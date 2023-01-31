Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter makes public debut at Walk of Fame ceremony

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas publicly appeared with their daughter for the first time this week at a Walk of Fame ceremony for the Jonas Brothers.

Chopra Jonas held their baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on her lap during the event on Monday. She was seated alongside “Game of Thrones” actor Sophie Turner, who is married to Joe Jonas.

The couple announced their daughter’s birth through a surrogate last January, but didn’t reveal much beyond that. In May, they said their daughter had been born prematurely and had spent more than three months in the hospital getting intensive care.

Advertisement

They shared an image of their new family, with a heart emoji over Malti’s face, to mark their daughter’s arrival at home, writing at the time, “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

The Jonas Brothers singer and the “Quantico” actor started dating in May 2018 after Jonas “slid into my DMs on Twitter,” according to Chopra Jonas. They got engaged two months later and were married in December of that year in a three-day celebration in her native India.

“We loved the fact that we came from really large families, we have the same family values, the same ambitions, and we dream big,” Chopra Jonas said in a 2019 interview with The Times.

The Monday event for the Jonas Brothers marked the 2,745th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The boy band, comprised of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick, formed in 2005 with their fame exploding after appearances on the Disney Channel. After a split in 2013, the band reunited in 2019 and dropped a chart-topping album, “Happiness Begins.”

During Monday’s Walk of Fame ceremony, Nick Jonas announced the group’s sixth album, simply titled, “The Album,” which is set to release on May 5. The Jonas Brothers are planning to tour behind it.