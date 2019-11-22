Movies on TV this week: ‘The Wizard of Oz’ on Thanksgiving and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Nov 24 - 30, 2019

Alien (1979) BBC America Tues. 10 a.m.

Aliens (1986) BBC America Tues. 3 a.m. BBC America Tues. 12:30 p.m.

All About Eve (1950) TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

Advertisement

Apocalypse Now Redux (1979) TMC Sun. 4:40 p.m. Showtime Wed. 1 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) EPIX Sun. 6:45 p.m.

A Christmas Story (1983) TBS Sun. 7 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Citizen Kane (1941) TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) TMC Tues. 7:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Sundance Tues. 2 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) TNT Thur. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Das Boot (1981) TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Syfy Thur. 6 p.m. Syfy Thur. 8:38 p.m.

Father of the Bride (1950) TCM Fri. 1 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) WE Thur. 7 p.m. WE Thur. 10 p.m.

Giant (1956) TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) IFC Thur. 1 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) IFC Thur. 9 a.m. IFC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) EPIX Thur. 9:25 a.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) Encore Sun. 10:02 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:46 p.m. Encore Wed. 3:05 p.m. Encore Thur. Noon

Advertisement

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Green for Danger (1946) TCM Mon. 8:30 a.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) NBC Sat. 8 p.m.

The Late Show (1977) TCM Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Marty (1955) TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) Freeform Fri. 1 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10:15 a.m.

National Velvet (1944) TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) VH1 Fri. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) TNT Thur. Noon

The Shining (1980) IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Spartacus (1960) TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Sullivan’s Travels (1941) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

Titanic (1997) VH1 Thur. 10:30 a.m. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) Showtime Fri. 4 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Starz Mon. 9:26 a.m. Starz Tues. 12:28 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Wings of Desire (1987) TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) TBS Thur. 6 p.m. TBS Thur. 8:15 p.m.

You Can’t Take It With You (1938) TCM Thur. 8:45 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Nov 24 - 30, 2019

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ E Thur. Noon E Thur. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2:32 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Sundance Sun. Noon

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 10 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1 a.m. Bravo Fri. 1:32 p.m. Bravo Fri. 4:42 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m.

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) ★★ IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Sundance Tues. 2 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 7:52 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:26 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Bravo Thur. 6 p.m. Bravo Thur. 8 p.m.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ IFC Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

The Final Destination (2009) ★ IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 p.m. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ IFC Thur. 1 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ IFC Thur. 9 a.m. IFC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Great Raid (2005) ★★ Sundance Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m. WE Thur. 2 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Sundance Tues. 8 a.m.

Heist (2015) Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m.

I Love You, Man (2009) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

In the Valley of Elah (2007) ★★★ Sundance Mon. Noon

Killing Them Softly (2012) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 6 a.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ IFC Wed. 8 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon IFC Wed. 10 p.m. IFC Thur. 7 a.m.

Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 2 a.m. IFC Thur. 5 a.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 7:12 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:48 p.m. E Tues. 6 p.m. E Tues. 8:45 p.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 7:56 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 4:36 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:25 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ IFC Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ IFC Fri. 2 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 9:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:35 a.m.

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ A Sun. 11:04 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 10:45 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 5 a.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ IFC Sun. Noon

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Nov 24 - 30, 2019

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Encore Wed. 8:01 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Starz Fri. 5:42 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:57 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ BBC America Tues. 3 a.m. BBC America Tues. 12:30 p.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 3 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ A Sun. 5 p.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ TNT Mon. 11:15 p.m. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m. TNT Thur. 11:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ TNT Fri. 11 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ TNT Tues. 10:45 p.m. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 4:50 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 3 a.m. Paramount Fri. 8 a.m. Paramount Fri. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 6 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ VH1 Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ HBO Thur. 10 a.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ KVEA Thur. 1 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 2:15 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8:15 a.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Starz Tues. 4:45 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Encore Sat. 11:08 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ HBO Wed. 5:04 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 10 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ HBO Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Sundance Sun. Noon

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. Noon

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 7:45 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:40 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ WE Thur. 4 p.m. WE Fri. 1 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 10 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1 a.m. Bravo Fri. 1:32 p.m. Bravo Fri. 4:42 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ AMC Thur. 9 a.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 10 p.m. VH1 Thur. 5:30 a.m. VH1 Thur. 6 a.m. VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Showtime Tues. 4:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 5:35 a.m. Showtime Sat. 5 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Sundance Tues. 2 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 11:55 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ TNT Thur. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:45 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ HBO Sat. 7:25 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Thur. 4 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ EPIX Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ E Thur. 7:15 p.m. E Thur. 11:30 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Syfy Thur. 6 p.m. Syfy Thur. 8:38 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 p.m. AMC Sat. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ BBC America Wed. 2 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Encore Fri. 5:46 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 7:05 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Encore Sun. 1:03 p.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Starz Wed. 12:55 p.m. Starz Wed. 11:49 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 4:10 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 2:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 11 a.m. Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ EPIX Sun. 4:35 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ VH1 Fri. 3 a.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ WE Thur. 7 p.m. WE Thur. 10 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Encore Fri. 3:33 a.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 p.m. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ WGN America Fri. 5:30 p.m. WGN America Fri. 8 p.m.

Giant (1956) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ IFC Thur. 9 a.m. IFC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Showtime Thur. 6:30 a.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 5:50 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ EPIX Thur. 9:25 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 5:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 6 a.m. VH1 Fri. 2:10 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 6 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ AMC Tues. 1:30 a.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Paramount Sun. 6 p.m. Paramount Sun. 8:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ TCM Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m. WE Thur. 2 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. 12:55 p.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Starz Mon. 1:17 a.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ UNIMAS Thur. 7 a.m. KFTR Thur. 2 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ USA Thur. 3:19 p.m. USA Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ E Sun. 1 p.m. Syfy Sun. 1:01 p.m. USA Fri. 1:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ E Sun. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Sun. 7:31 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4:30 p.m. USA Fri. 7:35 p.m. USA Sat. 1:31 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ E Sun. 4:30 p.m. Syfy Sun. 4:30 p.m. USA Fri. 4:35 p.m. USA Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ E Sun. 10 a.m. Syfy Sun. 10 a.m. USA Thur. 7 p.m. USA Fri. 10:11 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ USA Thur. 11:52 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Sundance Tues. 8 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 9 a.m. Showtime Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 6:45 p.m. Freeform Mon. 3:50 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Freeform Sun. 9:15 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6:20 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Encore Sat. 12:25 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ TNT Sun. 3:15 p.m. TNT Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 9 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ WGN America Sat. 8 a.m. WGN America Sat. Noon

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Starz Wed. 9:45 a.m. Starz Wed. 8:04 p.m. Starz Fri. 11:25 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 6 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 9:45 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ KVEA Thur. 7 p.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 4:40 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2:35 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Jewel of the Nile (1985) ★★ Encore Sun. 2:40 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ VH1 Fri. 8 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 8 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ BBC America Wed. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ AMC Fri. 5 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) ★★★★ TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 10 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ VH1 Thur. 5:55 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ TOON Thur. 7 p.m. TBS Sat. 2 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Ovation Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m.

The Living Daylights (1987) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 1:25 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ UNIMAS Thur. 4 p.m. KFTR Thur. 8 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m. BBC America Thur. 7:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 4 p.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) ★★★★ Freeform Fri. 1 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10:15 a.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 1:45 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 6:25 a.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ WGN America Thur. 7 a.m. WGN America Thur. 10 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ HBO Mon. 10:05 a.m. HBO Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Comedy Central Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FX Thur. 3 p.m. FX Thur. 7 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 10:55 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ TBS Fri. 2 p.m. TBS Sat. 3 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Bravo Fri. 11 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Paramount Sun. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Mon. 2 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 1 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Paramount Thur. 2 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Paramount Thur. 11 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ Encore Sun. 8:11 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:09 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ AMC Mon. 9 a.m. AMC Mon. 3 p.m.

Never Say Never Again (1983) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 6:40 a.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ WGN America Thur. 1 p.m. WGN America Fri. 10 a.m.

Octopussy (1983) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 8:55 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 10 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m. Showtime Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Freeform Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Comedy Central Thur. 2 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 9 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 7:12 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:48 p.m. E Tues. 6 p.m. E Tues. 8:45 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ VH1 Fri. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ EPIX Mon. 11:05 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TNT Thur. 1 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ HBO Wed. 1 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Freeform Sat. 9:50 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 4:05 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Tues. 4:50 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 8:30 a.m. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 9 p.m. Freeform Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Nickelodeon Tues. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 6 a.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ TBS Sun. 3 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ TBS Sun. 5 p.m. TBS Sat. 6 p.m. TBS Sun. Noon

Signs (2002) ★★★ HBO Sun. 6:15 a.m. HBO Fri. 6:45 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m. FXX Fri. 12:14 p.m.

Spartacus (1960) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ IFC Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ IFC Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ IFC Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ POP Tues. 10 p.m. POP Wed. 7 a.m. POP Sat. 1:30 a.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ TBS Sun. 10:30 a.m. TBS Mon. 3 a.m. TBS Fri. 6:15 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Comedy Central Sun. 5:10 p.m. Comedy Central Mon. 12:05 p.m. MTV Wed. 11 a.m. MTV Thur. 2:31 a.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Encore Wed. 6:18 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Time Bandits (1981) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 11:24 p.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ VH1 Thur. 10:30 a.m. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ CMT Sat. 6:30 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Starz Sat. 7:58 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 12:30 p.m. Comedy Central Thur. 4:05 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Paramount Thur. 5 p.m. Paramount Thur. 8:30 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ HBO Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ E Fri. 11 a.m. E Sat. 8 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ E Fri. 7:30 p.m. E Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ E Fri. 10 p.m. E Sat. 7 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ E Fri. 4:45 p.m. E Sat. 1:45 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ E Fri. 1:45 p.m. E Sat. 10:45 a.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 4 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Starz Mon. 9:26 a.m. Starz Tues. 12:28 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ Starz Mon. 3:31 a.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ EPIX Fri. 11:10 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Encore Mon. 6:42 p.m. Encore Tues. 3:56 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:59 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ EPIX Sat. 4 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ Ovation Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:15 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ TBS Thur. 6 p.m. TBS Thur. 8:15 p.m.

The World Is Not Enough (1999) ★★ EPIX Fri. 10 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 5 a.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Sat. 1:31 a.m. FX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ IFC Tues. 7:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m.

You Only Live Twice (1967) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Nov 24 - 30, 2019

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Above the Law (1988) ★★ Steven Seagal, Pam Grier. A Chicago policewoman helps her cynical partner rid his working-class neighborhood of cocaine dealers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. REELZ Thur. 9 a.m. REELZ Thur. 8 p.m. REELZ Fri. 5 p.m.

An Acceptable Loss (2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Sun. 11 a.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:20 a.m.

Adaptation (2002) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Meryl Streep. A screenwriter asks his identical twin, who is in the same profession, for advice on a story about a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Mon. 6 p.m. TMC Fri. 1 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Gomez, Morticia and their ghoulish household are prey to a scam involving long-lost Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Wed. 8:01 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:10 p.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Thur. 1:45 p.m.

The Adventures of Jurassic Pet (2019) Kyler Charles Beck, David Fletcher-Hall. A young boy tries to protect his pet dinosaur, Albert, from a scientist who is determined to conduct nefarious experiments on him. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Disney XD Sun. 4:15 p.m.

The Adventures of Panda Warrior (2012) Voices of Rob Schneider, Lauren Elizabeth. Animated. A soldier in ancient China is transformed into a panda when he is transported into a world ruled by a nine-headed snake. He soon starts training to help free the once peaceful land from the snake’s tyranny. (PG) 1 hr. 18 mins. HBO Sat. 4:45 a.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:35 a.m.

Alibi Racket (1935) Edward Norris, Granville Bates. A police interrogation cracks a criminal’s alibi. (NR) 18 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Now a teenager, Alice returns to Underland, where she must find her destiny and put an end to the Red Queen’s reign of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Fri. 5:42 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:57 p.m.

Alien (1979) ★★★★ Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver. Crewmembers aboard an interstellar freighter encounter a merciless monster that crawls around their ship’s dark corridors and service ducts as it kills them one by one. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. BBC America Tues. 10 a.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn. On planet LV-426, Ripley and a dwindling number of Marines battle an almost-unstoppable army of monstrous predators which wiped out an entire colony of humans, save for one little girl. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. BBC America Tues. 3 a.m. BBC America Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) EPIX Thur. 1:15 a.m.

All About Christmas Eve (2012) Haylie Duff, Chris Carmack. Evelyn’s future depends on whether or not she makes a flight to Los Angeles. She lives out both futures in parallel: In one she plans a huge Christmas event, and in the other she becomes an artist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

All About Eve (1950) ★★★★ Bette Davis, Anne Baxter. A Broadway star takes a young and seemingly naive aspiring actress under her wing. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BET Sun. 7:27 p.m.

Allegiant (2016) ★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. As a ruthless battle threatens humanity, Tris and Four journey beyond the wall that encloses Chicago to find a peaceful solution for their embroiled city. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. POP Sat. 5:25 p.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Alpha (2018) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Left for dead, a Cro-Magnon teen forms an unlikely alliance with a lone wolf that was abandoned by its pack. Facing overwhelming odds and nonstop danger, the boy and the wolf must now trek through a harsh landscape to make it home before winter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Wed. 11:17 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015) ★ Jason Lee, Tony Hale. Live action/animated. Believing that Dave is about to propose to his girlfriend, furry friends Alvin, Simon and Theodore embark on a cross-country odyssey to stop him. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. TOON Thur. 10 a.m. TOON Fri. 8 a.m. TBS Sat. 10 a.m.

Always and Forever Christmas (2019) Lexi Lawson, Mark Ghanimé. When a marketing executive learns that she’s inherited her grandfather’s year-round Christmas store, she makes a trip back home to support the store during its final Christmas season before she sells it to a hip athletic leisurewear company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

American Assassin (2017) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, and they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:35 a.m.

American Gigolo (1980) ★★ Richard Gere, Lauren Hutton. A professional Beverly Hills escort falls in love with a big shot’s wife and winds up framed for murder. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 2 a.m.

American Pie (1999) ★★★ Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth. Four teenagers nearing graduation make a pact to lose their virginity by prom night. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. A Sun. 5 p.m.

Amistad (1997) ★★★ Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins. U.S. lawyers defend Africans who revolted against their Spanish captors aboard a slave ship in 1839. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 2:14 a.m.

The Amityville Horror (1979) ★★ James Brolin, Margot Kidder. A couple battle a demonic presence in their new home, the location of many gruesome murders a year earlier. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:45 p.m.

El amor no es un negocio (1950) Adalberto Martínez, Tito Junco. Un atrevido gigoló mexicano recorre los mejores salones de baile en busca de mujeres. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 5 p.m.

Angel Heart (1987) ★★★ Mickey Rourke, Robert De Niro. A satanic figure sends a private eye to 1955 New Orleans, home of a voodoo priestess. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m.

The Angry Birds Movie (2016) ★★ Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad. Animated. Three flightless birds investigate the mysterious arrival of green pigs to their island paradise. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FX Wed. 11:30 a.m. FX Thur. 9 a.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:45 a.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney. Daddy Warbucks protects little orphan Annie from Miss Hannigan and crooks in Depression-era New York. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Annie Get Your Gun (1950) ★★★ Betty Hutton, Howard Keel. Sharpshooter Annie Oakley joins Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show and aims to win her man. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Annihilation (2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:05 p.m. EPIX Tues. 11 a.m.

Another Earth (2011) ★★★ Brit Marling, William Mapother. Following her release from prison, a morose young woman seeks out the man whose life she shattered in a car accident several years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:10 a.m. Cinemax Mon. 5:05 a.m.

Antiquities (2018) Andrew J. West, Ashley Greene. After his father’s death, a young man moves to his father’s hometown in a quest to learn more about him. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 6:25 p.m.

Any One of Us (2019) Paul Basagoitia, Nichole Munk. An unprecedented glimpse into the world of spinal cord injuries. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Fri. 2:20 a.m.

Anything (2017) John Carroll Lynch, Matt Bomer. Deeply depressed after his wife’s death, a man moves from Mississippi to Los Angeles to live with his sister. While there, he forms a complicated and enriching relationship with a transgender sex worker. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 6:25 a.m.

Apocalypse Now Redux (1979) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall. An Army agent goes upriver into the heart of Cambodia to kill a renegade colonel. (R) 3 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Sun. 4:40 p.m. Showtime Wed. 1 p.m.

The Apollo (2019) Ta-Nehisi Coates. Filmmaker Roger Ross Williams looks at the storied history of the iconic Apollo Theater while following the Apollo’s inaugural staging of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ acclaimed ``Between the World and Me.’' (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Tues. 2:10 a.m.

Are We Done Yet? (2007) ★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. A contractor with a bizarre business plan complicates a man’s attempt to move his new family to the suburbs. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Are We There Yet? (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. VH1 Tues. 2:40 p.m.

Arrival (2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner. A linguistics professor leads an elite team of investigators in a race against time to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Mon. 11:52 a.m.

The Art of Getting By (2011) ★ Freddie Highmore, Emma Roberts. A high-school senior has a fatalistic outlook on life but slowly starts to change his view after meeting a free-spirited classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:35 p.m. Cinemax Tues. 3:20 a.m.

Arthur Christmas (2011) ★★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie. Animated. Santa’s youngest son sets out on an urgent mission to deliver a present to a forgotten child before Christmas morning dawns. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Sat. 3:35 p.m.

Arthur: D.W. and the Beastly Birthday (2017) Animated. D.W. runs away to the island of Ukubonga after her fifth birthday doesn’t go according to plan, while Arthur’s school trip to the planetarium magically transports him four years into the future. (NR) 1 hr. KOCE Wed. 7 a.m. KPBS Wed. 7 a.m. KLCS Wed. 3:30 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:10 a.m.

AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004) ★★ Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova. Members of an expedition discover two vicious extraterrestrial species dueling to the death in the Antarctic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BBC America Tues. 1 a.m. BBC America Tues. 3:30 p.m.

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Sun. 3:50 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Sun. 6:30 a.m. Encore Sun. 5:27 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 9:43 a.m. Encore Fri. 9:11 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:29 a.m.

Bad Company (2002) ★ Anthony Hopkins, Chris Rock. A veteran CIA agent transforms a street-wise punk into a spy in order to replace his murdered twin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Thur. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Bad Grandmas (2017) Florence Henderson, Randall Batinkoff. Four grandmothers accidentally kill a con man and must cover it up when his partner arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sat. 1:25 p.m. TMC Sun. 5:25 a.m.

Bad Lieutenant (1992) ★★★ Harvey Keitel, Frankie Thorn. The case of a raped nun gets to a profane New York detective fouled by drugs, alcohol and sex. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Bad Parents (2012) Janeane Garofalo, Christopher Titus. Kathy is thrust into the hypercompetitive world of club soccer when she signs up her 7-year-old daughter for a team that has many crazy parents involved. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:40 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 1:25 p.m.

Bad Santa (2003) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox. Two criminals disguise themselves as St. Nick and an elf to rob stores at Christmastime. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Wed. 9 a.m. MTV Thur. 12:26 p.m. Comedy Central Thur. 6:50 p.m. Comedy Central Thur. 11 p.m.

