What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Doctor Who’ New Year’s special on BBC America

New HGTV programs for a new year The home improvement network launches an ambitious schedule of new and returning series and specials. Up first, in “Self-Made Mansions” designer Clinton Kelly meets with people who have rags-to-riches stories and are looking for the home of their dreams, 6:30 p.m. “My Lottery Dream Home” follows with two new episodes at 7 and 7:30 p.m. At 8, Tamara Day (“Bargain Mansions”) and designer Brian Patrick Flynn unveil a stunning home in “HGTV Dream Home 2020.” “Property Brothers: Forever Home” follows at 9 and the premiere of “100 Day Dream Home” at 10. “HGTV House Party” wraps things up at 11.

Bigger The sudden death of a college friend and the prospect of marriage to a straitlaced boyfriend spurs a woman (Tanisha Long) to ask herself if there is something bigger in life in this new series airing its first four episodes. 7, 7:30, 8 and 8:30 p.m. BET

Flirty Dancing Strangers are taught a dance, then dance together on a blind date to see if they have chemistry as this new unscripted series continues. 8 p.m. Fox

Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker — the first woman cast in the role of the Doctor — Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole return in the season premiere of the venerable science-fiction series, with guest star Stephen Fry. 8 p.m. BBC America

Almost Family Roxy (Emily Osment) is released from rehab and begins to make amends with those she hurt as this series returns with new episodes. 9 p.m. Fox

Great Performances The Vienna Philharmonic celebrates the New Year at the Musikverein with Strauss Family Waltzes and the Vienna City Ballet. Hugh Bonneville hosts the season premiere. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Supernanny Professional nanny Jo Frost returns in a reboot of the hit show. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Marathon of Roses KTLA is devoting the lion’s share of its New Year’s Day programming to the 131st Rose Parade, in Pasadena, staring with “Rose Parade Countdown” 7 a.m. Parade coverage begins at 7:30, and is rebroadcast at 10 a.m., 12:30, 3 and 7:30 p.m.

The 131st Rose Parade Rita Moreno, Gina Torres and Laurie Hernandez are the 2020 grand marshals for the parade, which will include 45 floral floats spanning up to 75 feet long and 35 feet high. Al Roker and Hoda Kotb co-host NBC’s coverage, 8 a.m. NBC and Hallmark; 10 a.m. Hallmark

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman’s film was named best music documentary at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards for its appreciative celebration of a singer who remained at the top of the music scene for nearly five decades after climbing to that pinnacle in the late 1960s. The first female artist to top the pop, country and R&B charts simultaneously, Ronstadt packed arenas with a personal songbook that crossed multiple genres. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

On the Basis of Sex Felicity Jones stars in this 2018 biopic that chronicles the life and early career of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the iconic attorney and later Supreme Court justice and found her own distinctive voice while representing working-class women and other groups who had few advocates among the seats of power. Armie Hammer stars as her husband. Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates and Sam Waterston also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Good Morning America CeCe Marizu; Jocelyn Delk Adams; Andy Grammer performs. (N) 6 a.m. KABC

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today End of the year recap; the New York City Children’s Choir performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Good Day L.A. The best and worst of 2019: Grae Drake. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

College Football Citrus Bowl: Michigan versus Alabama, 10 a.m. ABC; Minnesota versus Auburn, 10 a.m. ESPN; Rose Bowl: Wisconsin versus Oregon, 2 p.m. ESPN; and ESPN2; Sugar Bowl: Baylor versus Georgia, 5:40 p.m. ESPN and ESPN2

NHL Hockey Nashville Predators versus Dallas Stars, 11 a.m. NBC

NBA Basketball The Phoenix Suns visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

