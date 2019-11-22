What’s on TV This Week: Thanksgiving specials, Taylor Swift at the AMAs and more

SUNDAY

Taylor Swift collects career kudos at the “2019 American Music Awards.” Performers include Kesha, the Jonas Brothers, Shania Twain, Lizzo and Billie Eilish. 8 p.m. ABC

The local community center needs savin’ in the TV movie sequel “Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2.” With Ali Liebert and Peter Porte. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

What a way to make a livin’! A reporter goes undercover as a store clerk in the TV movie “Christmas 9 to 5.” With Tiya Sircar and “Cheers’” George Wendt. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

Haley Lu Richardson portrays Louise Brooks in “The Chaperone” airing on “Masterpiece.” (Barry Wetcher / PBS Distribution)

“Downton Abbey’s” Elizabeth McGovern plays “The Chaperone” to future silent-film star Louise Brooks (Haley Lu Richardson) in this 2018 period drama airing on “Masterpiece.” 9 p.m. KOCE

MONDAY

They’re making beautiful music together in the holiday romance “A Christmas Duet.” With Chaley Rose. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Advertisement

Find out who’s taking home the mirror-ball trophy this time on the season finale of “Dancing With the Stars.” 9 p.m. ABC

The two-night docu-series “College Behind Bars” follows men and women using their time in prison to pursue higher education. 9 p.m. KOCE; also Tue.

They’re up to their elbows in ribbons, bows and Scotch tape in the new series “Wrap Battle.” Sheryl Underwood hosts. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform

TUESDAY

Not readily a parent: A veteran comic shares his thoughts on fatherhood in the special “Mike Birbiglia: The New One.” Anytime, Netflix

It’s not one but two family-run inns that need savin’ in the TV movie “Check Inn to Christmas.” With Rachel Boston. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A living legend of country music marks a major milestone in the star-studded special “Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry.” 9 p.m. NBC

The documentary “Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season” gets up close and personal with the champion skier as she chases one last record. 10 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY

Caveat emptor! The docu-series “Broken” investigates the threat to public health and safety posed by vaping, counterfeit cosmetics, cheaply made furniture, etc. Anytime, Netflix

The gang’s all here: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci share the screen in Martin Scorsese’s 2019 organized-crime epic “The Irishman.” Anytime, Netflix

The classic animated special “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” airs on ABC. (United Feature Syndicate Inc.)

The Peanuts gang gathers ’round the table in the classic animated special “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.” 8 p.m. ABC

“Lost’s” Elizabeth Mitchell and “All My Children’s” Cameron Mathison join “The Christmas Club” in this holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

“Sister, Sister’s” Tia Mowry-Hardrict plays an antiques dealer in the holiday romance “A Very Vintage Christmas.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Nova” uses hidden cameras and drones to sneak a peek at what various critters get up to when they think no one’s watching in the episode “Animal Espionage.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

The special “The Plastic Problem: PBS NewsHour Presents” examines the environmental impact of our over-reliance on single-use plastics. 10 p.m. KOCE

“The Great Food Truck Race” runs though wintry New England in new episodes of the culinary competition on wheels. Tyler Florence hosts. 10 p.m. Food Network

THURSDAY

“Weeds’ ” Romany Malco stars a widowed father of four caught up in the “Holiday Rush” in this new movie. With Sonequa Martin-Green and Darlene Love. Anytime, Netflix

Dennis Quaid plays the gruff but lovable but still gruff paterfamilias in the holiday-themed sitcom “Merry Happy Whatever.” Anytime, Netflix

There’s something rather odd about the young nanny that a Philadelphia couple hires to take of the baby they don’t actually have in “Servant.” Lauren Ambrose and Nell Tiger Free star in this creepy new series from M. Night Shyamalan. Apple TV+

Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight co-host “The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS” while Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker do likewise for the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.” Miranda Lambert performs on the former, Celine Dion on the latter. 9 a.m. CBS; 9 a.m. NBC

A cornucopia of “NFL Football” games kicks off with the Detroit Lions hosting the Chicago Bears. 9:30 a.m. Fox

Prized pooches promenade at this year’s edition of “The National Dog Show.” John O’Hurley and David Frei call the action in Philadelphia. Noon NBC

It’s time for “Dodgers Stories: 6 Decades in LA,” a new sports doc saluting the Blue Crew and their legions of die-hard fans. 7 p.m. KOCE; 8:30 p.m. KCET

Sting, Shaggy and Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton are among the performers slated for “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.” 8 p.m. ABC

A historian hooks up with a hunky decorator in the TV movie “Christmas at the Plaza.” With Elizabeth Henstridge and Ryan Paevey. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

“One Tree Hill’s” Hilarie Burton makes “A Christmas Wish” that magically comes true in this holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A country music mega-star takes his act to the house that Ruth built in the special “Garth Brooks Yankee Stadium Concert.” 9 p.m. A&E

FRIDAY

“The Big Bang Theory’s” Kaley Cuoco supplies the voice of Gotham City’s baddest bad girl in the new animated series “Harley Quinn.” Anytime, DC Universe

“The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show” finds the country music star spreading holiday cheer with a little help from stars including James Corden, Kendall Jenner and Lana Del Rey. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Adam Driver stars in the fact-based drama “The Report” (Atsushi Nishijima / Sundance Institute)

Adam Driver portrays the Senate staffer who blew the whistle on the CIA’s use of torture post-Sept. 11 in the docudrama “The Report.” Annette Bening and Jon Hamm also star. Anytime, Amazon Prime

“National Treasure’s” Diane Kruger plays a Mossad agent gone rogue in the 2019 thriller “The Operative.” 8 p.m. Cinemax

Townsfolk hunt for a long-lost time capsule in the franchise entry “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy.” With Maggie Lawson. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

“Punky Brewster’s” Soleil Moon Frye and “7th Heaven’s” George Stults hook up for the holidays in the TV movie “Staging Christmas.” With Jaleel White. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A owner of a failing shoe factory and a drag queen join forces in Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein’s Tony-winning Broadway musical “Kinky Boots” airing on “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Siblings vie to take over the family bakery in the holiday tale “Baking Christmas.” With Aloma Wright and “WKRP’s” Tim Reid. 9 p.m. OWN

SATURDAY

A music diva goes old school for the yule in the new movie “Hip Hop Holiday.” With Ta’Rhonda Jones. 8 and 10 p.m. BET

Lacey Chabert makes a love connection in the Eternal City in the holiday romance “Christmas in Rome.” With Sam Page. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

“Shazam!” is the magic word a foster kid (Asher Angel) uses to transform himself into a fully grown superhero (Zachary Levi) in this 2019 action tale. 8 p.m. HBO

Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child has herself a “Merry Liddle Christmas” in this holiday tale. 8 p.m. Lifetime