Bad Santa 2 (2016) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Bates. Fueled by cheap whiskey and greed, a foulmouthed criminal, his mean mother and their angry sidekick conspire to bilk a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Comedy Central Thur. 9 p.m.

Baggage Claim (2013) ★ Paula Patton, Derek Luke. As her younger sister’s wedding draws near, an unmarried flight attendant embarks on a cross-country search to find a husband of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Thur. 6:30 p.m. BET Fri. 3 p.m.

Baila Mi Amor (1962) Begoña Palacios, Fernando Soto. Las aventuras de una joven actriz que se enamora en la vida del México moderno. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

Baking Christmas (2019) Tim Reid, Aloma Wright. Patty, the founder of a popular bakery, announces her intentions to retire at year’s end, which prompts her three children to step up and offer their ideas for the future of the family business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Fri. 9 p.m. OWN Sat. Noon

Balls of Fury (2007) ★★ Dan Fogler, Christopher Walken. A disgraced pingpong player bounces back to go under cover for the government and bring a notorious crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Sun. 12:45 p.m.

The Banger Sisters (2002) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Susan Sarandon. Two former groupies, one with a family, the other with a wild temperament, reunite after two decades. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Sat. Noon

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:05 a.m. Showtime Fri. 1 a.m.

Barbershop (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Tues. 6:22 a.m. Starz Tues. 2:43 p.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Sun. 11:48 a.m. Starz Wed. 6:07 a.m. Starz Thur. 1:37 a.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Sun. 9 p.m.

Batman (1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Mon. 11:15 p.m. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney. Batgirl joins the caped crusaders to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from wreaking revenge upon the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m. TNT Thur. 11:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones. The Caped Crusader woos a criminal psychologist, takes on a sidekick and battles Two-Face and the Riddler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Fri. 11 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin’s plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Tues. 10:45 p.m. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill. Convinced that Superman is now a threat to humanity, Batman embarks on a personal vendetta to end his reign on Earth, while the conniving Lex Luthor launches his own crusade against the Man of Steel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

The Battle of Algiers (1966) ★★★ Jean Martin, Yacef Saadi. Between 1954 and ’62, Algeria fights for independence from the French. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Beacons of Hope (2019) Rejecting the chaos of some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods, citizens work to change lives and save the city they love. (NR) 31 mins. Audience Wed. 5 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TBS Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Because I Said So (2007) ★ Diane Keaton, Mandy Moore. The proud but meddlesome mother of three women tries to find the perfect man for her youngest daughter by placing an online personal ad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sat. 2:43 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. VH1 Fri. 4:50 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (2001) ★★ Owen Wilson, Gene Hackman. A Navy admiral orders the rescue of a fighter pilot after the Serbs shoot down his plane in Bosnia. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Sun. 6 a.m.

Being There (1979) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Shirley MacLaine. The president and a power broker heed the utterings of a simple gardener who likes to watch TV. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 10 a.m.

Bermuda Tentacles (2014) Linda Hamilton, Trevor Donovan. On a mission to locate the U.S. president, a rescue team battles an ancient monster in the Bermuda Triangle. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 4 a.m.

Best Christmas Party Ever (2014) Torrey DeVitto, Steve Lund. A young party planner arranges a special Christmas party for a New York toy store. When a powerful corporation threatens to shut her down, she decides to follow her heart and move forward with the party plans. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

La bestia negra (1939) Fernando Soler, Arturo de Córdova. Dos ferrocarrileros encuentran a una joven que escapó de un circo por maltrato y uno de ellos decide adoptarla. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Thur. 3 a.m. Paramount Fri. 8 a.m. Paramount Fri. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 6 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. VH1 Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Beyond the Edge (2018) Antonio Banderas, Milos Bikovic. A talented gambler gathers a team of people with supernatural powers to win big at a casino. But they find themselves up against a much stronger mystical rival. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Thur. 10 a.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit. Animada. Cuando un giro inesperado de eventos los sumerge en el medio de un peligroso plan, un niño prodigio, su robot y sus amigos se convierten en héroes de alta tecnología en una misión para salvar su ciudad. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. KVEA Thur. 1 p.m.

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Mon. 11:29 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. To protect a woman and her son from a robber, a male FBI agent assumes the guise of a large grandmother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. VH1 Sun. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Big Trouble in Little China (1986) ★★ Kurt Russell, Kim Cattrall. A trucker and a lawyer become trapped in a sorcerer’s empire beneath San Francisco’s Chinatown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Mon. 6:55 a.m.

The Biggest Bundle of Them All (1968) ★★ Vittorio De Sica, Raquel Welch. A kidnapped mobster persuades his captors to help him rob platinum ingots from a train. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Billionaire Boys Club (2018) ★ Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton. A group of wealthy boys in Los Angeles during the early 1980s establishes a get-rich-quick scam that turns deadly. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Thur. 10:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:05 a.m.

Biloxi Blues (1988) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Christopher Walken. During World War II, a Brooklyn writer contends with a drill sergeant and other situations at a Mississippi boot camp. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:45 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Black Knight (2001) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Marsha Thomason. An underachiever in Los Angeles time-travels to 14th-century England and battles an evil king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Blindspotting (2018) ★★★ Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal. Collin must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. His bond with his volatile best friend soon gets tested when Collin sees a police officer shoot a suspect in the back during a chase through the streets. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Mon. 3:25 a.m. HBO Sat. 1:40 a.m.

Blue Crush (2002) ★★ Kate Bosworth, Matthew Davis. A maid falls for an NFL quarterback while preparing for an upcoming surfing competition in Hawaii. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Fri. 7:32 a.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Benjamin Ayres, Rachael Leigh Cook. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3:09 a.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Sun. 5 p.m. BET Mon. 4:05 p.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Mon. 6:40 p.m. HBO Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Bolden (2019) Gary Carr, Erik LaRay Harvey. New Orleans cornet player Buddy Bolden becomes a key figure in the birth of jazz, influencing countless musicians for decades to come. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:35 a.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. A lone warrior faces many dangers as he carries hope for humanity’s redemption across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m.

Born Romantic (2000) ★★ Craig Ferguson, Ian Hart. An art restorer, a divorced man, two former lovers, a neurotic woman and a slob struggle with relationships in London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Wed. 12:40 p.m.

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Wed. 1:30 p.m. FX Thur. 11 a.m.

Bound (1996) ★★ Jennifer Tilly, Gina Gershon. A mobster’s disgruntled girlfriend steals $2 million from him with the help of her lesbian lover. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. Noon TMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Boundaries (2018) ★★ Vera Farmiga, Christopher Plummer. Single mom Laura and her son Henry are forced to drive her estranged pot-dealing and carefree father, Jack, across the country after he is kicked out of yet another nursing home. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sat. 2:43 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Sun. 8:15 a.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. AMC Sun. 10:45 a.m.

The Boxtrolls (2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animated. A boy and his new friend hatch a plan to save a community of mischievous cavern-dwellers from the villainous townsman who plans to exterminate them. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Disney XD Sat. 5 p.m.

The Boy (2016) ★★ Lauren Cohan, Rupert Evans. A young American nanny in a remote English village believes that the life-size doll of her employers is alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Thur. 6:30 a.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 p.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Voices of Kelly Macdonald, Billy Connolly. Animated. A courageous Scottish princess must figure out how to undo a beastly curse after an eccentric witch grants her an ill-fated wish. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Breach (2007) ★★★ Chris Cooper, Ryan Phillippe. The FBI charges a newly promoted employee with the task of finding proof that a renowned agent is a traitor to the country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Thur. 3:24 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sat. 11:08 p.m.

Breaking In (2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:35 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. E Thur. Noon E Thur. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2:32 p.m.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant. An attractive lawyer and Bridget’s former boss threaten her newfound happiness with Mark Darcy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. POP Thur. 12:30 p.m. POP Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. Befuddled mom-to-be Bridget Jones must figure out which of the two men in her life is the father of her child. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. POP Thur. 3 p.m. POP Thur. 11 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. POP Thur. 10 a.m. POP Thur. 6 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Wed. 5:04 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ John Travolta, Christian Slater. An Air Force pilot matches wits with a renegade colleague who is threatening to detonate a pair of nuclear warheads. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10 a.m.

Brown Sugar (2002) ★★ Taye Diggs, Sanaa Lathan. A producer for a record company falls for his longtime friend shortly after proposing to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Audience Fri. 2 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Bunny O’Hare (1971) ★★ Bette Davis, Ernest Borgnine. An elderly woman and a plumbing scavenger pose as motorcycle hippies to rob the bank that evicted her. (GP) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Burn! (1969) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Evaristo Marquez. A British colonist is sent to instigate a revolution on a Caribbean island instrumental to the sugar cane industry. (GP) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

But I’m a Cheerleader (1999) ★★ Natasha Lyonne, Cathy Moriarty. Parents send their teenager to a rehabilitation camp in the desert because they think she is a lesbian. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. Noon

C

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Sun. Noon

Cadena de Mentiras (1955) Adalberto Martínez, Lucy González. El secretario de unos abogados se hace pasar por otro hombre cuando escucha una conversación referente a una herencia. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 11 a.m.

El Cafre (1985) Joaquín Cordero, Mario Almada. Un hombre lleva en su camión una carga peligrosa, y cuando estalla el equipo de refrigeración debe mantener la calma. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Call Me Claus (2001) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Nigel Hawthorne. Facing mandatory retirement after 200 years, Santa Claus asks a television producer to replace him. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sun. 5 p.m. Ovation Fri. Noon Ovation Fri. 9 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. Noon

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Freeform Tues. 7:45 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:40 p.m.

The Captain (2017) ★★★ Max Hubacher, Milan Peschel. A German army deserter finds a Nazi captain’s abandoned uniform and amasses a band of stragglers that cedes to his every command. He soon takes command of a camp that holds German soldiers accused of desertion -- and begins to dispense harsh justice. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Tues. 2 a.m.

Carole’s Christmas (2019) Kimberly Elise, Jackée Harry. A busy, overworked businesswoman finds her life turned upside down after wishing she’d taken a different path in life. (NR) OWN Wed. 8 p.m. OWN Thur. Noon OWN Thur. 10 p.m. OWN Fri. 2 a.m.

Cartels (2016) Steven Seagal, Luke Goss. Elite DEA agents are tasked with guarding a dangerous drug lord until he can be extracted. They soon find themselves at the center of an explosive ambush. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 6 a.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Encore Mon. 7:46 a.m. Encore Mon. 11:09 p.m.

Casino Royale (1967) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Ursula Andress. Sir James Bond leaves retirement to confuse SMERSH with several other secret agents, all posing as James Bond. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:31 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. WE Thur. 4 p.m. WE Fri. 1 a.m.

Cat Run 2 (2014) Scott Mechlowicz, Alphonso McAuley. Una atractiva prostituta de lujo es la clave para demostrar un escandaloso caso de corrupción política. Un par de ineptos detectives se convertirán en su única escolta, tratando de evitar que unos asesinos a sueldo acaben con la vida de la mujer. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Catch a Christmas Star (2013) Shannon Elizabeth, Steve Byers. A widower reconnects with his high school sweetheart, one of the country’s biggest pop stars, with help from his two children. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3:09 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Bravo Thur. 10 p.m. Bravo Fri. 1 a.m. Bravo Fri. 1:32 p.m. Bravo Fri. 4:42 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Catcher Was a Spy (2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Mark Strong. Major League Baseball player Moe Berg lives a double life as a spy for the Office of Strategic Services during World War II. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 11:05 p.m.

The Catered Affair (1956) ★★★ Bette Davis, Ernest Borgnine. An Irish cabby in the Bronx watches his wife go overboard planning their daughter’s wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

Catwoman (2004) ★ Halle Berry, Benjamin Bratt. Una tímida artista adquiere velocidad felina, agilidad y sentidos agudos tras un encuentro cercano con la muerte. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. UNIMAS Thur. 7:30 p.m. KFTR Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Cesar Chavez (2014) ★★ Michael Peña, America Ferrera. Famed labor organizer and civil-rights activist Cesar Chavez is torn between his duty to his family and his commitment to securing a living wage for farm workers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:20 a.m.

Chain Reaction (1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Tues. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. 9 p.m.

El Chanfle (1978) Roberto Gómez Bolaños, Florinda Meza. Después de 10 años de casado y con un gran sentido de ética y honradez, el utilero de un equipo de fútbol ve frustrado el sueño de tener un hijo. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. GALA Thur. 3 p.m.

Chanoc en la Isla de los Muertos (1975) Lucha Villa, Humberto Garza. Chanoc se halla en una isla habitada por seres que pertenecen al mundo de las tinieblas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

The Chaperone on Masterpiece (2018) Elizabeth McGovern, Haley Lu Richardson. Louise Brooks is a rebellious 15-year-old schoolgirl who dreams of fame and fortune in the early 1920s. She soon gets her chance when she travels to New York to study with a leading dance troupe for the summer -- accompanied by a watchful chaperone. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. KOCE Sun. 9 p.m. KPBS Sun. 9 p.m. KOCE Mon. 1 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m. AMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Charlie St. Cloud (2010) ★★ Zac Efron, Amanda Crew. After losing his brother in a terrible accident, a young man feels torn between honoring a promise he made four years earlier and pursuing a romance with a former classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Wed. 4:26 a.m.

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts. A congressman, a socialite and a CIA agent are instrumental to the funding of freedom fighters working against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Mon. 4:17 p.m.

Charming Christmas (2015) Julie Benz, David Sutcliffe. Meredith, the heir to Rossman’s Department Store, reluctantly agrees to play the role of Mrs. Claus in a store. When Nick, the new store Santa Claus shows up, she experiences a little holiday magic of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1 p.m.

Charrito (1980) Roberto Gómez Bolaños, Florinda Meza. Chespirito decide convertirse en actor y pone todas sus energías para poder alcanzar su sueño. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Thur. 5 p.m.

Check Inn to Christmas (2019) Richard Karn, Rachel Boston. Julia Crawley and Ryan Mason must unite their families during Crestridge’s Centennial Christmas celebration to save their family inns from a chain resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 (2019) Tina Lifford, Ali Liebert. As Darcy and Aiden prepare to celebrate their second Christmas together, an unexpected guest and a fight to save the beloved community center unites everyone for an unforgettable holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 10:03 p.m.

La Chilindrina en apuros (1994) ★ María Antonieta de las Nieves, Jorge Russek. Una joven viaja a la casa de su tía y se pierde en un pueblo en el que dos ladrones han cometido un robo. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. GALA Thur. 7 a.m.

Chinatown (1974) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway. A 1930s gumshoe named Jake sticks his nose into a sordid mess over Los Angeles land and water. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:45 p.m.

Chocolat (2000) ★★★ Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp. The mayor opposes a single mother who is opening a chocolate shop in his 1950s French village across from a church during Lent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Tues. 11:35 a.m.

Christmas at Graceland (2018) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A working Chicago mom brings her kids with her on a business trip to Memphis so they can all visit Graceland during the week before Christmas. But she is thrown for a loop when she bumps into an old flame from her days as a singer in college. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4:05 a.m.

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (2019) Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday. A former tour guide meets a busy single father on a Graceland tour and agrees to be his temporary nanny for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 10:03 p.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Brennan Elliott, Danica McKellar. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3:09 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11 a.m.

Christmas at Holly Lodge (2017) Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges. Sophie Bennett, the owner of the Holly Lodge, tries to convince a developer that the lodge is actually a bad investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 12:06 p.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2:09 a.m.

Christmas at the Plaza (2019) Elizabeth Henstridge, Julia Duffy. When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaza’s Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Rebecca Staab, Hamza Fouad. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 p.m.

The Christmas Club (2019) Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison. Two busy strangers meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 10 a.m.

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

The Christmas Contract (2018) Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles. A newly single woman dreads the thought of going back to her hometown for Christmas when she discovers her ex-boyfriend will be there with his new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 4 p.m.

Christmas Cookies (2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory’s owner, the town’s Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4:05 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 2:09 a.m.

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Tues. 10:03 p.m.

Christmas Dance (2012) Andrew McCarthy, Michelle Nolden. On the verge of proposing to his boss’s daughter, a man falls for his dance instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1:06 a.m.

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 12:06 p.m.

A Christmas Duet (2019) Teryl Rothery, Rome Flynn. Fate brings an ex-music duo together over the holidays, just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3:09 a.m.

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Christmas Harmony (2018) Kelley Jakle, Chandra Wilson. A soft-spoken woman is used to living in the shadow of her pop star boyfriend, but when he breaks up with her right before the holiday season, she returns to her hometown to discover the heart and music that her big city life has been missing. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 p.m.

Christmas in Compton (2012) Eric Roberts, Keith David. Big Earl runs a Christmas tree lot in Compton, and he demands success from all of his employees. His son causes a lot of trouble when he crosses the line to prove he can be successful. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. BET Sun. Noon

Christmas in Evergreen (2017) Ashley Williams, Teddy Sears. Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m. Hallmark Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin. Lisa’s trip home to Evergreen for the holidays finds her shepherding an effort to save the town’s beloved general store, fulfilling the wishes of a Christmas past and finding a romance full of Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) Ashley Williams, Jill Wagner. A skeptical writer shows up in Evergreen to get the scoop on the town’s famed passion for Christmas during a search for a long-lost time capsule. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Christmas in Homestead (2016) Michael Rady, Taylor Cole. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2:09 a.m.

Christmas in Louisiana (2019) Jana Kramer, Barry Bostwick. When a woman returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival, she rediscovers the magic of the season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 6 p.m.

Christmas in Mississippi (2017) Jana Kramer, Wes Brown. Holly returns to her hometown to help with a light show but has second thoughts when she sees Mike, her high school sweetheart, is organizing it. With help from her mother and Mr. Kriss, Holly falls in love with the town, and Mike, all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Christmas in Rome (2019) Sam Page, Lacey Chabert. Angela, an American tour guide in Rome, agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman named Oliver about the heart of Rome at Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

Christmas in the Air (2017) Catherine Bell, Eric Close. A no-nonsense professional organizer learns that opposites do attract when she begins to fall for her client, a frazzled widower who spends his time inventing toys. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 a.m.

Christmas Land (2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m.

Christmas List (2016) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. Isobel makes a carefully composed bucket list of classic holiday traditions to celebrate with her boyfriend. But when he goes AWOL, the list proves challenging and a tempting new romance turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 a.m.

A Christmas Miracle (2019) Barry Bostwick, Tamera Mowry-Housley. When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11 a.m.

Christmas Next Door (2017) Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann. Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Unsure of himself, Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Mon. 12:06 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Christmas 9 to 5 (2019) Tiya Sircar, George Wendt. Jennifer is a tough crime beat reporter who gets the assignment of her life: to find the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

The Christmas Note (2015) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Leah Gibson. Gretchen returns to her hometown and meets her neighbor Melissa. They form a reluctant friendship when Melissa discovers she has a sibling she never knew about, and through their detective work, they uncover a huge surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3 p.m.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1:06 a.m.

Christmas on the Bayou (2013) Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton. A man tries to rekindle a childhood romance with a New York marketing executive who’s spending the holidays with her mother down South. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 a.m.

