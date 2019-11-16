Classical music in L.A. this week: Danish String Quartet, Zurich Chamber Orchestra and more

Here is a list of classical music performances in L.A. for Nov. 17-24:

Colburn Rising Stars: Rodolfo Leone The young pianist plays pieces by Schubert and Chopin. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $15 and up. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org

Grace/Landing Rachael Worby’s Muse/Ique Orchestra is joined by Acabella, DC6 Singers, First New Christian Fellowship Band, RAISE and Pasadena Master Chorale for a celebration of Elvis Presley’s Southern gospel roots. Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1757 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 7 p.m. Members only. (626) 539-7085. muse-ique.com

LACMA’s Sundays Live Spanish Brass performs. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Les Maîtres du violon: The Rise of the French Violin Sonata Guts Baroque Duo performs works by Rebel, Francoeur, Bouvard, Leclair, et al. St Mark’s Episcopal Church, 1020 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sun., 4 p.m. $15 suggested donation. (800) 838-3006. gutsbaroque.com

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jaime Martín leads the orchestra in Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 1, “Classical,” plus Ravel’s “Le tombeau de Couperin,” Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella” Suite and the West Coast premiere of Missy Mazola’s “Dark with Excessive Bright” for Double Bass and Strings. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up. (213) 622-7001. laco.org

Mt. Lowe Chamber Players The ensemble performs works by Beethoven and Debussy in this benefit. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Altadena. Sun., 3 p.m. $100. RSVP to monica@mjhubbard.com

Pacific Symphony Plays Mozart & Brahms with Simone Porter The young violinist joins the orchestra for Brahms’ Violin Concerto in D; program also include the overture to Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro.” Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $40-$85. (949) 480-4278. soka.edu

A Portrait of Fall Benefit for the Caesura Youth Orchestra features the Donald Brinegar Singers, the JPL Singers and cellist David Lockington. Glendale City Church as a benefit for the Caesura Youth Orchestra. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Sun., 4 p.m. By donation. (818) 244-7241. glendalecitychurch.org

Restoration Concerts The Girsky String Quartet is joined by guitarist Almer Imamovic for a program of works by Boccherini, Dvorak and Shostakovich. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333. friendsofsopaslibrary.org

Rigoletto Vineyard Touring Opera puts a 1980s-style spin on Verdi’s tragic tale of a hunchbacked court jester, his beautiful daughter and a lecherous duke. Woman’s Club of Claremont, 343 W. Twelfth St., Claremont. Sun., 2:30 p.m. $20-$30. (909) 229-4410. vtopera.org

Sound and Fury The Verdi Chorus and guest vocalists sing works by Verdi, Puccini and Lehár. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $10-$40. (800) 838-3006. verdichorus.org

Sunday Musicale Vieness, the duo consisting of pianists Eva Schaumkell and Vijay Venkatesh, performs. Newport Beach Public Library, Central Library Friends Room, 1000 Avocado Ave., Newport Beach. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. (949) 717-3800. newportbeachlibrary.org

Topanga Symphony Schubert’s Symphony No. 3, Rossini’s Overture to “An Italian Girl in Algiers,” and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D with violinist Aubree Oliverson. Topanga Community House, 1440 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. topangasymphony.com

Trip the Light Fantastic New West Symphony perform works by Bartók, Piazzolla, Copland and Gabriela Lena Frank, plus the world premiere of Julien Labro’s “Canvas” Double Concerto featuring guitarist Jason Vieaux and Labro on bandoneon. Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo. Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$120. (866) 776-8400. newwestsymphony.org

Danish String Quartet Works by Bach, Beethoven and Bartok. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 8 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

Vicki Ray — Spectral The pianist performs works by Tristan Murail and Gérard Grisey plus “Hybrid Vowels,” her new collaboration with Stephen Lehman. Zipper Hall, the Coburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20, $40; series passes, $130. pianospheres.org

Glendale Noon Concerts Aviara Trio plays pieces by Brahms and Piazzolla. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241. glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com

