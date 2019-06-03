Why ‘Hadestown’ deserves the Tony Award for best musical of the year

For those needing a refresher on their ancient legends, Orpheus, who can enchant even stones with his lyre and singing voice, fell in love with Eurydice, who was bitten by a snake on their wedding day, causing Orpheus to try to rescue her from the underworld. Hades, god of the dead, abducted Persephone, whose mother (goddess of the harvest) wielded her powers to ensure that her daughter would at least be able to return to Earth for half the year, leaving the other months in gray barrenness.