The Christmas Ornament (2013) Kellie Martin, Cameron Mathison. Kathy plans to avoid any holiday traditions that bring back memories of her late husband until she receives an ornament from a handsome shop owner. To move on from her loss, Kathy works for a balance between her memories and finding a future. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 a.m.

Christmas Pen Pals (2018) Sarah Drew, Niall Matter. Following an unexpected breakup weeks before Christmas, a tech wiz heads back to her hometown for the holidays. She signs up for an anonymous holiday pen pal service and becomes enchanted by each beautifully written letter she receives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. Noon

Christmas Perfection (2018) Caitlin Thompson, James Henri-Thomas. A woman magically wakes up in her perfect Christmas village in Ireland. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Christmas Reservations (2019) Melissa Joan Hart, Markie Post. The event coordinator at the Treeline Ski Resort plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her widowed college sweetheart and his two children check in, she discovers she has her own reservations about life and love. (NR) Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

The Christmas Shepherd (2014) Teri Polo, Martin Cummins. Sally is heartbroken when her dog runs away during a thunderstorm. When she learns he was found by Mark, a widower, she travels to Boston to get him. Sally and Mark are given the best Christmas gifts of their lives when they fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3 p.m.

The Christmas Shoes (2002) ★★ Rob Lowe, Kimberly Williams. A workaholic attorney rediscovers the true meaning of love and the holiday season after he crosses paths with a boy. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m.

A Christmas Story (1983) ★★★★ Peter Billingsley, Darren McGavin. In the 1940s, little Ralphie tries to convince his parents to get him a Red Ryder range-model BB gun for Christmas. Narrated by Jean Shepherd. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Sun. 7 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11:03 p.m.

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Clarke Peters, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Tues. 12:06 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

A Christmas Visitor (2002) ★★★ William Devane, Meredith Baxter. Grieving over a son’s death in the Gulf War, a family meets a stranger who rekindles the holiday spirit. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 a.m.

A Christmas Wedding Date (2012) Marla Sokoloff, Catherine Hicks. Fired from her job, a woman returns home to see her mother and attend a Christmas Eve wedding. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

A Christmas Wish (2019) Hilarie Burton, Pam Grier. Every December in the small town of Ponchatoula, La., a wooden wishing box is placed in the park as a Christmas tradition. People write down their true heart’s desire on a slip of paper and place it in the box. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Matthew Davis, Jill Wagner. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Christmas With Holly (2012) Sean Faris, Eloise Mumford. The owner of a toy store falls in love with a man who cares for his orphaned niece. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 a.m.

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Tues. 5 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Christmas Wonderland (2018) Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman. Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 a.m.

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008) ★★★ Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes. The Pevensie children return to Narnia, where 1300 years have passed, to help a prince overthrow his evil uncle and restore peace to the land. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Disney XD Thur. 2 p.m. Disney XD Fri. Noon Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Cinderella Man (2005) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Renée Zellweger. Despite a string of losses and injuries, boxer Jim Braddock makes a dramatic comeback and faces champion Max Baer. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Starz Sun. 9:22 a.m.

Citizen Kane (1941) ★★★★ Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten. Enigmatic newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane rises, falls and leaves behind a riddle with his dying breath. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Wed. 9 p.m.

Clerks (1994) ★★★ Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson. A 22-year-old clerk takes in a day’s worth of customers at a convenience store in New Jersey. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:25 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow. Villains force two Colorado climbers to find three suitcases containing $100 million lost in the Rockies. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Sundance Sun. 2 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Tues. 7:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013) ★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. Discovering that his most-famous machine is now creating animal/vegetable hybrids, inventor Flint Lockwood and his friends venture forth to save the world from tacodiles, shrimpanzees and other creatures. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 9 p.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:40 p.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Fri. 6 p.m.

College (2008) ★ Drake Bell, Andrew Caldwell. Three high-school seniors spend a wild weekend with members of Fairmont University’s rowdiest fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:19 a.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Sun. 5:07 p.m. Starz Tues. 11:51 a.m. Starz Tues. 10:02 p.m.

Coming Home for Christmas (2017) Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe. Lizzie Richfield lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family, although they seem to be a family in name only. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 12:06 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Wed. 10 p.m. VH1 Thur. 5:30 a.m. VH1 Thur. 6 a.m. VH1 Sat. 11 p.m.

Commando (1985) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rae Dawn Chong. A human killing machine and an airline hostess take on an ousted dictator’s private army. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:36 a.m.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Drew Barrymore. Chuck Barris produces game shows for television and leads a double life as a CIA assassin. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Sun. 1:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 5:35 a.m. Showtime Sat. 5 p.m.

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) ★★ Roddy McDowall, Don Murray. Caesar the ape leads simians in revolt against the governor enslaving them on future Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Mon. 8:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Conserje en condominio (1974) Cantinflas, Claudia Islas. El nuevo conserje de un condominio se involucra en la vida de varias inquilinas y trata de resolver sus problemas. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

The Conspirator (2010) ★★ James McAvoy, Robin Wright. A novice lawyer realizes that his client, the only woman charged with conspiring to kill President Lincoln, may be innocent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Audience Sat. 5 p.m. Audience Sat. 9 p.m. Audience Sun. 1 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Corky Romano (2001) ★ Chris Kattan, Vinessa Shaw. An assistant veterinarian poses as an FBI agent in order to steal incriminating evidence against his father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. HBO Wed. 6:55 a.m.

Cost of a Soul (2010) Chris Kerson, Will Blagrove. Two veterans return from Iraq and become trapped in the same crime-ridden neighborhood they joined the military to escape. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:45 p.m.

A Country Christmas (2013) Joey Lauren Adams, Kevin Pollak. A disgruntled politician starts a global campaign to ban Santa Claus, and St. Nick loses his magical powers. Two children learn of Santa’s plight and help him regain his powers when he becomes stranded in their barn. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Thur. 4:45 p.m. CMT Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Thur. 5 p.m. E Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Cradle of Champions (2018) Three people compete in the 10-week New York’s Daily News Golden Gloves tournament. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Mon. 12:05 p.m. HBO Thur. 11:21 p.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Los Cuatro Juanes (1966) ★ Javier Solis, Antonio Aguilar. Juan Sin Miedo, Juan Colorado, Juan Pistolas y Juan Charrasqueado unen sus destinos durante la Revolución Mexicana. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

D

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Daddy and Them (2001) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Laura Dern. Family members begin a war of words when an uncle lands in jail on a murder charge. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Daddy Day Camp (2007) ★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Lochlyn Munro. Chaos reigns when two clueless fathers take charge of a dilapidated summer camp and its ill-behaved attendees. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m. TMC Thur. 8:35 a.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Wed. 1 a.m. FX Wed. 6 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Sundance Tues. 2 p.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. Ovation Thur. 11 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Paramount Thur. 11:55 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TNT Thur. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Das Boot (1981) ★★★★ Jürgen Prochnow, Herbert Grönemeyer. The captain and crew of a World War II U-boat follow incredible orders under claustrophobic conditions. (R) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly. A woman and her stepson learn the chilling meaning behind the proclamation of an alien visitor that he is a ``friend to the Earth.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Tues. 4:27 p.m. Starz Tues. 11:53 p.m.

Daylight (1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:40 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:05 p.m.

Dead Presidents (1995) ★★ Larenz Tate, Keith David. A high-stakes robbery tempts a Vietnam veteran who has returned to his desolate South Bronx neighborhood in 1973. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Sun. 11:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Dead Ringer (1964) ★★★ Bette Davis, Karl Malden. Edith kills Margaret, her twin, and takes her identity, fooling Edith’s boyfriend but not Margaret’s lover. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Tues. 7:30 p.m.

Dead 7 (2016) Nick Carter, Carrie Keagan. A group of gunslingers must take out a horde of zombies to save a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 1:50 a.m.

Dear Santa (2011) Amy Acker, Brooklynn Proulx. Crystal, a rich party girl, finds a little girl’s letter to Santa asking for a new mother, and she vows to win over the father and daughter before the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Dear Secret Santa (2013) Tatyana Ali, Lamorne Morris. Mourning the loss of her recently deceased friend, a woman receives a surprising Christmas card from a secret admirer. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10 a.m.

Death at a Funeral (2010) ★★ Keith David, Loretta Devine. Sibling rivalry, family secrets and a mysterious stranger threaten to blow the lid off the coffin when a man tries to give his late father a proper memorial. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Thur. 4 p.m.

The Death of Stalin (2017) ★★★ Steve Buscemi, Andrea Riseborough. When dictator Joseph Stalin dies, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to become the next Soviet leader. As they bumble, brawl and back-stab their way to the top, the question remains -- just who is running the government? (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sat. Noon

Death Race 2 (2010) Luke Goss, Ving Rhames. Carl Lucas llega a la cárcel de Terminal Island, condenado por el asesinato de unos policías. Allí, competirá en la Carrera de la Muerte, donde el ganador, si es que alguien logra sobrevivir, tendrá como premio la libertad. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. KVEA Thur. 9 p.m. KVEA Fri. Noon

Death Wish (1974) ★★★ Charles Bronson, Hope Lange. A New York architect turns vigilante hit man after thugs attack his wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Mon. 10:47 a.m.

Deck the Halls (2006) ★ Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick. Neighbors in a New England town go to war after one adorns his house with enough Christmas lights to make it visible from space. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Demon House (2018) Zak Bagans. Paranormal investigator Zak Bagans buys a supposedly haunted house in Indiana and documents what happens when he moves in. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Travel Fri. 8 p.m. Travel Sat. Noon

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Departed (2006) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon. En Boston, un policía encubierto se gana la confianza de un gángster mientras un criminal de carrera se infiltra en la policía para la mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. UNIMAS Sun. Noon KFTR Sun. 3 p.m.

Descendants (2015) Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth. Ben, the teenaged son of King Beast and Queen Belle, invites the exiled children of defeated villains to attend a prep school with the heroes’ children. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. Disney Sat. 1:55 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Sun. 8 p.m. Disney Fri. 6:35 p.m. Disney Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Fri. 9 a.m. Disney Sat. 4 p.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Jason Segel. Animated. As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 7:25 a.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Thur. 5 p.m. FX Thur. 9 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Wed. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Thur. 4 p.m.

Devil (2010) ★★ Chris Messina, Logan Marshall-Green. As frightening events unfold, five strangers realize they are trapped in an elevator with Lucifer himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:03 p.m.

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore. A mortgage and no job force a black war hero to seek a mystery lady for a shady guy in 1948 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 2:12 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:16 p.m.

Diamonds Are Forever (1971) ★★★ Sean Connery, Jill St. John. James Bond, Agent 007, saves the world from Blofeld’s space laser and bikini-clad amazons Bambi and Thumper. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Thur. 6 p.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017) ★ Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone. Young Greg Heffley must accompany the rest of his family on a road trip for a relative’s birthday celebration. His imagination soon kicks into overdrive as he sneakily hatches a scheme to meet YouTube sensation Mac Digby at a gaming convention. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Fri. 7:30 a.m. FX Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Dicen que Soy Comunista (1951) Resortes, María Luisa Zea. Un hombre viudo vive con su pequeño hijo, y en su tiempo libre hace propaganda de un partido político. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Thur. 1 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Paramount Sun. 12:55 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Thur. 7:15 p.m. E Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004) ★★ Diego Luna, Romola Garai. Love blossoms between a young Cuban and an American teenager as they prepare for a New Year’s Eve dance contest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. E Thur. 5 a.m. E Thur. 6 a.m. E Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Sun. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 1:25 a.m. Paramount Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Dirty Harry (1971) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Harry Guardino. A police detective defies his superiors to capture a sniper terrorizing San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:45 p.m. Showtime Fri. 6:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) ★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Robin Wright Penn. Animated. Miserly Ebenezer Scrooge must face uncomfortable truths when three Christmas spirits take him on a journey through his past, present and future. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Thur. 7:05 a.m. Starz Thur. 8 p.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. In a future society, people are divided into factions based on their personalities. After a young woman learns she is a Divergent and will never fit into any one group, she uncovers a conspiracy to destroy all those like her. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Fri. Noon

Doctor X (1932) ★★ Lionel Atwill, Fay Wray. A reporter saves a mad doctor’s daughter from a full-moon killer with synthetic flesh. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Comedy Central Fri. 7:25 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 12:05 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Wed. 4:53 p.m. Starz Sat. 6:19 a.m.

Dogville (2003) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Harriet Andersson. On the run from gangsters, a woman agrees to work for residents of a small town in exchange for a place to hide. (R) 2 hrs. 58 mins. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon

The Domestics (2018) Kate Bosworth, Tyler Hoechlin. In the future, a young couple must travel through a gang-ravaged and post-apocalyptic countryside in an attempt to get home. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:15 a.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Sun. 8:50 a.m. Showtime Thur. 3:45 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Los Dos Rivales (1965) Antonio Aguilar, Lucha Villa. Los nombres de dos niños son cambiados al nacer, el niño recibe el nombre de su hermana y ella el de él. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Double Team (1997) ★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dennis Rodman. An international spy teams with a flamboyant weapons dealer to escape from a penal colony and save his family. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Double Wedding (1937) ★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. A dress designer falls for a lazy artist after deeming him unworthy of her sister. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Down a Dark Hall (2018) AnnaSophia Robb, Uma Thurman. Five emotionally fragile teens are committed to Blackwood, a mysterious boarding school for gifted and disturbed girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sat. 12:10 p.m.

Dr. No (1962) ★★★ Sean Connery, Ursula Andress. Agent 007 foils a SPECTRE madman out to divert rockets from Cape Canaveral. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:30 a.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott. Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke try to thwart a scheme by Boss Hogg involving a high-profile auto race. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Fri. 3:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

E

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Thur. 6 p.m. Syfy Thur. 8:38 p.m.

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. CMT Sun. 6:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Bravo Fri. 7:52 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:26 p.m.

Eight Men Out (1988) ★★★ John Cusack, Clifton James. Disgruntled Chicago White Sox stand trial for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series for mobster Arnold Rothstein. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m. MLB Thur. 10:30 a.m. MLB Thur. 7 p.m.

Elektra (2005) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Terence Stamp. Hired to kill a man and his daughter, an assassin instead protects them while battling formidable adversaries. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Tues. 9 p.m. AMC Sat. 7 p.m. AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

Elysium (2013) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jodie Foster. In 2154 the wealthy live in comfort and luxury aboard a space station, while the poor have a hardscrabble existence on the overpopulated and ruined Earth. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Syfy Sat. 9:01 a.m.

An En Vogue Christmas (2014) Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron. The members of En Vogue reunite for a Christmas concert to save a nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Enchanted Christmas (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. Interior designer Laura is sent to her hometown of Sante Fe, N.M., to remodel a landmark hotel in time for a Christmas Eve benefit dance performance. As Laura dives into the renovations, she discovers that a former love is the star of the benefit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4:05 a.m.

Enchanted Kingdom (2014) Narrated by Idris Elba. Images of forests, seas, mountains and wildlife showcase the amazing beauty of nature. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBC America Sat. 2 p.m. BBC America Sun. 3 a.m.

Enemy at the Gates (2001) ★★ Joseph Fiennes, Jude Law. A Nazi sniper (Ed Harris) travels to Stalingrad to find and kill a Russian sharpshooter, the hero of the propaganda campaign of a political officer. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:10 p.m.

The Enforcer (1976) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Tyne Daly. ``Dirty Harry’’ Callahan and his female partner hunt rocket-armed radicals holding the mayor on Alcatraz. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. REELZ Thur. 1:30 p.m. REELZ Thur. 6 p.m. REELZ Fri. 3 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Bravo Thur. 6 p.m. Bravo Thur. 8 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Thur. 11:36 p.m. Starz Sat. 5:57 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan. A Witness Protection Program agent hides a woman who knows about defense-field traitors planning to sell a superweapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. BBC America Wed. 2 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Fri. 5:46 a.m.

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops (2019) Police officers in San Antonio’s mental health unit work to divert people away from jail. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Sun. 11:45 a.m. HBO Fri. 4:15 p.m.

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter. Cornelius, Zira and Milo, apes from the future, escape to 1970s Los Angeles and pose a threat. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Ray Breslin, un experto en seguridad carcelaria, se enfrenta a su mayor reto: escapar de la prisión que él mismo ha diseñado. En la cárcel conocerá al enigmático Church, un hombre que se ha ganado el respeto de todos los presos. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. KVEA Tues. 7 p.m.

El escapulario (1968) Enrique Lizalde, Enrique Aguilar. Un cura asiste a una moribunda, quien le entrega un escapulario y le cuenta la vida de dos de sus cuatro hijos. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Evelyn (2002) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Aidan Quinn. An Irishman fights a legal battle to gain custody of his three children, who are living in different orphanages. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Thur. 7 a.m.

Every Other Holiday (2018) Schuyler Fisk, Dee Wallace. Recently separated parents spend Christmas together at the request of their children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) ★ Stellan Skarsgard, James D’Arcy. While visiting an excavation site in Kenya, a former priest sees signs of demonic possession. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:05 a.m.

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Sat. 1:05 p.m. Paramount Sat. 10 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. El mercenario Barney Ross y su equipo enfrentan una ola de destrucción a través de fuerzas opositoras mientras intentan vengar el vicioso asesinato de un compañero. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m. Paramount Sat. 10:35 a.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

Experiment Alcatraz (1950) ★ John Howard, Joan Dixon. Two doctors and a nurse question violence linked to atomic therapy on five convicts from Alcatraz. (NR) 59 mins. TCM Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Extraction (2015) Kellan Lutz, Bruce Willis. A government analyst launches his own rescue mission when terrorists kidnap his father, a retired CIA operative. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Starz Wed. 3:02 a.m.

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

A Face in the Crowd (1957) ★★★ Andy Griffith, Patricia Neal. A TV woman turns Arkansas bum Lonesome Rhodes into a homespun media hero rotten with power. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon

Fahrenheit 451 (2018) Michael B. Jordan, Michael Shannon. In a future society where books are banned and burned, a fireman begins to read in secret and discovers an underground rebellion committed to protecting literature. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Sun. 8 a.m.

Faith in the Big House (2011) As part of their rehabilitation, Louisiana inmates spend three days at an evangelical Christian prison retreat. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. KPBS Tues. 11 p.m.

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 p.m.

The Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Tues. 11 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Wed. 7:05 p.m. USA Thur. 9 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Sun. 3:35 p.m. HBO Fri. Noon

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) ★★★ Voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep. Animated. After three nefarious farmers declare war on them, a sly fox rallies his animal neighbors to fight back. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon

Far and Away (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman. An Irish farmer and his landlord’s daughter come to 1890s Boston, where he boxes and they join the Oklahoma land rush. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Cinemax Fri. 7:05 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sun. 1:03 p.m. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh. The teen scene includes a party-animal surfer, a pregnant girl and a fast-food worker. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Fri. 10:52 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:41 p.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 3 p.m. TMC Thur. Noon TMC Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Father of the Bride (1950) ★★★★ Spencer Tracy, Elizabeth Taylor. An overwhelmed patriarch sums up his daughter’s wedding, from engagement to reception. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 1 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Sundance Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Wed. 12:55 p.m. Starz Wed. 11:49 p.m.

