with projected animations as LA Opera reprises it staging of Barrie Kosky’s take on Mozart’s fantastical romantic fable; sung in German with English subtitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Dec. 15. $19 and up. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org

Pasadena Symphony Pianist Alessio Bax joins David Lockington and the orchestra for Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor”; program also includes works by De Falla and Márquez plus composer and sound artist Ellen Reid’s immersive work “Petrichor.” Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $35 and up. (626) 793-7172. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Piano Four Hands: From Home Entertainment to Concert Hall Pianists Stephen Pierce and Junko Ueno Garrett play pieces by Schubert, Poulenc, Mozart and Barber. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. thirdatfirst.org

Polyphony: A Concert and Conversation The Polyphony Quartet performs western classical music and Jewish and Middle Eastern folk tunes. Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., downtown L.A. Sat., 5 p.m. Free. (213) 928-0833. theicala.org

Sound and Fury The Verdi Chorus and guest vocalists sing works by Verdi, Puccini and Lehár. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $10-$40. (800) 838-3006. verdichorus.org

Trip the Light Fantastic New West Symphony performs works by Bartók, Piazzolla, Copland and Gabriela Lena Frank, plus the world premiere of Julien Labro’s “Canvas” Double Concerto featuring guitarist Jason Vieaux and Labro on bandoneon. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Also at Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$120. (866) 776-8400. newwestsymphony.org

Colburn Rising Stars: Rodolfo Leone The young pianist plays pieces by Schubert and Chopin. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $15 and up. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org

Grace/Landing Rachael Worby’s Muse/Ique Orchestra is joined by Acabella, DC6 Singers, First New Christian Fellowship Band, RAISE and Pasadena Master Chorale for a celebration of Elvis Presley’s Southern gospel roots. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1757 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 7 p.m. For members only. (626) 539-7085. muse-ique.com

LACMA’s Sundays Live Spanish Brass performs. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Les Maitres du violon: The Rise of the French Violin Sonata Guts Baroque Duo performs works by Rebel, Francoeur, Bouvard, Leclair, et al. St Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1020 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $15 suggested donation. (800) 838-3006. gutsbaroque.com

Mt. Lowe Chamber Players The ensemble performs works by Beethoven and Debussy in this benefit. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Altadena. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $100. RSVP to monica@mjhubbard.com

Pacific Symphony Plays Mozart & Brahms with Simone Porter The young violinist joins the orchestra for Brahms’ Violin Concerto in D; program also include the overture to Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro.” Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $40-$85. (949) 480-4278. soka.edu

A Portrait of Fall Benefit for the Caesura Youth Orchestra features the Donald Brinegar Singers, the JPL Singers and cellist David Lockington. Glendale City Church as a benefit for the Caesura Youth Orchestra. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Next Sun., 4 p.m. By donation. (818) 244-7241. glendalecitychurch.org

Restoration Concerts The Girsky String Quartet is joined by guitarist Almer Imamovic for a program of works by Boccherini, Dvorak and Shostakovich. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333. friendsofsopaslibrary.org

Rigoletto Vineyard Touring Opera puts a 1980s-style spin on Verdi’s tragic tale of a hunchbacked court jester, his beautiful daughter and a lecherous duke. Woman’s Club of Claremont, 343 W. 12th St., Claremont. Next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $20-$30. (909) 229-4410. vtopera.org

Sunday Musicale Vieness, the duo consisting of pianists Eva Schaumkell and Vijay Venkatesh, performs. Newport Beach Public Library, Central Library Friends Room, 1000 Avocado Ave., Newport Beach. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. (949) 717-3800. newportbeachlibrary.org

Topanga Symphony Schubert’s Symphony No. 3, Rossini’s Overture to “An Italian Girl in Algiers,” and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D, with violinist Aubree Oliverson. Topanga Community House, 1440 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. topangasymphony.com