Tenebrae Choir of London The vocal ensemble makes its West Coast debut, joined by the Chamber Choir of the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus. Christ Cathedral (formerly the Crystal Cathedral), 13280 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $10-$40. occatholic.com

Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons Zurich Chamber Orchestra is joined by violinists Daniel Hope and Willi Zimmerman for a program that includes the Vivaldi favorite plus pieces by Bach, Mendelssohn and El-Khoury. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Wed., 8 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

What Makes It Great? Composer-conductor Rob Kapilow is joined by the Cal State Fullerton University Symphony Orchestra for an exploration of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $55. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

Baroque Conversations This series presented by Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra launches a new season with Handel’s “Water Music” plus works by Telemann and Richard Strauss. First Presbyterian of Santa Monica, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Also at The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $52 and up. (213) 622-7001. laco.org

The Magic Flute Performers interact with projected animations as LA Opera reprises it staging of Mozart’s fantastical romantic fable; sung in German with English subtitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Dec. 15. $19 and up. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org

Kun-Woo Paik The Korean pianist performs in recital. Zipper Hall, the Coburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Tickets and info at (323) 692-2070.

Apollo 13 in Concert American Youth Symphony performs James Horner’s score to accompany a screening of Ron Howard’s 1995 historical drama starring Tom Hanks. UCLA’s Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Sat., 4 p.m. $18. (310) 470-2332. AYSymphony.org

Mozart + Violin California Chamber Orchestra is joined by violinist Annelle Gregory for Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 1.; program also includes works by Haydn and Anna Amalia. Gershwin Performing Arts Center, Murrieta Mesa High School, 24801 Monroe Ave., Murrieta. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $10-$35. (800) 595-4849. CalChamberOrchestra.org

Passion Parnassus Chamber Orchestra performs Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 5, “Italian,” plus Mozart’s “Le Nozze di Figaro” Overture, Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D with violinist Emily Uematsu and selections from Bizet’s “Carmen” with mezzo-soprano Milena Kitic. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sat., 7 p.m. $15, $25. (949) 480-4278. soka.edu

Sounds Unknown: The Black Violin Salastina performs works by black composers including Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Florence Price and Derrick Spiva Jr. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at the Edye Second Space at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$40. salastina.org

Back to Back Bach Tesserae Baroque presents solo lute and chamber works by Bach featuring lutenist Thomas Dunford. Contrapuntal Recital Hall, address provided to ticket holders, Brentwood. Next Sun., 5 p.m. $20-$40; advance tickets required. tesseraebaroque.org

Colburn Orchestra The student ensemble performs Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 and more. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $15, $30. colburnschool.edu

Zlatomir Fung The cellist plays pieces by Brahms, Gabrieli, et al., in recital. Pepperdine University, Raitt Recital Hall, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $28; sold out; waiting list available. (310) 506-4522. arts.pepperdine.edu

Juana The UCLA School of Music presents the world premiere of L.A.-based composer Carla Lucero’s opera about 17th-century Mexican poet, philosopher and composer Juana Inés de la Cruz. Freud Playhouse, UCLA, 245 Charles E. Young Drive East, Westwood. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $25. schoolofmusic.ucla.edu

LACMA’s Sundays Live Pianist Andrew Brownell performs. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Los Angeles Baroque: Surf ’n’ Turf The orchestra’s season opener includes pieces by Rebel, Vivaldi, Telemann and Costeley. St. James Episcopal Church, 1325 Monterey Road, South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. losangelesbaroque.org

The Los Angeles Youth Orchestra Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, Haydn’s Symphony No. 5, plus works by Bartok, Copland, Verdi and Saint-Saëns. Barnum Hall, Santa Monica High School, 600 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $5-$25. losangelesyouthorchestra.org (also in Pasadena, Mon., Nov. 25)

Why Music Matters: Intro to the Orchestra Musicologist Nuvi Mehta is joined by Orange County Youth Symphony and others for an exploration of Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

