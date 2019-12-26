Watch Priyanka Chopra test drive her Christmas snowmobile from Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra got a fun Christmas surprise from Old St. Nick Jonas on Wednesday morning: her very own snowmobile.

The actress shared photos and video of the big reveal, which featured an elaborate entrance complete with a giant red bow and an appearance by Santa Claus himself. The celebrity newlyweds both documented their Christmas shenanigans extensively on Instagram.

“Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah!” Chopra captioned a slideshow of herself perched atop her new wintry ride, along with videos of her and Jonas dashing through the snow. “My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you!”

One of the clips shows Jonas bracing himself behind the “Isn’t It Romantic” star as she hits the accelerator and shoots across the icy terrain. The “Sucker” singer also took the opportunity to show off his gift-giving skills, sharing photos of himself and his wife taking her present for a test drive.

“Nothing better than seeing her smile,” he wrote.

The pair doubled up on snaps from their holiday festivities with loved ones, featuring a mix of elegant seasonal ensembles and quirky Christmas sweaters, plus lots of smiles and laughter. Chopra and Jonas wed late last year in a series of extravagant, highly publicized ceremonies.