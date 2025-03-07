Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: ‘Anora’ at the Oscars and Big Bear hatchlings

- Share via
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz, where I’ve got a fresh new batch of handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions riffing off my Times colleagues’ stories published (in print or online) over the previous seven days.
Sean Baker and “Anora” made Oscars history; Mikey Madison and Adrien Brody won top acting prizes. Catch up on the winners, the fashion and what happened at the show.
This week, we’re taking a look at stories related to Hollywood’s biggest night (specifically, the five Oscars won by “Anora” and the telecast’s glitchy streaming debut) as well as a couple of Oscar-alternative awards shows (one for the year’s worst films and another recognizing the accomplishments of background actors), Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new podcast and the catchy (but also sort of bizarre) slogan the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is using to persuade us to eat more marshland-dwelling rodents.
If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, you should be able to answer these questions easily. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
