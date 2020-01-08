What’s on TV Thursday: ‘The Unicorn’ on CBS

SERIES

Young Sheldon George Sr. and Meemaw (Lance Barber, Annie Potts) struggle to manage the Cooper household; Mary (Zoe Perry) is planning Pastor Jeff’s (Matt Hobby) wedding. Iain Armitage also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore After Cloud 9’s acquisition, Amy (America Ferrera) struggles to contact the store’s new parent company in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time The competition between the three highest money winners in the game show’s history continues. Alex Trebek hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

Last Man Standing After a chat with Bonnie (Susan Sullivan), Mike (Tim Allen) struggles to balance his need for “me time” and finding common hobbies with Vanessa (Nancy Travis). Also, Kristin (Amanda Fuller) wants a gender reveal party. 8 p.m. Fox

The Unicorn Wade (Walton Goggins) thinks he may be ready to take his relationship with Anna (guest star Sarayu Blue) to the next level, as long as his daughters, Grace and Natalie (Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss), approve of her. Michaela Watkins, Rob Corddry, Omar Miller and Maya Lynne Robinson also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

The Good Place The group tries to negotiate an afterlife plan with Shawn and the judge (Marc Evan Jackson, Maya Rudolph). Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D’Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto and Ted Danson star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Will & Grace Committed to becoming a father, Will (Eric McCormack) meets a potential surrogate (guest star Demi Lovato) who has stellar reviews, but her lifestyle choices give him doubts. Debra Messing also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Deputy Struggling to come to terms with the new responsibilities of his role as L.A. County sheriff, Bill (Stephen Dorff) refuses to stay out of the field when a criminal he is connected with resurfaces. Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus and Mark Moses also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Project Runway Cyndi Lauper is a guest judge and provides inspiration for a team challenge in the new episode “She’s Sew Unusual.” The designers are tasked with creating cohesive mini-collections that pay homage to Lauper’s ’80s fashion. 9 p.m. Bravo

Carol’s Second Act Carol (Patricia Heaton) pretends to be an attending physician to get her patient admitted to the ICU in this new episode of the medical comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Perfect Harmony At the annual Conley Fork pageant, Arthur (Bradley Whitford) tries not to use his role as judge to play favorites with Cash (Spencer Allport), even though Ginny (Anna Camp) makes it clear she wants him to in this new episode of the musical comedy. Rizwan Manji, Tymberlee Hill and Will Greenberg also star. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Evil After he is grievously wounded, David (Mike Colter) winds up in the hospital, where he senses the menacing presence of Death nearby. Katja Herbers, Aasif Mandvi, Peter Scolari, Michael Emerson and Kurt Fuller also star, with guest star Kristen Connolly. 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit A desperate father frustrated by how the case against his daughter’s alleged rapist is proceeding takes matters into his own hands. Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino star, with guest stars Nicholas Turturro, Vincent Kartheiser and Demore Barnes. 10 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein This new documentary profile includes details about how Epstein made his money, his relationships with notable individuals and the allegations of sexual abuse and sex trafficking charges he faced before he died in jail. 9 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Nikki DeBartolo and Benjamin Heldfond; Billy Porter; Carla Hall; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Nancy Travis (“Last Man Standing”); Colgate 13 performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Billy Porter (“Like a Boss”); Dr. Taz Bhatia. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Michael B. Jordan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Tiffany Haddish (“Like a Boss”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Tim Allen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Gabrielle Bernstein. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Jayme Closs was kidnapped and held for 88 days, then found alive; an examination of Robert Durst’s case. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Ben Feldman; Ryan Michelle Bathe; Danny Seo; “The Biggest Loser” with Bob Harper and Erica Lugo. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman spends all day jogging around her coffee table; surgery to look like a celebrity. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jamie Foxx (“Just Mercy”); Liv Tyler (“911: Lone Star”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real tWitch (“Ellen’s Game of Games”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Anxiety and depression; urinary incontinence; weight loss; booby tape; heated slippers; curry drink. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jimmy Butler. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Smith; Patti Smith performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michael B. Jordan; January Jones; Cigarettes After Sex. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Larry David; Caitlin Kalafus performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Ben Feldman; Ryan Michelle Bathe; Danny Seo; “The Biggest Loser” with Bob Harper and Erica Lugo. (N) 1 a.m. BRAVO

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Brett Gelman; YouTuber Rosanna Pansino. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Memphis visits Wichita State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Purdue visits Michigan, 4 p.m. FS1; Arizona visits Oregon, 6 p.m. ESPN; Minnesota visits Michigan State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Washington visits Stanford, 6 p.m. FS1; BYU visits Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 8 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. TNT; the Houston Rockets visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 6:30 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Nashville Predators visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dallas Stars visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.