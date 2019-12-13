The week ahead in SoCal museums: ‘Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific’ at LACMA and more

Here is a list of museum shows in L.A. for Dec. 15-22. Capsule review by Leah Ollman (L.O.).

Openings

Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific Large-scale exhibition of works from the South Pacific island nation include figurative sculpture, ritual and decorative pieces, weapons, watercolors, paintings, historic photographs and more, plus a traditional double-hull sailing canoe. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sun.; ends July 19. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

Unseen: 35 Years of Collecting Photographs The Getty celebrates the 35th anniversary of its photo department with this exhibit of 200 never-before-seen images by leading photographers dating from the birth of the medium to the present day. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends March 8. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Rufino Tamayo: Innovation and Experimentation LACMA pairs works by the late Mexican painter, printmaker and muralist with Mesoamerican sculpture from the museum’s collection. Charles White Elementary School, 2401 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sat.; ends July 11. Open Saturdays only, 1 to 4 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

Critic’s Choice

Max Hooper Schneider For his spectacular Hammer Projects show, Schneider has built a dystopian extravaganza of trash and downscale treasure, fascinating in its alienness, disturbing in its familiarity. Is this an alternate world or the underbelly of our own? A portent of the future or a mirror to the present? The L.A.-based artist’s first solo museum show reads as many things, including as a model — outrageous and incisive — of the beset planetary island we call our own. (L.O.) UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Ends Feb. 2. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

