A year in photos, 2019’s entertainment moments

Nov. 30, 2019 8:13 AM Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print “The Amazing Jonathan Documentary,” directed by Ben Berman, back, followed comic John Szeles after he was given a year to live. They’re at the Magic Castle.(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) Ashley Shaw prepares backstage to play the title role in the New Adventures company’s production of “Cinderella” at the Ahmanson.(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) Cardi B performs “Money” at the 61st Grammy Awards. That night, she also became the first solo female artist to win the rap album award.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) At the 61st Grammys, Lady Gaga performs “Shallow,” for which she won two awards, among her five nominations that night.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) Advertisement Travis Scott, center, performs at the 61st Grammy Awards, where he had three nominations.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) Gordana Simunovic, of Switzerland, attends the inaugural Frieze Los Angeles wearing an installation art dress by artist Michael Seri. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) “Pose” star Billy Porter looked ready for the ball at the 91st Academy Awards in this tuxedo gown. He later told Vogue of the outfit, “My goal is to be a walking piece of political art every time I show up.”(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) Spike Lee’s first Oscar win, for the adapted screenplay of “BlacKkKlansman,” came nearly 30 years after his first nomination.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) Advertisement Ruben Santiago-Hudson rehearses “Lackawanna Blues” at the Mark Taper Forum. Accompanying him is guitarist Chris Thomas King.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 11-year-old Evan Alex, left, and Shahadi Wright Joseph, 14, played two sets of siblings in “Us.”(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) Lead singer George Clarke and Grammy-nominated L.A. metal band Deafheaven at the Wiltern on March 13.(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) “Shazam” costars, from left, Jack Dylan Grazer, Zachary Levi and Asher Angel in the arcade at Dave & Busters in Hollywood.(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times) As part of the L.A. Phil’s Fluxus festival, dancer Brooke Shepard performs Yoko Ono’s “Dance Piece IX: A” at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times) Santo Ragno, second from right, and the “tenor one” section rehearses with the rest of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles at the First Congregational Church.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) Lizzo performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in April. Next year, she’ll be up for eight Grammys.(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) Dancer Katherine Helen Fisher rehearses “Night of 100 Solos - A Centennial Event” at UCLA’s Royce Hall. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) Advertisement Dancer Barry Brannum rehearses for “Night of 100 Solos - A Centennial Event,” at UCLA’s Royce Hall.(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times) Yvonne Strahovski plays Serena Joy on “The Handmaid’s Tale.” (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) John Brancy rehearses a scene from Meredith Monk’s 1991 experimental opera, “Atlas,” inside a 30-foot orb at the direction of MacArthur Grant winner Yuval Sharon at Disney Studios.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) Jennifer Lopez rehearses ahead of her It’s My Party Tour meant to celebrate her then-upcoming 50th birthday.(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) In the documentary “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of A Story,” the comedian discusses the fallout from a controversial 2017 photograph where she posed with a fake severed head meant to look like Donald Trump. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) Billie Eilish, who grew up in Highland Park performs at the Shrine in July for one of her first hometown shows since becoming a star.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) As seen through green plexiglass, a massive astronaut figure and a Ferris wheel tower over the crowd on day one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times) Laura Kukkonen, 17, of Helsinki won the Play With Ray amateur violin contest by the L.A. Philharmonic and got to perform Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins with Ray Chen at the Hollywood Bowl. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times) Advertisement Hip-hop renaissance man Travis Scott, who starred in “Kiss Me Kate” in high school, is thinking about staging a Broadway play around a future album. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)