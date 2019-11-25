What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘NCIS’ on CBS

SERIES

NCIS The team investigates a petty officer’s killing that was live-streamed on a gaming app. Also, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) watches his 11-year-old neighbor (Jack Fisher) when the boy’s mother must leave on a last-minute trip. 8 p.m. CBS

The Flash A mysterious, hallucinogenic contagion tests Barry’s (Grant Gustin) convictions as Iris (Candice Patton) uncovers a massive conspiracy. 8 p.m. CW

Arrow Oliver (Stephen Amell) is faced with a life-or-death situation after being double-crossed by Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson) in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW

Mixed-ish Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) struggles when Rainbow and Santamonica (Arica Himmel, Mykal-Michelle Harris) want to participate in a beauty pageant in this new episode of the comedy spinoff. 9 p.m. ABC

Empire As she takes her first steps back into the music business, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) spots an artist with enormous raw talent whom Lucious (Terrence Howard) dismissed years ago. Kiandra Richardson and Amanda Detmer guest star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

black-ish Dre and Bow (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) are worried about Junior’s (Marcus Scribner) future after he tells them he wants to produce shows for unknown comics in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

NCIS: New Orleans After Eddie Barrett (Eddie Cahill) provides an alibi witness, Pride (Scott Bakula) and the team are more determined than ever to find a break in the case in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Rob Riggle joins Grylls on an adventure through Iceland’s Vatnajokull Glacier in this new episode of the unscripted adventure series. 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPECIALS

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry The country music star is honored in this new special. Parton will perform several of her biggest hits, and a number of her friends — including Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Chris Janson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Margo Price and Hank Williams Jr. — will be on hand. 9 p.m. NBC

College Behind Bars In the conclusion of the four-part documentary special, the incarcerated students embark on year-long senior projects. Also, the debate team faces counterparts from West Point and Harvard. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season This 2019 documentary presents an intimate chronicle of the iconic athlete’s last competitive skiing campaign, interspersed with a look back at her transcendent career. 10 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

Check Inn to Christmas New York attorney Julia Crawley (Rachel Boston) returns for a holiday visit to her Rocky Mountain hometown, where her family has run a picturesque inn for years, but finds that a generations-old feud with the family that runs the town’s competing inn somehow has been rekindled in this new tale of star-crossed romance. Wes Brown, Richard Karn and Rachel Boston also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn (“The Final Season”); co-author Neal Katyal (“Neal Katyal on Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”); Ally Brooke performs; a “Dancing With the Stars” finale party. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Garth Brooks (“The Road I’m On”); Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety J. Pickens (“The Work Around”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View LL Cool J; Arica Himmel. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Cameron Mathison (“The Christmas Club”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Don Johnson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Former NFL All-Pro Jon Dorenbos (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A friend reveals the horror Travis Alexander faced in the months before his killing. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kristen Bell; Ne-Yo. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman discovers that her husband of nearly 20 years has been having a sexual affair with a man. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tina Lifford (“Queen Sugar”); Ne-Yo (“Another Kind of Christmas”); guest cohost Tisha Campbell. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Whether the paleo diet is safe while breastfeeding; trying young adults as juveniles. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS; midnight KVCR

Conan Japan. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Katherine Langford; Gary Vaynerchuk. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Paul Rudd; Adrienne Warren. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Laura Dern; Andrew Yang; Bishop Briggs performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kathy Bates; Billy Eichner. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Oscar Isaac; Casey Wilson; Jon Pardi performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Esther Povitsky; Brenda Song. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball

Maui Jim Maui Invitational, first consolation, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; Maui Jim Maui Invitational, second consolation, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Maui Jim Maui Invitational, first semifinal, 5 p.m. ESPN; Maui Jim Maui Invitational, second semifinal, 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Fairleigh Dickinson visits Notre Dame, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net. Legends Classic, final, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2. Central Michigan visits DePaul, 5 p.m. FS1; Stephen F. Austin State visits Duke, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net. Hall of Fame Classic, final: Teams TBA, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2. MGM Resorts Main Event, final 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Dallas Stars visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime

