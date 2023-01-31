Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter makes public debut at Walk of Fame ceremony

Woman with brown hair and large sunglasses hold baby daughter on lap, wearing white headband and tan coat
Priyanka Chopra, left, and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring the Jonas Brothers on Monday.
(Amy Sussman / Getty Images)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas publicly appeared with their daughter for the first time this week at a Walk of Fame ceremony for the Jonas Brothers.

Chopra Jonas held their baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on her lap during the event on Monday. She was seated alongside “Game of Thrones” actor Sophie Turner, who is married to Joe Jonas.

The couple announced their daughter’s birth through a surrogate last January, but didn’t reveal much beyond that. In May, they said their daughter had been born prematurely and had spent more than three months in the hospital getting intensive care.

The Jonas Brothers singer and the “Quantico” actor started dating in May 2018 after Jonas “slid into my DMs on Twitter,” according to Chopra Jonas. They got engaged two months later and were married in December of that year in a three-day celebration in her native India.

“We loved the fact that we came from really large families, we have the same family values, the same ambitions, and we dream big,” Chopra Jonas said in a 2019 interview with The Times.

The Monday event for the Jonas Brothers marked the 2,745th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The boy band, comprised of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick, formed in 2005 with their fame exploding after appearances on the Disney Channel. After a split in 2013, the band reunited in 2019 and dropped a chart-topping album, “Happiness Begins.”

During Monday’s Walk of Fame ceremony, Nick Jonas announced the group’s sixth album, simply titled, “The Album,” which is set to release on May 5. The Jonas Brothers are planning to tour behind it.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

