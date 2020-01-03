Dance at the Odyssey opens, ‘Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake’ closes and more dance in SoCal this week

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Jan. 5-12:

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake The British choreographer’s reimagining of the Tchaikovsky dance fable. Ahmanson Theater, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Ends Sun., 1 and 7 p.m. $35-$145. (213) 972-4400. CenterTheatreGroup.org

Dance Camera West 2020 Showcase features 50-plus dance-themed documentaries, shorts and experimental films from around the world. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; Fri., 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.; Sat., noon, 1:30, 3:30, 5:30, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. $12; passes, $72. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Landscapes and Layers L.A.-based String Theory explores the intersection of sound and movement in this world premiere; part of the fourth annual Dance at the Odyssey festival. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 5 p.m. $15-$25. (310) 477-2055. OdysseyTheatre.com