Classic movies in L.A. this week: The Marx Brothers, ‘2001,’ ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies in L.A. for Dec. 22-29:

It’s a Wonderful Life James Stewart heads the cast of Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 holiday fable about a suicidal man who gets a little angelic intervention one Christmas Eve. With Donna Reed, Henry Travers. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com

Duck Soup / Horse Feathers Christmas Day double bill pairs the Marx Brothers’ hysterical 1933 political satire with their 1932 college-football romp. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Wed., 2 p.m. $6. thenewbev.com

The Greatest Classic Cartoons Ever Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Tom & Jerry, Woody Woodpecker, Popeye, Mighty Mouse, et al., are featured in the Alex Film Society’s ninth annual animation celebration. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Thu., 2 and 7 p.m. $12-$117. alexfilmsociety.org

Advertisement

The Exorcist: Extended Director’s Cut Two priests come to the aid of an actress’ young daughter, who is possessed by a demon, in William Friedkin’s terrifying 1973 horror thriller based on the William Peter Blatty novel. With Linda Blair, Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Lee J. Cobb, Jason Miller. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12; no one under 18 admitted. landmarktheatres.com

2001: A Space Odyssey A mission to Jupiter is jeopardized by a computer gone rogue in director Stanley Kubrick’s effects-laden 1968 sci-fi fable based on the writings of Arthur C. Clarke. With Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com

Lawrence of Arabia Peter O’Toole portrays the titular WWI-era British officer in director David Lean’s Oscar-winning 1962 historical epic. With Omar Sharif, Anthony Quinn, Claude Rains, Alec Guinness. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com

