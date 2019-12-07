Dance in L.A. this week: ‘The Nutcracker,’ ‘Nochebuena’ and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Dec. 8-15:

Debbie Allen’s Hot Chocolate Nutcracker The Debbie Allen Dance Academy is joined by Raven-Symone, Tichina Arnold and others. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 E. Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sun., 2 p.m. $40-$110. thehotchocolatenutcracker.com

Iron Women Donna Sternberg & Dancers stage this site-specific inspired by the current exhibit “The Medea Insurrection: Radical Women Artists Behind the Iron Curtain.” The Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. (310) 260-1198. dsdancers.com

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake The British choreographer’s reimagining of the Tchaikovsky dance fable returns. Ahmanson Theater, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 7 p.m.; Tue.-Wed., Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; ends Jan. 5. $35-$145. (213) 972-4400. CenterTheatreGroup.org

Noche de Triana Lakshmi “La Chimi” Basile, Misuda Cohen, Timo Nuñez and Bianca Rodriguez are the featured dancers in this Forever Flamenco presentation. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com

The Nutcracker Aspen Santa Fe Ballet is joined by Encino’s Los Angeles Youth Ballet and guest dancers. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sun., 3 p.m. $49 and up. (818) 677-3000. thesoraya.org

The Nutcracker Festival Ballet Theatre performs with guest dancers from San Francisco Ballet, Ballet West and Joffrey Ballet. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 1 p.m.; Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $45-$90. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org

The Nutcracker Inland Pacific Ballet’s locally touring production. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sun., 2 p.m. Also at Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $39 and up; discounts available. ipballet.org (Also in Claremont, Dec. 21-22)

The Nutcracker Los Angeles Ballet’s annual locally touring production sets the holiday tale in the City of Angels circa 1912. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sun., 2 p.m. Also at Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., noon and 5 p.m. $34-$109; 10% discount for students, children, seniors and military. (310) 998-7782. losangelesballet.org (Also in Hollywood, Dec. 20-24; and Redondo Beach, Dec. 28-29)

The Nutcracker Marat Daukayev Ballet Theatre performs. The Luckman Theatre, Cal State LA, 5151 State University Drive, L.A. Sun., 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $42-$64. (800) 838-3006. Maratdaukayev.com

The Nutcracker Westside Ballet of Santa Monica, with special guests including New York City Ballet soloist Savannah Lowery, performs with a live orchestra. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 1 and 5 p.m. $45. (800) 595-4849. westsideballet.tix.com

The Nutcracker Suite American Contemporary Ballet puts its own spin on the holiday favorite in this intimate and immersive show. Metropolis Los Angeles, Upper Level, 877 S. Francisco St., downtown Los Angeles. Sun., next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $55-$137. acbdances.com

Solo Fete Dancers from Pasadena Civic Ballet perform. AGBU Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Performing Arts Center, 2495 E. Mountain St., Pasadena. Sun., 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. $15. agbupac.org

Nochebuena: Christmas Eve in Mexico Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles performs with Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell, Orange. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $25-$58. (844) 626-8726. muscocenter.org

What Remains Heidi Duckler Dance premieres this experimental, site-specific mix of dance and opera inspired by the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the writings of poet Ranier Maria Rilke and a short story about life in East Germany by author Christa Wolf. The Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Thu.-Fri., 7 p.m. $35, $50. heididuckler.org

I Share the Body Avant garde works by Jordi, Matias Anaya, Julienne Mackey, Dominique McDougal, Sy Anon, Devon’te Jameson and Ironstone. Highways Performance Space, 1651 18th St., Santa Monica. Fri., 8:30 p.m. $15, $20. highwaysperformance.org

The Nutcracker American Ballet Theatre returns with its spectacular staging of the holiday favorite, with Pacific Symphony performing Tchaikovsky’s classic score; with featured dancers including Misty Copeland. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 12:30 and 5:30 p.m.; ends Dec. 22. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

The Nutty Nutcracker Inland Pacific Ballet’s family-friendly spoof of the holiday favorite. Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $39 and up; discounts available. ipballet.org (Also in Claremont, Dec. 20)

Holidays Around the World Two-day event features Mexican ballet folklorico, Bollywood dance, German folk dances, Chinese lion dance, plus live music and more. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat.-next Sun., 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

Navidad en Whittier Danza Floricanto/USA performs traditional Mexican folk dancing in this holiday show. Ruth B. Shannon Center for the Performing Arts, 6760 Painter Ave., Whittier. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $20, $25. (562) 907-4203. shannoncenter.org

Nochebuena Latin-flavored holiday celebration with Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles, Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and vocalist Eugenia León, a.k.a. “La Diva de México.” Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 3 and 8 p.m. $39-$86. (818) 677-3000. thesoraya.org

The Nutcracker California Dance Ensemble performs. Calabasas Performing Arts Education Center, 22855 W. Mulholland Highway, Calabasas. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 5:30 p.m. $22-$37; discounts available. CaliforniaDanceEnsemble.org

The Nutcracker Long Beach Ballet performs with a full symphony orchestra. Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 22. $34-$115. (877) 852-3177. longbeachballet.com

The Nutcracker Palos Verdes Ballet performs. Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 5 p.m. $28, $39. (310) 544-0403. palosverdesballet.org

The Nutcracker Pasadena Dance Theatre performs. San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel. Sat.-next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 23. $22-$68. (626) 683-3459. PDTNutcracker.com

The Nutcracker Conejo Civic Ballet performs. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Next Sun., 1:30 p.m. $20-$36. (800) 745-3000. ticketmaster.com

