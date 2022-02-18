What’s on TV Friday: ‘Painting With John’ on HBO; Winter Olympics on NBC, CNBC and USA

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Jeopardy! National College Championship Semifinals. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement



Variety Studio: Actors on Actors KOCE offers four half-hour programs dedicated to acting in film. Lady Gaga; Jake Gyllenhaal; Javier Bardem; Daniel Craig; Jessica Chastain; Rita Moreno, 8 p.m.; Penélope Cruz; Benedict Cumberbatch; Ariana DeBose; Simu Liu; Oscar Isaac; Jared Leto, 8:30 p.m.; Andrew Garfield; Rachel Zegler; Aunjanue Ellis; Regina King; Jamie Dornan; Kirsten Dunst, 9 p.m.; Nicole Kidman; Kristen Stewart; Marlee Matlin; Bradley Whitford; Mahershala Ali; Bradley Cooper, 9:30 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants flex their acting muscles in a campy ‘80s soap opera parody. LGBTQ activist TS Madison is a guest judge. 8 p.m. VH1

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Horror Noire (N) 10 p.m. AMC

Painting With John John Lurie sacrifices his handsomeness for humanity in the season premiere of the quirky documentary series. 11 p.m. HBO

Bobsled First and second runs of the two-woman event (tape) 7:30 a.m. USA

Men’s curling Bronze medal game 8:30 a.m. USA

Biathlon, speed skating, hockey Men’s 15K mass start in biathlon; men’s 1000-meter in speed skating; men’s hockey semifinal (tape) 11 a.m. NBC

Women’s curling First semifinal (tape) 11 a.m. USA and (tape) 2 p.m. CNBC; second semifinal (tape) 5 p.m. CNBC

Hockey game of the day (tape) 2 p.m. USA

Biathlon Men’s 15K (tape) 4 p.m. USA; women’s 12.5K mass start (live) 1 a.m. USA

Freestyle skiing Men’s ski cross final 4:45 p.m. USA; men’s halfpipe final (live) 5:30 p.m. USA

Bobsled, figure skating, freestyle skiing First and second runs in two-woman event in bobsled; pairs short program in figure skating; men’s halfpipe final in freestyle skiing. 5, 11:05 p.m. and 2:05 a.m. NBC

Alpine skiing Team event (live) 7 p.m. USA; 2 a.m. USA

Speed skating Men’s 1000-meter (tape) 8 p.m. NBC and 9 p.m. USA

Bobsled, alpine skiing First and second runs of the four-man bobsled; team event in alpine skiing (tape) 8:35 p.m. NBC

Cross-country skiing Men’s 50K (live) 10 p.m. USA

Figure skating Pairs free skate (live) Saturday 3 a.m. USA

Men’s hockey Bronze medal game (live) Saturday 5 a.m. CNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Butler visits St. John’s, 2 p.m. CBSSN; Richmond visits VCU, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Wright State visits Oakland, 6 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s College Gymnastics Florida visits Kentucky, 3 p.m. SEC-TV; Auburn visits Georgia, 4:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Oregon State visits Utah, 5 p.m. PAC-12TV

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Retired NBA players, WNBA players, actors, musicians and athletes from other sports compete in a friendly game, 4 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. BSW

High School Basketball 7:30 p.m. KDOC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Winter Olympics; Kristina Cho. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ben Stiller and Adam Scott; Mary J. Blige. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tom Holland (“Uncharted”); the Crafty Lumberjacks. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Mary J. Blige. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Inside Zanna Roberts Rassi’s husband’s closet. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show La La Anthony, Inala; guest hosts Terrence J and Bevy Smith. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Anna Chlumsky. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Rachel Brosnahan; Suraj Sharma; Danielle Kartes; Maverick City Music performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Women say they experienced abuse while incarcerated; prison guards deal with unspeakable stress. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real Dr. Bernice A. King (“It Starts With Me”); Alison Sweeney. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Ukraine and Russia: Dan Balz, Washington Post; Francesca Chambers, McClatchy; David Sanger, New York Times; Barbara Starr, CNN. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Faith Hill; Clarissa Ward; Aurora performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jessica Chastain; Penélope Cruz; Andrew Sleighter. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Darling Julie Christie became a major star in director John Schlesinger’s 1965 drama about a gorgeous but emotionally empty British fashion model. Dirk Bogarde and Laurence Harvey also star. 7 p.m. TCM

Antlers Keri Russell stars as an Oregon schoolteacher who grows concerned about the strange behavior and unsettling drawings of one of her students (Jeremy T. Thomas). Initially she thinks he’s being abused at home, unaware that the boy is harboring a dangerous entity in his house. Jesse Plemons, Graham Greene, Rory Cochrane, Scott Haze and Amy Madigan co-star in this 2021 thriller. 8:15 p.m. HBO

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. E!

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) 8:45 a.m. TCM

Jurassic Park (1993) 8:50 a.m. HBO

Southside With You (2016) 8:50 a.m. Showtime

Gone Girl (2014) 9 a.m. FXX

Chicago (2002) 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

Galaxy Quest (1999) 9:45 a.m. IFC

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 10 a.m. AMC

Julie & Julia (2009) 10:32 a.m. Starz

Ice Age (2002) 11 a.m. Freeform

1917 (2019) 11 a.m. TMC

Ordinary People (1980) 11:50 a.m. Epix

The Prestige (2006) 12:15 p.m. BBC America

Michael (1996) 12:23 p.m. Cinemax

The Sixth Sense (1999) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

Munich (2005) 12:59 p.m. Encore

Gran Torino (2008) 1 p.m. AMC

The Best Man (1999) 1 p.m. E!

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 1 p.m. TMC

Coach Carter (2005) 1 p.m. TNT

The King’s Thief (1955) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Beyond the Lights (2014) 2:30 p.m. BET

Us (2019) 2:30 p.m. FX

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 2:44 p.m. Starz

Back to School (1986) 2:45 p.m. IFC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

Predator (1987) 3 p.m. Syfy

The Fugitive (1993) 3:30 p.m. AMC

The King of Staten Island (2020) 3:50 p.m. Cinemax

A Soldier’s Story (1984) 4 p.m. Ovation

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 4:45 and 9 p.m. IFC

Straight Outta Compton (2015) 5 p.m. FX

A Kind of Loving (1962) 5 p.m. TCM

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 5:30 p.m. TMC

Mean Girls (2004) 5:30 and 10 p.m. VH1

Terms of Endearment (1983) 5:45 p.m. Epix

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 6 and 9:15 p.m. E!

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 6 p.m. Ovation

Avatar (2009) 6:30 and 11:04 p.m. AMC

Darling (1965) 7 p.m. TCM

Black Panther (2018) 7:30 p.m. TBS

The Maltese Falcon (1941) 8 p.m. KCET

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 8 p.m. Epix

22 Jump Street (2014) 8 p.m. FX

Home Alone (1990) 8 p.m. POP

Knives Out (2019) 8 p.m. Syfy

Antlers (2021) 8:15 p.m. HBO

Neighbors (2014) 9 p.m. Bravo

Twister (1996) 9 p.m. CMT

Midnight Cowboy (1969) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Casablanca (1942) 9:45 p.m. KCET

That Thing You Do! (1996) 10:50 p.m. Epix

Superbad (2007) 11 p.m. Bravo

TV Grids for the week of Feb. 13 - 19 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 13 - 19 as PDF files you can download and print

Movies on TV the week of Feb. 13 - 19 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 13 - 19 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing