Movies opening in L.A. this week: ‘Bombshell,’ ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ and more

Dec. 13

Black Christmas

Update of the 1974 holiday horror classic about sorority sisters stalked by a masked killer. With Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue, Cary Elwes. Written by Sophia Takal, April Wolfe. Directed by Takal. (1:38) PG-13.

Bombshell

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie play Fox News employees whose allegations of sexual harassment help topple network founder Roger Ailes. With John Lithgow, Allison Janney, Connie Britton, Kate McKinnon. Written by Charles Randolph. Directed by Jay Roach. (1:48) R.

Cunningham

Documentary profile of influential dancer-choreographer Merce Cunningham includes archival footage plus re-creations of his works. Directed by Alla Kovgan. (1:33) PG.

The Death & Life of John F. Donovan

An actor recalls the letters he exchanged with a long-dead American television star. With Kit Harington, Natalie Portman, Jacob Tremblay, Susan Sarandon, Kathy Bates, Thandie Newton, Sarah Gadon. Written by Xavier Dolan, Jacob Tierney. Directed by Dolan. (2:03) R.

Advertisement

The Disappearance of My Mother

Writer-director Beniamino Barrese profiles his reclusive mother, 1960s-era supermodel turned feminist activist Benedetta Barzini. In English and Italian with English subtitles. (1:34) NR.

First Love

The brother of a famous but troubled actress is torn between selling his explosive tell-all book about their childhood or helping her after she suffers a nervous breakdown. With Annie Heise, Aaron Costa Ganis, Arye Gross, Mia Barron. Written and directed by Michael Masarof. (1:20) NR.

The Great War

American soldiers during WWI go behind enemy lines to try to rescue a lost platoon. With Ron Perlman, Billy Zane, Bates Wilder. Written and directed by Steven Luke. (1:48) R.

Hell on the Border

A former slave gets a job as a lawman and goes on a manhunt in his fact-based western about the first black marshal in the Wild West. With David Gyashi, Frank Grillo, Ron Perlman. Written and directed by Wes Miller. (1:50) R.



Advertisement

A Hidden Life

Writer-director Terrence Malick’s fact-based drama about an Austrian farmer who refused to fight for Nazis during WWII. With August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Bruno Ganz, Matthias Schoenaerts. In English, German, Italian with English subtitles. (2:53) R.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Danny Glover and Danny DeVito join Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in this sequel to the 2017 action adventure hit about young people trapped in a videogame. With Nick Jonas, Awkwafina. Written by Jake Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg; based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg. Directed by Kasdan. (1:54) PG-13.

Line of Descent

An organized-crime family in Delhi deals with threats from without and within. With Brendan Fraser, Max Beesley, Abhay Deol. In Hindi and English with English subtitles. (1:48) NR.

Midnight Family

Documentary about a family-run private ambulance service in Mexico City. Directed by Luke Lorentzen. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:30) NR.

Mob Town

Mafia figures assemble for a summit in upstate New York in 1957 in this fact-based crime drama. With David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Robert Davi, Nick Cordero. Written by Jon Carlo and Joe Gilford. Directed by Danny A. Abeckaser. (1:30) R.

Rabid

A fashion designer experiences a horrifying transformation after undergoing an experimental stem-cell treatment following a car accident. With Laura Vandervoort, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Phil Brooks. Written by the Soska Sisters, John Serge; story by Serge. Directed by the Soska Sisters. (1:47) NR.

Richard Jewell

Clint Eastwood directs this fact-based drama about the security guard falsely accused in the Centennial Park bombing during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. With Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, Ian Gomez. Written by Billy Ray; based on an article by Marie Brenner. (2:09) R.

Seberg

French New Wave actress Jean Seberg is targeted by the FBI for her political and romantic involvement with civil-rights activist Hakim Jamal during the 1960s in this fact-based drama. With Kristen Stewart, Anthony Mackie, Jack O’Connell, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz, Vince Vaughn. Written by Joe Shrapnel, Anna Waterhouse. Directed by Benedict Andrews. (1:36) R.

Advertisement

6 Underground

Ryan Reynolds stars in this Michael Bay action flick about a globe-trotting team of untraceable operatives dedicated to saving the world. With Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Dave Franco. Written by Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese. (2:05) R.

Uncut Gems

Adam Sandler stars as a desperate New York City jeweler juggling numerous deals in this crime thriller. With Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian, Judd Hirsch. Written by Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, Ronald Bronstein. Directed by the Safdies. (2:15) R.

What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael

Documentary on the longtime firebrand film critic of the New Yorker. With Alec Baldwin, Quentin Tarantino, David O. Russell, Francis Ford Coppola and Sarah Jessica Parker as the voice of Kael. Directed by Rob Garver. (1:38) NR.

