Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: ‘Anora’ at the Oscars and Big Bear hatchlings

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz
The Oscars, Newsom’s new podcast, Gene Hackman and the Original Pantry Cafe are among the topics in this week’s News Quiz.
(Staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn..
By Adam Tschorn
  • Try your hand at 10 multiple-choice quiz questions based on Los Angeles Times stories published over the previous seven days.
  • This week, we’re quizzing you on the late, great Gene Hackman, infectious diseases, nutria hunting and an awards show for background actors.
  • If you’re proud of your score, post the results to your social media account to see how you stack up against other players.

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz, where I’ve got a fresh new batch of handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions riffing off my Times colleagues’ stories published (in print or online) over the previous seven days.

Los Angeles, CA. March 2, 2025: Adrien Brody and Lol Crawley at the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars) at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Awards

The Oscars pay tribute to first responders, who deliver some punchy lines

Sean Baker and “Anora” made Oscars history; Mikey Madison and Adrien Brody won top acting prizes. Catch up on the winners, the fashion and what happened at the show.

This week, we’re taking a look at stories related to Hollywood’s biggest night (specifically, the five Oscars won by “Anora” and the telecast’s glitchy streaming debut) as well as a couple of Oscar-alternative awards shows (one for the year’s worst films and another recognizing the accomplishments of background actors), Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new podcast and the catchy (but also sort of bizarre) slogan the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is using to persuade us to eat more marshland-dwelling rodents.

If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, you should be able to answer these questions easily. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

