What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘black-ish’ on ABC

NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) must face the consequences for helping Ziva (Cote de Pablo). David McCallum also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Ellen’s Game of Games The game show returns with two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC
Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time Former champions James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter, the three highest money winners in the answer-and-question game show’s history, compete in this new mini-series. Alex Trebek hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident After being terminated, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) has a hard time figuring out his next step and distracts himself by accompanying a patient on a zero-gravity adventure in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Sterling K. Brown, Jon Batiste and Sasheer Zamata learn about their ancestors in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
FBI After a businessman with a history of harassment claims against him is killed Special Agents Bell and Zidan (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) suspect that the killer may be one of his several accusers. 9 p.m. CBS
Mixed-ish In the wake of the Challenger tragedy, Rainbow (Arica Himmel) and her family handle their grief in this new episode. Christina Anthony also stars. 9 p.m. ABC
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back The restaurant renovation series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Fox
black-ish Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) takes Diane (Marsai Martin) to a salon as a bonding opportunity in this new episode. Anthony Anderson, Marcus Scribner and Miles Brown also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
FBI: Most Wanted Producer Dick Wolf’s spinoff of his procedural drama “FBI” stars Julian McMahon as a seasoned agent who oversees a federal team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that tracks down fugitives. Roxy Sternberg (“Emerald City”), Keisha Castle-Hughes (“Game of Thrones”), Nathaniel Arcand (“Heartland”) and Kellan Lutz (“Twilight”) also star. Henry Thomas guest stars in the premiere. 10 p.m. CBS
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Jane Levy stars in this quirky new dramedy as a computer coder in San Francisco who experiences “an unusual event” that leaves her with the ability to hear the innermost thoughts and desires of those around her as songs. Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen co-star. 10 p.m. NBC
Emergence After enduring months of dead ends, the Evans family receives information they hope might finally lead them to Piper (Alexa Swinton) in the new episode. Allison Tolman, Enver Gjokaj, Ashley Aufderheide, Clancy Brown, Donald Faison, Robert Bailey Jr. and Owain Yeoman also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Rock climber Alex Honnold joins Bear for an adventure in the Swiss Alps. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Frontline Border patrol agents, militias, local advocates and migrants provide insight into the border crisis in El Paso, Texas, in this new episode of the documentary series. 10:30 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Dave Chappelle: The Mark Twain Prize The comedian is honored at the Kennedy Center in Wash., D.C. With Michael Che, Colin Jost, Lorne Michaels, Keenan Thompson, Common, Bradley Cooper, Morgan Freeman, Tiffany Haddish, John Legend, Q-Tip, Trevor Noah, Sarah Silverman and Jon Stewart. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Little Stranger Set in 1948, Lenny Abrahamson’s 2018 drama stars Domhnall Gleeson as a physician summoned to a dilapidated estate that belongs to a disfigured British WWII veteran (Will Poulter), whose sister (Ruth Wilson) serves as his nurse. The home also is the site of apparent paranormal activity that seems to be escalating. Charlotte Rampling and Harry Hadden-Paton also star. 9:50 p.m. HBO
CBS This Morning Rascal Flatts; Daniel Levitin; Jodi Kantor. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Valerie Bertinelli; Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Salma Hayek; Jamie Oliver; Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister; Dr. Drew Pinsky; chef Gordon Ramsay; Bellamy Young (“Prodigal Son”); Mark-Paul Gosselaar (“mixed-ish”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Bobby Cannavale (“Medea”); Julian McMahon (“FBI: Most Wanted”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray(N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Jillian Michaels. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Lisa Vanderpump. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Marsai Martin (“black-ish”); financial expert Anthony O’Neal. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Carey Kelly says he and his brother, R. Kelly, endured years of sexual abuse; Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Jenna Dewan; Luis Fonsi; Rob Gronkowski; Curtis Stone. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman fears that her grandson still has contact with the child he nearly beat to death. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell”); O’Shea Jackson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Kristin Cavallari (“Very Cavallari”); Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A man brings an emotional-support clown to a termination meeting; decision-making disasters. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR;1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Ewan McGregor (“Doctor Sleep”). 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Salma Hayek; George MacKay. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rose Byrne; Bobby Cannavale; Jamie Oliver. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rachel Brosnahan; Greta Gerwig. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Demi Moore; Maggie Gyllenhaal; Jay Larson. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Rachel Maddow; J.B. Smoove; Caitlin Kalafus. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Figure skater Adam Rippon; Iliza Shlesinger. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
College Basketball Miami visits Louisville, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Providence visits Marquette, 4 p.m. FS1; Baylor visits Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Villanova visits Creighton, 6 p.m. FS1; Utah State visits Air Force, 8 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Colorado Avalanche visits the New York Rangers, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball The New York Knicks visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
