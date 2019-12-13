The week ahead in SoCal classical music: Handel’s Messiah and more

Here is a list of classical music performances in L.A. for Dec. 15-22:

American Youth Symphony Brass Ensemble Classical and holiday favorites. Laemmle Monica Film Center, 1332 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 11 a.m. Free; reservations required. eventbrite.com

A Christmas Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols Music by Briggs, Adelmann, Paulus, Josquin des Prez, Berlioz, Rütti, Phillips and Tavener. All Saints’ Church, 504 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills. Sun., 5 p.m. Free. (310) 275-0123. allsaintsbh.org

Darkness Sounding: Satsang 1 Singer-composer Odeya Nini and Wild Up artistic director Christopher Rountree lead a program of group sings, sound baths, readings and discussions. Craft in America Center, 8415 W. 3rd St., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. wildup.la

Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker The Duke Ellington Orchestra performs its namesake’s reimagining of the Tchaikovsky classic. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 7 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

Home for the Holidays Los Cancioneros Master Chorale presents C.P.E. Bach’s Magnificat and more, plus an audience sing-along. Armstrong Theatre, Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Sun., 7 p.m. $15, $25. (310) 781-7171. LCMasterChorale.com

LACMA’s Sundays Live Members of the Capitol Ensemble perform Beethoven’s Piano Trio in E-flat Major. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Los Angeles Symphony Christmas Concert Works by Handel, Rutter, Verdi and more. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sun., 7 p.m. $25-$80. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

The Magic Flute Performers interact with projected animations in L.A. Opera’s staging on Mozart’s fantastical romantic fable; sung in German with English subtitles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $19 and up. (213) 972.8001. LAOpera.org

O Magnum Mysterium Los Angeles Master Chorale performs the Morten Lauridsen favorite plus works by Nico Muhly and Dale Trumbore. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $29-$149; children under 6 not admitted. (213) 972-7282. wamasterchorale.org

Organic II This Jacaranda series continues with organist James Walker performing works by Bach, Ives, Hugo Distler and David Lang. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $10, $55. jacarandamusic.org

Sounds Festive: The Four Seasons X 2 Salastina pairs the Vivaldi classic with contemporary works by local composers. The Edye Second Space at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 3 p.m. $10-$40. salastina.org

A Southern California Christmas Seasonal favorites with the Orange Community Master Chorale, plus other local singers, dancers and musicians. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Sun., 4 p.m. $25-$58. (844) 626-8726. muscocenter.org

Tchaikovsky & Copland With MTT Guest conductor Michael Tilson Thomas leads the L.A. Phil in Copland’s Symphony No. 3, Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Dubinushka” and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1. With pianist Daniil Trifonov. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$219. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Why Music Matters: Jazz and Early American Music The Duke Ellington Orchestra celebrates the legendary pianist, bandleader and composer. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

A Chanticleer Christmas The Grammy-winning men’s chorus sings holiday favorites. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $40-$104. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Holiday Organ Spectacular Organist Todd Wilson and members of Pacific Symphony perform sacred and secular favorites. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $15 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Glendale Noon Concerts Mandolinist Evan J. Marshall performs. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241. glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com

39th Annual Messiah Sing-Along Guest vocalists perform and audience members sing the choral parts as Los Angeles Master Chorale presents Handel’s classic. Grant Gershon conducts. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $25-$85; children under 6 not admitted. (213) 972-7282. lamasterchorale.org

Der Ring Des Polykrates Numi Opera stages Erich Korngold’s one-act comedy about a happily married musician whose life is upended by the arrival of an old friend. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu., next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $29-$75. (866) 811-4111. NumiOpera.org

Christmas With Marie Osmond The veteran entertainer joins Pacific Symphony for holiday favorites plus a selection of her own hits. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $40 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Darkness Sounding: Jiji Wild Up guitarist Jiji performs music for electric guitar. Human Resources, 410 Cottage Home St., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $25. wildup.la

Christmas Joy Concert With the Modern Brass Quintet, church choirs, handbell ringers and others. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 796-0157. fumcpasadena.org

Darkness Sounding: Solstice Sounding Members of Wild Up celebrate the winter solstice by performing drones from dusk till dawn. Human Resources, 410 Cottage Home St., L.A. Sat., 4:30 p.m. $25. wildup.la

Handel’s Messiah The Los Angeles Master Chorale and guest vocalists perform the holiday favorite; Grant Gershon conducts. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $29-$129; children under 6 not admitted. (213) 972-7282. lamasterchorale.org

Holiday Pop! With the Copa Boys The vocal trio joins Long Beach Symphony Pops for Rat Pack standards and seasonal favorites. Long Beach Arena, Pacific Ballroom, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $30 and up; students, $10. (542) 436-3203. longbeachsymphony.org

Holiday Sing-Along Melissa Peterman hosts this annual family-friendly event featuring Angeles Chorale, plus a jazz combo and the Disney Hall pipe organ. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. $38-$97; no children under 2 admitted. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Dilijan Chamber Music Series Works by Brahms, Bruch, Shostakovich, Berio and Arutiunian. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$75. (818) 500-9997. dilijan.larkmusicalsociety.org

Pacific Chorale Holiday Sing-Along Audience members are invited to join in on seasonal favorites. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

Take3 The violin-piano-cello trio is joined by singer Lauren Jelencovich for seasonal favorites. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$40. (909) 477-2752. lewisfamilyplayhouse.com

’Tis the Season! Pacific Symphony, Pacific Chorale and the Southern California Children’s Chorus join forces for a holiday celebration. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 5 p.m.; also Mon., Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

White Christmas Sing-Along A showing of the 1954 Bing Crosby-Danny Kaye film features on-screen lyrics. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3 and 8 p.m. $36-$72. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

