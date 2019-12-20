The week ahead in SoCal dance: ‘The Nutcracker,’ ‘Swan Lake’ and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Dec. 22-29:

Celtic Angels Christmas Family-friendly celebration features the Celtic Knight Dancers and the Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sun., 7 p.m. $40-$60. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

Creola Dancer-choreographer Candice Clarke performs. The Colony Theatre, 555 N. 3rd St., Burbank. Sun., 3 and 5:30 p.m. $25. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com

Great Russian Nutcracker Moscow Ballet’s touring company performs the Tchaikovsky favorite. The Wiltern Theatre, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 1 and 5 p.m. $40-$166. (800) 745-3000. nutcracker.com

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake The British choreographer’s reimagining of the Tchaikovsky dance fable returns. Ahmanson Theater, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 7 p.m.; Tue., 2:30 p.m.; Thu., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; ends Jan. 5. $35-$145. (213) 972-4400. CenterTheatreGroup.org

The Nutcracker American Ballet Theatre’s staging of holiday favorite, with Pacific Symphony performing Tchaikovsky’s classic score. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

The Nutcracker Anaheim Ballet performs with Symphony Irvine. City National Grove of Anaheim, 2200 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim. Sun., 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. $25-$45. (714) 712-2700. anaheimballet.org

The Nutcracker Festival Ballet Theatre performs with guest dancers. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 1 and 6 p.m.; Mon., 6 p.m.; Tue., 11 a.m. $45-$90. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org

The Nutcracker Inland Pacific Ballet presents the holiday favorite. Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 N. College Way, Claremont. Sun., 2 p.m. $39 and up; discounts available. ipballet.org

The Nutcracker Long Beach Ballet performs with a full symphony orchestra. Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach. Sun., 2 p.m. $34-$115. (877) 852-3177. longbeachballet.com

The Nutcracker Los Angeles Ballet’s annual locally touring production sets the holiday tale in the City of Angels circa 1912. Dolby Theatre (with live orchestra), Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sun., noon; Tue., 3 p.m. Also at Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 E. Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Sat., noon and 5 p.m.; next Sun., noon. $34-$109; Dolby only, $44-$131; 10% discount for students, children, seniors and military. (310) 998-7782. losangelesballet.org

The Nutcracker Pacific Festival Ballet performs. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sun., 2 and 7 p.m. $27-$43. (800) 745-3000. ticketmaster.com

The Nutcracker Pasadena Dance Theatre performs. San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel. Sun., 2 p.m.; Mon., 1 p.m. $22-$68. (626) 683-3459. PDTNutcracker.com

The Nutcracker South Bay Ballet performs. Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Sun., 2 p.m. $24, $36. (310) 329-5345. southbayballet.org

The Nutcracker Suite American Contemporary Ballet puts its own spin on the holiday favorite in this intimate and immersive show. Metropolis Los Angeles, Upper Level, 877 S. Francisco St., downtown Los Angeles. Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; Mon., 8 p.m.; Tue., 1 p.m. $55-$137. acbdances.com

