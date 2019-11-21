Baby Jesus looks just like Phil Collins? We cannot believe it’s true

Is it something In the Air Tonight, or does a huge baby Jesus statue in Mexico look unnervingly like 1980s Phil Collins?

No Matter Who you are, you’ll see the resemblance.

I Cannot Believe It’s True — Against All Odds, La Epifanía del Señor church in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas has brought Two Worlds together. And while You Can’t Hurry Love, if you Hang In Long Enough, this statue is an Easy Lover.

I've been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh Lord.

Church builds huge baby Jesus statue — that looks like Phil Collins. pic.twitter.com/4PIDLhI57a — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) November 21, 2019

Look Thru My Eyes and the blue-eyed Genesis frontman-drummer and the nearly 22-foot, 2,000-pound baby savior look like twins who have lived Separate Lives. Do You Remember the drummer’s ‘80s look? Alas, you Can’t Turn Back the Years, but you might recall Collins’ trademark tuft of forehead hair, which is uncannily re-created on the baby’s noggin.

This fascination is a Groovy Kind of Love, as long as you Don’t Let Him Steal Your Heart Away.

Ugh, you say. This is Just Another Story. But now Only You Know and I Know that the statue might set a Guinness World Record, outdoing the previous 16-foot, 661-pound baby Jesus statue. That’s Just the Way It Is (Some things will never change.)

Take Me Home, the statue seems to plead.

“There is a space of between 26 feet between the ceiling and the floor and I ordered a statue measuring 21 feet, but I never intended to make it the biggest baby Jesus statue in the world,” the Rev. Humberto Rodriguez reportedly told Central European News.

These statues might be made in a lot of places, Like China, but this fiberglass-and-resin wonder is by sculptor Roman Salvador.

Sounds like Rodriguez might be Too Busy Thinking About My Baby, which he said was not intended to resemble Collins. So we’ll give him One More Night of that before Strangers Like Me go straight Thru These Walls and make a Big Noise about the Father’s behavior.

Of course, we wanted to tell you Both Sides of the Story — that would be Another Day in Paradise for all of us — but contacting Collins’ rep for a comment seemed, well, silly. Don’t Get Me Started on that. And don’t tell me I Missed Again, because It Don’t Matter to Me.

Put simply, I Don’t Care Anymore.

(P.S. Many thanks to Songs Tube for its inspirational words. Thanks to readers for having a sense of humor.)