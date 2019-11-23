Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Entertainment & Arts

Classical music in L.A. this week: Dudamel conducts Stravinsky and more

Gustavo Dudamel
Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil will perform works by Rachmaninoff and Stravinsky this weekend at Walt Disney Concert Hall.
(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Nov. 23, 2019
6:25 AM
Here is a list of classical music performances in L.A. for Nov. 24-Dec. 1:

Back to Back Bach Tesserae Baroque presents solo lute and chamber works by Bach featuring lutenist Thomas Dunford. Contrapuntal Recital Hall, address provided to ticket holders, Brentwood. Sun., 5 p.m. $20-$40; advance tickets required. tesseraebaroque.org

Colburn Orchestra The student ensemble performs Mahler’s Symphony No. 4 and more. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sun., 3 p.m. $15, $30. colburnschool.edu

Zlatomir Fung The cellist plays pieces by Brahms, Gabrieli, et al., in recital. Pepperdine University, Raitt Recital Hall, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Sun., 2 p.m. $28; sold out; waiting list available. (310) 506-4522. arts.pepperdine.edu

Juana The UCLA School of Music premieres L.A.-based composer Carla Lucero’s opera about 17th-century Mexican poet, philosopher and composer Juana Inés de la Cruz. Freud Playhouse, UCLA, 245 Charles E. Young Drive East, Westwood. Sun., 2 p.m. $25. schoolofmusic.ucla.edu

LACMA’s Sundays Live Pianist Andrew Brownell performs. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Los Angeles Baroque: Surf ’n’ Turf The orchestra’s season opener includes pieces by Rebel, Vivaldi, Telemann and Costeley. St. James Episcopal Church, 1325 Monterey Road, South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. losangelesbaroque.org

The Los Angeles Youth Orchestra Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, Haydn’s Symphony No. 5, plus works by Bartok, Copland, Verdi and Saint-Säens. Barnum Hall, Santa Monica High School, 600 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Also at Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $5-$25. losangelesyouthorchestra.org

Sounds Unknown: The Black Violin Salastina performs works by black composers including Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Florence Price and Derrick Spiva, Jr. Edye Second Space at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$40. salastina.org

Sundays with Coleman The Jasper String Quartet is joined by tenor Nicholas Phan for works by Schubert and Beethoven. Caltech, Beckman Auditorium, 332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 3:30 p.m. $20-$55. (626) 793-4191 colemanchambermusic.org

Monday Evening Concerts Season opener includes Iannis Xenakis’ percussion piece “Pleiades” and Bernard Parmegiani’s electroacoustic work “De natura sonorum”; with Echoi Ensemble and Michael Pisaro. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Mon., 8 p.m. $10, $27. mondayeveningconcerts.org

Dudamel Conducts Rachmaninoff & Stravinsky Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil in Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” and Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with pianist Seong-Jin Cho. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $90-$255. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Camerata Pacifica Bach’s “A Musical Offering” and Beethoven’s String Quartet in C-sharp Minor. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410. cameratapacifica.org (Also in San Marino, Dec. 3; downtown L.A., Dec. 5; and Santa Barbara, Dec. 6)

LACMA’s Sundays Live Harpist Cristina Montes Mateo and friends play works by Haydn, Saint-Saëns, Florent Schmitt and Jean Cras. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

The Magic Flute Performers interact with projected animations as LA Opera reprises it staging of Barrie Kosky’s take on Mozart’s fantastical romantic fable; sung in German with English subtitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 15. $19 and up. (213) 972.8001. LAOpera.org

Messiah Sing-along Audience participation is encouraged in this 10th-annual presentation of Handel’s oratorio. St. Cross Episcopal Church, 1818 Monterey Blvd., Hermosa Beach. Next Sun., 3 p.m. By donation. stcross.org

Matt Cooper
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