Fierecilla (1951) Rosita Arenas, Eduardo Noriega. Un minero halla una rica veta de oro y lleva a su hija a la mina donde crece como fierecilla en la montaña. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 7:50 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 10 p.m. CMT Wed. 2 a.m. CMT Wed. Noon Comedy Central Sat. 7:25 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Sat. 3 a.m. E Sun. Noon

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Sat. 5:30 a.m. E Sat. 6 a.m. E Sat. 12:30 p.m. E Sat. 9:30 p.m. E Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:10 a.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ Devon Sawa, Ali Larter. Teens meet with horrible ends after a classmate’s precognitive vision leads to their ejection from a doomed airliner. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ryan Merriman. A high-school senior and her friends must deal with repercussions of cheating death when they survive a terrible roller-coaster accident. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ Ali Larter, A.J. Cook. Death returns to claim the lives of those who did not die in a horrible highway calamity as they were meant to do. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

The Final Destination (2009) ★ Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten. A horrifying premonition saves a young man and his friends from death during a racetrack accident, but terrible fates await them nonetheless. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Finding Christmas (2013) JT Hodges, Tricia Helfer. Sean trades his New York City apartment for Owen’s cottage in North Carolina. Sean meets Ryan, a single mother, and sparks fly while Owen is charmed by Sean’s sassy assistant, Mia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1:06 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 a.m.

Finding Your Feet (2017) Joanna Lumley, Celia Imrie. A middle-class snob on the eve of retirement takes refuge with her bohemian sister after she discovers her husband is having an affair with her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:10 a.m.

Fir Crazy (2013) Sarah Lancaster, Eric Johnson. A reluctant Christmas-tree seller finds renewed holiday spirit and new romance with a repeat customer, but a mean-spirited executive threatens to shut down her family’s business. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:10 p.m.

First Blood (1982) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Green Beret veteran Rambo takes on a Pacific Northwest sheriff and the National Guard. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 8:30 a.m.

The First Purge (2018) ★★ Y’lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis. Violence and mayhem spread across the nation when the New Founding Fathers of America try a radical sociological experiment that allows citizens to vent their aggression for one night in an isolated community. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:10 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Sun. 2:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 11 a.m. Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Fist of Fury (1972) ★★★ Bruce Lee, Miao Ker Hsiu. In turn-of-the-century China, a martial-arts student declares war against the rival fighters who murdered his mentor. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:35 p.m.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Marianne Koch. Sergio Leone’s classic about a mysterious drifter’s involvement with warring factions in a Mexican border town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Wed. 6:06 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:35 a.m.

The Flight Before Christmas (2015) Mayim Bialik, Ryan McPartlin. Two strangers share a room at a bed-and-breakfast when an unexpected snowstorm delays their flight on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2 p.m.

Flirting With Disaster (1996) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette. An adoption-agency psychologist tempts a new father while they and his wife search for his birth father. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:05 a.m.

The Fog (2005) ★★ Tom Welling, Maggie Grace. Residents of a seaside community fall prey to malevolent entities hidden within the thick mist around their homes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:30 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Fri. 3 a.m.

For a Few Dollars More (1965) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef. A man with no name and a man with a mission hunt a Mexican bandit for different reasons. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Wed. 7:49 p.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ Roger Moore, Carole Bouquet. Agent 007 skis the Alps, skin-dives in Greece and hunts spies with the daughter of a slain agent. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. WE Thur. 7 p.m. WE Thur. 10 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Thur. 3 p.m.

Four Christmases (2008) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon. When their plans for a holiday getaway fall apart, a couple must spend Christmas Day trudging to a quartet of family get-togethers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Wed. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Four Christmases and a Wedding (2017) Arielle Kebbel, Markie Post. Chloe and Evan’s whirlwind romance ends when Evan is sent overseas for his job. Over the next three Christmases, something happens that keeps them apart. On their fourth Christmas, something magical may finally bring them together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. Noon

Frankie and Johnny (1991) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. An ex-convict short-order cook chases a Manhattan waitress who plays hard to get. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:55 a.m.

Fred Claus (2007) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti. The yuletide season brings headaches for Santa Claus, who bails his ne’er-do-well brother Fred out of trouble and puts him to work in his factory. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Wed. 4:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 p.m.

Free Birds (2013) ★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson. Animada. Dos pavos viajan en el tiempo hasta el año 1621 para evitar que se instaure la tradición de comer pavo en Acción de Gracias. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. UNIMAS Thur. 5 a.m. KFTR Thur. 4 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

Freeheld (2015) ★★ Julianne Moore, Ellen Page. With help from colleague Dane Wells and activist Steven Goldstein, terminally ill New Jersey detective Laurel Hester fights for pension benefits for her domestic partner Stacie Andree. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:15 p.m.

French Kiss (1995) ★★ Meg Ryan, Kevin Kline. En route to Paris to win back her ex-fiance, a neurotic woman becomes involved with a French thief. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Ovation Sun. Noon Ovation Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. MTV Sun. Noon Paramount Fri. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Fri. 5 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. MTV Sun. 4 p.m. Paramount Fri. 3 p.m. Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Encore Fri. 3:33 a.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Fri. 8:05 p.m. Starz Sat. 4:27 a.m. Starz Sat. 12:57 p.m.

From Russia With Love (1963) ★★★ Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi. Agent 007 lands in Istanbul with a Russian beauty, a pawn in SPECTRE’s plot to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:25 a.m.

From the Rough (2013) Taraji P. Henson, Tom Felton. Catana Starks becomes the first woman to coach a collegiate men’s golf team and subsequently guides her misfit players to an all-time-record championship season. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Golf Wed. 6 p.m. Golf Wed. 9 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 p.m. Sundance Fri. 2 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. WGN America Fri. 5:30 p.m. WGN America Fri. 8 p.m.

Furlough (2018) Tessa Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg. When an inmate is granted one weekend of freedom to see her dying mother, a rookie correction officer struggles to keep her under control. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Sat. 8:35 a.m.

G

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. BBC America Sun. 8:30 a.m. BBC America Sun. 1:15 p.m. BBC America Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Gambit (1966) ★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Michael Caine. A British thief recruits a Eurasian performer for a caper involving an Arab’s Chinese statuette. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

Garfield (2004) ★★ Breckin Meyer, Jennifer Love Hewitt. Live action/animated. An orange cat tries to save his owner’s new dog after a television personality kidnaps it. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Disney XD Fri. 8 p.m. Disney XD Sat. 7 p.m.

Gattaca (1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Getting to the Nutcracker (2014) The Los Angeles-based Marat Daukayev School of Ballet gathers the resources, volunteers and cast to put on The Nutcracker. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. KOCE Sun. 11 a.m.

Ghost Light (2018) Cary Elwes, Shannyn Sossamon. A disgruntled summer stock performer disregards the superstition surrounding Shakespeare’s ``MacBeth,’' unleashing a curse upon his company. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 6:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Mon. 3 p.m. FXX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Giant (1956) ★★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson. A cattleman and his spoiled wife watch an upstart oilman try to take over Texas. (G) 3 hrs. 21 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 p.m. FX Sun. 11:03 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. IFC Sun. 3 p.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Sat. 3:45 p.m.

The Godfather, Part II (1974) ★★★★ Al Pacino, Robert Duvall. Michael Corleone rules his father’s criminal empire, while flashbacks recall young Vito’s climb to power. (R) 3 hrs. 20 mins. IFC Thur. 1 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:30 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Al Pacino. Crime boss Vito Corleone and his sons rule their New York empire with Mafia justice. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. IFC Thur. 9 a.m. IFC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Gods of Egypt (2016) ★ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites. La supervivencia de la humanidad se ve amenazada cuando Set, el despiadado dios del mal, se apodera del trono de Egipto y transforma al imperio en un caos. Para salvar al mundo y rescatar su amor, el mortal Bek se le enfrenta. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. KVEA Fri. 7 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1:06 a.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:30 a.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean. A secret weapon’s theft sends Agent 007 to Russia, where a pretty computer programmer helps him track an ex-cohort believed dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:50 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ Sean Connery, Gert Frobe. Agent 007 drives an Aston Martin, runs into Oddjob and fights Goldfinger’s scheme to rob Fort Knox. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:25 a.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Sat. 1:30 a.m. TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

The Good Dinosaur (2015) ★★★ Voices of Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand. Animated. With help from a friendly Neanderthal boy, a young dinosaur embarks on an epic adventure to reunite with his beloved family. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Tues. 11:23 a.m.

The Good Guy (2009) ★★ Alexis Bledel, Scott Porter. Romantic complications arise when an urban conservationist meets the sensitive and handsome colleague of her Wall Street lover. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Audience Mon. 1:30 a.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach. A drifter, a bandit and a bounty hunter reach a standoff over buried gold. (R) 2 hrs. 41 mins. Encore Sun. 10:02 a.m. Encore Mon. 12:46 p.m. Encore Wed. 3:05 p.m. Encore Thur. Noon

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) ★★★★ Robert Donat, Greer Garson. Charles Edward Chipping imposes strict discipline on his young charges, but the love of spirited young suffragette Katherine Ellis brings the Latin instructor out of his shell and makes him a beloved campus institution. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Fri. 5:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 6 a.m. VH1 Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Gorillas in the Mist (1988) ★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Bryan Brown. Anthropologist Dian Fossey defends the mountain gorilla from poachers in Rwanda, Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

Grace (2018) Katie Cassidy, Tate Donovan. A famous writer begins suffering from a crippling case of writer’s block. His agent sends him a strange, belligerent woman to be his new assistant, hoping the change will inspire him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:30 a.m.

La Gran Aventura del Zorro (1976) Rodolfo de Anda, Elena Rojo. Un hombre llega a su hacienda y se entera de delitos cometidos por un usurpador y decide actuar como el héroe que es. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Grandpa Called It Art (1944) Narrated by John Nesbitt. Examining how the definition of art has evolved in the U.S. over time. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

The Great Race (1965) ★★★ Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon. The Great Leslie and sinister professor Fate enter their wacky cars in a 1908 race from New York to Paris. (NR) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TCM Sat. 2:15 p.m.

The Great Raid (2005) ★★ Benjamin Bratt, James Franco. In 1944 Lt. Col. Henry Mucci leads a U.S. battalion to rescue more than 500 prisoners of war from a Japanese camp. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Sundance Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Green for Danger (1946) ★★★★ Alastair Sim, Trevor Howard. A Scotland Yard inspector sorts through five suspects as a rash of murders plagues a rural British hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 8:30 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. Syfy Fri. 6 p.m. Syfy Sat. 2 p.m.

Greenberg (2010) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Greta Gerwig. While taking care of his brother’s Los Angeles home, an unhappy carpenter builds a relationship with an equally lost soul. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Gregorio y Su Ángel (1968) ★★ Broderick Crawford, Tin Tan. En México, un anciano alcohólico hace amistad con una niña pequeña que es como un ángel. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Tues. 1:30 a.m. AMC Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Sun. 6 p.m. Paramount Sun. 8:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. White liberals must overcome their own latent racism when their strong-willed daughter announces her intention to marry a distinguished black physician. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 p.m.

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:03 a.m.

Hail, Caesar! (2016) ★★★ Josh Brolin, George Clooney. A studio fixer springs into action when a top movie star gets kidnapped while in costume for the swords-and-sandals epic ``Hail, Caesar!’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Wed. 8:25 a.m.

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Wed. 3:16 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Tues. 5:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m. WE Thur. 2 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Hoping to avoid the mayhem that marked his friend’s Las Vegas bachelor party, Stu opts for what he thinks will be a safe prewedding brunch in Thailand. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. 12:55 p.m.

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Thur. 10:30 a.m. FXX Fri. 8 a.m.

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore. Seven years have passed since Dr. Hannibal Lecter escaped from custody. The doctor is now at large in Europe. Mason Verger remembers Lecter too, and is obsessed with revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Mon. 1:17 a.m.

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:43 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11:40 a.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animada. Un joven pingüino emperador, que nació sin la habilidad para cantar, debe expresarse bailando tap y espera atraer a una pareja a través de su increíble talento para bailar. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. UNIMAS Thur. 7 a.m. KFTR Thur. 2 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

Happy feet 2 (2011) ★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animada. El hijo de Mumble, el pingüino que practica el tap, está renuente a bailar, decide huir de su casa y conoce a un pingüino que puede volar. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. KMEX Sun. 4 p.m.

Happy Feet Two (2011) ★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animada. El hijo de Mumble, el pingüino que practica el tap, está renuente a bailar, decide huir de su casa y conoce a un pingüino que puede volar. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. Noon

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:20 p.m. Showtime Fri. 4 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. USA Thur. 3:19 p.m. USA Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Mon. 8 p.m. Syfy Tues. 4:40 p.m. USA Sat. 4:58 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 4:10 p.m. USA Sat. 8:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Signs of Voldemort’s return emerge as Harry’s friends help him prepare for a tournament with Europe’s best student wizards. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 37 mins. E Sun. 1 p.m. Syfy Sun. 1:01 p.m. USA Fri. 1:10 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Dumbledore tries to prepare Harry for the final battle with Voldemort, while Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, and tragedy looms on the horizon. (PG) 2 hrs. 33 mins. E Sun. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Sun. 7:31 p.m. Syfy Mon. 4:30 p.m. USA Fri. 7:35 p.m. USA Sat. 1:31 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. When a new professor’s bureaucratic methods leave Hogwarts unprepared to fight the rising tide of evil, Harry teaches a dedicated group of students how to defend against the dark arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. E Sun. 4:30 p.m. Syfy Sun. 4:30 p.m. USA Fri. 4:35 p.m. USA Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. E Sun. 10 a.m. Syfy Sun. 10 a.m. USA Thur. 7 p.m. USA Fri. 10:11 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. USA Thur. 11:52 a.m.

Hats Off to Christmas! (2013) Haylie Duff, Antonio Cupo. Mia, the manager of a small town’s Christmas shop, has to train Nick, the owner’s son, for a position she coveted. Mia does not like Nick’s unreliable ways until he helps convince her disabled son to continue physical therapy so he can walk again. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4:05 a.m.

Haunter (2013) ★★★ Abigail Breslin, Stephen McHattie. The ghost of a teenager tries to protect a young girl and her family from a dead serial killer who can possess the living. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Wed. 4:35 p.m.

The Haunting (1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:45 p.m.

The Heart Specialist (2006) ★ Wood Harris, Zoe Saldana. After learning that a new intern has come to recapture the gal that got away, the chief resident at a Florida hospital bets that he can teach the man about true love, as well as medicine. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Sun. 8:15 a.m. TMC Tues. 3 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Tues. 10:41 p.m. Encore Wed. 1:07 p.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Marsha Mason. A veteran Marine sergeant keeps in touch with his ex-wife while beating a platoon into shape for Grenada. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Tues. 8 a.m.

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 a.m.

Heaven Sent (2016) Christian Kane, Marley Shelton. An 8-year-old runaway angel takes it upon herself to rekindle the love between a couple who are on the verge of a divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10 a.m.

A Heavenly Christmas (2016) Kristin Davis, Eric McCormack. A workaholic’s untimely death leads to her recruitment as a Christmas angel. Her first task is to help a struggling singer use his music to heal old wounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 a.m.

Heidi (1937) ★★★ Shirley Temple, Jean Hersholt. An aunt takes a Swiss orphan from the girl’s grandfather in the Swiss Alps and puts her to work in Frankfurt as companion to a disabled child. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 9 a.m.

Heist (2015) Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Robert De Niro. When their attempt to rob a gangster’s casino goes awry, a desperate man and his partner hijack a city bus to escape from the police and a maniacal thug. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Sundance Sun. 4 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m.

Help for the Holidays (2012) Summer Glau, Eva La Rue. Santa’s elf leaves the North Pole to help a family during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Showtime Thur. 9 a.m. Showtime Thur. 7:30 p.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 a.m.

El hijo de Lamberto Quintero (1990) Pepe Aguilar, Antonio Aguilar. Asesinan a Lamberto Quintero y su hijo decide vengarlo siguiendo sus pasos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Hip Hop Holiday (2019) Wendy Raquel Robinson. When hip hop diva Leesa J rekindles an old friendship over Christmas, her walk down memory lane causes her to shed her prima donna persona, and soon opens her heart to receive love. (NR) BET Sat. 8 p.m. BET Sat. 10 p.m.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005) ★★ Martin Freeman, Mos Def. A human and his extraterrestrial friend begin an interstellar journey after the destruction of Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBC America Sun. 10:45 a.m. BBC America Sun. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2:45 a.m.

Hitman (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 11 p.m.

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson. Motown Records becomes the most successful label of all time after its formation in 1958 Detroit amid racial tension and the burgeoning civil rights movement. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Mon. 6:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 8 a.m.

A Holiday Engagement (2011) Jordan Bridges, Bonnie Somerville. A woman hires a man to pose as her fiance when she returns home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Wed. 12:06 p.m.

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11:03 p.m.

Holiday Hearts (2019) Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell. While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 p.m.

Holly Day (2018) Robinne Lee, Latarsha Rose. Holly, a tightly-wound successful business woman, spends much of her life running from the ghosts of her past, but this holiday they come back to find her. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. BET Sat. 4 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Wed. 6:31 p.m. Starz Thur. 8:43 a.m.

Holy Man (1998) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Jeff Goldblum. Sales skyrocket when a burnt-out TV programmer puts a guru on his home shopping network. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:53 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:45 p.m. Freeform Mon. 3:50 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. Freeform Sun. 9:15 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6:20 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Home Alone: Taking Back the House (2002) French Stewart, Mike Weinberg. Kevin tries to reunite his separated parents while dealing with an old nemesis. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Disney XD Sat. 8:40 p.m.

Hometown Christmas (2018) Beverley Mitchell, Stephen Colletti. A woman has big plans to resurrect her town’s live nativity, a beloved tradition that her late mother used to organize. Things become complicated, however, when she realizes she’ll have to work with her former high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Thur. Noon

Honeymoon in Vegas (1992) ★★★ James Caan, Nicolas Cage. A Las Vegas gambler wins a Hawaii fling with a private eye’s bride during a convention of Elvis impersonators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Sat. 9:44 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. VH1 Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Hope at Christmas (2018) Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson. Sydney decides to spend Christmas in a house she inherited with her young daughter. When she meets Mac, he tries to make her Christmas wishes come true by helping her open herself up to life, love, and believing in the spirit of Christmas again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3 p.m.

Hostage (2005) ★★ Bruce Willis, Kevin Pollak. A former hostage negotiator must take action when three carjackers hold a wealthy man and his children at gunpoint. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Mon. 5:49 a.m. Starz Mon. 6:02 p.m.

The Hot Chick (2002) ★ Rob Schneider, Anna Faris. An ancient curse causes a mean-spirited teenage girl and an incompetent male thief to switch bodies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Hot Pursuit (1987) ★★ John Cusack, Robert Loggia. A pirate shanghais a teenager who missed the plane to join his girlfriend on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:15 a.m.

The House of Tomorrow (2017) Ellen Burstyn, Nick Offerman. A sheltered, socially-awkward teen becomes friends with a green-haired heart transplant patient who introduces him to punk rock. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Mon. 4:55 a.m. TMC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:30 p.m. Showtime Thur. 2 p.m.

How to Build a Better Boy (2014) China Anne McClain, Kelli Berglund. Teenage tech whizzes unwittingly use military software to program a robotic boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. 11 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Thur. 6:30 a.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 2 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Encore Sat. 12:25 p.m.

