What’s on TV Friday: ‘American Housewife’ on ABC

SERIES

Hawaii Five-0 The squad investigates the killing of a philanthropist and the theft of his valuable koa tree. Also, Danny (Scott Caan) moves in with McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) in this new episode of the rebooted police drama. 8 p.m. CBS

American Housewife Katie’s (Katy Mixon) feud with Chloe Brown Mueller (Jessica St. Clair) is reignited when Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) discovers Chloe’s attempts to sabotage Katie’s lasagna business in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

Fresh Off the Boat Jessica (Constance Wu) schedules mandatory family time with Eddie, Emery and Evan (Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler and Ian Chen) in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Dynasty Blake (Grant Show) tries to prepare his family to celebrate his last Thanksgiving with them, and he asks Adam and Cristal (Sam Underwood, Daniella Alonso) to call at least a temporary truce. Elizabeth Gillies, Adam Huber, Rafael de la Fuente and Alan Dale also star. 9 p.m. CW

20/20 Beth Holloway returns to the Caribbean island of Aruba, where her daughter, Natalee, disappeared while on vacation in 2005. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances William Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” gets a makeover in this new production from New York Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park, which features an all-black ensemble in a staging by Kenny Leon (“American Son”) that moves the action to present-day Georgia. Heading the cast as constantly sparring lovers Beatrice and Benedick are Danielle Brooks (“Orange Is the New Black”) and Grantham Coleman (“The Americans”). Margaret Odette (“Instinct”), Jeremie Harris (“Legion”) and Tiffany Denise Hobbs (“Claws”) also star. 9 p.m. KOCE

Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents... Charles Gould and Sara Schaefer are each featured in the two-episode season finale. 11 and 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central

MOVIES

The Magical Christmas Shoes A woman (Erin Karpluk, “Rookie Blue”) is able to rediscover her holiday joy thanks to a pair of magical shoes in this new TV fantasy. Damon Runyan also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Carole’s Christmas Kimberly Elise stars as an overworked businesswoman whose life is turned upside down after she makes a simple wish. Jackée Harry and Cayden K. Williams also star. 9 p.m. OWN

Ready for War Drake is an executive producer of this 2019 documentary from director Andrew Renzi that explores the deportation of U.S. military veterans. The film follows three green card-holding soldiers at various stages in the process, including one in Tijuana fighting to be reunited with his family in the United States. 9 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Tom Hanks; Ed Bastian, Delta Air Lines. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today John Legend performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Adam Rapoport; Jonathan Groff. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Corey and Eden Feldman (“Marriage Boot Camp”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Howie Mandel; a performance by Cirque du Soleil from “The Beatles Love.” (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Dolly Parton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Matthew Rhys (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Luann de Lesseps (“The Real Housewives of New York City”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Julie Andrews. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Lauren Hutton. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show An undercover operation tracks and busts pedophiles; backlash over rapper T.I. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Whitney Cummings; Lil Rel Howery; Cirque Dreams Holidaze. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Parents say their teen daughter, who claims she is pregnant, has violent meltdowns every day. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Guest host Josh Gad (“Frozen II”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Meagan Good; guest cohost Tisha Campbell. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Will Yun Lee (“The Good Doctor”) and his wife discuss their son’s moyamoya disease; replacing sweets with fruit. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week President Trump impeachment hearings: Carol Leonnig, the Washington Post; Abby Phillip, CNN; Susan Davis, NPR; John Bresnahan, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Stephanie Miller; Michael Reagan; Gianno Caldwell. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:12 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Legend performs; filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Daniel Craig; Stephen Colbert: The Newest Zealander. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The San Antonio Spurs visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the Houston Rockets visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime

College Football Colorado State visits Wyoming, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.