Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas share first pic of ‘badass’ baby after ICU journey

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas posted a photo Sunday of themselves with their baby girl, Malti Marie Priyanka Jonas, revealing that she was born prematurely and spent more than three months in the hospital getting intensive care.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” they wrote in identical Instagram posts.

They said they were overjoyed, then thanked the doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. and the La Jolla satellite of Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego. Rady Children’s at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla houses the hospital’s Level III neonatal intensive care unit, which offers the second-highest level of intensive care for newborns. Cedars offers the highest level.

The photo shows the new mom holding a small baby girl close to her chest — the infant’s face obscured with a white heart — while her husband places a hand over his wife’s hand and looks on. Malti Marie is wearing a blush-pink dress and matching bow on her nearly bare head.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” the new parents wrote.

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass,” they added. “Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Chopra Jonas added even more, writing in her Instagram caption, “Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.”

Jonas personalized his post as well, saying, “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

The actor, 39, and the musician-actor, 29, also posted individual messages to their own mothers (and mothers-in-law) via Instagram Stories.

The couple announced Jan. 21 that they had become parents via surrogate, revealing nothing but the fact of the birth and asking for privacy during such a “special time.” About three weeks ago, TMZ reported the new baby’s name.