Hustle & Flow (2005) ★★★ Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson. A pimp in Memphis, Tenn., sees rap music as the way to escape his dead-end existence and achieve something meaningful. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. BET Wed. 12:58 p.m.

Hysteria (1965) ★★ Robert Webber, Anthony Newlands. A U.S. accident victim wakes in a London hospital to amnesia and disturbing visions of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Mon. 3:30 p.m.

I

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TNT Sun. 3:15 p.m. TNT Mon. 12:45 p.m.

I Am Sam (2001) ★★ Sean Penn, Michelle Pfeiffer. A man with the mental capacity of a child hires a lawyer to regain custody of his daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:45 a.m.

I Love You, Man (2009) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Jason Segel. As a bridegroom’s bond with his new best friend grows, it threatens his relationship with his fiancee. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Fri. 11 a.m.

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. When bureaucratic red tape prevents him from naming his children as life insurance beneficiaries, a firefighter asks his buddy to pose as his domestic partner. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Tues. 8:08 a.m.

I Spy (2002) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson. A special agent and a boxing champion travel to Budapest, Hungary, to locate an arms dealer and a stealth bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Thur. 4:46 a.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Fri. 10:05 a.m.

I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955) ★★★ Susan Hayward, Richard Conte. 1930s singer/actress Lillian Roth hits bottom after bad marriages, then joins Alcoholics Anonymous. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sun. 11 a.m.

I’m Not Ready for Christmas (2015) Alicia Witt, George Stults. Holly’s world is turned upside down when her niece’s wish to Santa Claus comes true and she cannot tell a lie. As her career and love life go into disarray, she must learn to judge between the truth and what is right. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. BBC America Fri. 9 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m. WGN America Sat. 10 a.m. WGN America Sat. 2 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animated. Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang must rescue Sid from an underground world after Sid steals some dinosaur eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. WGN America Sat. 8 a.m. WGN America Sat. Noon

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Wed. 9:45 a.m. Starz Wed. 8:04 p.m. Starz Fri. 11:25 a.m.

Igby Goes Down (2002) ★★★ Kieran Culkin, Susan Sarandon. A teen from a dysfunctional family runs away from a military academy to live with his godfather in New York City. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Image Makers: The Adventures of America’s Pioneer Cinematographers (2019) A documentary about America’s cinematographers. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Wed. 11:15 p.m.

Imperium (2016) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Toni Collette. An idealistic FBI agent goes under cover to infiltrate a white supremacist group that’s plotting an act of terror. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sun. 9:35 p.m. TMC Fri. 11 a.m.

In Bruges (2008) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson. Two hit men have strange and life-changing experiences while hiding out in the medieval city. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

In Search of Greatness (2018) Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice. Top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Pelé, Jerry Rice and Wayne Gretzky, explore the importance of nature versus nurture in determining athletic ability. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:05 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:45 a.m.

In the Mood for Love (2000) ★★★ Tony Leung Chiu Wai, Maggie Cheung Man-yuk. A man and a woman living in a Singapore building wonder about the frequent absences of their spouses. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 p.m.

In the Valley of Elah (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Charlize Theron. A sympathetic police detective helps a retired Army sergeant uncover the fate of his son, who went missing shortly after returning from Iraq. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Sundance Mon. Noon

Incarnate (2016) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Carice van Houten. Recruited by a Vatican emissary, an exorcist taps into the subconscious mind of a tormented boy to free him from demonic possession. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:45 a.m.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (2017) ★★★ Al Gore. Former Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight, traveling around the world to train an army of activists and influence international climate policy. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 9 a.m.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Sean Connery. Archaeologist Jones rescues his kidnapped father, and the two race the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 6 p.m.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kate Capshaw. In 1935 archaeologist Jones, a lounge singer and a Chinese orphan search for mystical stones stolen from an Indian tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Fri. 9:45 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Inferno (2016) ★★ Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones. Amnesiac symbologist Robert Langdon and a doctor race across Europe and against time to stop a madman from unleashing a virus that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Ovation Mon. 9 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith. Animada. Las cinco emociones que conviven en el interior de una niña, alegría, miedo, desagrado, ira y tristeza, compiten por tomar el control de sus acciones cuando la pequeña se traslada, junto a su familia, a vivir a San Francisco. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KVEA Thur. 7 p.m.

Insidious: The Last Key (2018) ★★ Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell. Parapsychologist Elise Rainier and her team travel to Five Keys, N.M., to investigate a claim of a haunting in her childhood home. She must soon confront and destroy her greatest fear -- the demon that she accidentally set free years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Tues. 6:30 a.m.

Insurgent (2015) ★★ Shailene Woodley, Theo James. Fugitives Tris and Four search for allies and answers among the ruins of Chicago while arduously trying to evade Jeanine, leader of the Erudites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Fri. 3 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Fri. 4:40 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. Noon

The Interpreter (2005) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Sean Penn. A Secret Service agent is suspicious of a U.N. translator who overheard a plot to assassinate an African leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Sun. 11:06 p.m.

Invincible (2006) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear. At 30 years old, bartender Vince Papale sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Tues. 9 a.m. Showtime Sat. 4:35 a.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard. A wealthy industrialist builds an armored suit and uses it to defeat criminals and terrorists. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Freeform Tues. 4:40 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2:35 p.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Thur. 8:30 a.m.

It (2017) ★★★ Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Seven young outcasts are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges every 27 years to prey on children. Banding together, the friends must overcome their personal fears to battle the murderous clown Pennywise. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) ★★★★ James Stewart, Donna Reed. Ruined by a miser on Christmas Eve, a suicidal family man sees life anew thanks to his guardian angel. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. NBC Sat. 8 p.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. E Thur. 10 a.m. E Thur. 2:30 p.m.

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Sun. 7:39 a.m. Starz Sun. 3:34 p.m. Starz Fri. 5:32 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:23 a.m.

Jack Frost (1998) ★★ Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston. A man who died on Christmas Eve returns to his wife and son one year later in the form of a snowman. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Wed. 1 a.m. AMC Wed. Noon

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Thur. 5:15 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ Chris Pine, Kevin Costner. Young Jack Ryan goes from being a CIA analyst to a spy after he uncovers a Russian plot to crash the U.S. economy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. A young farmhand gets swept into the realm of legend when he must defend his land from a seemingly unstoppable force of giant warriors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. E Sun. 7:30 a.m. Syfy Wed. 1:40 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:10 a.m.

Jackass 3 (2010) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera. Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Steve-O and their fearless and foolhardy friends perform outrageous pranks and stunts, including ``Sweatsuit Cocktail’’ and ``Beehive Tetherball.’' (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:15 a.m.

Jacob’s Ladder (1990) ★★★ Tim Robbins, Elizabeth Peña. A Vietnam vet prone to flashbacks walks the edge of sanity as he searches for the cause of his nightmarish visions. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m. TMC Tues. 4 a.m. TMC Fri. 2:10 a.m.

Jarhead (2005) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard. A Marine and his comrades form brotherly bonds while patrolling the Iraqi desert during the Gulf War. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Fri. 7:58 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003) ★★ Ray Wise, Jonathan Breck. A winged creature terrorizes basketball players, coaches and cheerleaders who have become stranded on a highway. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Jenny’s Wedding (2015) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Tom Wilkinson. When Jenny decides to marry a woman, her conventional family must accept who she is or risk losing her forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Tues. 11:05 p.m.

Jessabelle (2014) ★★ Sarah Snook, Mark Webber. A young woman returns to her childhood home to recuperate from a car accident and encounters a long-tormented spirit that refuses to let her escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:25 p.m.

The Jewel of the Nile (1985) ★★ Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner. Mercenary Jack rescues writer Joan in the Middle East, six months after ``Romancing the Stone.’' (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sun. 2:40 a.m.

Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow (2015) Mary Steenburgen, Jay Harrington. The Emmerson family heads to the quaint town of Turkey Hollow to visit Aunt Cly. Tim and Annie quickly grow bored without the Internet, and soon try to track the Howling Hoodoo, an elusive monster the locals dismiss as a legend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 a.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Jingle Around the Clock (2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. La ciudad de Nueva York se convierte en el patio acribillado a balazos de un exasesino mientras él elimina a los gánsteres que destruyeron todo lo que él quería. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. KVEA Wed. 7 p.m.

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Jonah Hex (2010) ★ Josh Brolin, John Malkovich. The Army hires a supernatural gunslinger to hunt down and stop a man who plans to unleash hell on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. TNT Sun. 11 p.m.

Josie and the Pussycats (2001) ★★ Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid. In a plot to take over the world, a music mogul tries to use the band to brainwash America’s youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Sat. 6:20 a.m.

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson. A science professor and his nephew encounter strange creatures and stranger lands as they travel beneath the Earth’s surface. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Thur. 4 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4:01 a.m.

Joy (2015) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro. La historia de Joy, una mujer que construyó un imperio comercial partiendo de la nada. A través de cuatro generaciones, se narra como Joy se convierte en la matriarca de su familia, se enfrenta a la traición y al desamor y pierde la inocencia. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

A Joyous Christmas (2017) Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady. A successful motivational speaker learns the true meaning of Christmas when a stranger rescues her from a near-fatal accident. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 a.m.

Julie & Julia (2009) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Amy Adams. A woman in Queens, N.Y., sets a deadline of one year to prepare all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s famous cookbook, ``Mastering the Art of French Cooking.’' (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:55 p.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:25 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. VH1 Fri. 8 a.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Thur. 2:24 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Thur. 8 a.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:50 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sun. 2:18 a.m.

K

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Kansas City Confidential (1952) ★★★ John Payne, Coleen Gray. An ex-convict is framed for a bank holdup done by a police captain and men wearing masks. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Keeping Up With the Joneses (2016) ★★ Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher. An ordinary suburban couple discover it’s not easy keeping up with their gorgeous and ultra-sophisticated new neighbors, the Joneses, especially when they discover that Mr. and Mrs. Jones are really covert operatives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FXX Sat. 3 p.m.

Kicking & Screaming (2005) ★★ Will Ferrell, Robert Duvall. A vitamin salesman and his overly competitive father go head-to-head as coaches of children’s rival soccer teams. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Fri. 4:05 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Kill Switch (2017) Dan Stevens, Bérénice Marlohe. A military experiment to harness unlimited energy goes horribly awry, leaving a pilot with no choice but to fight through an imploding world to save his family and the planet itself. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:24 p.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Fri. 11:43 p.m.

Killing Them Softly (2012) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Scoot McNairy. After a rival crook hires a pair of bumbling thieves to rob their card game, mobsters hire a reluctant hit man to settle the score. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Bravo Fri. 6 a.m.

King Arthur (2004) ★★ Clive Owen, Keira Knightley. Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table embark on a rescue mission as Saxon hordes prepare to invade. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Sun. 1:25 p.m.

Kingdom Come (2001) ★★ LL Cool J, Jada Pinkett Smith. Members of a dysfunctional family bicker while mourning the loss of their patriarch. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:35 a.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Sun. 5:47 a.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sun. 4:30 p.m. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Kismet (1955) ★★ Howard Keel, Ann Blyth. A roguish poet is given the run of the scheming Wazir’s harem while pretending to help him usurp the young caliph. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Kiss of the Dragon (2001) ★★ Jet Li, Bridget Fonda. A Chinese intelligence officer on assignment in Paris becomes involved in an international conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:40 a.m.

Knock Knock (2015) Keanu Reeves, Ana de Armas. Two nubile, stranded women reveal a sinister agenda after they spend the night with a married architect. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:40 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:25 a.m.

Krampus (2015) ★★ Emjay Anthony, Adam Scott. Members of a dysfunctional family face the wrath of Krampus, an ancient demon from European folklore who punishes naughty children at Christmastime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Fri. 5 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 p.m.

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. E Thur. 2 a.m. E Thur. 7 a.m.

Land of the Lost (2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Sun. 8 a.m. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:10 a.m.

Last Chance for Christmas (2015) Hilarie Burton, Gabriel Hogan. After finding a reindeer to replace the injured Prancer, Santa’s stableman finds himself falling in love with the animal’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10 a.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe. In the 1870s a Westerner is caught in the middle of a battle between Japan’s emperor and the samurai. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Sundance Tues. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Last Seen in Idaho (2018) Hallie Shepherd, Casper Van Dien. A woman awakens from a coma and begins experiencing shocking visions of her own future kidnapping and murder. It’s a race against the clock as she tries to figure out who she can trust and who is trying to kill her. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Last Vermont Christmas (2018) Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening. Megan and her two sisters reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is Megan’s former childhood sweetheart, Nash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3 p.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. Kaulder, el último cazador de brujas del mundo, se enfrenta a la reina de las brujas, a quien él mismo mató y por culpa de la cual sufre la maldición de ser inmortal y ver morir a todas las personas que ama. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. KVEA Fri. 9 p.m. KVEA Sat. Noon

The Late Show (1977) ★★★★ Art Carney, Lily Tomlin. An over-the-hill Los Angeles private eye solves a murder with a wacky woman who has lost her cat. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) ★★★★ Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness. Controversial British officer T.E. Lawrence learns the culture of Arabs and unites their tribes against the Turks. (PG) 3 hrs. 48 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Le Silence de la mer (1949) ★★★ Howard Vernon, Nicole Stéphane. An elderly Frenchman and his niece are forced to give shelter to a Nazi soldier who seemingly loves their country and culture. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Fri. 10 a.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson. A sorority queen enrolls in Harvard to prove to her former boyfriend that she has more than good looks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. VH1 Thur. 5:55 p.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Golf Thur. 12:30 p.m. Golf Thur. 3:30 p.m.

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005) Narrated by Burt Reynolds, Voice of Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. The enchanted snowman brings magical fun to the children of a town. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. AMC Tues. 11 a.m.

The Legend of Hercules (2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiled and sold into slavery because of a forbidden love, Hercules must use his formidable powers to fight his way back to his rightful kingdom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Wed. 9:32 a.m. Syfy Thur. 1:02 a.m.

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) ★★★ Voices of Will Arnett, Michael Cera. Animated. There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Wed. 11 p.m. TBS Sat. 4 p.m. TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell. Animated. An ordinary LEGO figurine, thought to be the key to saving the world, is accompanied by a fellowship of strangers embarking on a quest to vanquish a tyrant bent on a terrible deed. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TOON Thur. 7 p.m. TBS Sat. 2 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Jackie Chan, Dave Franco. Animated. Master Wu, as wise-cracking as he is wise, leads a fierce team of secret ninja warriors to defeat the evil warlord Garmadon and save NINJAGO City. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TBS Sat. Noon

Les Enfants terribles (1950) ★★★ Nicole Stéphane, Edouard Dermithe. Jean Cocteau’s screenplay propels this unusual tale of two sheltered adolescents at odds with the world around them. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

Let’s Go to Prison (2006) ★ Dax Shepard, Will Arnett. After learning that the son of the judge who put him away is in jail, an ex-con gets himself sent back to prison so he can make the man’s life miserable. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Sun. 4:16 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Ovation Thur. 9 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Ovation Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m.

Level 16 (2018) Katie Douglas, Celina Martin. Girls in a prison-like boarding school embark on a desperate search to uncover the awful truth behind their captivity. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 2:15 p.m. TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Liberty: Mother of Exiles (2019) The history of the Statue of Liberty and its meaning to the people of this world. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Mon. 8:40 a.m.

The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice (2008) ★★ Noah Wyle, Bob Newhart. A librarian and a beautiful singer must prevent vampires from taking over the world. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004) ★★ Noah Wyle, Kyle MacLachlan. A caretaker beneath a metropolitan library protects magical artifacts from those who would use them to do evil. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Fri. 11 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) ★★★ Noah Wyle, Gabrielle Anwar. An adventurer and a brilliant archaeologist use a map to search for the fabled mines of King Solomon. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sat. 9 p.m. Ovation Sun. 5 a.m.

Licence to Kill (1989) ★★★ Timothy Dalton, Carey Lowell. James Bond, secret agent 007, brings down a Latin American drug king who uses Stinger missiles. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:35 p.m.

The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus (2000) Robby Benson, Voice of Dixie Carter. Animated. Fairies adopt an orphaned human baby, who grows up to become Jolly Old St. Nicholas. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. AMC Sat. 5:45 a.m.

Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Wed. 8 p.m.

Lilies of the Field (1963) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Lilia Skala. A traveling laborer teaches English to a group of German-speaking nuns while building a chapel for their community. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 10 p.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Mon. 3:10 p.m. HBO Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Little Buck Cheeser (1937) Bernice Hansen. A mouse and his mice friends build a rocket to go to the moon. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sun. 5:20 a.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 1 p.m.

Little Shop of Horrors (1986) ★★★ Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene. A clerk in a Skid Row flower shop feeds people to Audrey II, his talking plant from outer space. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:50 p.m.

Live and Let Die (1973) ★★★ Roger Moore, Yaphet Kotto. Agent 007 charms a tarot reader in Jamaica on the voodoo/heroin trail of Mr. Big. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

The Living Daylights (1987) ★★★ Timothy Dalton, Maryam d’Abo. Secret agent James Bond takes a Czech cellist to her boyfriend, a KGB defector doing business in Afghanistan. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:25 p.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sat. 5 p.m.

The Lone Ranger (2013) ★★ Johnny Depp, Armie Hammer. Fate brings together Native American spirit warrior Tonto and white lawman John Reid to join forces in the never-ending battle against corruption and greed. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Encore Sun. 4:28 a.m.

The Lonely Guy (1984) ★★ Steve Martin, Charles Grodin. A lonely New York bachelor learns that he, his buddy and others like them are a distinct social type. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:30 a.m.

The Longest Ride (2015) ★★ Scott Eastwood, Britt Robertson. As conflicting paths test their bond, a couple find inspiration in the romantic tales of an elderly man whose great love for his wife stood the test of time. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Sun. 9 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Frodo and Sam march toward Mount Doom to destroy the ring, while Gandalf and warriors prepare for a final confrontation with Sauron and his allies. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 20 mins. BBC America Thur. 11:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Gollum guía a Frodo y Sam a Mordor mientras Aragorn y sus compañeros defienden a Rohan del bestial ejército de Saruman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 59 mins. UNIMAS Thur. 4 p.m. KFTR Thur. 8 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m. BBC America Thur. 7:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 4 p.m.

The Losers (2010) ★★ Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana. A mysterious operative joins forces with a group of elite commandos, as they hunt the man who organized a lethal betrayal against them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Tues. 12:33 p.m.

Lost in Translation (2003) ★★★ Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson. In Tokyo to shoot a commercial, a middle-aged actor becomes attracted to a young woman whose husband is a celebrity photographer. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 6:02 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:02 a.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Wed. 12:35 p.m.

Love Actually (2003) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Laura Linney. A prime minister, an office worker, a pop star, a jilted writer, married couples and various others deal with relationships in London. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Love at the Christmas Table (2012) Danica McKellar, Lea Thompson. A man realizes that his best friend since childhood is the woman that he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 a.m.

Love for Christmas (2012) ★★★ Shantel VanSanten, Rob Mayes. Thanks to two golden retrievers and a young girl, a woman and a naval officer fall in love during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m.

Love You Like Christmas (2016) Bonnie Somerville, Brennan Elliott. A high-powered executive reconsiders her priorities when car trouble leads her to Christmas Valley, a town in love with Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4:05 a.m.

