Classical music in L.A. this week: Handel’s Messiah, ‘La Boheme’ and more

Here is a list of classical music in L.A. for Dec. 8-15:

Angel City Chorale: Starry Starry Night Holiday Concert & Sing-Along The ensemble sings seasonal favorites and more backed by a live orchestra. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $35-$90. (310) 943-9231. angelcitychorale.org

Beethoven’s “Eroica” Principal guest conductor Susanna Mälkki leads the LA Phil in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 and Oliver Knussen’s Violin Concerto with violinist Leila Josefowicz. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$188. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

The Choir of Saint James: An Advent Procession of Lessons and Carols The ensemble performs works ranging from Gregorian chant to contemporary works. St. James Episcopal Church, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 4:30 p.m. Free. stjla.org

A Christmas Celebration The Los Angeles Concert Orchestra, the Chancel Choir and the Mark Twain Bell Ringers perform. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Recommended donation, $10-$20. (310) 393-8258. santamonicaumc.org

Handel’s Glorious Messiah Guest conductor Robert Istad leads Pacific Symphony, Pacific Chorale and guest soloists in the holiday favorite. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Handel’s Messiah The Dream Orchestra, the Cathedral Choir, the Opera Chorus of Los Angeles and guest vocalists perform. Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $20-$40. dreamorchestra.org

Handel’s Messiah Orange County-based Meistersingers perform with a period-instrument ensemble. Anaheim United Methodist Church, 1000 S. State College Blvd., Anaheim. Sun., 3 p.m. $15, $25. meistersingers.net

Holiday Concert The American Youth Symphony Chamber Ensemble performs. Valley Beth Shalom, 15739 Ventura Blvd., Encino. Sun., 4 p.m. Free. schoolofmusic.ucla.edu

Holiday Lights Santa Clarita Master Chorale performs Lauridsen’s “Lux Aeterna” and more. College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita. Sun., 4 p.m. $11-$29. scmasterchorale.org

Kaleidescope Chamber Orchestra Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 and Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” plus works by Viet Cuong and Jessie Montgomery. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; suggested donation, $40. kco.la/concerts

Kontrapunktus Baroque Ensemble: Stylus Fantasticus Rare chamber-music works by Heinrich Ignaz, Franz Biber, Dieterich Buxtehude and Girolamo Frescobaldi. Trinity Lutheran Church, 997 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. kontrapunktus.com

A Joyful Noise! Los Robles Master Chorale sings holiday favorites. Carpenter Family Theater, Westlake High School, 100 N. Lakeview Canyon Road, Westlake Village. Sun., 4 p.m. $5-$35. (805) 526-7464. losroblesmasterchorale.org

La Cenerentola The Opera Buffs present a concert performance of Rossini’s comic take on the Cinderella story. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $15-$65. (323) 356-0047. operabuffs.org

Le Salon de Musiques The chamber-music series presents “Passionate Romances,” a program of works for voice, strings and piano by Schumann, Mendelssohn and Robert Kahn. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $95. (310) 498-0257. lesalondemusiques.com

Los Angeles Children’s Chorus: A Ceremony of Carols The ensemble performs the Britten classic interspersed with works by Lauridsen, Brahms, et al., plus traditional songs and more. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $17-$45. (626) 793-4231. lachildrenschorus.org

The Many Actual Moods of Christmas: Holidays for the Slightly Harried The Orange County Women’s Chorus opens its season with works by Eleanor Daley, Joan Szymko and more. St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church, 18631 Chapel Lane, Huntington Beach. Sun., 3 p.m. (949) 451-8590. $15-$30. (949) 451-8590. ocwomenschorus.org

South Bay Chamber Music Society The New Hollywood String Quartet performs an all-Beethoven program. Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. sbcms.net

Unto Us a Child Is Born The St. James Chancel Choir, the Kirk Singers and the St. James Early Music and Jazz Ensemble perform works by Respighi, Mendelssohn, et al., plus holiday carols. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Sun., 4 p.m. Free. donations accepted. (818) 345-2057. stjamespres.org

Messiah Sing-along With Santa Clarita Master Chorale and guest soloists. Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia. Mon., 7 p.m. $15-$20. scmasterchorale.org

The Music Guild California String Quartet plays pieces by Schubert, Homzy and Borodin. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Mon., 8 p.m. Also at Cal State Long Beach, Daniel Recital Hall, E. Atherton St., Long Beach. Tue., 8 p.m.; and Adat Ari El Temple, 12020 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available; caregivers, free. (310) 558-3500. TheMusicGuild.org

A Tribute to Oliver Knussen Susanna Mälkki leads the LA Phil New Music group, violinist Leila Josefowicz and pianist John Novacek in a salute to the late composer. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$64. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Academy of Ancient Music Baroque ensemble presents a holiday-themed concert of works by Bach, Handel, Purcell, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $20-$114. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Isaura String Quartet: hum The ensemble is joined by vocalist Julia Holter for a program that includes new and recent works by Nicole Lizée, David Rosenboom, et al. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Wed., 8:30 p.m. $18, $22. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Delirium Musicum The self-conducted chamber ensemble performs Bach’s “Chaconne,” Iannis Xenakis’ “Aroura” and more. Nichols Canyon Music, 2330 Nichols Canyon Road, Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $20. (800) 838-3006. Also at USC Brain and Creativity Institute’s Cammilleri Hall, 3620A McClintock Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. deliriummusicum.com

La Bohème: AKA “The Hipsters” Pacific Opera Project reprises its update of Puccini’s tragedy, transposing the tale of struggling artists from 19th-century Paris to present day Los Angeles; sung in Italian with projected English titles. The Highland Park Ebell Club, 131 S. Avenue 57, Highland Park. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $15-$30; tables, $60, $180. (323) 739-6122. pacificoperaproject.com

