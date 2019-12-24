What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Call the Midwife’ on PBS

SERIES

When Calls the Heart As Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) is getting ready for baby Jack’s (Gunnar and Lincoln Taylor) first Christmas and birthday, she misses his dad more than ever in a special holiday episode. Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Call the Midwife As Christmas approaches, Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) announces that God is calling her to set up a branch house in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland, where she’s joined by Lucille, Dr. Turner, Shelagh, Trixie and Sister Julienne (Leonie Elliott, Stephen McCann, Laura Main, Helen George, Jenny Agutter) in a holiday episode of the period drama. 9 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

The KTLA Yule Log The warm glow with Christmas music runs from 8 a.m. until noon. 4 a.m. CW

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade Matthew Morrison (“Glee”) joins Emma Bunton of the Spice Girls and Jesse Palmer to continue a Christmas morning TV tradition by hosting Disney’s annual yuletide celebration from Cinderella’s Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland. Sting, reggae star Shaggy, Pentatonix, Ally Brooke and the cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” perform. 9 a.m. ABC

Super Cute Yule Log 2019 The warm glow, enhanced by puppies, kittens and baby goats frolicking to holiday music, runs on Animal Planet from 9 a.m. until noon.

Advertisement

60th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration KCET is rebroadcasting the annual event at noon, 7 p.m. and midnight.

Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas Royal historian Lucy Worsley hosts this new special, which brings to life the ritual and riches of the 12-day Christmas holiday as it was celebrated during the reign of England’s King Henry VIII. 8 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

Advertisement

Die Hard The first and the best of the big-screen adventures of Bruce Willis as John McClane, this 1988 thriller finds the New York cop flying to Los Angeles to meet his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) at her office Christmas party. Shortly after his arrival, terrorists take the employees hostage. Alan Rickman also stars. 8 and 11 a.m., 2, 3:30, 5, 8 and 11 p.m. Paramount; 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. WGN America

The Polar Express Director Robert Zemeckis’ animated 2004 interpretation of Chris Van Allsburg’s holiday story features Tom Hanks in multiple roles. 1:45 p.m. AMC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Karen Schaler; Laura Vitale; Idina Menzel performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Good Morning America Jamie Foxx; Michael B. Jordan; Brie Larson; Brandon Grey; Daniel Pandolph; Daniel Thompson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Rita Wilson; Compton Kidz Club; the Kingdom Choir; Darlene Love; Cedric the Entertainer and Sonna. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Guest co-host Emeril Lagasse; Christmas morning breakfast bake; panettone French toast; Tony Danza. 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Upcoming movies; hot holiday toys; Wendy’s Holiday Gift Grab; how to enter for a chance to win. 11 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Talk Singer-songwriter Garth Brooks. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Investigating whether microwaving food makes it less healthy; whether CBD relieves pain and anxiety. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Guest Dwayne Johnson; a remix of Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” features a celebrity cameo. 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:35 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. Bravo

Dr. Phil Brittney says she’s been ditched without warning eight times. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Renée Zellweger (“Judy”); Peter Weber, the new “Bachelor”; Katy Perry chats and performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Cyn Santana (“Love & Hip Hop: New York”); Pepa and Egypt Criss (“Growing Up Hip Hop”). 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Surprising families and fulfilling underprivileged kids’ letters to Santa; a veteran’s big surprise. 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Jason Derulo (“Cats”); Wendy’s Holiday Gift Grab. 4 p.m. KCOP

Advertisement

The Real Yandy Smith-Harris (“Love & Hip Hop: New York”); Fantasia (“Sketchbook”). 5 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET

Conan Comedian Gary Gulman. 11 p.m. TBS, 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Daisy Ridley; Tom Hiddleston; author Michael Eric Dyson; Noah Cyrus and Leon Bridges perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Actor LL Cool J; chef José Andrés. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Filmmaker Martin Scorsese; actor Jharrel Jerome; the Black Keys perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jane Krakowski; Paul Feig; Chvrches perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Actor Josh Meyers; Seth’s parents, Hilary and Larry Meyers. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Tamron Hall Abstaining from sex before marriage; a woman embarks on a new life to free herself from debt. (N) 1:07 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Actress Charlize Theron. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Reversing the disconnect people feel from government, business, media and educational systems. 3 a.m. KLCS

SoCal Connected California’s recycling industry struggles as millions in public money sits unspent while landfills fill up, often with items intended to be recycled. 5 a.m. KCET

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Toronto Raptors, 9 a.m. ESPN; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 11:30 a.m. ABC; the Houston Rockets visit the Golden State Warriors, 2 p.m. ABC; the Clippers visit the Lakers, 5 p.m. ABC and ESPN; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, Third Place: 3:30 p.m. ESPN2; Final: 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.