El Último Silencio (2007) Luis Fernando Peña, Diana Golden. Un hombre se comporta de forma cruel y brutal para impedir que su hija se case y viva con el hombre que ama. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Lucy (2014) ★★★ Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman. An unwilling drug mule develops superhuman abilities after the synthetic substance leaks into her system. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Wed. 5 p.m. FXX Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Lying and Stealing (2019) Theo James, Emily Ratajkowski. Hoping to leave his criminal lifestyle behind him, a successful art thief teams up with a sexy con woman to pull off the ultimate heist and set himself free. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:55 a.m.

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 5:33 p.m.

Magic Stocking (2015) Bridget Regan, Victor Webster. Lindsey, a widowed single mother, stays closed off to life after losing her husband. When she buys a stocking at a craft fair, her family members begin finding items in it that have importance in their lives. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 a.m.

Magical Christmas Ornaments (2017) Jessica Lowndes, Brendan Penny. Marie finds her Christmas spirit reawakened when her mother begins sending her the family’s Christmas ornaments. As each ornament arrives, it brings a positive change to Marie’s life, including an introduction to the handsome man from next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3:09 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 a.m.

The Magical Christmas Shoes (2019) Erin Karpluk, Damon Runyan. A pair of magical shoes steps into Kayla Hummel’s holiday season, allowing her to rediscover her Christmas spirit and find love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

The Magnificent Seven (1960) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach. A man in black recruits six hired guns to lead Mexican villagers against the gang of an outlaw. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AXS Thur. 6:30 p.m. AXS Thur. 9:15 p.m. AXS Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Magnum Force (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Hal Holbrook. Inspector ``Dirty Harry’’ Callahan links vigilante killings to the San Francisco Police Department. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. REELZ Thur. 11 a.m. REELZ Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Maid to Order (1987) ★★ Ally Sheedy, Beverly D’Angelo. A fairy godmother puts a spoiled Beverly Hills heiress to work for a trendy talent agent and his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Ovation Wed. Noon Ovation Wed. 9 p.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Thur. 5:15 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:58 p.m.

Man Killer (1933) ★★ William Powell, Margaret Lindsay. A down-and-out private eye falls for a woman he has been hired to frame. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. KVCR Tues. 8 p.m.

The Man With the Golden Gun (1974) ★★ Roger Moore, Christopher Lee. Agent 007 heads for the Orient to find a $1 million hit man with a midget sidekick. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:05 p.m.

La Mansión de las Siete Momias (1977) Blue Demon, Superzán. Una joven deberá escapar de siete momias que quieren matarla porque un ancestro suyo rompió un pacto con satanás. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Marty (1955) ★★★★ Ernest Borgnine, Betsy Blair. A lonely, heavy-set Bronx butcher, who lives with his mother, finds his soul mate in a shy schoolteacher. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 p.m.

Marvin’s Room (1996) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio. A Florida leukemia patient needs her sister’s bone marrow, but first they must end a 20-year feud. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:50 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:50 a.m.

Mary Poppins (1964) ★★★★ Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke. Live action/animated. London children have fun with a marvelous nanny and her chimney-sweep friend. (G) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Freeform Fri. 1 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 11:35 p.m.

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994) ★★ Robert De Niro, Kenneth Branagh. Dr. Frankenstein creates a soulless monster from cadavers and tries to hide it from his beloved. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:40 a.m.

The Mask of Dimitrios (1944) ★★★ Sydney Greenstreet, Peter Lorre. A smuggler and a Dutch mystery writer trace the life of a master criminal reported dead. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins. The fabled avenger trains an uncouth protege to drive a Spanish tyrant out of California once and for all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:45 p.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:25 a.m.

Matchmaker Santa (2012) Lacey Chabert, Florence Henderson. Stranded during the holidays, a young baker discovers the magic of Christmas and love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11:03 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m. Freeform Mon. 1:40 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Freedom fighters use extraordinary skills and weaponry to revolt against machines. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. WGN America Thur. 7 a.m. WGN America Thur. 10 a.m.

Max 2: White House Hero (2017) Zane Austin, Carrie Genzel. Max, a military service dog, is assigned to serve on the U.S. president’s Secret Service detail. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Mon. Noon FX Tues. 10 a.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Wed. 2:42 p.m. Starz Wed. 9:37 p.m. Starz Thur. 12:13 p.m.

Me Gustan Todas (1954) Resortes, Rosita Fornés. Un hombre visita Cuba, vive diversas aventuras y consigue empleo como policía. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Wed. 4 a.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FXX Wed. Noon FXX Wed. 3 p.m.

Meet Joe Black (1998) ★★ Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins. Death takes human form, asking a principled widower to guide him in exchange for more time on Earth. (PG-13) 3 hrs. TMC Wed. 8 p.m. TMC Thur. 3:55 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Mon. 10:05 a.m. HBO Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Meg (2018) ★★ Jason Statham, Li Bingbing. A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, a rescue diver must now confront an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:45 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 10:10 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m. FX Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Merry & Bright (2019) Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker. Merry and Bright Candy Cane Company owner Cate meets a man during the busy Christmas season and assumes he is the suitor her mother is trying to set her up with. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10:03 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Kyle Dean Massey, Ashley Newbrough. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1:06 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 a.m.

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (2014) Joel McHale, Robin Williams. Boyd is forced to spend Christmas at his parents’ house and has to hit the road with his eccentric father to get his son’s Christmas gifts before morning. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. CMT Thur. 2 a.m. CMT Thur. Noon

Merry Liddle Christmas (2019) Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot. A successful entrepreneur’s messy family descends on her new dream home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Merry Matrimony (2015) Jessica Lowndes, Christopher Russell. After landing her dream job, a woman must work with her ex-boyfriend to organize a wedding for a fashion magazine. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

Miami Vice (2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida turns personal for detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Mon. 3:47 a.m. Encore Mon. 2:32 p.m.

Michael Clayton (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Tom Wilkinson. A ``fixer’’ at a corporate law firm faces the biggest challenge of his career when a guilt-ridden attorney has a breakdown during a class-action lawsuit. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Wed. 10 p.m.

Midnight Sun (2018) ★ Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger. A teen who lives with a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight finds romance with a young man she’s admired for years. As their relationship starts to blossom, she desperately tries to hide her condition from her unsuspecting new beau. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 9:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sat. 1 a.m.

Miles Ahead (2016) ★★ Don Cheadle, Ewan McGregor. In the 1970s, down-and-out jazz trumpeter Miles Davis tries to recover his new session tape from music producers. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Tues. 7 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Million Dollar Arm (2014) ★★ Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi. In a last-ditch effort to save his career, a sports agent brings a pair of Indian cricket players to the U.S. to train to become pitchers for baseball’s major leagues. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. E Sun. 6 a.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Thur. 3 p.m. FX Thur. 7 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. IFC Sat. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 2:45 a.m.

Miracle Money (1938) John Miljan, Boyd Crawford. Doctors scam patients with a fake cure for cancer. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

A Miracle on Christmas Lake (2016) Siobhan Williams, Rohan Campbell. A teenager heads to the pond where he and his best friend, now deceased, used to play hockey together. He’s shocked to discover a magical, perfectly groomed rink, which only appears at night and in his presence. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 a.m.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) ★★★ Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins. A retail-war lawyer goes to court to prove a department-store Santa Claus is for real. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Freeform Sun. 11 a.m. CMT Thur. 11:30 a.m. CMT Thur. 7 p.m. CMT Fri. 10 a.m. CMT Fri. Noon

The Miracle (1959) ★★ Carroll Baker, Roger Moore. A novice leaves a Spanish convent to follow a 19th-century British soldier she loves. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

Mis Tres Viudas Alegres (1953) Resortes, Silvia Pinal. Las aventuras de tres jóvenes que tenían el mismo ex esposo, quien las deja viudas y ricas, pero hay una condición. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. KWHY Thur. 3 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:55 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Fri. 2 p.m. TBS Sat. 3 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Bravo Fri. 11 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:10 a.m.

The Mistletoe Promise (2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2:09 a.m.

The Mistletoe Secret (2019) Kellie Pickler, Patrick Duffy. Aria hopes being selected for Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas in Midway. Little does she know that Alex Bartlett is the voice behind Sterling Masters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TMC Thur. 3:30 p.m.

The Money Pit (1986) ★★ Tom Hanks, Shelley Long. A New York lawyer and his violinist girlfriend buy a mansion cheap, then find it needs extensive work. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Tues. 6:14 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:41 p.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Tues. 5 p.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Fri. 4 p.m. TBS Fri. 11 p.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon IFC Wed. 10 p.m. IFC Thur. 7 a.m.

Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m. IFC Thur. 5 a.m.

Moonlight and Mistletoe (2008) ★★★ Candace Cameron Bure, Tom Arnold. Nick and his daughter Holly fight a real-estate developer to keep their Christmas theme park open. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11 a.m.

Moonraker (1979) ★★★ Roger Moore, Lois Chiles. Agent 007 meets Hugo Drax, a tycoon out to nerve-gas Earth to make room for his space-bred master race. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:20 a.m.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns. A snowbound stranger brightens the holidays for a retired police officer and his niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 a.m.

Mr. Baseball (1992) ★★ Tom Selleck, Ken Takakura. An aging New York Yankee gets traded to a team in Japan and lets them all know how he feels about it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. MLB Thur. 3 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Paramount Sun. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Mon. 2 a.m.

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014) ★★ Voices of Ty Burrell, Max Charles. Animated. After Sherman and Penny take his time machine for a joyride, Mr. Peabody must come to the rescue before the past, present and future are changed forever. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Wed. 9:30 a.m. FX Thur. 7 a.m.

Mr. 3000 (2004) ★★ Bernie Mac, Angela Bassett. Arrogant and out of shape, a baseball star comes out of retirement after learning he is three hits shy of 3,000. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. MLB Mon. 5 p.m. MLB Thur. 1 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Freeform Sun. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 1 p.m.

Mulholland Falls (1996) ★★ Nick Nolte, Melanie Griffith. An ex-lover’s murder creates problems for the married head of an elite police unit in early ‘50s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:05 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Paramount Thur. 2 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Paramount Thur. 11 a.m.

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984) ★★★ James Coco, Joan Rivers. Kermit and company try to take their variety show to Broadway, while Miss Piggy grows jealous of a friendly waitress. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 a.m.

The Murder of Dr. Harrigan (1936) ★★ Kay Linaker, Ricardo Cortez. Someone kills a doctor planning to use an experimental anesthetic to operate on the founder of the hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016) ★★ Nia Vardalos, John Corbett. The Portokalos clan makes plans for a huge wedding after a shocking family secret comes to light. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. TBS Mon. 1 a.m.

My Christmas Dream (2016) Danica McKellar, David Haydn-Jones. A department store manager sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She asks a recently-fired employee to help her make the display, and as they work together, they start to fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

My Christmas Inn (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Rob Mayes. With the holiday season in full swing, a woman is about to score a big promotion at her ad agency in San Francisco, but her life is unexpectedly turned upside down when she inherits a cozy inn in Alaska from her aunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

My Christmas Prince (2017) Alexis Knapp, Callum Alexander. Samantha, a teacher, returns to her hometown for Christmas, where she is joined by her boyfriend, Alex. When she learns Alex is destined for the throne of Madelvia, she must decide if she loves Alex enough to stop teaching and become a royal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

The Mysterious Doctor (1943) ★★ John Loder, Eleanor Parker. British villagers stop mining World War II tin, because of a headless ghost. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Sat. 5:30 a.m.

N

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Linda Lavin. Modern, smart, and independent, Nancy Drew reluctantly befriends Helen, the local mean girl, and together they investigate the haunting of Twin Elms. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Sat. 10 a.m.

The Nanny (1965) ★★★ Bette Davis, Wendy Craig. A bratty British boy accuses his frumpy nanny of awful things. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sun. 8:11 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:09 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. AMC Mon. 9:15 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Mon. 11 a.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. AMC Mon. 3 p.m.

National Velvet (1944) ★★★★ Mickey Rooney, Elizabeth Taylor. An English girl’s dream of racing her horse in the Grand National thunders to reality with the help of a former jockey. (G) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Never Say Never Again (1983) ★★★ Sean Connery, Klaus Maria Brandauer. Aging agent 007 seeks hijacked warheads and finds SPECTRE’s Largo and Fatima Blush. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:40 a.m.

The Newton Boys (1998) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Skeet Ulrich. Seeking an escape from poverty, sibling Texas farmers gain notoriety as daring 1920s bank robbers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 9 p.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Sun. 2 p.m. Paramount Fri. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

Night and Day (1946) ★★ Cary Grant, Alexis Smith. Ivy League songwriter Cole Porter joins World War I, marries a rich British nurse and returns to Broadway. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FX Sat. 8 a.m.

Night Nurse (1931) ★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Ben Lyon. A nurse asks a bootlegger for help after uncovering her employer’s plot to kill her own children for their trust fund. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Tues. 4:05 p.m.

Night Shift (1982) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Michael Keaton. Two nighttime morgue attendants become ``love brokers’’ for prostitutes who have lost their pimp. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:15 a.m.

Night Train to Munich (1940) ★★★ Margaret Lockwood, Rex Harrison. The daughter of a European scientist escapes from her Nazi captors to locate her father, who is hiding out in London. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Nine Months (1995) ★★ Hugh Grant, Julianne Moore. His girlfriend’s pregnancy sends a San Francisco child psychologist into panic. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Mon. 5:05 a.m. HBO Wed. 10:15 a.m.

No Time Like Christmas (2019) Rachel McLaren, Jim O’Heir. A woman and her first love plan a Christmas Eve show in hopes of saving the local theater. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Nocturnal Animals (2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal. A writer asks his ex-wife to read a manuscript of his new novel, a troubling story about a family man whose life takes a dark turn. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

North Dallas Forty (1979) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Mac Davis. The fast life begins to take its toll on two fun-loving but aging football players. Based on Peter Gent’s novel. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 6:05 p.m.

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 p.m.

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1:06 a.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Tues. 9:30 a.m.

The Nurse’s Secret (1941) ★★ Lee Patrick, Regis Toomey. An apparent suicide by a rich woman leads her nurse and a policeman to an insurance scam. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Mon. 12:45 p.m.

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Oblivion (2013) ★★ Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman. Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman rescues a woman from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TNT Wed. 1:15 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. WGN America Thur. 1 p.m. WGN America Fri. 10 a.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. WGN America Thur. 6 p.m. WGN America Fri. 3 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. WGN America Thur. 3:30 p.m. WGN America Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Octopussy (1983) ★★★ Roger Moore, Maud Adams. Agent 007 links a fake Faberge egg to smugglers in league with a mad Soviet general. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:55 a.m.

Oculus (2013) ★★ Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites. Adult siblings make plans to destroy an antique mirror and the malevolent force within it that caused the deaths of their parents. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Fri. 11 a.m. Syfy Sat. 2 a.m.

Odd Squad: The Movie (2016) Dalila Bela, Anna Cathcart. The Odd Squad springs into action when a rival group called Weird Team starts to cover up problems instead of solving them. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. KVCR Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 3 p.m.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) ★★★ George Lazenby, Diana Rigg. Agent 007 proposes to a contessa and foils SPECTRE chief Blofeld’s agricultural plot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:30 p.m.

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (2015) Robin Dunne, Brooke Nevin. Maggie is thrilled when Mitch, her long time crush, moves back to town. When she learns Mitch’s love for Christmas has drastically changed, she tries to bring his holiday spirit back by showing him the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1:06 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 p.m.

Once Upon a Holiday (2015) Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell. When a royal princess runs away from her official obligations and duties to see how normal people live, she starts to fall in love with a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 a.m.

One Fine Christmas (2019) Marla Gibbs, Vanessa Williams. A group of neighbors struggles to find time for their families during the holiday season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Wed. 10 p.m. OWN Thur. 2 a.m. OWN Thur. 8 p.m. OWN Fri. Noon

One Starry Christmas (2014) Sarah Carter, Damon Runyan. Sparks fly between a woman and her bus companion after her boyfriend leaves her alone during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 p.m.

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FXX Tues. 3 p.m. FXX Wed. Noon

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006) Susan May Pratt, Richard Speight Jr. Seis amigos de la infancia se reúnen para participar en un crucero tropical a bordo de un lujoso yate. Lo que empieza como una divertida fiesta se convierte en una pesadilla en la que cada uno luchará por su propia supervivencia. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

Operation Christmas (2016) Tricia Helfer, Marc Blucas. A single mother is determined not to let her boyfriend’s deployment ruin her Christmas. She and her children decide to give back to other struggling military families on base. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1 p.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:05 a.m.

The Operative (2019) Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman. Mossad recruits a woman to become an agent and sends her to Tehran on an undercover mission. When her missions become more dangerous, she decides to quit, forcing her boss to find her before she becomes a threat to Israel. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Our Christmas Love Song (2019) Alicia Witt, Brendan Hines. When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3:09 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11:03 p.m.

Our Family Wedding (2010) ★ America Ferrera, Forest Whitaker. Insults fly and tension runs high when two highly competitive men wreak havoc with their children’s wedding plans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Audience Sat. 9 a.m. Audience Sat. Noon

Out of the Furnace (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Woody Harrelson. Un trabajador del acero toma un asunto en sus propias manos cuando su hermano se involucra con uno de los sindicatos del crimen más rudos del noreste y luego desaparece. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1 a.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Thur. 8 a.m. VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m.

P

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:05 p.m.

The Pacifier (2005) ★★ Vin Diesel, Lauren Graham. A Navy SEAL faces the ultimate test when he must care for five children and protect them from their father’s enemies. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 9 a.m.

Paddington (2014) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins. Live action/animated. A lost Peruvian bear finds shelter with a kind British family, but a museum taxidermist has designs on his rare hide. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m.

Painless (2017) Joey Klein, Evalena Marie. Born with a rare condition that leaves him alienated and unable to feel physical pain, a man becomes obsessed with finding a cure. A need for normalcy leads him down a dark path, and he must decide if finding a cure is worth paying the price for it. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Pandorum (2009) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Ben Foster. Two astronauts discover a terrifying reality after awaking disoriented, aboard a seemingly abandoned spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Paper Heart (2009) ★★ Charlyne Yi, Michael Cera. Newlyweds, longtime couples, a romance novelist, a divorce lawyer and a psychic are among the people with whom actress Charlyne Yi discusses the meaning of true love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Sat. 3:16 a.m.

Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston (2018) Sven Ruygrok. The life and suspicious death of boxer Sonny Liston. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Paris Playboys (1954) ★★ Bowery Boys, Veola Vonn. A man is sent to Paris to pose as a scientist and uncover those attempting to steal a secret formula. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 7:15 a.m.

Paris, Texas (1984) ★★★ Harry Dean Stanton, Nastassja Kinski. A lost man surfaces, reunites with his brother and son, and finds his wife working in a peep show. (R) 2 hrs. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 a.m.

A Passage to India (1984) ★★★ Judy Davis, Peggy Ashcroft. Adela Quested and Mrs. Moore tour 1920s India with a native doctor. (PG) 2 hrs. 43 mins. Ovation Tues. Noon

The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928) ★★★ Renee Falconetti, Eugene Silvain. Silent. A French peasant girl opposing occupying British forces is tried for heresy and witchcraft, and burned at the stake. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

The Patient in Room 18 (1938) ★★ Patric Knowles, Eric Stanley. A nervous sleuth solves a hospital case despite his butler and nurse. (NR) 58 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m. Showtime Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6 a.m.

