What’s on TV Friday: ‘Painting With John’ on HBO; Winter Olympics on NBC, CNBC and USA
SERIES
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Jeopardy! National College Championship Semifinals. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors KOCE offers four half-hour programs dedicated to acting in film. Lady Gaga; Jake Gyllenhaal; Javier Bardem; Daniel Craig; Jessica Chastain; Rita Moreno, 8 p.m.; Penélope Cruz; Benedict Cumberbatch; Ariana DeBose; Simu Liu; Oscar Isaac; Jared Leto, 8:30 p.m.; Andrew Garfield; Rachel Zegler; Aunjanue Ellis; Regina King; Jamie Dornan; Kirsten Dunst, 9 p.m.; Nicole Kidman; Kristen Stewart; Marlee Matlin; Bradley Whitford; Mahershala Ali; Bradley Cooper, 9:30 p.m.
RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants flex their acting muscles in a campy ‘80s soap opera parody. LGBTQ activist TS Madison is a guest judge. 8 p.m. VH1
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Horror Noire (N) 10 p.m. AMC
Painting With John John Lurie sacrifices his handsomeness for humanity in the season premiere of the quirky documentary series. 11 p.m. HBO
WINTER OLYMPICS
Bobsled First and second runs of the two-woman event (tape) 7:30 a.m. USA
Men’s curling Bronze medal game 8:30 a.m. USA
Biathlon, speed skating, hockey Men’s 15K mass start in biathlon; men’s 1000-meter in speed skating; men’s hockey semifinal (tape) 11 a.m. NBC
Women’s curling First semifinal (tape) 11 a.m. USA and (tape) 2 p.m. CNBC; second semifinal (tape) 5 p.m. CNBC
Hockey game of the day (tape) 2 p.m. USA
Biathlon Men’s 15K (tape) 4 p.m. USA; women’s 12.5K mass start (live) 1 a.m. USA
Freestyle skiing Men’s ski cross final 4:45 p.m. USA; men’s halfpipe final (live) 5:30 p.m. USA
Bobsled, figure skating, freestyle skiing First and second runs in two-woman event in bobsled; pairs short program in figure skating; men’s halfpipe final in freestyle skiing. 5, 11:05 p.m. and 2:05 a.m. NBC
Alpine skiing Team event (live) 7 p.m. USA; 2 a.m. USA
Speed skating Men’s 1000-meter (tape) 8 p.m. NBC and 9 p.m. USA
Bobsled, alpine skiing First and second runs of the four-man bobsled; team event in alpine skiing (tape) 8:35 p.m. NBC
Cross-country skiing Men’s 50K (live) 10 p.m. USA
Figure skating Pairs free skate (live) Saturday 3 a.m. USA
Men’s hockey Bronze medal game (live) Saturday 5 a.m. CNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Butler visits St. John’s, 2 p.m. CBSSN; Richmond visits VCU, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Wright State visits Oakland, 6 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s College Gymnastics Florida visits Kentucky, 3 p.m. SEC-TV; Auburn visits Georgia, 4:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Oregon State visits Utah, 5 p.m. PAC-12TV
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Retired NBA players, WNBA players, actors, musicians and athletes from other sports compete in a friendly game, 4 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. BSW
High School Basketball 7:30 p.m. KDOC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Winter Olympics; Kristina Cho. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ben Stiller and Adam Scott; Mary J. Blige. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tom Holland (“Uncharted”); the Crafty Lumberjacks. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Mary J. Blige. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Inside Zanna Roberts Rassi’s husband’s closet. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show La La Anthony, Inala; guest hosts Terrence J and Bevy Smith. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Anna Chlumsky. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Rachel Brosnahan; Suraj Sharma; Danielle Kartes; Maverick City Music performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Women say they experienced abuse while incarcerated; prison guards deal with unspeakable stress. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Dr. Bernice A. King (“It Starts With Me”); Alison Sweeney. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Ukraine and Russia: Dan Balz, Washington Post; Francesca Chambers, McClatchy; David Sanger, New York Times; Barbara Starr, CNN. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Faith Hill; Clarissa Ward; Aurora performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jessica Chastain; Penélope Cruz; Andrew Sleighter. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Darling Julie Christie became a major star in director John Schlesinger’s 1965 drama about a gorgeous but emotionally empty British fashion model. Dirk Bogarde and Laurence Harvey also star. 7 p.m. TCM
Antlers Keri Russell stars as an Oregon schoolteacher who grows concerned about the strange behavior and unsettling drawings of one of her students (Jeremy T. Thomas). Initially she thinks he’s being abused at home, unaware that the boy is harboring a dangerous entity in his house. Jesse Plemons, Graham Greene, Rory Cochrane, Scott Haze and Amy Madigan co-star in this 2021 thriller. 8:15 p.m. HBO
What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. E!
Around the World in 80 Days (1956) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Jurassic Park (1993) 8:50 a.m. HBO
Southside With You (2016) 8:50 a.m. Showtime
Gone Girl (2014) 9 a.m. FXX
Chicago (2002) 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
Galaxy Quest (1999) 9:45 a.m. IFC
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 10 a.m. AMC
Julie & Julia (2009) 10:32 a.m. Starz
Ice Age (2002) 11 a.m. Freeform
1917 (2019) 11 a.m. TMC
Ordinary People (1980) 11:50 a.m. Epix
The Prestige (2006) 12:15 p.m. BBC America
Michael (1996) 12:23 p.m. Cinemax
The Sixth Sense (1999) 12:30 p.m. Syfy
Munich (2005) 12:59 p.m. Encore
Gran Torino (2008) 1 p.m. AMC
The Best Man (1999) 1 p.m. E!
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 1 p.m. TMC
Coach Carter (2005) 1 p.m. TNT
The King’s Thief (1955) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Beyond the Lights (2014) 2:30 p.m. BET
Us (2019) 2:30 p.m. FX
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) 2:44 p.m. Starz
Back to School (1986) 2:45 p.m. IFC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
Predator (1987) 3 p.m. Syfy
The Fugitive (1993) 3:30 p.m. AMC
The King of Staten Island (2020) 3:50 p.m. Cinemax
A Soldier’s Story (1984) 4 p.m. Ovation
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 4:45 and 9 p.m. IFC
Straight Outta Compton (2015) 5 p.m. FX
A Kind of Loving (1962) 5 p.m. TCM
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 5:30 p.m. TMC
Mean Girls (2004) 5:30 and 10 p.m. VH1
Terms of Endearment (1983) 5:45 p.m. Epix
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 6 and 9:15 p.m. E!
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 6 p.m. Ovation
Avatar (2009) 6:30 and 11:04 p.m. AMC
Darling (1965) 7 p.m. TCM
Black Panther (2018) 7:30 p.m. TBS
The Maltese Falcon (1941) 8 p.m. KCET
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 8 p.m. Epix
22 Jump Street (2014) 8 p.m. FX
Home Alone (1990) 8 p.m. POP
Knives Out (2019) 8 p.m. Syfy
Antlers (2021) 8:15 p.m. HBO
Neighbors (2014) 9 p.m. Bravo
Twister (1996) 9 p.m. CMT
Midnight Cowboy (1969) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Casablanca (1942) 9:45 p.m. KCET
That Thing You Do! (1996) 10:50 p.m. Epix
Superbad (2007) 11 p.m. Bravo
