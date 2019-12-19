What’s on TV Friday: ‘Global Citizen Prize’ on NBC

SERIES
Clifford the Big Red Dog The animated children’s series returns for a new season. 9 a.m. KVCR; 10:30 a.m. KOCE and 10:30 a.m. KPBS
Top Elf The final four compete and baker Amirah Kassem joins Santa and Ms. Jingles in judging their creations of giant Gingerbread Clubhouses in the season finale. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
No Passport Required The season premiere explores the influence of Filipino American chefs on the Seattle food scene. 8 p.m. KOCE
America’s Most Musical Family With three spots remaining in the finals, six of the family bands fight to stay in the competition in the second semifinal. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Lidia Celebrates America Renowned chef and author Lidia Bastianich opens a new season with a holiday episode that takes a road trip stopping in Tennessee, California, Colorado, Michigan, Wisconsin and New Jersey to meet Americans who are mastering the arts of meat curing, coopering (barrel-making), coppersmithing, jam-making and more. 9 p.m. KOCE
Van Helsing Playwright Neil LaBute’s dark horror fantasy adapted from a graphic novel and set in a post-apocalyptic future ends its season. Kelly Overton stars. 10 p.m. Syfy
Trending Fear Author and illustrator Adam Ellis, who became a social media phenom by tweeting that a ghost child had taken up residence in his New York apartment, teams up with ghost hunter Paul Bradford and researcher Jen Lewis to investigate alleged hauntings across America in this new unscripted series. 11 p.m. Travel
SPECIALS
I Love Lucy Christmas Special The“Paris at Last” episode that originally aired Feb. 27, 1956, is the latest to get the colorized treatment as part of this year’s Christmas special, which has become a holiday season tradition. 8 p.m. CBS
Global Citizen Prize From London’s Royal Albert Hall, singer-songwriter John Legend welcomes an array of global talent for this new awards ceremony, which celebrates individuals in the arts, business and political or advocacy communities who have taken action to end extreme poverty. Chris Martin and H.E.R.; Jennifer Hudson, Raphael Saadiq, Sting and Stormzy are featured. 8 p.m. NBC
Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee Stars of the Marvel Universe — including Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Mark Hamill and others — assemble to celebrate the life and luminous legacy of the legendary comic creator. 8 p.m. ABC
MOVIES
The Christmas Temp Sara Canning (“The Vampire Diaries”) stars in this new holiday romance as an out-of-work artist who stumbles across an agency that specializes in temporary jobs for events during the holiday season. Robin Dunne, Julian Richings, Jennifer Gibson, Kyana Teresa and Christian Laurin also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Detroit Youth Choir performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America John Boyega; Naomi Ackie; Kristen Tomlan; Tatyana Ali; Dua Lipa performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. The winner of “The Masked Singer”; Grae Drake; attorney Laura Wasser. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company 8 a.m. KCET
Live With Kelly and Ryan Julia Stiles (“Hustlers”); Scott Wolf (“Nancy Drew”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt; Darlene Love performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Foolproof way to get clothing as a gift; experts solve holiday dilemmas; bite-sized holiday treats. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Cirque du Soleil with a “’Twas the Night Before ...” performance. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk An all-musical episode: Vanessa Williams, Carnie Wilson and Wendy Wilson perform. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Holly Robinson Peete (“A Family Christmas Gift”); the cast of “Dear Evan Hanson” perform. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show People who appear to be drunk but weren’t drinking alcohol; singer Leif Garrett. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Karolyn Grimes (“It’s a Wonderful Life”); Sterling K. Brown; Karen Gillan; Brynn Cartelli performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Troy Dunn (“The Locator”) reunites a man with family members he didn’t know existed. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real The hosts share their new favorite holiday things and discuss two people who messed up this week. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A 25-year-old woman loses half of her leg to a rare condition; a winter smoothie. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The impeachment of President Trump; the Senate trial of President Trump: Philip Rucker of the Washington Post; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Molly Ball, Time magazine; Jerry Seib, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:15 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Eddie Murphy; Greta Gerwig; Orlando Leyba. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Julie Andrews; Kristen Bell; Gary Clark Jr. performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Quentin Tarantino; Aisling Bea; Michael Lewis; Coady Willis performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Jenny Slate; Kathryn Hahn. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Dallas Mavericks visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. ESPN; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball North Dakota State visits Marquette, 6 p.m. FS1