Payment on Demand (1951) ★★★ Bette Davis, Barry Sullivan. Only a cash settlement will satisfy a socialite whose lawyer husband wants a divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Peeples (2013) ★★ Craig Robinson, Kerry Washington. A man’s plan to propose to his girlfriend goes hilariously awry when he becomes entangled in a web of white lies and comic dysfunction with her upper-crust family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. POP Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 2:15 p.m.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. After learning he is the son of Poseidon, a youth must prevent a war among the gods and rescue his mother from Hades, king of the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. To find the magic Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood, demigod Percy and his friends undertake a dangerous odyssey into the area known to humans as the Bermuda Triangle. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:40 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1:42 a.m.

A Perfect Christmas (2016) Susie Abromeit, Dillon Casey. Newlyweds Steve and Cynthia have a few secrets to keep as their families come for the holidays: he’s just been laid off, and she’s pregnant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2:09 a.m.

Pete & Cleo (2010) Beau Benally, Ernest Tsosie III. Two brothers reconnect and pester each other over the directions they’ve chosen in life. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KVCR Wed. 9:35 p.m.

The Phantom Tollbooth (1969) ★★★ Voices of Butch Patrick, Mel Blanc. A bored schoolboy drives a toy car into a cartoon land, the Kingdom of Wisdom. Animated/live action. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Phone Booth (2002) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kiefer Sutherland. A sniper traps a New York publicist in a phone booth and threatens to kill him if he hangs up. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Wed. 1:39 a.m. Starz Fri. 2:42 a.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Herbert Lom. Inspector Clouseau is on the trail of his ex-boss, who is out to destroy the world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

The Pink Panther (1963) ★★★ Peter Sellers, David Niven. Clumsy Inspector Jacques Clouseau chases a jewel thief and his nephew. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 7:55 a.m.

Piranha (1978) ★★ Bradford Dillman, Heather Menzies. Two people unwittingly free a mad military scientist’s mutant fish near a summer camp and resort lake. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:10 a.m.

The Pirates of Somalia (2017) Evan Peters, Al Pacino. In 2008, rookie Canadian journalist Jay Bahadur’s impulsive plan to embed himself among the pirates of Somalia provides the first close-up look at who these men are, how they live, and the forces that drive them. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Wed. 11 a.m. TMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) ★★ Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz. Capt. Jack Sparrow encounters a woman from his past, who forces him to go aboard Blackbeard’s ship on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Freeform Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Comedy Central Thur. 2 p.m.

Pleasantville (1998) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels. A shy suburban teen and his sister are transported into the black-and-white world of a 1950s TV sitcom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Fri. 9:19 a.m.

Pocketful of Miracles (1961) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Bette Davis. Runyonesque Dave the Dude turns Apple Annie into a Manhattan dowager in director Frank Capra’s remake of his 1933 ``Lady for a Day.’' (NR) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Poinsettias for Christmas (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, John Schneider. A woman returns home to help her father save the family poinsettia farm. As she searches for a way to deliver the plants in time for the town’s annual parade, she finds herself falling in love with a local botanist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Michael Jeter. Animated. The conductor of a train to the North Pole guides a boy who questions the existence of Santa Claus. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Fri. 7 p.m. AMC Fri. 9 p.m.

Post Grad (2009) ★★ Alexis Bledel, Zach Gilford. An optimistic graduate gets a rude awakening when she fails to find a job and must move back in with her eccentric family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Audience Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Prancer (1989) ★★ Sam Elliott, Rebecca Harrell. A widower’s daughter finds a wounded reindeer that she is sure must be from Santa’s sleigh. (G) 1 hr. 43 mins. AMC Fri. 3 a.m. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBC America Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Prestige (2006) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale. After an illusion goes tragically wrong, two 19th-century magicians engage in a bitter and potentially deadly rivalry. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:28 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 7 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Bravo Sat. 7:12 p.m. Bravo Sat. 9:48 p.m. E Tues. 6 p.m. E Tues. 8:45 p.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

Primal Fear (1996) ★★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 p.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Thur. 10:15 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:37 p.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m. IFC Fri. 8:45 a.m.

A Princess for Christmas (2011) ★★ Katie McGrath, Roger Moore. A woman escorts her niece and nephew to spend the holidays with their grandfather, an English duke. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 a.m.

Princess O’Rourke (1943) ★★★ Olivia de Havilland, Robert Cummings. A down-to-earth pilot charms a European princess on vacation in the United States. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Wed. 2 a.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:40 p.m. Showtime Thur. 6 p.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Thur. 4:26 p.m.

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christian Bale. Depression-era outlaw John Dillinger becomes the fledgling FBI’s most-wanted criminal and a folk hero to much of America’s downtrodden public. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Bravo Fri. 7:56 a.m.

The Pyramid (1976) Michael Ashe. A young TV news reporter goes on a personal search for truth and beauty in the media. (NR) 2 hrs. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Q

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Q Ball (2019) The inmates on the San Quentin Warriors basketball team search for redemption from their troubled pasts. In a place where freedom is taken away, the game provides a path forward. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. FS1 Sun. 1 p.m.

Quaint Quebec (1936) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. The architecture, monuments, and tourist sites of Quebec. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:20 a.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Radio (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Ed Harris. A high-school football coach becomes a mentor to a mentally impaired young man in 1970s South Carolina. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Ovation Sun. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Radio Christmas (2019) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Tim Reid. When her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs during the holidays, DJ Kara Porter is forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) ★★★★ Harrison Ford, Karen Allen. Globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones races the Nazis for possession of a legendary religious artifact. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Fri. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Wed. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Rambo III (1988) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. Loner Rambo leaves a Buddhist monastery to free his Green Beret mentor from Soviets in Afghanistan. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna. A former Green Beret goes on a reconnaissance mission to spring MIAs from a Viet Cong prison. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Rapid Fire (1992) ★★ Brandon Lee, Powers Boothe. A pacifist college student who knows kung fu becomes a Chicago policeman’s pawn in a heroin war. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:55 a.m.

Ratchet & Clank (2016) ★★ Voices of Paul Giamatti, John Goodman. Animada. Ratchet, un joven mecánico, y Clanck, un robot con alma y muy inteligente, intentan impedir que el malvado alienígena Drek lleve a cabo su plan de destruir por completo el planeta Tenemule. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. KVEA Fri. 1 p.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Encore Sun. 2:52 p.m.

Raza de Víboras (1978) Valentín Trujillo, Rebeca Silva. Dos primos han sido rivales en todo desde siempre y para colmo se enamoran de la misma mujer. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Re-Animator (1985) ★★★ Jeffrey Combs, Bruce Abbott. A medical student brings his headless professor back from the dead with a special serum. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TMC Sat. 10:45 p.m. TMC Sun. 2 a.m.

Ready for War (2019) Thousands of immigrants volunteer to serve in the U.S. military -- but then find themselves deported once their tours of duty are over. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:20 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sun. 11 a.m.

Red Planet (2000) ★ Val Kilmer, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Earth dies, a team of American astronauts tries to colonize Mars to save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:15 a.m.

Redemption (2013) ★★ Jason Statham, Agata Buzek. A troubled war veteran assumes a new identity and becomes a vigilante in a bid to atone for his sins. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Audience Tues. 7 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

Remittance (2018) Maritte Lee Go, Sean Michael Smith. A Filipino maid takes a job in Singapore to support her family back home. (NR) 10 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:45 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 5:15 a.m.

The Replacements (2000) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman. A football coach and his team’s owner recruit a ragtag band of has-beens and wannabes after failed negotiations lead to a strike. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TRU Sat. 8 p.m.

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) ★ Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter. Joined by an old friend, Alice and her companions head to a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles but find it overrun with the walking dead. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:25 p.m. Syfy Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Tues. 8:29 a.m.

The Return of the Pink Panther (1975) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Christopher Plummer. Bungling Inspector Clouseau once again seeks the Pink Panther diamond and maddens his boss. (G) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

Return to Christmas Creek (2018) Tori Anderson, Byron Abalos. After being told her new holiday app lacked Christmas spirit, a young CEO returns to her hometown to rediscover the meaning of the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 a.m.

Reunited at Christmas (2018) Beverley Breuer, Candus Churchill. As a child, Samantha spent every Christmas at her beloved Nana’s house building the traditions of fun and joy with her family. Sam is facing the first Christmas without Nana and still struggling to find the Christmas spirit when she gets a surprise. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

The Revenant (2015) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy. El trampero Hugh Glass intenta vengarse de sus compañeros, quienes lo abandonaron herido en el bosque después de que lo atacó un oso, pensando que moriría. Sin embargo, el rencor lo empuja a sobrevivir a todas las adversidades. (R) 2 hrs. 36 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8 p.m. FXX Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978) ★★ Peter Sellers, Herbert Lom. Inspector Clouseau tracks a French drug kingpin with the help of disguises and his quarry’s ex-mistress. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

El rey de México (1955) Adalberto Martínez, Silvia Derbez. Un estibador del mercado de la Ciudad de México recibe una oferta inusual. Un periodista le propone ser el ‘Rey de México’ por unos días. ¿Qué hay detrás de esta propuesta? (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Riddick (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Karl Urban. Left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, wanted criminal Riddick must confront two teams of mercenaries, one of whom is led by a man from his past. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FX Mon. 3 p.m. FX Tues. 1 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson. A journalist investigates the mystery behind a bizarre videotape that brings death after seven days to all who view it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:05 p.m.

Rings (2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animada. Blu, Jewel y sus tres niños dejan la comodidad de la ciudad y viajan a la selva del Amazonas para aprender a vivir como aves salvajes. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

The Rise and Fall of El Chapo (2016) La historia de cómo Joaquín, ``El Chapo’’ Guzmán, se convirtió en el jefe de un cártel de tráfico de drogas que facturaba miles de millones de dólares. (NR) 2 hrs. KVEA Sat. 4 p.m.

Rise of the Guardians (2012) ★★ Voices of Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin. Animada. Una oscura amenaza pretende robarles a los niños sus esperanzas y sus sueños: es el perverso Sombra, que quiere conquistar el mundo sembrando el miedo. Los guardianes solicitan ayuda al reticente Jack Escarcha para enfrentarse a Sombra. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. UNIMAS Thur. 2 p.m. KFTR Thur. 6 p.m. Freeform Sun. 4:40 p.m. Freeform Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Paramount Sat. 4:05 p.m. Paramount Sat. 7:05 p.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sun. 9:45 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11 a.m.

Roman Holiday (1953) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn. A young princess, tired of her constraints, runs off with a U.S. newsman in Rome. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Robert Pine, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 p.m.

Room for One More (1952) ★★★ Cary Grant, Betsy Drake. The easygoing parents of three children take in one troubled teen, then another one. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Thur. 11 p.m.

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10:03 p.m.

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1980) ★★ Voices of Red Buttons, Ethel Merman. Animated. Santa must save the day when Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman encounter an evil wizard. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sat. Noon AMC Sun. 2 a.m.

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Tues. 3:17 p.m. Encore Wed. 11:24 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Thur. 1 a.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TRU Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Thur. 3 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Wed. 1 p.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:30 p.m.

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Syfy Thur. 8:40 a.m. Syfy Thur. 11:12 p.m.

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. MLB Thur. 5 p.m. CMT Fri. 10 p.m. CMT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985) ★★ Dudley Moore, David Huddleston. Santa and an elf foil a New York toy manufacturer’s scheme to get rich off Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Thur. 9 a.m. CMT Thur. 2:15 p.m.

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) ★ Tim Allen, Martin Short. Scott Calvin, aka Santa, contends with visiting in-laws and a scheme by mischievous Jack Frost to freeze him out of Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell. Scott Calvin’s world turns upside down when he’s dealt a double whammy of bad news: Not only has his son, Charlie, landed on this year’s naughty list, but Scott has to marry by Christmas Eve, or he will stop being Santa Claus forever. (G) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:50 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold. An adman takes over for the bearded, big-bellied fellow after a rooftop mishap on Christmas Eve. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Santa’s Boots (2018) Megan Hilty, Noah Mills. Holly returns home for Christmas and is put to work as Santa’s elf at her family’s store, where she meets Nick, and falls in love. When Nick disappears days before Christmas, Holly searches for him with her only clue, his misplaced black boot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. Noon

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:05 p.m.

The Scapegoat (1959) ★★★ Alec Guinness, Bette Davis. An Englishman doubles for a decadent French count who has an Italian mistress and a mother on morphine. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Tues. 4:50 p.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Sat. 8:30 a.m. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Mon. 1:29 p.m. Starz Mon. 10:42 p.m. Starz Fri. 2:47 p.m. Starz Fri. 9:57 p.m.

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) ★★★ Joe Mantegna, Max Pomeranc. A boy and his parents must decide what to do about his newly discovered aptitude for world-class chess. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. KCOP Sat. 1 p.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:15 p.m. Showtime Wed. 9:40 p.m. Showtime Sat. Noon Showtime Sat. 8 p.m.

Secondhand Lions (2003) ★★★ Michael Caine, Robert Duvall. In the 1960s, an urban teen stays with his rural great-uncles and listens to their fantastic tales. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Wed. 7:54 a.m.

The Secret Garden (1949) ★★★ Margaret O’Brien, Herbert Marshall. An English orphan finds the key to her bitter uncle’s magic garden, seen in color. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 5:30 a.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Thur. 1 p.m. FX Thur. 11 p.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 p.m.

Se7en (1995) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman. A meticulous detective and the young officer about to replace the veteran probe serial murders based on the seven deadly sins. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Syfy Sat. 6 p.m.

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Thur. 12:40 p.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Zac Efron, Leslie Mann. A 37-year-old gets the chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he is miraculously transformed into a teenager. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. CMT Sun. 4 p.m. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Seventh Son (2014) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore. A supernatural champion has little time to train a new apprentice for a battle against a malevolent and vengeful witch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2 a.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins. E Fri. 3:30 a.m. E Fri. 6 a.m. E Fri. 8 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. TNT Thur. Noon

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sun. 1:21 a.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Sun. 2 p.m. CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:40 a.m.

Sherlock, Jr. (1924) ★★★ Buster Keaton, Kathryn McGuire. Silent. After a day of playing amateur sleuth, a movie projectionist ``projects’’ himself into a film to solve a case. (NR) 48 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (2018) Candace Cameron Bure, Luke MacFarlane. Noelle, a holiday hater, becomes locked in a department store on Christmas Eve. There, she meets a woman who identifies herself as Noelle’s guardian angel and introduces Noelle to several ghosts of Christmases past, present and future. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 10:03 p.m.

Shot in the Dark (2017) Three blind photographers detail their creative process as they create extraordinary images. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. FS1 Tues. 3:30 p.m.

A Shot in the Dark (1964) ★★★ Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer. Clumsy Inspector Clouseau visits a nudist camp to prove a French maid innocent of murder. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Showgirls (1995) ★ Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan. A dancer becomes understudy in a Las Vegas show, sleeps with the boss and pushes the star down a flight of stairs. (NC-17) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Encore Thur. 11:43 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Fri. 9 p.m. Freeform Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Wed. 6 a.m.

Shrek the Third (2007) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. Shrek and friends set out to find Fiona’s slacker cousin, Artie, and bring him back to rule the land of Far, Far Away. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Sun. 3 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A green ogre, his new wife and a donkey find adventure while visiting his in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TBS Sun. 5 p.m. TBS Sat. 6 p.m. TBS Sun. Noon

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sun. 6:15 a.m. HBO Fri. 6:45 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m. Sundance Sat. 2 a.m.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence. An unexpected bond begins to form between a man trying to rebuild his life and a young woman promising to help him reunite with his estranged wife. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Bravo Sat. 4:36 p.m. Bravo Sun. 12:25 p.m.

A Simple Plan (1998) ★★★ Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton. A Minnesotan, his dimwitted brother and his brother’s redneck friend find and decide to keep $4 million. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:10 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m. FXX Fri. 12:14 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Single Moms Club (2014) ★★ Nia Long, Amy Smart. Brought together by their children’s potential expulsion from school, diverse single mothers form a support group to help one another overcome life’s challenges. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6:30 p.m. BET Thur. 1:30 p.m. BET Fri. Noon

Sinvergüenza, pero honrado (1985) Vicente Fernández, Blanca Guerra. Un hombre vividor desea rehacer su vida al lado de una joven, pero los padres de ella se oponen debido a su mala fama. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. GALA Sat. 3 p.m.

Sitting Pretty (1948) ★★★ Robert Young, Clifton Webb. Suburban parents of three bratty boys find a new baby sitter: know-it-all Mr. Belvedere. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Thur. 6:25 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:58 a.m.

Ski Patrol (1990) ★ Roger Rose, Corby Timbrook. A land-grabbing developer sends a ski bum and his buddies to discredit a resort’s ski patrol. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Sun. 11:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 3 p.m. TMC Fri. 6 a.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:25 p.m.

Sleigh Bells Ring (2016) Erin Cahill, David Alpay. A busy single mother begins organizing her city’s Christmas parade. While prop hunting, she finds a beautiful sleigh that seems to have a mind of its own, and it begins nudging her back to an old flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Ryan McDonell. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3:09 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983) ★ Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, the trucker’s girlfriend and a huge fake shark from Florida to Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Tues. 7:47 a.m. Encore Wed. 4:51 a.m.

Snatched (2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Snow Bride (2013) Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi. A tabloid reporter races to find juicy gossip on a prominent political family. She ends up spending the week before Christmas with the family and falls for one of their sons. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Snowed Inn Christmas (2017) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker. Jenna and Kevin volunteer for a special assignment at Christmas. After they become stranded by a snowstorm in Santa Claus, Ind., they are drawn together when they join the fight to save the historic town inn. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m.

Solace (2015) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Colin Farrell. A psychic and a federal agent hunt a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Sun. 2:10 a.m.

Somewhere in Time (1980) ★★ Christopher Reeve, Jane Seymour. A playwright uses self-hypnosis to find the actress whose vintage portrait hangs in a grand hotel. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Spartacus (1960) ★★★★ Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier. A gladiator slave leads a revolt in decadent Rome and attempts to lead his followers to freedom. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 16 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

The Spirit of Christmas (2015) Jen Lilley, Thomas Beaudoin. A young lawyer finds romance with a spirit that takes the form of a human 12 days before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Spy (2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. When her partner falls off the grid and another top agent is compromised, a desk-bound CIA analyst volunteers to go deep under cover as the world’s newest and unlikeliest secret weapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Fri. 12:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Spy Game (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, Brad Pitt. A CIA agent tries to rescue his one-time protege who awaits execution in a Chinese prison. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:35 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 10 p.m.

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) ★★★ Roger Moore, Barbara Bach. Agent 007 and a Russian beauty foil a madman in a submarine, who is out to nuke the world. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Staging Christmas (2019) Soleil Moon Frye, George Stults. Lori is intrigued when a wealthy widower named Everett asks her to stage his home for the holidays to cheer up his daughter, Maddie. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Stake Land II (2016) Connor Paolo, Nick Damici. A revitalized Brotherhood sacks New Eden, forcing Martin out into badlands on his own. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Wed. 3:50 a.m.

