What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘black-ish’ on ABC

SERIES

NCIS Gibbs (Mark Harmon) must face the consequences for helping Ziva (Cote de Pablo). David McCallum also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Ellen’s Game of Games The game show returns with two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC

Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time Former champions James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter, the three highest money winners in the answer-and-question game show’s history, compete in this new mini-series. Alex Trebek hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident After being terminated, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) has a hard time figuring out his next step and distracts himself by accompanying a patient on a zero-gravity adventure in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Sterling K. Brown, Jon Batiste and Sasheer Zamata learn about their ancestors in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

FBI After a businessman with a history of harassment claims against him is killed Special Agents Bell and Zidan (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) suspect that the killer may be one of his several accusers. 9 p.m. CBS

Mixed-ish In the wake of the Challenger tragedy, Rainbow (Arica Himmel) and her family handle their grief in this new episode. Christina Anthony also stars. 9 p.m. ABC

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back The restaurant renovation series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

black-ish Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) takes Diane (Marsai Martin) to a salon as a bonding opportunity in this new episode. Anthony Anderson, Marcus Scribner and Miles Brown also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

FBI: Most Wanted Producer Dick Wolf’s spinoff of his procedural drama “FBI” stars Julian McMahon as a seasoned agent who oversees a federal team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that tracks down fugitives. Roxy Sternberg (“Emerald City”), Keisha Castle-Hughes (“Game of Thrones”), Nathaniel Arcand (“Heartland”) and Kellan Lutz (“Twilight”) also star. Henry Thomas guest stars in the premiere. 10 p.m. CBS

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Jane Levy stars in this quirky new dramedy as a computer coder in San Francisco who experiences “an unusual event” that leaves her with the ability to hear the innermost thoughts and desires of those around her as songs. Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen co-star. 10 p.m. NBC

Emergence After enduring months of dead ends, the Evans family receives information they hope might finally lead them to Piper (Alexa Swinton) in the new episode. Allison Tolman, Enver Gjokaj, Ashley Aufderheide, Clancy Brown, Donald Faison, Robert Bailey Jr. and Owain Yeoman also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Rock climber Alex Honnold joins Bear for an adventure in the Swiss Alps. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Frontline Border patrol agents, militias, local advocates and migrants provide insight into the border crisis in El Paso, Texas, in this new episode of the documentary series. 10:30 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

SPECIALS

Dave Chappelle: The Mark Twain Prize The comedian is honored at the Kennedy Center in Wash., D.C. With Michael Che, Colin Jost, Lorne Michaels, Keenan Thompson, Common, Bradley Cooper, Morgan Freeman, Tiffany Haddish, John Legend, Q-Tip, Trevor Noah, Sarah Silverman and Jon Stewart. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

MOVIES

The Little Stranger Set in 1948, Lenny Abrahamson’s 2018 drama stars Domhnall Gleeson as a physician summoned to a dilapidated estate that belongs to a disfigured British WWII veteran (Will Poulter), whose sister (Ruth Wilson) serves as his nurse. The home also is the site of apparent paranormal activity that seems to be escalating. Charlotte Rampling and Harry Hadden-Paton also star. 9:50 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Rascal Flatts; Daniel Levitin; Jodi Kantor. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Valerie Bertinelli; Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Salma Hayek; Jamie Oliver; Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister; Dr. Drew Pinsky; chef Gordon Ramsay; Bellamy Young (“Prodigal Son”); Mark-Paul Gosselaar (“mixed-ish”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Bobby Cannavale (“Medea”); Julian McMahon (“FBI: Most Wanted”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray(N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Jillian Michaels. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Lisa Vanderpump. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Tamron Hall Marsai Martin (“black-ish”); financial expert Anthony O’Neal. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Carey Kelly says he and his brother, R. Kelly, endured years of sexual abuse; Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jenna Dewan; Luis Fonsi; Rob Gronkowski; Curtis Stone. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman fears that her grandson still has contact with the child he nearly beat to death. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell”); O’Shea Jackson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Kristin Cavallari (“Very Cavallari”); Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A man brings an emotional-support clown to a termination meeting; decision-making disasters. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR;1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Ewan McGregor (“Doctor Sleep”). 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Salma Hayek; George MacKay. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rose Byrne; Bobby Cannavale; Jamie Oliver. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rachel Brosnahan; Greta Gerwig. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Demi Moore; Maggie Gyllenhaal; Jay Larson. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Rachel Maddow; J.B. Smoove; Caitlin Kalafus. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Figure skater Adam Rippon; Iliza Shlesinger. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Miami visits Louisville, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Providence visits Marquette, 4 p.m. FS1; Baylor visits Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Villanova visits Creighton, 6 p.m. FS1; Utah State visits Air Force, 8 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Colorado Avalanche visits the New York Rangers, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

NBA Basketball The New York Knicks visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.