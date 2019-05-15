‘Hillary and Clinton’ playwright Lucas Hnath meticulously masters the messiness of life

“Hillary and Clinton” is organized in a similar geometric pattern. Set in a New Hampshire hotel room, Hillary meets with Mark (a delightfully bearish Zak Orth), her frazzled campaign strategist (the Mark Penn of this particular parallel universe), who insists she distance herself from Bill after the trouncing in Iowa. She then meets with Bill (Lithgow, as perfectly suited to Hnath’s style as Metcalf), who wants to help Hillary win his way — by connecting slobberingly with voters. And then there’s a standoff with the unrufflable Barack (an elegantly icy Peter Francis James), who has offered her a spot on his ticket as vice president before winning the nomination himself — a Faustian bargain Bill is dead set against.