Stand Up Guys (2012) ★★ Al Pacino, Christopher Walken. A geriatric gangster’s release from prison leads to a reunion with his two partners in crime, one of whom has orders to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:50 a.m.

A Star for Christmas (2012) Briana Evigan, Travis Van Winkle. A recent breakup throws a baker’s life into chaos, and her co-workers leave her to cope alone during the holidays. Things start looking up when a handsome but troubled actor comes into the store, and the two quickly fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Tues. 9:45 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. A renegade Vulcan makes Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise go to a planet at the center of the galaxy. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Fri. 2 a.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Tues. 7:15 a.m.

The Star (1952) ★★★ Bette Davis, Sterling Hayden. Broke and picked up for drunken driving, an Oscar winner starts over with a boatbuilder who loves her. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:15 a.m.

State of Play (2009) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck. An investigative journalist stumbles into a cover-up of gigantic proportions as he and his partner probe the murder of a beloved congressman’s mistress. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Mon. 12:23 p.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 9:14 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. POP Tues. 10 p.m. POP Wed. 7 a.m. POP Sat. 1:30 a.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:40 p.m.

Steven Universe: The Movie (2019) Voices of Zach Callison, Deedee Magno. Animated. Steven thinks he is done defending the Earth until a new threat arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TOON Wed. 7 p.m. TOON Sat. 7 p.m.

Stray (2019) Christine Woods, Karen Fukuhara. A detective teams up with an orphaned teen to battle a supernatural force that threatens the city. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TNT Sun. 5:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Sullivan’s Travels (1941) ★★★★ Joel McCrea, Veronica Lake. A Hollywood director’s desire to produce a film about real people and human suffering leads him on an odyssey as a hobo. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Sat. 1:50 a.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Former Vermont Highway Patrol officers Thorny, Farva, Rabbit, Foster and Mac get a shot at redemption in Canada. Their unconventional methods soon get put to the test when they encounter a smarmy mayor, mischievous Mounties and a smuggling ring. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:30 p.m.

A Sweet Christmas Romance (2019) Adelaide Kane, Greyston Holt. When a food stylist returns home for Christmas, she learns that the elderly owner of her favorite childhood bakery is retiring and has started a contest to give the bakery away to whoever can re-create her famous 12 Days of Christmas recipes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Sun. 10:30 a.m. TBS Mon. 3 a.m. TBS Fri. 6:15 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4:05 a.m.

Swimfan (2002) ★ Jesse Bradford, Erika Christensen. A new student at a high school obsesses over a swimming champion who does not return her advances. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Audience Wed. 1:30 p.m. Audience Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Swing Away (2016) Shannon Elizabeth, John O’Hurley. Following a suspension, a professional golfer travels to her grandparents’ village in Greece to escape the harsh spotlight of the sports world. She meets and mentors a 10-year-old girl who is determined to become the next golf sensation. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Tues. 4:45 p.m.

T

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Tabloid (2010) ★★★ Joyce McKinney, Troy Williams. Live action/animated. In the 1970s, former Miss Wyoming Joyce McKinney becomes obsessed with a Mormon acquaintance and flies to England to abduct him after he goes there for missionary work. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Tues. 6 a.m.

The Tailor of Panama (2001) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Geoffrey Rush. In Panama an unprincipled spy enlists a tailor to gather information about the canal for the British government, but the details soon become lies. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AXS Mon. 6:30 p.m. AXS Mon. 9 p.m. AXS Tues. 2:40 p.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Sun. 11 a.m. FX Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 5:10 p.m. Comedy Central Mon. 12:05 p.m. MTV Wed. 11 a.m. MTV Thur. 2:31 a.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. MTV Wed. 1:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 10:01 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi. Animated. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, Rapunzel strikes a deal with a charming thief to spring her from her prison tower. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Wed. 6:18 a.m.

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m. FXX Fri. 10 a.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 (1986) ★★ Dennis Hopper, Caroline Williams. A retired Texas Ranger pursues a killer named Leatherface and his family of chainsaw-wielding cannibals. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) ★ Jordana Brewster, Andrew Bryniarski. A young woman tries to save her friends from the clutches of young Leatherface and his murderous clan. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Tues. 1:46 a.m. Syfy Tues. 6:30 a.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) ★★ Jessica Biel, Jonathan Tucker. In 1973, teenagers taking a road trip wander into a farmhouse belonging to a family of cannibals. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Sat. 11:04 p.m.

That Thing You Do! (1996) ★★★ Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler. A small-time rock band rides a big wave of success with the help of a savvy record-executive and a catchy single. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:25 a.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:05 p.m.

The Thing From Another World (1951) ★★★ Margaret Sheridan, Kenneth Tobey. Arctic soldiers and scientists find an alien aircraft containing a frozen creature that wakes and feeds on human blood. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. VH1 Sun. 6 p.m. VH1 Mon. 2 p.m.

Thirteen Days (2000) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood. President John F. Kennedy and members of his staff react to news of a Soviet missile buildup in Cuba. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. HBO Tues. 3:55 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. POP Fri. 2 a.m. POP Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Three Colors: Blue (1993) ★★★ Juliette Binoche, Benoît Régent. A Frenchwoman tries to withdraw from life after her daughter and composer husband die in a car crash. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Three Identical Strangers (2018) ★★★ Identical triplets become separated at birth and adopted by three different families. Years later, their amazing reunion becomes a global sensation but also unearths an unimaginable secret that has radical repercussions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. CNN Sat. 5 p.m.

Three to Tango (1999) ★ Matthew Perry, Neve Campbell. A wealthy businessman and his mistress believe the architect looking out for her is gay. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Throwback Holiday (2018) Jennifer Freeman, Robert Ri’chard. After making a wish upon a star, an unhappy woman awakens to find herself a high school senior again with the ability to change everything. (NR) 2 hrs. BET Sat. 6 p.m.

Thunderball (1965) ★★★ Sean Connery, Claudine Auger. Agent 007 scuba dives after SPECTRE’s Largo hijacks nuclear bombs with a hydrofoil yacht. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Time Bandits (1981) ★★★ John Cleese, Sean Connery. Six diminutive thieves whisk away a British schoolboy on an adventure-filled trip through time. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:24 p.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson. A Southern lawyer and his legal assistant defend a black man for killing his young daughter’s white attackers. (R) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Showtime Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Tin Cup (1996) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Rene Russo. A curvy customer and a smarmy golf-pro pal motivate a down-and-out Texas driving-range owner to try for the U.S. Open. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Golf Thur. 6 p.m. Golf Fri. 3:30 p.m. Golf Sat. 6 p.m.

‘Tis the Season for Love (2015) Sarah Lancaster, Brendan Penny. An out-of-work actress finds romance after returning to her quaint hometown during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. VH1 Thur. 10:30 a.m. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992) ★★ Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen. Two goofy crooks kidnap twin little girls who have left home to get out of their mother’s hair. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Tues. 12:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 a.m.

Tom Thumb (1958) ★★★ Russ Tamblyn, Alan Young. A forest queen rewards a woodcutter and his wife with a son just shy of six inches high. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:45 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Fri. 1:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:15 a.m.

Tommy’s Honour (2016) ★★ Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world’s first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Golf Wed. 8 a.m. Golf Wed. 3:30 p.m. Golf Fri. 6 p.m. Golf Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Jonathan Pryce. James Bond and female agent Wai Lin pursue a megalomaniacal tycoon trying to start World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Sat. 6:30 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

A Touch of Sugar (2019) Narrated by Viola Davis. More than 30 million Americans have diabetes, and 90 to 95 percent have type 2 diabetes. Filmmaker Ani Simon-Kennedy dives into the epidemic that affects every community -- told through the people united in their struggle with the disease. (NR) 31 mins. FYI Mon. 8:30 a.m.

The Town Christmas Forgot (2010) ★★★ Lauren Holly, Rick Roberts. A stranded family helps residents of a small town organize a Christmas pageant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 a.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 12:05 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Sat. 7:58 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Thur. 12:30 p.m. Comedy Central Thur. 4:05 p.m.

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she’s profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. Noon

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Paramount Thur. 5 p.m. Paramount Thur. 8:30 p.m.

The Transporter Refueled (2015) ★★ Ed Skrein, Ray Stevenson. Anna, una atractiva y enigmática mujer, secuestra al padre de Frank Martin mientras este le hacía una visita en el sur de Francia. Su objetivo es obligarlo a que la ayude a destruir una organización rusa que se dedica al tráfico de personas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Mon. 7 p.m.

Trolls (2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Fri. 1 a.m. FX Fri. 6 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sun. 6:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 1:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 9:45 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:35 a.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Washington wife discovers her computer-salesman husband is a spy out to stop nuclear terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Tully (2018) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis. Hesitant at first, a mother of three welcomes a nighttime nanny named Tully into her home to help take care of her newborn daughter. She soon learns to appreciate all that Tully does -- forming a special bond with her new, lifesaving friend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 11:50 a.m.

Turkey Drop (2019) Cheryl Hines, Olivia Holt. When a college girl returns home for Thanksgiving break, she suspects she is about to get dumped by her high school sweetheart. (NR) Freeform Wed. 7:30 a.m. Freeform Thur. 11 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue (2012) Sean Patrick Flanery, D.B. Sweeney. During the holidays, a woman organizes a fundraiser to save an orphanage for puppies. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Thur. 12:06 p.m.

The Twelve Trees of Christmas (2013) Mel B, Casper Van Dien. To save her beloved library from a real-estate developer, a woman organizes a contest to decorate Christmas trees. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

22 Jump Street (2014) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Officers Jenko and Schmidt begin to question their partnership after each infiltrates different cliques while undercover at a local college. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Wed. 3:30 p.m. FX Thur. 1 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. E Fri. 11 a.m. E Sat. 8 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. E Fri. 7:30 p.m. E Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. E Fri. 10 p.m. E Sat. 7 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. E Fri. 4:45 p.m. E Sat. 1:45 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. E Fri. 1:45 p.m. E Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Twinkle All the Way (2019) Ryan McPartlin, Sarah Drew. To pull off a spectacular Christmas-themed wedding, a wedding planner joins forces with the co-owner of a family-run Christmas decoration and house-lighting company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:04 a.m.

A Twist of Christmas (2018) Vanessa Lachey, Brendon Zub. In the frenzy before Christmas, two single parents accidentally mix up their toys at a crowded department store. Although the two can’t stand each other, they decide to try to help each other salvage their holiday plans. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Twisted (2004) ★ Ashley Judd, Samuel L. Jackson. With help from her partner, a police inspector searches for a killer who is murdering her former lovers. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:20 a.m.

2 Days in the Valley (1996) ★★ Danny Aiello, Glenne Headly. A hit man falls for an art dealer’s helper amid confusion in the San Fernando Valley. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) ★★★★ Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood. Supercomputer HAL 9000 guides astronauts on a trip to find the origins of humans. (G) 2 hrs. 19 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Tues. 6 p.m. BET Wed. 3:33 p.m.

U

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes. A chief deputy and his team pursue an escaped fugitive accused of killing two government agents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 5 p.m.

Uncle Drew (2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:05 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 6:47 a.m.

Under the Mistletoe (2006) Jaime Ray Newman, Michael Shanks. A woman becomes the center of attention after she unwittingly enters a dating contest on a radio station. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Fri. 3:27 p.m. Syfy Sat. 11:28 a.m.

An Unfinished Life (2005) ★★ Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman. Old wounds get a chance to heal when a Wyoming rancher shelters his abused daughter-in-law and her child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sat. 6:10 a.m. Encore Sun. 12:49 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Fri. 4 p.m.

Unlawful Entry (1992) ★★ Kurt Russell, Ray Liotta. A creepy policeman gets close to a Los Angeles couple in order to drive them apart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Mon. 9:26 a.m. Starz Tues. 12:28 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 9 p.m.

Us (2019) ★★★ Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke. A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 7 p.m. HBO Thur. 1:30 a.m. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Wed. 10 p.m.

El vampiro y el sexo (1969) ★ Santo, Aldo Monti. Santo viaja al pasado para apoderarse del tesoro del conde Drácula y repartirlo a las familias necesitadas de México. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:43 a.m.

Vanilla Sky (2001) ★★ Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz. A wealthy womanizer has trouble distinguishing dreams from reality after a car accident leaves him disfigured. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Starz Mon. 3:31 a.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Mon. 1 p.m. AMC Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Sun. 10:49 p.m. Encore Mon. 4:47 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:05 p.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2:09 a.m.

A Very Nutty Christmas (2018) Melissa Joan Hart, Barry Watson. After her boyfriend dumps her right before Christmas, an overworked bakery owner meets a handsome soldier who may actually be a nutcracker that has come to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

A Very Vintage Christmas (2019) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jesse Hutch. An antique shop owner finds a hidden box containing an eclectic collection of mementos. She decides to make it her mission to deliver it to its rightful owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 6 p.m.

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ Roger Moore, Christopher Walken. Agent 007 ties a mad tycoon and his statuesque aide to a plot to flood Silicon Valley. (PG) 2 hrs. 11 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:10 a.m.

Vive Como Sea (1950) Abel Salazar, Emilia Guiú. La trama gira en torno a una familia en la que todos quieren vivir como sea sin importar a quien podrían perjudicar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

W

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

W. (2008) ★★ Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Banks. George W. Bush transforms himself from a ne’er-do-well son of privilege to president of the United States. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Tues. 2:32 a.m.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Dan Stevens. A private detective agrees to help a drug trafficker find the people who kidnapped and murdered his wife. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. FX Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. CMT Tues. Noon CMT Sat. 3 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. A Sun. 11:04 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 3:45 a.m. IFC Mon. 10:45 a.m.

War of the Worlds (2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Tues. 7 p.m. HBO Sat. 6 p.m.

Warcraft (2016) ★★ Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton. A king, a mighty warrior and a powerful wizard unite to defend the human realm of Azeroth from a tyrannical shaman and his invading army of orcs. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FXX Tues. 12:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Mon. 6:42 p.m. Encore Tues. 3:56 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:59 p.m.

Way of the Dragon (1972) ★★ Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris. An Asian in Rome uses whirling ``nunchakus’’ on a gang and fights a karate champ in the coliseum. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:25 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Sun. 3 p.m. Paramount Sun. 11 p.m. Comedy Central Fri. 2 p.m. Comedy Central Fri. 9:30 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 5:10 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Mon. 6:35 p.m. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Welcome to Christmas (2018) Eric Mabius, Jennifer Finnigan. A real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2:09 a.m. Hallmark Tues. Noon

The Whales of August (1987) ★★★ Bette Davis, Lillian Gish. An elderly blind woman fears losing her sister to a charming Russian emigre on the Maine coast. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 1:15 a.m.

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) ★★★ Bette Davis, Joan Crawford. A Hollywood child-star has-been torments her famous sister, now in a wheelchair. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Sat. 4 a.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Where Danger Lives (1950) ★★ Robert Mitchum, Faith Domergue. A doctor flees to Mexico with a suicidal woman, leaving her dead husband behind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 2 p.m.

While the Patient Slept (1935) ★ Aline MacMahon, Guy Kibbee. Murder and mayhem plague a group of hostile friends and relatives gathered at the home of a wealthy stroke victim. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 a.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

White Noise (2005) ★ Michael Keaton, Chandra West. An architect believes his dead wife is using electronic devices to communicate with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Mon. 7:46 a.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Wild Hogs (2007) ★ Tim Allen, John Travolta. Looking for adventure, frustrated suburbanites hit the open road and encounter rough-and-tumble bikers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Tues. 2:25 p.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ Will Smith, Kevin Kline. Secret agent James T. West and his partner fight evil inventor Dr. Loveless who plans to assassinate President Grant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Ovation Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Wildling (2018) Liv Tyler, Brad Dourif. After a childhood in captivity under the care of a man who taught her to fear the outside world, a young woman sees her new freedom shattered by a series of unsettling events. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Mon. 3:20 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:25 p.m. TMC Sat. 4 a.m.

Will You Merry Me? (2008) ★★★ Wendie Malick, Cynthia Stevenson. A man and his fiancee meet each other’s families and learn about their holiday traditions. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Thur. 11:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Winchester (2018) ★ Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke. To an outsider, Sarah Winchester’s 7-story home looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah’s actually building a prison -- an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts that have a score to settle with her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Tues. 9:45 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Wings of Desire (1987) ★★★★ Bruno Ganz, Solveig Dommartin. An angel meets actor Peter Falk and falls in love with a French trapeze artist in Berlin. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

Winter Meeting (1948) ★★ Bette Davis, James Davis. A troubled heiress falls in love with a World War II hero who becomes a priest. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Wish for Christmas (2016) Joey Lawrence, Leigh-Allyn Baker. A high school senior, disappointed at having to miss the town’s winter dance for a church service, wishes her family’s faith away, with unexpected consequences. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Fri. 3 p.m. AMC Sat. 1 a.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis. A hunted Philadelphia detective moves in with an Amish widow and her murder-witness son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:15 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ Judy Garland, Frank Morgan. After a tornado whisks Kansas farm girl Dorothy to a magic land, she must travel to the Emerald City for help in getting back home. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. TBS Thur. 6 p.m. TBS Thur. 8:15 p.m.

The Wolfman (2010) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins. A nobleman contends with an ancient curse, scouring his childhood homeland for his missing brother, while a bloodthirsty beast prowls the moors. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Tues. 10:06 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:15 p.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Sat. 2 p.m. FX Sat. 11 p.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 a.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m.

The World Is Not Enough (1999) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sophie Marceau. James Bond serves as bodyguard to the daughter of a late friend and faces a villain who is impervious to pain. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m.

Wrapped Up in Christmas (2017) Tatyana Ali, Brendan Fehr. With Christmas just around the corner, 8-year-old Molly asks the mall Santa to find a boyfriend for her beloved aunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:06 a.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m. Hallmark Fri. 10:03 p.m.

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. El profesor Xavier lidera a Wolverine y otros superhéroes contra Magneto, un mutante que dominará a la humanidad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 1:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 5 a.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Sun. Noon

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. The X-Men join forces with their younger selves in order to change the past and save mankind’s future as well as their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Sat. 1:31 a.m. FX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 7:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 7:15 a.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Sat. 8:55 p.m.

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Yogi Bear (2010) ★ Voices of Dan Aykroyd, Justin Timberlake. Live action/animated. Yogi, Boo Boo and Ranger Smith team up to stop the mayor from closing Jellystone Park and selling it to loggers. (PG) 1 hr. 20 mins. HBO Sat. 6:04 a.m.

You Can’t Take It With You (1938) ★★★★ Jean Arthur, Lionel Barrymore. An eccentric patriarch meets the stuffy parents of his granddaughter’s fiance. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Thur. 8:45 p.m.

You Only Live Twice (1967) ★★★ Sean Connery, Akiko Wakabayashi. Agent 007 plays dead, then comes back as an Asian to save the world from SPECTRE’s Blofeld. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

Your Highness (2011) ★ Danny McBride, James Franco. A slacker prince must join his braver brother on a quest to save the brother’s fiancee from an evil wizard. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Yours, Mine and Ours (1968) ★★★ Lucille Ball, Henry Fonda. A widow with eight children meets, courts and weds a widowed Navy officer with a brood of 10. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 p.m.

