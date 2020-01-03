Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome a baby girl with a very Hollywood name

There’s something about Mama: Cameron Diaz has welcomed her first child.

The retired actress, who’s kept a low professional profile for years, announced Friday that she and her husband, musician Benji Madden, are now parents to a daughter named Raddix Madden.

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” the couple wrote in an Instagram post wishing their followers a happy new year.

The joyful announcement came with a privacy caveat — and no photos, which has become a common practice among celebrities in recent years.

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” they added. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD :)”

The new parents didn’t elaborate regarding the meaning of their little one’s moniker, and internet searches appeared stymied by the name. A variation of Raddix — radix — is a mathematical term for the basis of a system of numeration. It also can mean the source, origin or root of something.

The “Charlie’s Angels” star, 47, and the Good Charlotte rocker, 40, wed in an intimate backyard ceremony at their Los Angeles home in 2015.

Diaz, a greatly in-demand actress of the 1990s and early 2000s, starred in a slate of memorable films early in her career, including “There’s Something About Mary,” “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “The Mask” and “Being John Malkovich.” She last appeared in a batch of 2014 films, including the musical “Annie,” the comedy “Sex Tape” and the rom-com “The Other Woman.”

The star published her first wellness book, “The Body Book,” in 2014 and a follow-up titled “Longevity” in 2016. Then, in 2018, she revealed that she was “literally doing nothing” and had “actually retired” from acting. The revelation was made during a reunion interview with her “The Sweetest Thing” costars Christina Applegate and Selma Blair amid talk of kids and play dates.

But newborn feeding schedules and diaper duty will certainly be keeping both new parents busy now.