The Magic Flute Performers interact with projected animations as LA Opera presents Mozart’s fantastical romantic fable; sung in German with English subtitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 15. $19 and up. (213) 972.8001. LAOpera.org

Paleface Composer-pianist Russell Steinberg is joined by Trio Accento, soprano Hila Plitmann and others for a multimedia-enhanced program of original works, one of which includes audience members playing along on kazoos. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $25. eventbrite.com

Tchaikovsky & Copland with MTT Guest conductor Michael Tilson Thomas lead the LA Phil in Copland’s Symphony No. 3, Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Dubinushka,” and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1. with pianist Daniil Trifonov. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri, 11 a.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $69-$219. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Vox Feminae The vocal ensemble performs sacred and secular holiday music from the medieval and Renaissance eras. The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Thu., 1 p.m. Free. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org

Winter Concert Pacific Symphony violinist and concertmaster Dennis Kim and cellist Warren Hagerty join the OCSA Symphony Orchestra for Brahms’ Double Concerto; program also includes works by Beethoven, Sibelius, et al. Orange County School of the Arts, Symphony Hall, 965 S. Sycamore St., Santa Ana. Thu., 7 p.m. $15. ocsarts.net

A Baroque Christmas Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra performs works by Handel, Haydn, Mozart, etc., with the Long Beach Camerata Singers and soprano Robin Johannsen. The Beverly O’Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Fri., 8 p.m. Also at First Congregational Church of Los Angeles, 540 S. Commonwealth Ave., L.A. Sat., 7 p.m. $59, $79. (562) 276-0865. musicaangelica.org

Carol of the Bells Crown City Ringers present their annual holiday concert. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free. (609) 529-3979.

Darkness Sounding This new series presented by contemporary classical ensemble Wild Up includes pianist Richard Valitutto performing the West Coast premiere of Sarah Hennies’ prepared-piano work “SOVT.” Cal Perc, 1965 Blake Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $25. wildup.la

Messiah Sing-along With the Westwood Master Choir. Westwood Presbyterian Church, 10822 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Fri., 8 p.m. $10; 18 and under, free. westwoodpres.org

Festival of Carols Composer Eric Whitacre conducts the Los Angeles Master Chorale in sacred and secular favorites, plus the world premiere of “The Gift of the Magi,” Whitacre’s setting of O. Henry’s classic tale. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 2 p.m. $29-$139; children under 6 not admitted. (213) 972-7282. lamasterchorale.org

Holiday Candlelight Seasonal favorites with Pasadena Symphony, singer Sarah Uriarte Berry, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Donald Brinegar Singers and L.A. Bronze Handbell Ensemble. All Saints Church, 132 N. Euclid Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 4 and 7 p.m. $20 and up. (626) 793-7172. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Santa Monica Symphony Mahler’s Symphony No. 5. Santa Monica High School, Barnum Hall, 600 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free. (310) 395-6330. smsymphony.org

Symphonies for Youth: The Rite of Spring The LA Phil presents a kid-friendly exploration of the Stravinsky classic. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 11 a.m. $25, $29. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Sounds Festive: The Four Seasons X 2 Salastina pairs the Vivaldi classic with contemporary works by local composers. Pasadena Conservatory of Music, Barrett Hall, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. Also at the Edye Second Space at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$40. salastina.org

A Southern California Christmas Seasonal favorites with the Orange Community Master Chorale, plus other local singers, dancers and musicians. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell, Orange. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m. $25-$58. (844) 626-8726. muscocenter.org

The Spirit of the Season with Voctave The a cappella group sings holiday favorites. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 8 p.m. $23 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org. Also at Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $36-$65. (818) 677-3000. thesoraya.org

American Youth Symphony Brass Ensemble Classical and holiday favorites. Laemmle Monica Film Center, 1332 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 11 a.m. Free; reservations required. eventbrite.com

A Christmas Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols Music by Briggs, Adelmann, Paulus, Josquin des Prez, Berlioz, Rütti, Phillips and Tavener. All Saints’ Church, 504 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills. Next Sun., 5 p.m. Free. (310) 275-0123. allsaintsbh.org

Darkness Sounding: Satsang 1 Singer-composer Odeya Nini and artistic director Christopher Rountree lead a program of group sings, sound baths, readings and discussions. Craft in America Center, 8415 W. 3rd St., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. wildup.la

Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker The Duke Ellington Orchestra performs its namesake’s reimagining of the Tchaikovsky classic. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

Home for the Holidays Los Cancioneros Master Chorale presents C.P.E. Bach’s Magnificat and more, plus an audience sing-along. Armstrong Theatre, Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $15, $25. (310) 781-7171. LCMasterChorale.com

LACMA’s Sundays Live Members of the Capitol Ensemble perform Beethoven’s Piano Trio in E-flat Major. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Los Angeles Symphony Christmas Concert Works by Handel, Rutter, Verdi and more. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $25-$80. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

O Magnum Mysterium Los Angeles Master Chorale performs the Lauridsen favorite plus works by Nico Muhly and Dale Trumbore. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $29-$149; children under 6 not admitted. (213) 972-7282. lamasterchorale.org

Organic II This Jacaranda series continues with organist James Walker performing works by Bach, Ives, Hugo Distler and David Lang. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $10, $55. jacarandamusic.org

Why Music Matters: Jazz and Early American Music The Duke Ellington Orchestra celebrates the legendary pianist, bandleader and composer. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

