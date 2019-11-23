Classical music in L.A. this week: Dudamel conducts Stravinsky and more

Here is a list of classical music performances in L.A. for Nov. 24-Dec. 1:

Back to Back Bach Tesserae Baroque presents solo lute and chamber works by Bach featuring lutenist Thomas Dunford. Contrapuntal Recital Hall, address provided to ticket holders, Brentwood. Sun., 5 p.m. $20-$40; advance tickets required. tesseraebaroque.org

Colburn Orchestra The student ensemble performs Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 and more. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sun., 3 p.m. $15, $30. colburnschool.edu

Zlatomir Fung The cellist plays pieces by Brahms, Gabrieli, et al., in recital. Pepperdine University, Raitt Recital Hall, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Sun., 2 p.m. $28; sold out; waiting list available. (310) 506-4522. arts.pepperdine.edu

Juana The UCLA School of Music premieres L.A.-based composer Carla Lucero’s opera about 17th-century Mexican poet, philosopher and composer Juana Inés de la Cruz. Freud Playhouse, UCLA, 245 Charles E. Young Drive East, Westwood. Sun., 2 p.m. $25. schoolofmusic.ucla.edu

LACMA’s Sundays Live Pianist Andrew Brownell performs. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Los Angeles Baroque: Surf ’n’ Turf The orchestra’s season opener includes pieces by Rebel, Vivaldi, Telemann and Costeley. St. James Episcopal Church, 1325 Monterey Road, South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. losangelesbaroque.org

The Los Angeles Youth Orchestra Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, Haydn’s Symphony No. 5, plus works by Bartok, Copland, Verdi and Saint-Säens. Barnum Hall, Santa Monica High School, 600 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Also at Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $5-$25. losangelesyouthorchestra.org

Sounds Unknown: The Black Violin Salastina performs works by black composers including Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Florence Price and Derrick Spiva, Jr. Edye Second Space at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$40. salastina.org

Sundays with Coleman The Jasper String Quartet is joined by tenor Nicholas Phan for works by Schubert and Beethoven. Caltech, Beckman Auditorium, 332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 3:30 p.m. $20-$55. (626) 793-4191 colemanchambermusic.org

Monday Evening Concerts Season opener includes Iannis Xenakis’ percussion piece “Pleiades” and Bernard Parmegiani’s electroacoustic work “De natura sonorum”; with Echoi Ensemble and Michael Pisaro. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Mon., 8 p.m. $10, $27. mondayeveningconcerts.org

Dudamel Conducts Rachmaninoff & Stravinsky Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil in Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” and Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with pianist Seong-Jin Cho. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $90-$255. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Camerata Pacifica Bach’s “A Musical Offering” and Beethoven’s String Quartet in C-sharp Minor. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. cameratapacifica.org (Also in San Marino, Dec. 3; downtown L.A., Dec. 5; and Santa Barbara, Dec. 6)

LACMA’s Sundays Live Harpist Cristina Montes Mateo and friends play works by Haydn, Saint-Saëns, Florent Schmitt and Jean Cras. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

The Magic Flute Performers interact with projected animations as LA Opera reprises it staging of Barrie Kosky’s take on Mozart’s fantastical romantic fable; sung in German with English subtitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 15. $19 and up. (213) 972.8001. LAOpera.org

Messiah Sing-along Audience participation is encouraged in this 10th-annual presentation of Handel’s oratorio. St. Cross Episcopal Church, 1818 Monterey Blvd., Hermosa Beach. Next Sun., 3 p.m. By donation. stcross.org